You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks

Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks

Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, June 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bz6jv

Updated 06 September 2021
Yassin Mohamed 

Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks

Egypt, Israel discuss revival of peace talks
  • El-Sisi called Herzog on Sunday to wish him a happy new year ahead of Rosh Hashanah, and to congratulate him on his new position
  • Israeli media reported on Sunday night that Egypt is preparing to resume negotiations between Israel and Hamas in order to return four Israeli prisoners
Updated 06 September 2021
Yassin Mohamed 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog the revival of Middle East peace negotiations.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, El-Sisi called Herzog on Sunday to wish him a happy new year ahead of Rosh Hashanah, and to congratulate him on his new position. They discussed bilateral relations, issues of common interest and efforts to revive peace talks.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said Herzog expressed his gratitude for El-Sisi’s call, and for Egypt’s active role in achieving peace and stability in the region.

Israeli media reported on Sunday night that Egypt is preparing to resume negotiations between Israel and Hamas in order to return four Israeli prisoners held by the Palestinian group immediately after the end of the Jewish holidays.

The talks will reportedly include meetings in Cairo, Gaza and Israel, with Egypt’s mediator traveling to each destination.

Topics: Egypt Israel Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Isaac Herzog

Related

Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
Middle-East
Herzog pledges to ‘calm things’ as Israel’s 11th president
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’

G7 nations urge return to constitutional order in Tunisia

G7 nations urge return to constitutional order in Tunisia
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

G7 nations urge return to constitutional order in Tunisia

G7 nations urge return to constitutional order in Tunisia
  • "We underline the urgent need to appoint a new head of government to form a capable government," said the British Embassy
  • Western democracies have been among the most important donors helping to support Tunisian public finances
Updated 34 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: The ambassadors of the G7 group of advanced economies urged Tunisia’s president on Monday to appoint a new head of government as a matter of urgency and return to a constitutional order in which an elected parliament plays a significant role.
The statement, put out by the British Embassy on social media, is the most significant public expression of unease by major democracies since President Kais Saied seized governing powers in July in moves his opponents called a coup.
“We underline the urgent need to appoint a new head of government to form a capable government able to address the immediate economic and health crises facing Tunisia,” the statement said.
Western democracies have been among the most important donors helping to support Tunisian public finances over the past decade as the economy has slumped since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
Saied, who was elected in 2019, said on July 25 he was freezing parliament, lifting the immunity of its members, dismissing the prime minister and that he would assume executive authority alongside a new premier.
He said his intervention was in line with the constitution and necessitated by a national emergency due to political paralysis, high COVID-19 rates, and protests. He has vowed that rights will not be affected.
Six weeks on, however, he has not named a prime minister or said what he plans to do, has indefinitely rolled over the emergency measures and said there can be “no going back,” while Tunisians speculate about whether he will amend the constitution.
The G7 statement said appointing a prime minister would “create space for an inclusive dialogue about proposed constitutional and electoral reforms” and added that democratic values would remain central to their relations with Tunisia.

Topics: G7 Tunisia President Kais Saied

Related

A Tunisian farmer harvests wheat, on June 12, 2021, in the agricultural region of Jedaida, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the capital Tunis. (AFP)
Middle-East
Tunisia plants seeds of hope against climate change
G7 leaders will also discuss a possible extension of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing US forces, to give the United States and other countries more time to locate and evacuate Western citizens. (Shutterstock)
World
G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions -sources

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law

Pope responds to Israeli criticism over comments on Jewish law
  • At a general audience on Aug. 11, the pope said: “The law (Torah) however does not give life”
  • In letter, Rabbi Arousi asked Cardinal Koch to “convey our distress to Pope Francis” and asked for a clarification
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has moved to allay Jewish concerns over comments he made about their books of sacred law, following a demand for clarification from Israel’s top rabbis, Vatican and Jewish community sources said on Monday.

Last month Reuters reported that Rabbi Rasson Arousi, chair of the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel for Dialogue with the Holy See, had written a stern letter to the Vatican, saying Francis’ comments appeared to suggest that the Torah, or Jewish law, was obsolete.

At a general audience on Aug. 11, the pope said: “The law (Torah) however does not give life.”

“It does not offer the fulfilment of the promise because it is not capable of being able to fulfil it ... Those who seek life need to look to the promise and to its fulfilment in Christ.”

The Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, contains hundreds of commandments for Jews to follow in their everyday lives. The measure of adherence to the wide array of guidelines differs between Orthodox Jews and Reform Jews.

Arousi sent his letter on behalf of the Chief Rabbinate — the supreme rabbinic authority for Judaism in Israel — to Cardinal Kurt Koch, whose Vatican department includes a commission for religious relations with Jews.

In the letter Arousi asked Koch to “convey our distress to Pope Francis” and asked for a clarification from the pope to “ensure that any derogatory conclusions drawn from this homily are clearly repudiated.”

RECONCILIATION

Francis then asked Koch to explain that his words on the Torah reflecting on the writings of St. Paul in the New Testament should not be taken as a judgment on Jewish law, the sources said.

Last week Koch sent a letter to Arousi containing a quote made by Pope Francis in 2015: “The Christian confessions find their unity in Christ; Judaism finds its unity in the Torah.”

Jewish sources said they saw the Vatican letter as a sign of reconciliation.

For his part, the pope appeared to go out of his way in his last two public appearances to try to clear up what the Vatican considers a misunderstanding.

At a general audience on Sept 1, Francis said his words on St. Paul’s writings were “simply a catechesis (teaching homily) ... and nothing else.”

At his weekly blessing on Sunday, he offered best wishes to Jews for the upcoming Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and for the subsequent feasts of Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

“May the new year be rich with fruits of peace, and good for those who walk faithfully in the law of the Lord,” he said.

Both Jewish and Vatican sources said the inclusion of the word “law” in what are normally routine greetings was significant and intentional.

Relations between Catholics and Jews were revolutionized in 1965, when the Second Vatican Council repudiated the concept of collective Jewish guilt for the death of Jesus and began decades of inter-religious dialogue. Francis and his two predecessors visited synagogues.

Francis has had a very good relationship with Jews. While still archbishop in native Buenos Aires, he co-wrote a book with one of the city’s rabbis, Abraham Skorka, and has maintained a lasting friendship with him.

Topics: Pope Francis Israel Jewish Law

Related

Jewish prayers held discreetly at contested Jerusalem shrine
Middle-East
Jewish prayers held discreetly at contested Jerusalem shrine
Pope Francis back to full-time work with call for Lebanon aid
Middle-East
Pope Francis back to full-time work with call for Lebanon aid

Somali premier suspends intelligence chief; president objects

Somali premier suspends intelligence chief; president objects
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Somali premier suspends intelligence chief; president objects

Somali premier suspends intelligence chief; president objects
  • The intelligence chief declined the premier's request to deliver a report within 48 hours
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s prime minister on Monday suspended the intelligence chief, a move the president called unconstitutional.

The dispute over Fahad Yasin, the director of Somalia’s National Intelligence Service Agency (NISA), erupted after days of tension in the capital Mogadishu over the mysterious death of Ikran Tahlil Farah, a female NISA officer, more than two months ago.

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble announced he had suspended Yasin and named another official to temporarily lead the agency, after Yasin declined his request on Saturday to deliver a report within 48 hours on Farah’s death.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed then issued his own statement saying the prime minister’s move was unconstitutional. “(Yasin) should continue being the director of NISA,” the statement read.

Topics: Somalia

Related

Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project
Business & Economy
Somalia seeks Saudi investment in fishery project
Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe - UKMTO
World
Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe - UKMTO

Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings
Updated 06 September 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Qatar has reached an agreement on a grant for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings into the enclave, the state news agency QNA reported on Monday.
Qatar and Egypt both promised funds to help rebuild the Palestinian territory, which is run by the Islamist Hamas group although its borders are controlled by Israel and Egypt, after fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.
QNA did not say who Qatar had reached the agreement with.

Topics: Qatar Qaza Palestinians Israel

Related

Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says
World
Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, US general says
Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels
Middle-East
Gaza recovers three dead bodies from smuggling tunnels

Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail

Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail

Libyan dictator’s son Saadi Qaddafi freed from jail
  • Several media reports suggested Qaddafi had already taken a flight to Turkey
  • Since the 2011 uprising, Libya has sunk into chaos, with an array of rulers and militias vying for power
Updated 06 September 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Saadi Qaddafi, a son of Libya’s late dictator Muammar Qaddafi who was overthrown and killed in a 2011 uprising, has been freed from jail, according to the interim government.

Saadi — the strongman’s third son, now aged 47 — briefly played as a professional footballer in Italy.

“Saadi Muammar Qaddafi has been freed from prison,” following a court ruling several years ago, a justice ministry source said late Sunday — without saying whether he was still in the country.

“Saadi (Qaddafi) was handed over to his family in accordance with legal procedures,” the Government of National Unity confirmed in a later statement.

Several media reports suggested Qaddafi had already taken a flight to Turkey.

Another source, who works at the prosecutor’s office, confirmed to AFP that Qaddafi had been freed.

“The chief prosecutor asked, several months ago, for the execution of the decision relating to Saadi Qaddafi as soon as all the required conditions had been satisfied,” said the source.

Qaddafi was free to stay or leave, the source added.

Saadi fled to Niger following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising, but was extradited to Libya in 2014.

A former professional footballer in Italy, Saadi was held in a Tripoli prison, accused of crimes committed against protesters and of the 2005 killing of Libyan football coach Bashir Al-Rayani.

In April 2018, the court of appeal acquitted him of Rayani’s murder.

Since the 2011 uprising, Libya has sunk into chaos, with an array of rulers and militias vying for power.

A 2020 cease-fire ended the factional fighting and paved the way for peace talks and the formation of a transitional government this March, ahead of elections set for December.

But preparations are marred by disputes over when to hold elections, what elections to hold and on what constitutional grounds.

Topics: Libya

Related

Exclusive Libya can pump 2 million bpd of oil by end 2022 under $1.1bn spending plan: Finance Minister
Business & Economy
Libya can pump 2 million bpd of oil by end 2022 under $1.1bn spending plan: Finance Minister
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Foreign fighters and mercenaries must leave Libya, says UN chief

Latest updates

Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon
Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Saudi Railway, SABIC sign 25-year deal to transport polymer
Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Saudi Arabia’s NWC awards fresh round of contracts to local firm
Saudis selected for Red Sea Film Festival funding
Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (Getty Images/File Photo)
UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out
UK vows to get 311 Afghan support staff out

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.