Shahid VIP launches new original for kids

Shahid VIP launches new original for kids
Updated 07 September 2021
Arab News

  The animated Arabic series, 'Globie's Colourful World,' tells the story of a shy cow 
DUBAI: MBC Group’s streaming service Shahid is celebrating the back-to-school season with a host of new and old content for kids.

The newest show in the line-up is a Shahid Original titled “Globie’s Colourful World.” The Arabic-language animation show is targeted at preschoolers and tells the story of Globie, a quiet, shy cow who avoids trying new experiences. To help her become more social, Globie’s parents arrange magical and colorful trips to neighboring islands where she makes friends, leading her to discover a new side of herself.

“Not only do we understand the importance of providing child-friendly content on Shahid, but we also understand how crucial it is to curate premium quality Arabic-language content that can help our younger viewers build up their Arabic language skills,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, group director of content at Shahid.

Along with providing content exclusively for kids, Shahid is also mindful of enabling safety features on its platform. This includes adults being able to shortlist what is available to kids and setting up an independent profile for them, which they cannot exit without a pin code set by the adults.

“With Shahid’s safety features, parents and guardians can have a stress-free experience knowing that their kids are only watching what is suitable for them,” Andersen added.

Shahid’s back-to-school lineup also includes shows such as “Masha and the Bear,” “Cocomelon,” “Counting with Paula,” “My Little Pony Collection,” “The Brilliant World of Tom Gates,” “Invention Story,” and “Science Guy.”

Myanmar court extends pre-trial detention of US journalist

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
  Myanmar extends the pre-trial detention of US journalist Danny Fenster who was arrested in Yangon in May
  Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years' imprisonment
BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of Danny Fenster, an American journalist in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May.
Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24, as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.
“Danny’s next trial date is set for September 20,” said his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung. “The court held a video conference with Danny Fenster this afternoon and he is healthy, according to the clerk from the court.”
Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The charge against him does not make clear specifically what he is accused of doing.
Court hearings in Myanmar have been held by video for several months since a new wave of the coronavirus began ravaging the country. Lawyers do not take part in the video remand hearings but are informed afterward of their results.
Fenster has told his lawyer he fears he has COVID-19, though the authorities at Yangon’s Insein Prison have denied he is infected.
“We are very disappointed at the repeated delays in Danny’s case,” Frontier’s Editor-in-Chief Thomas Kean told The Associated Press. “Because of these delays he has now been in prison for more than 100 days and also had very little contact with his family or his lawyer. We know he has done nothing wrong and we are hopeful the case will soon be withdrawn so he can finally go home to his family.”
The military-installed government that took power in February in Myanmar — also known as Burma — has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing their licenses and by arresting dozens of journalists.
“We remain deeply concerned over the continued detention of US citizen Danny Fenster who was working as a journalist in Burma,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last week after Fenster marked his 100th day in detention.
“Journalism is not a crime. The detention of Daniel Fenster and other journalists constitutes an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma. We continue to press Burma’s military regime to release Danny immediately. We will do so until he safely returns home to his family.”

Journalists react to deportation of Reuters journalist from Lebanon

Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
Suleiman al-Khalidi. (Reuters file photo)
  The authorities said the decision was a denial of entry, rather than a deportation, because his passport was never actually stamped
  Al-Khalidi is Reuters chief correspondent for Jordan and Syria
LONDON: The deportation of senior Reuters correspondent Suleiman al-Khalidi from Lebanon has been criticized by journalists in the Arab world.

Al-Khalidi, a Jordanian national, flew to Beirut in early August on a reporting assignment but was stopped by authorities at passport control who took him aside for questioning and asked him to surrender his company laptop computer and mobile phone.

Following hours of questioning, the officials detained him overnight after he refused to surrender his devices and was deported back to Jordan the next day.

News of his deportation surfaced on Friday and provoked public criticism, particularly from journalists.

Reuters contacted Lebanese authorities to reverse the decision.

“We have protested to Lebanese government officials about the treatment of Reuters journalist Suleiman al-Khalidi and are seeking further information from these authorities, who have provided no explanation for their action,” a Reuters spokesperson said.

Insisting that al-Khalidi’s reporting had always been independent and impartial, Reuters condemned the limitation and freedom of movement imposed on journalists.

In response, Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security said the law ensured a free media environment. But it did not confirm whether al-Khalidi's deportation would be reversed.

“The ban on his entry to Lebanon is a purely sovereign decision of the Lebanese state, and has no relation to his work or profession,” it said.

The authorities said the decision was a denial of entry, rather than a deportation, because his passport was never actually stamped.

Al-Khalidi is Reuters chief correspondent for Jordan and Syria.

He has worked for the news agency for 25 years, covering Jordan and the Syrian conflict, as well as reporting from Iraq, Lebanon, Libya and the Gulf.

 

'Fake news' flourished on Facebook during 2020 US presidential election: study

The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
  Misinformation posts on the social media platform were clicked on six times more often than traditional news sources
  Study was conducted by New York University and Université Grenoble Alpes in France as it focused on Facebook user behavior
LONDON: Social media posts that push misinformation, spin, lies, and deceit — otherwise known as “fake news” — generated six times more clicks, likes, shares, and interactions on Facebook compared to traditional news sources between August 2020 to January 2021, according to a study.

The forthcoming peer-reviewed study was jointly conducted by New York University and Université Grenoble Alpes in France as it focused on user behavior on Facebook around the 2020 US presidential election.

The phrase “fake news” took shape in mid-2016 during Donald Trump’s run to the presidency and essentially morphed into an angry political slur during Trump’s first term and his unsuccessful re-election campaign four years later.

Facebook is certainly not the only social media platform to benefit from the exploration of “fake news” as the phrase has quickly become part of America’s lexicon. 

“This report looks mostly at how people engage with content, which should not be confused with how many people actually see it on Facebook,” Joe Osborne, company spokesman, said. 

“When you look at the content that gets the most reach across Facebook, it is not at all like what this study suggests.”

However, the number of people who actually view a certain post, known as impressions, is not available to researchers or the public. 

According to Osborne, Facebook has fact-checkers who limit posts that include misinformation.

In early August, Facebook reportedly shut down the personal accounts of the NYU researchers involved in the study, citing that the group was publishing academic studies about the platform at “the expense of people’s privacy.”

According to experts, however, this study will validate the criticism that Facebook’s algorithms fuel the spread of misinformation and “fake news” over more trustworthy information. 

Facebook and other social media companies have recently been attempting to increase their scrutiny over misinformation and disinformation shared on the platforms. In August, Facebook announced it had dismantled 53 accounts and 51 pages sharing misinformation on its site. 

The multinational technology company, based in Menlo Park, Calif., was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and four other students at Harvard College. Today Zuckerberg serves as the CEO, chairman, and controlling shareholder of Facebook.

“It is clear now that we did not do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well,” Zuckerberg said when he testified before a joint US Senate Committee nearly two years before the 2020 presidential election.

“That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We did not take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I am sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I am responsible for what happens here.”

SRMG launches Manga Arabia Kids

Updated 06 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

SRMG launches Manga Arabia Kids

  First edition of the magazine, curated for 10-15 year-olds, launched at a ceremony in Riyadh
  Magazine aims to encourage reading and boost the Arabic language
RIYADH: Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) launched on Sunday a Manga magazine for children, which draws inspiration from the region.

“Manga Arabia Kids” shares Arab culture through the style of Japanese animation, incorporating Arabic slang, local graphics, and captivating storytelling. 

The first edition of the magazine, curated for 10-15 year-olds, was launched at a ceremony in Riyadh.

A panel of speakers inaugurated the first edition, including Dr. Essam Bukhary, the editor-in-chief of Manga Arabia, and the magazine’s writer and editor Odai Karsoo.

“Manga Arabia Kids” aims to cultivate a love for literature and storytelling among youths and also provide a resource that encourages readers to continue using the Arabic language.

“It is an ambitious project for children and older age groups as well,” Maha Al-Majnooni, one of the magazine’s producers, who also illustrates and writes the stories, said. “We aim to promote the culture of reading and also enable imagination to build the future.”

The ceremony began by welcoming the first two children to receive the magazine. 

Bukhary then outlined the main objectives of “Manga Arabia Kids,” which includes encouraging reading among children. 

“We want to promote reading as a hobby within society for younger generations in Saudi Arabia,” Bukhary said. “Statistics indicate that a Saudi reads an average of 46 minutes per week.”

He said he hoped the launch of the magazine that interests the youth will grow a generation of individuals that have a passion for literature. 

The magazine aims to create a closer link between children and the use of the Arabic language. The panel stressed the importance of cultivating resources that promote and support the ability of children to express themselves in Arabic. 

Bukhary said: “Now we are facing generations that do not speak the Arabic language, some people have asked me ‘why not provide the Manga in English?’ I said ‘no’, we want it to be linked to the Arabic language, because the Arabic language is a cultural vessel that builds and strengthens this generation.”

The comic will help build a Saudi Arabian entertainment industry system through Manga, Bukhary said, adding that the industry in Japan is worth $5.5 billion annually. 

He said producing the comics would invest in Arab and Saudi talent. Manga Arabia has a diverse team of Saudi illustrators, writers, and producers that bring the manga to life.

He also hopes the magazine will create future generations of ambitious and goal-driven individuals. 

“We measure our success, not in a day, two days, or a month. We are talking about the next 30 or 40 years,” Bukhary said. “Our goal is to strive to make this generation relate to its language, culture and identity, looking forward to the future and achieving the goal of 2030. 

“My dream is that we will see students from Japan, from the Middle East and the West come to study how our sons and daughters made the Saudi dream.”

Bukhary ended with his address with a heartfelt message.

“When I studied in Japan, I learned a very beautiful principle,” he said. “A successful leader is the one who prepares a new generation of leaders who will surpass him. In order to succeed globally we must support each other and future generations.”

The 244-page inaugural issue debuts comic-stars like “Bissa”, “Gundam” and  the Saudi superhero “Al Wallad Al Dabb.”

Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “The launch of “Manga Arabia Kids” magazine marks the first phase in the Manga Arabia project; a promising step in our group's transformation, growth and expansion strategy. 

“We continue to strive towards empowering the Arab creative content industries, spreading the culture of reading and writing fiction, while stimulating the imagination and creativity of young Arab generations to better shape the future.”

Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
A logo is seen on the New York Google offices., New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. (REUTERS)
  Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google's servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines
WASHINGTON: Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
In the weeks since the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan from a US-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies.
In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc’s Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.”
One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails.
Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.
“If I do so, then they will get access to the data and official communications of the previous ministry leadership,” the employee said.
The employee said he did not comply and has since gone into hiding. Reuters is not identifying the man or his former ministry out of concern for his safety.
Publicly available mail exchanger records show that some two dozen Afghan government bodies used Google’s servers to handle official emails, including the ministries of finance, industry, higher education, and mines. Afghanistan’s office of presidential protocol also used Google, according to the records, as did some local government bodies.
Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.
“It would give a real wealth of information,” said Chad Anderson, a security researcher with Internet intelligence firm DomainTools who helped Reuters identify which ministries ran which email platform. “Just even having an employee list on a Google Sheet is a big problem,” he said, citing reports of reprisals against government workers.
Mail exchanger records show that Microsoft Corp’s email services were also used by several Afghan government agencies, including the ministry of foreign affairs and the presidency. But it isn’t clear what steps, if any, the software firm is taking to prevent data from falling into the hands of the Taliban.
Microsoft declined comment.
Anderson said the Taliban’s attempt to control US-built digital infrastructure was worth keeping an eye on. Intelligence drawn from that infrastructure, he said, “may be far more valuable to a fledgling government than old helicopters.”

