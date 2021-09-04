You are here

  • Home
  • Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqwmp

Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google’s servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines
Updated 04 September 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
In the weeks since the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometri... databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.
In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc’s Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.”
One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails.
Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.
“If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership,” the employee said.
The employee said he did not comply and has since gone into hiding. Reuters is not identifying the man or his former ministry out of concern for his safety.
Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google’s servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Afghanistan’s office of presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.
Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.
“It would give a real wealth of information,” said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with Internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. “Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem,” he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.
Mail exchanger records show that Microsoft Corp’s email services were also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the ministry of foreign affairs and the presidency. But it isn’t clear what steps, if any, the software firm is taking to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.
Microsoft declined comment.
Anderson said the Taliban’s attempt to control US-built digital infrastructure was worth keeping an eye on. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, “may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters.”

Topics: Google Afghanistan Taliban

Related

WhatsApp has faced criticism that its privacy policies are too long and complicated, but the ruling could mean that they get even longer and more detailed. (File/AFP)
Media
Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe
The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh. (Supplied)
Media
Dubai Lynx podcast dives into social media, consumer behavior in KSA

Dubai Lynx podcast dives into social media, consumer behavior in KSA

The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh. (Supplied)
The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 03 September 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Dubai Lynx podcast dives into social media, consumer behavior in KSA

The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • Socialize’s Shivani Kulshrestha, Create Media Group’s Osama Taher discuss marketing’s future in the Kingdom
Updated 03 September 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Dubai Lynx, the leading creativity festival in the Middle East and North Africa, has launched a series of podcasts discussing topics ranging from experiential marketing to diversity in the advertising industry.

The latest podcast, “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market,” brings together Shivani Kulshrestha, strategist at Socialize Agency, and Osama Taher, projects director at Create Media Group, Riyadh.

Arab News spoke to Kulshrestha and Taher to discuss the growth of digital and social media in Saudi Arabia and the subsequent changes in marketers’ approaches.

The Kingdom is the biggest market in the GCC. What can you tell us about the nuances of this market?

Taher: “The Saudi market is quite special because of the age group that is actually consuming digital content. More than 70 percent of the nation is below 35 years old, and this gives marketers a huge opportunity to focus on this age group.

“The second thing is how Saudis, especially the younger generation, have good exposure. More than 1.2 million Saudis have traveled abroad to continue their studies — this is a huge number. These people have been exposed to different cultures and languages. So, all of that combined with Vision 2030 has helped build a very unique market.”

Kulshrestha: “We saw 8 percent year-on-year growth in social media usage, which means that 80 percent of the country is using social networks and messenger services. So, social is really where you want to be if you want to target the Saudi audience.

“The other thing to bear in mind is that this audience is ‘hyperconnected’ at a level that is ahead of the rest of the world. On average, people around the world spend about two hours and 25 minutes every day on social media, whereas Saudis spend three hours and six minutes. They also have way more accounts than the average person at 10.4 social accounts per person, which is twice the global average.

“The one distinction to make is that even though they’re spending a lot of their time on their favorite platforms, they’re just not as engaged with the content. The level at which they’re engaging is the lowest in the world with an average engagement rate of 0.03 percent versus 0.11 percent globally.”

How did the use of social and digital media change during the pandemic?

Kulshrestha: “Usage on all social platforms increased and the Kingdom was no exception to this. We saw YouTube growing by 14.5 percent, Twitter by 13 percent and TikTok by 12.8 percent when you compare year on year. But what’s more interesting is that the need for entertainment and videos has grown by almost 10 percent.

“The data shows that 83 percent of people between the ages of 16 and 64 now regularly use entertainment video apps compared to 75 percent in 2020. And it’s not just down to YouTube; TikTok is giving all social media platforms a run for their money.”

With the emphasis on content and entertainment, how has storytelling evolved in the digital age?

Taher: “Storytelling is still the same; it’s just the tools that we’re using to tell the stories are quite different. Earlier, before the pandemic, we had the freedom to get in our car and go and experience a product or service in one place. Now, brands have understood that they have to bring the experience to audiences in a creative way.

“Online shopping has been around since forever, but there were some brand categories, like automotive and real estate, which could not offer it. However, during the pandemic, there was one automotive brand that used augmented reality content to provide a full online experience, resulting in a 32 percent increase in sales compared to the previous year.”

Kulshrestha: “When it comes to social media, you only have a few seconds to capture your audience’s attention. And so you have to make your time with them effective by communicating your brand message in the first three seconds. That is the more traditional way of looking at storytelling.

“The other way to really ensure your storytelling is effective is lengthening the time you have with your audience, and the way you can do that is through ‘collaborative storytelling.’ Specifically in the Kingdom, there are two key ways you can do this.

“The first is to change the way or the place you have been telling your story. Taher mentioned augmented reality, and another way is gaming, which is huge in the Kingdom, with about 91 percent of internet users between the ages of 16 and 64 saying that they play games on any device.

“The second method is to move beyond storytelling as a form of passive communication; it’s now a technique where the audience is invited to take part.

“Either you change the way you’re speaking to people by finding them in spaces where they’re already connecting with each other like gaming, or if you are going to stick to the normal social platforms, think about the ways you can invite your audience to be part of the story.”

What are your top three takeaways for marketers in the Kingdom?

Taher: “Simplify, localize and never judge a book by its cover.”

Kulshrestha: “Don’t advertise to your audience; entertain them. Invite your audience into your storytelling experience, and get into gaming.”

The full episode of “Social Media & Consumer Behavior in the KSA Market” is now available for streaming on Anghami.

Topics: media Dubai UAE podcast Saudi Arabia consumer behavior

Related

Is COVID-19-driven shift in MENA consumer behavior here to stay?
Business & Economy
Is COVID-19-driven shift in MENA consumer behavior here to stay?
People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
Business & Economy
UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe

WhatsApp has faced criticism that its privacy policies are too long and complicated, but the ruling could mean that they get even longer and more detailed. (File/AFP)
WhatsApp has faced criticism that its privacy policies are too long and complicated, but the ruling could mean that they get even longer and more detailed. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

Irish watchdog fines WhatsApp $267M after EU privacy probe

WhatsApp has faced criticism that its privacy policies are too long and complicated, but the ruling could mean that they get even longer and more detailed. (File/AFP)
  • Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules
  • WhatsApp should also take “remedial actions” to change the way it communicates with users so that it complies with EU regulations, said the Data Protection Commission
Updated 03 September 2021
AP

LONDON: Ireland’s privacy watchdog has fined WhatsApp a record 225 million euros ($267 million) after an investigation found it breached stringent European Union data protection rules on transparency about sharing people’s data with other Facebook companies.
The Data Protection Commission said Thursday that it was also ordering WhatsApp to take “remedial actions” to change the way it communicates with users so that it complies with EU regulations. WhatsApp, which has 2 billion users worldwide, said the fine was out of proportion and it would appeal the decision.
The watchdog’s announcement wraps up an investigation into the Facebook-owned messaging service that opened in December 2018, after the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect. It’s the second penalty — and the biggest — issued by the Irish watchdog under GDPR. Last year it fined Twitter 450,000 euros for a security breach.
“WhatsApp is committed to providing a secure and private service,” the company said in a press statement. “We have worked to ensure the information we provide is transparent and comprehensive and will continue to do so. We disagree with the decision today regarding the transparency we provided to people in 2018 and the penalties are entirely disproportionate.”
The commission said the case examined whether Facebook followed GDPR requirements to be transparent for both users and those who didn’t use its service, including how people’s data is processed between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies. In other words, it focused on how much detail was provided in its privacy policy, which has since been updated.
WhatsApp has faced criticism that its privacy policies are too long and complicated, but the ruling could mean that they get even longer and more detailed.
Under GDPR, the Irish watchdog acts as the lead regulator in cross-border data privacy cases for WhatsApp and many other big tech companies that have their European headquarters in Dublin.
The Irish penalty is also the second biggest issued in the EU under GDPR, behind Luxembourg’s 746 million euro fine to Amazon in July for data protection violations.
A draft of the Irish decision, which reportedly called for a 50 million euro fine, was shared with regulators in other EU member states so that their feedback could be taken into consideration. However, in a sign of the complexity involved in cross-border privacy cases and the backroom wrangling need to resolve them, eight national privacy watchdogs objected, so the case was sent to the EU’s independent oversight body for GDPR, which beefed up the penalty to 225 million euros.
The Irish Data Protection Commission still has open about two dozen other investigations into big tech companies like Google, Twitter and Facebook, including a second case involving WhatsApp.

Topics: WhatsApp GDPR Data Protection Ireland

Related

Google would face additional fines of up to 900,000 euros per day if it fails to come up with strategy to compensate news outlets. (File/AFP)
Media
Google appeals France’s ‘disproportionate’ $591 million fine in copyright row
WhatsApp privacy case must be decided in a month, EU privacy watchdog said on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Media
WhatsApp privacy case must be decided in a month, EU watchdog says

Amazon to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service

The proactive approach to content comes after Amazon kicked social media app Parler off its cloud service shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for permitting content promoting violence. (File/AFP)
The proactive approach to content comes after Amazon kicked social media app Parler off its cloud service shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for permitting content promoting violence. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

Amazon to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service

The proactive approach to content comes after Amazon kicked social media app Parler off its cloud service shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for permitting content promoting violence. (File/AFP)
  • Amazon will proactively remove content that violates its cloud service policies, such as rules against promoting violence
Updated 03 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Amazon.com Inc. plans to take a more proactive approach to determine what types of content violate its cloud service policies, such as rules against promoting violence, and enforce its removal, according to two sources, a move likely to renew debate about how much power tech companies should have to restrict free speech.
Over the coming months, Amazon will hire a small group of people in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division to develop expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for future threats, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
It could turn Amazon, the leading cloud service provider worldwide with 40 percent market share according to research firm Gartner, into one of the world’s most powerful arbiters of content allowed on the Internet, experts say.
Amazon made headlines in the Washington Post last week for shutting down a website hosted on AWS that featured propaganda from Islamic State that celebrated the suicide bombing that killed an estimated 170 Afghans and 13 US troops in Kabul last Thursday. They did so after the news organization contacted Amazon, according to the Post.
The proactive approach to content comes after Amazon kicked social media app Parler off its cloud service shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for permitting content promoting violence.
“AWS Trust & Safety works to protect AWS customers, partners, and Internet users from bad actors attempting to use our services for abusive or illegal purposes. When AWS Trust & Safety is made aware of abusive or illegal behavior on AWS services, they act quickly to investigate and engage with customers to take appropriate actions,” AWS said in a statement.
“AWS Trust & Safety does not pre-review content hosted by our customers. As AWS continues to expand, we expect this team to continue to grow,” it added.
Activists and human rights groups are increasingly holding not just websites and apps accountable for harmful content, but also the underlying tech infrastructure that enables those sites to operate, while political conservatives decry the curtailing of free speech.
AWS already prohibits its services from being used in a variety of ways, such as illegal or fraudulent activity, to incite or threaten violence or promote child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to its acceptable use policy.
Amazon first requests customers remove content violating its policies or have a system to moderate content. If Amazon cannot reach an acceptable agreement with the customer, it may take down the website.
Amazon aims to develop an approach toward content issues that it and other cloud providers are more frequently confronting, such as determining when misinformation on a company’s website reaches a scale that requires AWS action, the source said.
The new team within AWS does not plan to sift through the vast amounts of content that companies host on the cloud, but will aim to get ahead of future threats, such as emerging extremist groups whose content could make it onto the AWS cloud, the source added.
Amazon is currently hiring for a global head of policy on the AWS trust and safety team, which is responsible for “protecting AWS against a wide variety of abuse,” according to a job posting on its website.
AWS’s offerings include cloud storage and virtual servers and counts major companies like Netflix, Coca-Cola and Capital One as clients, according to its website.

PROACTIVE MOVES
Better preparation against certain types of content could help Amazon avoid legal and public relations risk.
“If (Amazon) can get some of this stuff off proactively before it’s discovered and becomes a big news story, there’s value in avoiding that reputational damage,” said Melissa Ryan, founder of CARD Strategies, a consulting firm that helps organizations understand extremism and online toxicity threats.
Cloud services such as AWS and other entities like domain registrars are considered the “backbone of the Internet,” but have traditionally been politically neutral services, according to a 2019 report https://www.cigionline.org/articles/navigating-tech-stack-when-where-and-how-should-we-moderate-content from Joan Donovan, a Harvard researcher who studies online extremism and disinformation campaigns.
But cloud services providers have removed content before, such as in the aftermath of the 2017 alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, helping to slow the organizing ability of alt-right groups, Donovan wrote.
“Most of these companies have understandably not wanted to get into content and not wanting to be the arbiter of thought,” Ryan said. “But when you’re talking about hate and extremism, you have to take a stance.”

Topics: Amazon content #onlinecontent Online safety

Related

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Business & Economy
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal
Media
Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal

Facebook says it helped 175 people flee from Afghanistan

This group is reportedly the fourth to arrive in Mexico from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds since the Taliban took over the country. (File/AFP)
This group is reportedly the fourth to arrive in Mexico from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds since the Taliban took over the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Facebook says it helped 175 people flee from Afghanistan

This group is reportedly the fourth to arrive in Mexico from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds since the Taliban took over the country. (File/AFP)
  • Social media giant took part in the evacuation of citizens, journalists, activists, and Facebook staff to Mexico City this week
  • US-based company also ramped up efforts to thwart the increasing growth of Taliban content on the social media platform
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook said on Thursday that the company took part in an effort to help 175 citizens, including staff from the social media giant, flee from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to Mexico. 

The Mexican government confirmed the arrival of activists and independent journalists along with their families, which included 75 children, to Mexico City earlier in the week.

“In the process of assisting Facebook employees and close partners leave Afghanistan, we joined an effort to help a group of journalists and their families who were in grave danger,” a Facebook spokesperson said.  

“Thanks to the leadership of the Mexican government and the support of the UAE in providing the initial landing, the journalists have been welcomed in Mexico.”

This group is reportedly the fourth to arrive in Mexico from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds since the Taliban took over the country in early August. 

Three previous flights from Afghanistan to Mexico over the past week included Afghan media workers from prominent US-based newspapers.

The Mexican government said the latest group “is made up of social media workers, activists, and independent journalists and their families.”

Facebook has ramped up its effort to thwart the increasing growth of Taliban content on the social media platform and also added an additional privacy feature for users in Afghanistan. 

The latest measure includes a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan that allows them to lock their accounts. The privacy setting would prevent others who are not their friends from downloading or sharing their profile photos or seeing posts on their timeline. 

Additional tools include a permanent ban of Taliban content from its platforms as the American multinational technology company, based in Menlo Park, Calif., considers the group to be a terrorist organization.

To achieve that, Facebook assigned a team of Afghan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, to monitor and remove Taliban-linked content from the platform.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan journalists #mexico Afghan refugee Taliban Facebook Afghan refugees Mexico

Related

Afghan journalist refugees stand during a welcoming ceremony by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard upon arrival to Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. (AP)
Media
Mexico welcomes 124 Afghan refugee journalists and their families
The ministry said more Afghan civilians were expected to arrive in Mexico in coming days. (AFP)
Media
Planeload of fleeing Afghans arrive in Mexico, including journalists

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
  • New reality TV show “Irbak” to launch entrepreneurship competition
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: MBC Group and its in-house commercial advertising and sales unit MBC Media Solutions have partnered with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones to launch a reality entrepreneurship competition for Arab youth.

The “Irbak” TV show initiative was announced by the Saudi government during the recent #LaunchKSA, the largest technological event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event saw a slew of new projects being unveiled, including “Irbak,” reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to positioning itself as a technological hub that encourages and celebrates innovators, programmers, and entrepreneurs.

Faisal Al-Khamis, chairman of the SAFCSP, said: “The world’s largest tech companies are founded by programmers. Therefore, we believe that programming is the future, especially when it comes to the digital economy of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world.”

The move follows the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 by seizing the opportunities of the digital economy.

Al-Khamis noted that the federation placed great emphasis on supporting and empowering Arab youth in general and Saudi youth especially who were “passionate about technology, programming, and entrepreneurship — to utilize their capabilities in supporting their country and the world.”

“Irbak” will showcase some of the Arab world’s rising and most promising entrepreneurs and startup owners, offering insights into the region’s burgeoning tech sector, in addition to a number of other industries where young business owners are creating change.

Al-Khamis pointed out that “Irbak” aimed to shed light on tech startup companies that had transformed the way sectors operated.

“We hope that the future generation of the Arab world gets inspired by the show, having them follow the example of the Arab programmers and entrepreneurs as the solution is not to find a job but create jobs for everyone,” he added.

The original TV concept will see more than 50 companies across different sectors compete in on-the-spot challenges and real-life scenarios, with expert mentors and consultants judging each startup and a winner being announced at the end of every episode.

As part of the partnership, MBC Group will air “Irbak” across three of its TV channels, while its MMS unit will provide the SAFCSP with expertise and consultation on creative conceptualization, distribution, and marketing support.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, chief executive officer of MMS, said: “MMS looks forward to sharing its expertise in making ‘Irbak’ a success, be it in the conceptualization process of the show or the marketing and sales process that comes afterward.”

The planned 10 episodes of “Irbak” will air on MBC1, MBC Iraq, and MBC Masr during the first quarter of next year.

Topics: MBC Group Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones MBC Media Solutions

Related

Saudi Sports Co. appoints MBC Media Solutions as exclusive ad rep
Media
Saudi Sports Co. appoints MBC Media Solutions as exclusive ad rep
Saudi Sports Company contracts MBC Group to broadcast sports competitions
Media
Saudi Sports Company contracts MBC Group to broadcast sports competitions

Latest updates

UAE poll shows best and worst performing digital services in the country
UAE poll shows best and worst performing digital services in the country
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
Abu Dhabi crown prince meets Afghan evacuees
Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host
Texas anti-abortion tipster site booted by web host
With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes
Made Mohon, the operation manager of Sangeh Monkey Forest, feeds macaques with donated peanuts during a feeding time at the popular tourist attraction site in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP)
Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source
A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.