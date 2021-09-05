You are here

  • Home
  • Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
President Ebrahim Raisi, in his first TV interview since taking office last month, said on Saturday that trying to revive the deal “is on the government’s agenda, but not under pressure” from the West. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w83qf

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
  • President Ebrahim Raisi said that trying to revive the deal ‘is on the government’s agenda’
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran urged the United States Saturday to stop its addiction to sanctions against the Islamic republic and accused President Joe Biden of following the same “dead end” policies as Donald Trump.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made his remarks a day after the US Treasury announced financial sanctions against four Iranians accused of planning the kidnapping in the US of an American journalist of Iranian descent.
“Washington must understand that it has no other choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and show respect, both in its statements and in its behavior, toward Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a press release.
Under Trump’s presidency, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers.
The multilateral deal offered Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
It was torpedoed by Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.
President Ebrahim Raisi, in his first TV interview since taking office last month, said on Saturday that trying to revive the deal “is on the government’s agenda, but not under pressure” from the West.
“Several times the Americans and Europeans have tried to exert pressure to engage in dialogue, but in vain,” Raisi said in the interview broadcast on state television.
Biden has said he wants to reintegrate Washington into the pact, but talks in Vienna that began in April have stalled since the ultra-conservative Raisi won Iran’s presidential election in June.
At the end of August, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Biden’s administration of making the same demands as his predecessor in talks to revive the accord.
And on Tuesday, Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian suggested that the Vienna talks would not resume for two or three months.
Raisi said Saturday that “talks are on the agenda, but not talks for the sake of talks, or negotiations for the sake of negotiations.”
“In these talks, we seek to obtain the lifting of oppressive sanctions,” he added. “We will not give in on the interests of the great Iranian nation.”
Tehran is demanding all sanctions imposed or reimposed on it by the US since 2017 be lifted.
On Friday, the US Treasury announced sanctions against “four Iranian intelligence operatives” it said were involved in a campaign against Iranian dissidents abroad.
According to a US federal indictment in mid-July, the intelligence officers tried in 2018 to force American-Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad’s Iran-based relatives to lure her to a third country to be arrested and taken to Iran to be jailed.
When that failed, they allegedly hired US private investigators to monitor her over the past two years.
Khatibzadeh in July called the American charges “baseless and absurd,” referring to them as “Hollywood scenarios.”

Topics: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Related

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
Middle-East
Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot
Update Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
US sanctions Iranians over alleged plot to kidnap NY-based journalist

Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya, says UN chief

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Updated 05 September 2021
AP

Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya, says UN chief

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
  • Guterres also urges countries supplying arms and military equipment to the foreign fighters to stop violating the UN arms embargo
Updated 05 September 2021
AP

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has again urged countries to withdraw all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya, saying they continue to operate throughout the conflict-stricken North African country in violation of last October’s cease-fire agreement “with no discernible abatement of their activities.”

The UN chief also urged countries supplying arms and military equipment to the foreign fighters to stop violating the UN arms embargo, saying the movement of aircraft providing logistical support “also continued unabated” at air bases in central Libya in the strategic city of Sirte and nearby Jufra area.
In a circulated report to the UN Security Council Guterres called for the implementation of “a comprehensive plan for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, with clear timelines.”
He also urged Libyan parties “to exert every effort to ensure” that parliamentary and presidential elections are held on Dec. 24 in accordance with the political road map that ended hostilities last year.
Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011 and split the country between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar in the east. Each has been backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

HIGHLIGHT

The UN chief urged the parties and institutions to clarify the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.

Haftar launched a military offensive in 2019 to capture the capital. But his march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020 after Turkey sent troops to support the government.
Subsequent UN-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into December elections, but the Libyan parliament has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections.
Guterres cited initial differences over whether presidential elections should be carried out by direct voting or indirectly by the elected parliament, whether a referendum on the draft permanent constitution should be held first, and eligibility criteria for candidates including military personnel and dual citizens.
The UN chief urged the parties and institutions to clarify the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.
“The political process is now reaching a critical stage and the gains achieved in early 2021 are under threat,” Guterres warned. “It is imperative that the political process fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people for representative governance brought about through democratic elections.”
In July, the UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, accused “spoilers” of trying to obstruct the holding of December’s crucial elections to unify the divided nation.
He told the Security Council that many key players in Libya reiterated their commitment to the elections, but “I am afraid many of them are not ready to walk the talk.”
Guterres quoted Kubis’ warning that the continued presence of thousands of mercenaries and numerous foreign fighters remains a significant threat not only to the security of Libya but to the region.
The UN chief also warned that the presence and activities of violent extremist organizations including affiliates of Al-Qaeda and Daesh “were reported in all regions, including in the form of direct threats against civilians and UN personnel and attacks against security forces.”

Topics: Libya

Related

Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
Middle-East
Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority
Middle-East
Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control

Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control
Updated 04 September 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control

Egypt signs cooperation deals with UN body on climate change, pest control
  • Minister stresses fruitful and serious cooperation with agency
  • Fall armyworm is an invasive insect that feeds on crop plants
Updated 04 September 2021
Mohamed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has signed two cooperation agreements with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to confront climate change.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the first was within a program to expand climate ambitions on agricultural land, which aims to support 12 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America from 2021 to 2025.

The second is focused on the implementation of Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control.

This aims to help farmers, organizations, public institutions, national governments and development partners to quickly respond to the challenges of FAW infestation in smallholder farmers’ fields across Africa. 

FAW is an invasive insect that feeds on more than 80 crop plants and, upon its introduction to Africa in 2016, it has caused major losses to many economic crops, particularly maize.

During the signing ceremony, Agriculture Minister Mohamed El-Quseir stressed the importance of fruitful and serious cooperation with the FAO in a number of projects that contributed to achieving agricultural development in Egypt and the development of the Egyptian countryside.

He said there was a long history of cooperation between the ministry and the FAO in projects aimed at achieving food security and combating poverty in the most needy areas and the projects provided to women in rural areas.

The first document was signed by Nasredin Hag Elamin, FAO representative in Egypt, and Mohamed Soliman, head of the Agricultural Research Center. It aims to contribute to translating the priorities of agriculture in Egypt into concrete actions and climate solutions that can be implemented with the aim of controlling emissions from the agricultural and land use sectors and strengthening the resilience of the poorest rural communities involved in agriculture.

The second document was signed by Mohamed Abdel Meguid, chairman of the Agricultural Pesticides Committee, as part of the project to expand the sustainable management of fall armyworm in Africa, the Near East and Asia. 

Egypt was chosen as one of the model countries that had succeeded in controlling this issue during the past few years to transfer its experiences.

Topics: Egypt climate change UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization

Related

Special Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 
Middle-East
Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 
Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital
Middle-East
Egypt plans high-tech leap with state-of-the-art new capital

Can Expo 2020 Dubai serve as a catalyst to change the world?

As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Can Expo 2020 Dubai serve as a catalyst to change the world?

As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Supplied/Expo 2020)
  • Event aims to foster solutions for the world’s most pressing problems
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: In physical build and ideology, the Expo 2020 Dubai is remarkable.

While its impressive architectural playground of avant-garde, high-tech, and previously unthinkable attractions is nothing short of impressive, so is Expo 2020’s mission to impart new ideas, ways of thinking and solutions for the world’s most pressing problems.

As the opening date of Dubai’s largest event draws near, already organizers and participants are thinking about its legacy — not just the physical one, but the ideological one: What will be the ideas that visitors will take away? How can Expo 2020 serve as a catalyst to change the world? Responses to such crucial questions will be explored in Expo 2020’s Programme for People and Planet, a line-up of events, experiences, thought-leadership and public conversations that aim to creatively foster solutions to the challenges presently facing the world.

“This could not be a more urgent or opportune time for what we are trying to do,” Nadia Verjee, chief of staff at Expo 2020 Dubai, told Arab News. “The Programme for People and Planet is the manifestation of our theme and purpose, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’ It will not only form an essential part of our event-time activities but will also catalyze a one-of-a-kind movement to shape the legacy that Expo 2020 leaves the world, long after we close our doors.”

The program is set to run across the six months of Expo 2020.

It will be anchored by 10 theme weeks and 18 international days, each of which will explore key issues of global significance, including mitigating climate change and biodiversity loss to making human habitats more sustainable, bridging the digital divide, and ensuring equal access to education and healthcare.

Its main themes include technology and innovation, youth and women and girl’s empowerment.

Talks and events will be led by experts, including wildlife advocate Dame Jane Goodall, Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit, and Sarah Al-Amiri, the UAE minister of state for advanced technology as well as the woman behind the Emirates Mars Mission, the 191 nations participating in Expo 2020, business leaders, grassroots actors, and the wider global community.

“Since COVID, and over the course of the last year and a half, the international community has become more pressed to solve the challenges that face us as people and a planet going forward,” said Verjee. “This program has been designed to coalesce all of those interests and bring all of those nations together under an umbrella framework of 10 key themes that form the backbone of our program as an expo.”

Expo 2020, which retains the year the event was originally scheduled, will open its doors next month from Oct. 1 through to March 31, 2022, and coincides with the UAE’s golden jubilee.

It is expected to draw millions of visitors to the UAE.

However, there’s no denying that the expo has had to adapt to the hurdles posed by the pandemic.

“We want this expo to be highly relevant during a COVID era so that the heart of all of this are the sustainable development goals, the agenda 2030, and putting people and planet first.”

Verjee said the program was conceived “in harmony and selected by the countries” that the expo worked closely with during the pandemic to ensure the subject matter would resonate around issues that were priorities for each of them.

The 10 themed weeks will kick off with conversations on climate change, followed by the subject of space and, in March, will conclude with the topic of water.

“What we have tried to achieve across all of these different subject matters, irrespective of what they are, is to create a space for every single voice to be heard,” she added.

This ideological aspect of the expo mirrors the setting of a major international conference, with the inclusion of similar players but open to all who wish to foster ways to bring about global change.

“Typically in the UN setting, countries gather for a period of days per year to discuss all of these issues but in a policy setting; the value of the World Expo is to bring all of those stakeholders together, whether you are a policy maker, whether you are a business or a private sector representative, whether you are an innovator or just an individual from any walk of life interested more in learning about the world and the role that you can play in it, this structure of players, regardless of the theme, is really compelling for us.”

One of the most important principles and missions of Expo 2020 is the importance of educating visitors so that the experience stays with them long after its doors have closed.

“What we hope to offer visitors is this exposure to different people, places and ideas from around the world, and if they are able to turn that into knowledge and understand better the Comoros, Jamaica or Cuba, and maybe even travel there as a result, then you begin to create better-informed individuals that transcend that level of consciousness about places and people, seeing instead the similarities and connections between various parts and cultures of the world.”

Topics: Middle East Dubai UAE Dubai expo 2020 Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
Sport
AC Milan announces new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai
Dawood Al-Shezawi, secretary-general of the summit’s board of trustees. (Supplied)
Corporate News
UAE to host humanitarian summit at Expo 2020

Prominent Houthi ideologue detained in Yemen’s Al-Mahra province 

Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)
Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)
Updated 04 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati 

Prominent Houthi ideologue detained in Yemen’s Al-Mahra province 

Leading Houthi ideologue Hassan Ali Al-Emad. (Facebook Photo)
  • Disguised as a student, Hassan Ali Al-Emad attempted to cross into Yemen at the Shehan border crossing with Oman two weeks ago
  • Al-Emad was detained by border guards and moved to a security facility in Al-Ghaydah city
Updated 04 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati 

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni security forces in the eastern province of Al-Mahra detained a prominent zealot loyal to the Houthi movement, returning from Iran through neighboring Oman, local officials and media reports said on Saturday.  

Disguised as a student, Hassan Ali Al-Emad attempted to cross into Yemen at the Shehan border crossing with Oman two weeks ago, and was detained by border guards and moved to a security facility in Al-Ghaydah city, a local security official told Arab News. 

Images of Al-Emad’s passport circulated on social media, showing he was born in Sanaa in 1977 and exited Oman’s Al-Mazunah land border crossing with Yemen on Aug. 25. 

He also traveled to Lebanon, and has lived in Iran for two decades. 

Al-Emad is a staunch supporter of the Twelver Shiite sect. Heading the Future of Justice Party, Al-Emad told local media outlets several years ago that he received his religious education at Iraq’s Al-Hawza Al-Ilmiyya institute, and called for followers to embrace the late Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s teachings. 

When the Arab coalition stepped in militarily in Yemen in favor of the legitimate government in 2015, Al-Emad urged followers to rally behind Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi movement. 

Meanwhile, fighting has raged between government troops and the Houthis in key contested areas outside the central city of Marib and in the northern province of Jouf. 

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that warplanes from the Arab coalition carried out six air raids, targeting Houthi military equipment and locations in Rahabah district, southwest of Marib city. 

The warplanes have helped Yemeni government troops on the ground to foil aggressive Houthi advances.

According to the Defense Ministry, more than 10,000 Houthis have been killed in fierce fighting with government forces or in Arab coalition airstrikes since January this year. 

Yemeni troops and allied tribesmen have pushed back more than 300 Houthi attacks in Marib’s Al-Mashjah, Al-Kasara, Jabal Murad, and Serwah since the beginning of the Houthi military operations in Marib province. 

Yemeni commander Maj. Gen. Mansour Thawaba said that military experts from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah who had illegally sneaked into the country prepared and led military operations with the Houthis. 

Topics: Yemen Al-Mahra Hassan Ali Al-Emad

Related

Special Arab coalition airstrikes kill Iranian expert in Yemen’s Marib
Middle-East
Arab coalition airstrikes kill Iranian expert in Yemen’s Marib
Senior Houthi leader killed in clashes in Yemen's Al-Jawf province
Middle-East
Senior Houthi leader killed in clashes in Yemen's Al-Jawf province

Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 

Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 
Updated 04 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 

Egyptian president inaugurates Cyprus cooperation committee 
  • El-Sisi welcomes President Anastasiades, Cypriot delegation, to Cairo
  • Two sides discuss various fields, including energy, trade and defense, with emphasis on Aphrodite gas field pipeline project
Updated 04 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the High Governmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation between Egypt and Cyprus on Saturday, Sept. 4, at a reception at the Heliopolis Palace in Cairo with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the two presidents held a session of bilateral talks prior to the first meeting of the committee, attended by various Egyptian ministers and a Cypriot delegation.

Anastasiades thanked El-Sisi for his warm reception, expressing his happiness at the visit and his pride at the strong historical ties between their respective nations.

The Cypriot president also stressed that the committee would strengthen the partnership between Nicosia and Cairo, maximizing the benefits and opportunities offered by bilateral cooperation.

Rady said the committee reviewed various areas, including the energy sector with its existing frameworks on issues such as electrical interconnection projects, and possible areas of expansion into fields such as renewable energy projects.

In addition, the committee discussed the importance of accelerating the pipeline project linking the Cypriot Aphrodite gas field with Egyptian liquefaction stations in Damietta, in preparation for export to European markets.

The talks also touched on security and defense, agriculture, fishing, tourism, culture and transport, as well as efforts to increase trade and investment in partnership with the private sector, and cooperation in scientific research and higher education.

The two leaders reiterated that the convening of the committee was an affirmation of the increasingly strong bilateral relations between their states, and emphasized the need for further work on turning this political commitment into tangible, beneficial outcomes.

Topics: Egypt Cyprus Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Nicos Anastasiades

Related

Egypt, Cyprus officials intensify talks over joint gas pipeline project
Business & Economy
Egypt, Cyprus officials intensify talks over joint gas pipeline project
Special Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty
Middle-East
Egypt, Cyprus and Greece demand respect for maritime sovereignty

Latest updates

Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
Iran calls on US to stop its addiction to sanctions
France’s biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks
France’s biggest trial to open over November 2015 attacks
Drug companies say enough US states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed
Drug companies say enough US states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed
Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted
Wave of Houthi missile, drone attacks on Saudi Arabia thwarted
Djokovic moves closer to Slam with US Open fightback win
Djokovic moves closer to Slam with US Open fightback win

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.