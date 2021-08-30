You are here

Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg

Yemen’s deadly attack and Tehran’s regional escalation

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns Houthi attack that killed dozens at Yemen airbase

An ambulance transports casualties of strikes on Al-Anad air base to the Ibn Khaldun hospital in the government-held southern province of Lahij, on Aug. 29, 2021. (AFP)
An ambulance transports casualties of strikes on Al-Anad air base to the Ibn Khaldun hospital in the government-held southern province of Lahij, on Aug. 29, 2021. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia called for the flow of weapons to the Iran-backed Houthis to stop
  • THE OIC, Bahrain and Jordan also condemned the attack
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced an attack launched by the Houthi militia on a key military base in Yemen’s south, which killed and injured dozens of people.
A missile and drone attack hit the Al-Anad air base in Lahj province on Sunday killing at least 30 troops, in one of the deadliest attacks in Yemen’s civil war in recent years.
The Saudi foreign ministry said the Kingdom stands in full solidarity with Yemen, the legitimate government and the Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia called for the flow of weapons to the Iran-backed Houthis to stop and for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict that “guarantees the security, stability and prosperity for Yemen and its people.”

The foreign ministry offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Yemeni government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the attack, along with Bahrain and Jordan, and expressed full solidarity with Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen Al-Anad air base Lahj

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 221 new infections

Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 7 COVID-19 deaths, 221 new infections

  • Police in Jazan arrest 71 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • Municipalities in Jeddah and Jazan close 43 business for violating preventative measures
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded seven new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,539.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 221 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 544,225 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 3,174 remain active and 927 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 66, followed by Makkah with 36, the Eastern Province with 21,Jazan recorded 20, and Qassim confirmed 19 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 386 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 532,512.
Over 36.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.


The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Police in Jazan arrested 71 people for violating quarantine measures after discovering they were infected by COVID-19 putting people at risk. Quarantine violators could face up to two years in prison and fines of SR200,000 ($53,330) and expats will be deported and permanently banned from returning to the Kingdom. 
Municipalities in the Kingdom have shut down multiple commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah closed 21 facilities carried out during 3,785 inspection tours on Sunday.
The Jazan Municipality issued fines to 22 businesses and closed 10 others for violating coronavirus preventive measures, during 3,043 monitoring rounds carried out in the past two weeks.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 217 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.51 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Jeddah Municipality Jazan Municipality Coronavirus

Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Jazan

Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi defenses intercept ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Jazan

  • The GCC and OIC strongly condemned the Houthis’ attempt to target populated areas
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a missile launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the southern city of Jazan, the Arab coalition said on Monday. 
The coalition praised the efficiency of the Saudi air defenses in thwarting the militias’ reckless attempts to target civilian objects in the kingdom. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the Houthis’ attempt to target populated areas and said the continuation of these “terrorist attacks” reflects their blatant defiance of the international community, their disregard for all international laws and norms, and their rejection of all efforts aimed at bringing peace to Yemen.
GCC Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a decisive stance toward the Iran-backed group to stop these repeated acts targeting vital and civilian installations.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also strongly denounced the attack and reiterated its support for all measures taken by the coalition forces to deal with the Houthis’ threats and protect civilians and civilian objects.
On Sunday, the Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Houthi drones that were targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushait.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

Laughter, tears (and some chaos): The kids are back in class

The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

Laughter, tears (and some chaos): The kids are back in class

The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
  • In-person teaching resumes in Saudi schools after 18 months of online education forced by COVID-19
Updated 30 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: It was a first day back at school like no other.

After 18 months of home education and online learning forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, children throughout the Kingdom returned to the classroom on Sunday.

There was laughter and tears — and not a little chaos.

Refal Amin, a Saudi mother of two teenage sons and a 10-year-old daughter, told Arab News that it was difficult seeing her two boys head off to school while leaving their sister behind at home.
Amin’s daughter must stay home to attend online learning, following instructions issued by the Saudi Education Ministry.
“My sons were initially hesitant to go, even though they’re both fully vaccinated. It was still unsettling for them to leave home, and it was a struggle getting them up and out of the house, which was nothing new,” she said.
But despite their outward display of hesitancy, the two boys were glad to see their friends at school again. “We just had to pretend that we weren’t happy for our little sister and we decided to play the part of sad students,” said the eldest, Abdullah. “I know mom secretly sensed our glee to go back.”
Amin said: “It has been a tough year and a half, and it’ll be even longer and tougher for my youngest, who is simply unamused today.
“We’re super careful; this isn’t a joke. The boys know there will be no hugging, no touching and no sharing anything. Though I have to also keep my eye on my daughter and prepare for my day’s work, it’s a relief that I can work from home.
“My daughter doesn’t share my sentiment as a frown was plastered on her face throughout the day. First impressions last, but apparently all the girls in her class were frowning and upset as well. They’ll get over it soon enough.”
As I write this, my eight-year-old daughter started her first day of the third grade in tears. After an 18-month hiatus, she was looking forward to the possibility of seeing her new school, but of course, COVID-19, which has been dubbed “the dream crusher,” postponed her return to in-person learning — and what a day it was.
Like parents everywhere, I prepared my daughter for what to expect, and found that the “no sharing” rule was a deal breaker, or at least I thought it was until she heard that the school canteen would not be open and that she would not be able to stealthily buy a piece of chocolate.
She understands the severity of the COVID-19 situation, but it broke her heart to learn that she would not be attending school just yet following a last-minute decision by the school board. I was crushed, too. Like millions of parents out there, I want a pause, and it presents one of the thorniest problems.

FASTFACTS

27k

There are 26,934 private and public schools in Saudi Arabia.

7.2m

More than 7.2 million students in all levels started school on Aug. 29, with primary school students remaining homebound for online learning.

But rules are rules, and we will wait a bit longer.
Though we should be used to it by now, the chaotic first day started with confusion: Links to the online platforms did not work, passcodes were not shared and dozens of messages from mothers were sent to the class WhatsApp group. It left me at a loss and suffering from a nagging headache, on top of having to juggle my other tasks at work.
The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday.
Though usually cheery and bright, the little one was moody, down and her shoulders slumped, yet she dressed for the occasion and looked her best. By midday, she grew frustrated and burst into tears, refusing to attend any more classes due to the back and forth between mothers and teachers trying to join the ranks.
No amount of bribing or promises worked. That was the case with many parents today, with children left confused about how they feel attending yet another semester online.
Do children still like cotton candy soft-serve ice cream? Asking for a friend.
That is not to say that school admins and teachers are not working overtime to fix the login issues and help students feel welcome. Hats off to the thousands of teachers out there working tirelessly to make everyone’s first day back a good one.
“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for our family, but my daughter’s teachers have made her first day back a great one,” said 39-year-old Heidi Al-Majed, a stay-at-home mother of two.
Al-Majed never expected the first day to go down this way. Just last Thursday, her three-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19, with the rest of the family soon following suit, except for her nine year old, Ameera.
“I gave a heads up to her supervisor that I had been infected and that thankfully, Ameera hadn’t. But I did the right thing as they took responsibility to care for her throughout the day.
“Each teacher called to remind Ameera to join a scheduled class and her upper-primary school supervisor checked if she ate her breakfast and lunch, and even went as far as arranging an online lunch break with her classmates joining for a girly chat, as if they were in a real lunch break,” she told Arab News.
Though it is not all fun and games, nor all doom and gloom, this school year is undoubtedly one for the books. Parents, prepare your survival kits. It is going to be a while.

Topics: Saudi schools Saudi school academic year 2021 - 2022

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt

Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt

Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom, state media reported.
The Arab coalition said the drones were targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushayt.
It added that it was “thwarting all attempts by the Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects.”
In a statement, the coalition denounced the Houthi attacks as a “futile and barbaric to target civilians and civilian objects.”
“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts,” the statement said.
Bahrain’s foreign ministry condemned the attack and said it supported Saudi Arabia against anything that targeted its security and stability, state news agency BNA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition Saudi Air Defense Forces Houthi Yemen houthi attack Khamis Mushayt

Jeddah officials ask businesses to abide by QR code

Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Jeddah officials ask businesses to abide by QR code

Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
  • “The mandatory service is part of the modern services launched by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing through the ‘Balady’ platform”
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Jeddah Municipality has called on businesses to install the QR code sticker, “Your opinion matters,” on the front of their shops as Tuesday is the scheduled date to start monitoring violations on noncompliant facilities and taking measures against them.

The municipality’s spokesman, Mohammed bin Obeid Al-Buqmi, explained that the QR code aims to improve the quality of services and goods provided to Jeddah residents by promoting effective digital communication between the inspectors, the facilities, and the beneficiaries of the services of these facilities.

“The mandatory service is part of the modern services launched by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing through the ‘Balady’ platform,” he said.

Al-Buqmi said that the service shortened the time of direct access to data related to the establishment and verification of the validity of licenses, boosting the efficiency of control and inspection work and allowing businesses to update their data and add information for customers. This was in addition to measuring customer satisfaction with services provided to them and clarifying ways of communication.

The service can be accessed and used, and the poster printed, through the “Balady” platform.

Topics: QR code

