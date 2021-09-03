You are here

Daesh 'Beatle' pleads guilty

Daesh ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty
In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey
  • In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria
AFP

ALEXANDRIA, United States: Alexanda Kotey, a member of the notorious Daesh kidnapping cell dubbed the “Beatles,” pleaded guilty Thursday in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages.
The federal court in Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington had posted a notice this week for a “change of plea” hearing for Kotey, a former British national and one of two kidnap cell members brought to the United States for trial.
“Kotey has been afforded due process and in the face of overwhelming evidence, he made the independent decision to plead guilty to his crimes,” said Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, outside the courthouse.
“He has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison.”
Kotey, 37, and El Shafee Elsheikh, 33, were flown from Iraq in October to face trial for involvement in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.
After the two suspects were captured in January 2018 by Syrian Kurdish forces in Syria, they were turned over to US forces in Iraq.
Britain, which initially did not want to put them on trial at home, stripped them of their UK nationality.
But their transfer to the United States was made possible only after the US authorities assured London they would not seek the death penalty in the case.
Appearing from prison before Judge TS Ellis by video link on Oct 9, both pleaded not guilty.
But on Thursday, Kotey appeared in person and answered “yes” when Ellis asked him, “Are you pleading guilty freely and willingly and voluntarily because you’re in fact guilty of these charges?“
In pleading guilty, Kotey entered into an agreement to provide all information in his possession about his actions in Syria — not limited to what is in the indictment — to the US government, as well as to any foreign government that requests it.
Under the agreement, he will serve 15 years in jail in the United States and then will be extradited to the United Kingdom, where he also faces charges of kidnapping and murdering hostages.
By admitting his guilt, he waived his right to a trial and faces several life sentences without the right to early release.
The families of the four American victims were present in the courtroom. Prosecutor Dennis Fitzpatrick said they had agreed with the change in defense strategy.
James Foley’s mother, Diane, delivering remarks outside the courthouse, called on President Joe Biden, lawmakers and “all Americans to demand that our country protect and assist any innocent US national held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.”
She extended the thanks of the families of the four American victims to the Justice Department and the prosecution team “that has brought such a strong case for (Kotey’s) direct culpability.”
Kotey and Elsheikh’s four-member Daesh cell was dubbed the “Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.
They were allegedly involved in abducting American, European and Japanese hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.
They allegedly tortured and killed their victims, including by beheading, and IS released videos of the murders for propaganda purposes.
Alleged ringleader Mohamed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US airstrike in Syria in November 2015, while the fourth “Beatle,” Aine Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges.
Kotey and Elsheikh supervised detention facilities for hostages and allegedly coordinated ransom negotiations conducted by email, according to the US authorities.
The pair also engaged in a “prolonged pattern of physical and psychological violence against hostages,” they said.
A US special forces raid that resulted in the death of Daesh group leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Syria in 2019 was code-named Task Force 8-14, in reference to the birthday of the young aid worker Mueller.
She was working with the Danish Refugee Council when she was abducted in northern Syria in 2013.
Mueller’s parents say she was tortured before being handed over to Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly before killing her.
“Years ago, Alexanda Kotey’s actions played out on the world stage, and those brutal crimes... are forever burned into the eyes of the American people,” said Assistant Director Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which investigated the case, cited in a Justice Department statement.
“This guilty plea will not lessen the suffering of those affected by his cruelty but I hope it reminds the world of the FBI’s unwavering dedication to finding and prosecuting all individuals who inflict harm on US citizens, no matter their location.”

Topics: ISIS Daesh Alexanda Kotey

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages
Najia Housari

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages

Lebanese cleric holds prayer in gas station amid fuel shortages
  • The fuel shortages have yet to ease as the cash-strapped country struggles to pay importers
BEIRUT: A cleric performed Friday prayers in front of a gas station in the coastal town of Jiyeh south of Beirut, as the country continues grappling with suffocating fuel shortages. 

Dozens of motorists, who were lining up to fill up their cars, listened to the cleric's sermon 30km south of the capital.  

The fuel shortages have yet to ease as the cash-strapped country struggles to pay importers. 

Clashes between angry residents are an almost daily occurrence. 

 

Topics: Lebanon

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
Arab News

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan

UAE airlifts urgent food and medical aid to Afghanistan
  • The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, which resulted in the collapse of the US-backed government
DUBAI: The UAE dispatched Friday a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan, state news agency WAM reported.

A severe humanitarian crisis has gripped Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces last month, leading to the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. 

It is the latest in an ongoing humanitarian aid for Afghan people being provided by the UAE, WAM reported.
 
The UAE has agreed to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban-run Afghanistan, hosting them temporarily in Abu Dhabi in specially constructed housing units.

Topics: UAE Afghanistan

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
Reuters

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push

Worst Tripoli fighting in a year shows limits of Libya peace push
  • Despite a ceasefire, there has been no movement toward integrating a unified national military
  • Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew dictator Muammar Qaddafi
TRIPOLI: Fighting broke out in Tripoli early on Friday between rival armed forces, witnesses said, the heaviest clashes in the Libyan capital since the conflict between eastern and western factions paused a year ago.

A resident of the Salah Al-Din district in southern Tripoli said shooting began at about 2.30 a.m. and continued through the morning with medium and light weapons. There was no immediate report of casualties.

Conflict in Tripoli between the armed groups who vie to control both territory and state institutions would further undermine the prospect of December elections as part of a plan to end a decade of chaos, violence and division.

Despite a cease-fire and progress earlier this year toward a political solution to Libya’s crisis, there has been no movement toward integrating its myriad armed groups into a unified national military.

Libya is a major oil producer and though it has been able to maintain output over the past decade, disputes have sometimes shut down exports, including for months last year.

The new fighting pitted the 444 Brigade against the Stabilization Support Force, two of the main forces in Tripoli, a witness said.

It follows major clashes last month in the city of Zawiya, west of Tripoli, and smaller incidents of friction or clashes inside the capital including a gunfight this week at a state institution.

In eastern Libya, controlled by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), there have also been shootings and other incidents of violence in recent months.

Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and it divided in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.

However, they agreed a cease-fire last year and a new unity government that both sides backed was installed in March to prepare for national elections in December, moves seen as the best chance for peace in years.

The Tripoli-based unity government has however struggled to unify state institutions or prepare for elections, with the eastern-based parliament rejecting its budget and failing to agree a constitutional basis for a vote.

Wolfram Lacher, of the German thinktank SWP, said that although there was the possibility of further escalation, a mediated solution was likely to resolve the fighting in the short term.

However, “similar clashes are bound to recur in Tripoli and elsewhere,” he added.

Topics: Libya

Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak

Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak
Arab News

Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak

Senior Iranian military advisor dies as country grapples with unhinged COVID-19 outbreak
  • A total of 30,279 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran Thursday, with infections since the outbreak surpassed 5,055,500
DUBAI: A senior military advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, who also served as Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, died Friday of an “illness,” the state IRNA news agency reported.

Hassan Firouzabadi, who was 70-years-old, held the most senior military authority in Iran from 1989 to 2016. IRNA did not specify the illness that killed him although Iranian domestic news agencies, including ISNA and Fars, reported that he died of COVID-19.

The US treasury had sanctioned him for “serious human rights abuses.”

Last week, Iran reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

A total of 30,279 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran Thursday, with infections since the outbreak surpassed 5,055,500.

Topics: Iran

Oman ends quarantine as flight traffic returns to pre-pandemic level

Oman ends quarantine as flight traffic returns to pre-pandemic level
Arab News

Oman ends quarantine as flight traffic returns to pre-pandemic level

Oman ends quarantine as flight traffic returns to pre-pandemic level
  • Passengers going to the Sultanate need to take a PCR test before or upon arrival and must have been received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country
DUBAI: Oman lifted quarantine restrictions for all fully vaccinated travelers this week, giving the green light to airlines to go back to operating normally. 

The lifting of the quarantine rule comes 18 months after the world was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic that brought global economies to a halt. 

Passengers going to the Sultanate need to take a PCR test before or upon arrival and must have been received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved in the country.

As the airport gears up to return to pre-pandemic traffic levels, Muscat International Airport has implemented safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and airport workers, Times of Oman reported.

“We are pleased on this holy day and we are on the threshold of returning to our full operations, at Muscat International Airport as well as the rest of the Sultanate’s airports,” Saud bin Nasser Al-Hubaishi, vice president of Muscat International Airport, said. 

“We congratulate all of our airport families for this return, which we all have been longing for, to continue our sincere national role in receiving and bidding farewell to all of Oman’s visitors,” he added.

Topics: Oman COVID-19

