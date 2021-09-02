You are here

Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi jets to opening of Venice Film Festival 

For the red carpet, Al-Banawi wore a purple gown by Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Arab celebrities, including Saudi actress and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek and Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, were spotted at the opening of the 78th Venice Film Festival on Wednesday amid hopes that cinema will shake off the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Unlike rival Cannes, the world’s oldest film festival did not skip the 2020 edition due to the health crisis, but it is only this year that celebrities have returned in force to the Lido waterfront in a show of support for an industry hammered by lockdowns.

Organizers are relying on strict health measures to keep the 11-day movie marathon trouble free.

Al-Banawi, who was chosen by French jewelry and fashion house Cartier as its Middle East ambassador in June, chose a purple gown by Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward for the red carpet.  

Meanwhile, Sabri wore a hot pink flowing dress with spaghetti-straps designed by Italian luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli. 

Malek and Sabri met at the Cartier event. The two were snapped having a friendly chat at the party. 

Al-Banawi, Malek and Sabri were not the only Arab celebrities who attended the festival’s opening night. Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk wore a pink and blue dress by Italian label Dolce & Gabbana.

“Venice was filled with many magical moments. The main one was attending the best show of the year,” wrote Zarrouk on Instagram. 

Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached attended the festival wearing a glitzy dress by Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali, while Emirati host and actress Mahira Abdel Aziz championed a red gown from Maison Valentino.  

The Venice Film Festival is set to premier three Arab films: “Amira,” “Costa Brava” and “Republic of Silence.”

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan
Haiyatea offers a range of premium teas. Instagram
Updated 01 September 2021
Shams El-Mutwalli

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan

Dubai-based foodie brews up artisanal tea inspired by Japan
Updated 01 September 2021
Shams El-Mutwalli

DUBAI: Food writer, recipe developer and founder of Instagram blog Pass Me the Dimsum, Haiya Tarik, recently launched her own artisanal tea brand called Haiyatea as a testament to her admiration of Japanese culture and cuisine.

Haiyatea offers a range of teas, including matcha, sencha, gyukoro, hojicha and genmaicha sourced from Japan. The online store offers merchandise like the Komorebi tea leaf strainer, and candles placed inside traditional Japanese tea cups that are stocked in limited quantities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

“The word Haiyatea sounds like ‘Hayati,’ which in Arabic means ‘my life,’ so it was really a very meant to be kind of thing,” the founder told Arab News Japan.

The launch of the brand is rooted in Tarik’s fascination with tea which motivated her to become a certified tea sommelier.

Her sommelier certification was acquired from the International Tea Masters Association, where she was taught by a Japanese tea connoisseur who studied tea for 30 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

Trips to Tencha farms in Kyoto fortified Tarik’s passion for tea and the unique processing methods used in Japan.

“What amazes me about it, is that the time the Japanese tea farmers save through semi-mechanical harvesting and the CTC method of processing” they spend time “perfecting the cultivars and natural flavors of the teas. What makes matcha and gyukoro so special, for example, is that it is shaded for three weeks prior to harvest. The lack of sunlight makes the leaves work harder, makes the roots starchier and therefore concentrates the amino acids, making for a sweeter tea that’s richer in L-theanine. It’s a very involved and mindful process, producing superior and unparalleled quality teas,” Tarik explained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HAIYATEA (@haiyatea)

Tarik is from Pakistan, was brought up in Saudi Arabia and moved to Dubai eight years ago. She said her upbringing did not expose her to Japanese culture, but upon learning more about it she resonates with many of its elements.

“I just resonate so much with how committed the Japanese are towards achieving perfection,” she said.

Her appreciation of Japanese culture extends beyond her love of tea as Tarik frequently shares posts about the traditional Japanese dishes she serves up, including chawanmushi, okonomiyaki, katsu curry, onigiri, soba and gyozas.

