Sweden arrests two women suspected of war crimes in Syria

Sweden arrests two women suspected of war crimes in Syria
The three women who were from the territories once controlled by Daesh arrived on Monday at the Stockholm airport. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2021
AP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish authorities arrested two women from Sweden suspected of committing war crimes in Syria, the prosecutors office and local media said on Tuesday, the first such arrests in the Scandinavian country.
According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, three women from the territories once controlled by Daesh arrived on Monday at the Stockholm airport. Two were arrested while a third one, who is not considered a suspect, was released after questioning.
Prosecutors Hanna Lemoine and Karolina Wieslander, in charge of the two cases, told Swedish news agency TT that the two arrested will be questioned further before the prosecution decides whether to formally charge them.
Swedish broadcaster SVT said one of the two women is also suspected of genocide and crimes against humanity.
TT said the Kurdish regional government in northeastern Syria — where Daesh had set up the headquarters of its self-styled caliphate before its collapse in 2017 — decided in June to deport the women, who all had been part of Daesh and are Swedish citizens.
“We cannot or do not have the resources to bring them to justice,” Shiyar Ali, the Kurdish representative in the Nordic countries, told TT. “Just the fact that they have been part of a terrorist organization is frightening, considering what Daesh has committed.”
Sweden’s Foreign Minister Anne Linde told TT on Monday that Sweden, unlike other countries, had not brought back on its own initiative Swedish citizens who were part of Daesh in Syria.
In March, a woman was sentenced to three years in prison in Sweden for taking her two-year-old son to Syria in 2014, to an area that was then controlled by Daesh.
The woman had allegedly told the child’s father that she and the boy were only going on a holiday to Turkey. However, once in Turkey, the two crossed into Syria and Daesh-run territory.
The woman later managed to escape to Turkey where she was arrested with her son and two other children she had given birth to in the meantime, while living with a Daesh fighter from Tunisia. She was extradited from Turkey to Sweden.

Topics: Syria

UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship

UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship

UAE eases COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship
  The decision came following a review from the country's National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE eased Tuesday COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship as daily cases continue hovering below the 1,000 mark, the WAM state news agency reported.

The decision came following a review from the country’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, a statement said.

Up to 50 people can now attend a funeral while social distancing between worshipers has been reduced from two meters to one and a half meters in places of worship.

“We are aware that the community has a major role in ensuring the safety of everyone and protecting the country’s regional and global gains,” Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the spokesman for the NECMA, said.

“The committee has adopted a comprehensive strategic plan with performance indicators for the post-COVID-19 period across all target sectors, to gauge the efforts of national authorities and establishments to achieve the return to the new normal,” he added.

Topics: UAE

Iran must end foreign meddling to garner trust: Expert

Iran must end foreign meddling to garner trust: Expert
Updated 07 September 2021
Benedict Spence

Iran must end foreign meddling to garner trust: Expert

Iran must end foreign meddling to garner trust: Expert
  'That would go a long way in creating confidence in the Arab world,' Alex Vatanka says at event attended by Arab News
  'So often we see the national interest … sacrificed for the interests of small, powerful factions in Tehran'
Updated 07 September 2021
Benedict Spence

LONDON: Iran needs to convince its neighbors that it has renounced interfering in their affairs if there is to be a rapprochement between it and the Arab world, Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program and a senior fellow of the Frontier Europe Initiative at the Middle East Institute, said at a talk on Tuesday hosted by Chatham House and attended by Arab News.

The talk, titled “Iran’s political rivalries and their foreign policy implications,” broached a broad range of topics, from the internecine nature of domestic affairs, to Iran’s use of proxies in the Arab world and its future relations with Afghanistan.

Vatanka, author of the book “The Battle of the Ayatollahs in Iran,” said Tehran has justified to its citizens its strategy of using proxies abroad as ensuring that conflict never again reaches Iranian soil, but this has made its neighbors increasingly wary of its intentions. 

“That has put a lot of Iran’s neighbors on watch; they worry what Iran could do ... You (Tehran) need to go and reassure your neighbors that you aren’t interested any longer … in bringing down the ruling elite in neighboring states. That would go a long way in creating confidence in the Arab world, particularly the Gulf states.”

Vatanka highlighted the historic rivalry between Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and its former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani as an example of how domestic jostling had come to shape wider policy.

Vatanka said this domestic positioning could be seen in Iran’s use of proxies in an “opportunistic” foreign policy, but it is also a sign of the betrayal of the needs of the Iranian people in favor of the regime’s needs. 

“So often we see the national interest … sacrificed for the interests of small, powerful factions in Tehran,” he added.

“Let me give you an example. When he said Iran shouldn’t buy vaccines produced in America and Britain, at a time when the country is facing a fifth wave of (COVID-19) infections, 100,000-plus dead, a major health crisis going on, Khamenei was playing politics with it. 

“That doesn’t make sense as a pure foreign policy question. That only makes sense when you look at it from a power politics point of view. That’s exactly what happens most of the time: National interest is sacrificed.”

Topics: Iran Afghanistan Alex Vatanka Iran Program

Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon

Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
Updated 08 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah, Amal Movement vying for control of Shiite religious authority in Lebanon

Lebanon's former President Amin Gemayel offers condolences on the death of Sheikh Qabalan. (AN photo)
  Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan was the head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council for the past two decades before his death at age 85
  The council, established in 1967, has seen a rift between the two groups but 'both sides might agree on sharing power again'
Updated 08 September 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese flag was set at half-mast on Tuesday to mourn the death of Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan, the head of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, at the age of 85.

The council is the official reference of the Shiite sect in Lebanon as Qabalan had been at the helm for the past two decades. A leadership power struggle is now underway between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to fill his void.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, is backed by Iran while the Amal Movement is under the leadership of Nabih Berri, who has been serving as speaker of Lebanon’s parliament since 1992.

Eulogies for Sheikh Qabalan focused on his role in “maintaining coexistence and peace” but will his death shed more light on the growing rift between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement?

“The dispute normally shows between the two at the grassroots level, not the leadership level,” Academic and activist Mona Fayad told Arab News. “Both sides might agree on sharing power again or suspending any process to elect the head of the council.”

The council aims to manage the affairs of Shiites and works on improving their social and economic conditions. Its program also includes a clause to “support the Palestinian resistance and actively participate with the brotherly Arab countries to liberate the occupied territories, within the framework of a unified Arab strategy.”

According to Lebanon’s 2020 census, Muslims constitute around 69.4 percent of the population — 31.7 percent Shiites, 31.3 Sunnis, and the rest being Alawites and Ismailis.

However, the council has seen divisions following Hezbollah’s expansion to the core of the Shiite sect in Lebanon.

Some members of the council are supporters of Hezbollah, while others back the Amal Movement. This rift has grown in the past two years, as disputes between the council’s departments intensified following the decline in Sheikh Qabalan’s health.

In the past two years, independent Shiite clerics have spoken out and criticized corruption inside the council rooted in legal violations, favoritism, and the Hezbollah-Amal race for control of the Shiite community.

Fayad told Arab News that the council has come to play a negative role in regards to the rights of Shiite women.

“The role of the council is no longer clear as the elections have stopped. The electorate, which is composed of cultural, economic, professional, and political figures, has not met once,” she said.

“The council’s positions are now in favor of Hezbollah. The council has lost its efficiency and is now affiliated with Hezbollah, and we do not know the extent of the opposing forces’ presence in the council and their influence.”

Will the dispute between Amal and Hezbollah over the leadership of the sect’s religious reference become public? Fayad said Iran will certainly reject the eruption of any dispute over the authority of the council.

“Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are in a vulnerable position,” she said. “People are holding them responsible for the collapse and leadership positions are useless in saving people from the hell they drove people to.”

The council was established by Imam Musa Al-Sadr and approved by parliament in 1967. Two years later, the council’s general authority elected Imam Musa Al-Sadr as its first head, and after his disappearance in Libya in 1978, Sheikh Muhammad Mahdi Shams Al-Din became the head of the council. When the latter passed away in 2001, the council’s vice-president, Sheikh Qabalan, assumed the presidency of the council.

 

Topics: Lebanon

Hundreds die in Yemen’s Aden as third wave of COVID-19 peaks

Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 07 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Hundreds die in Yemen's Aden as third wave of COVID-19 peaks

Medical staff wear face masks at a hospital amid concerns of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sanaa, Yemen. (REUTERS file photo)
  According to the city's civil records office, 705 people died last month as Yemeni health officials are investigating the sudden surge
  Country's health minister slams Yemenis for flouting health precautions and guidelines as thousands of students head back to school
Updated 07 September 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: More than 700 people died in Yemen’s southern city of Aden in August following the third wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the war-torn country, health officials said.

Based on burial permits from the city’s civil records office, 705 people died in August in Aden compared to 535 in July.

In 2020, 510 and 514 died in Aden in August and July, respectively. During normal days, the city’s civil records office records roughly 250 deaths per month.

Yemeni health officials and experts called for more studies and investigations into the sudden surge in deaths in Aden and the other Yemeni cities.

“We cannot say for sure that those people died from COVID-19 but what we can say is that deaths increase during each new wave of the pandemic,” Abdullah bin Ghouth, a professor of community medicine and epidemiology at Hadramout University’s College of Medicine, and an adviser to the health minister told Arab News on Tuesday.

When the government-controlled areas recorded in August the highest number of confirmed cases in months, Yemen Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh announced the country had entered the third wave of the pandemic. He then put health facilities and healthcare workers on high alert to handle the predicted influx of cases.

Shortly after the announcement, quarantine centers across the liberated provinces announced reaching full capacity due to the growing number of patients. The Yemeni government sent many appeals to international donors to scale up humanitarian assistance and vaccine shipments to help the country battle the third wave.

This week, Buhaibeh said the third wave peaked as the country recorded a high number of confirmed cases and deaths. He also slammed Yemenis for flouting health precautions and guidelines.

“We ask everyone to abide by necessary health measures to protect themselves and support the ministry to fight off the pandemic,” the minister said, adding that his ministry has begun rolling out the latest shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the provinces.

The ministry also distributed more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders to quarantine centers and allocated financial incentives to health workers.

In Aden, local officials told Arab News that health facilities and quarantine centers have registered 10 to 15 coronavirus deaths per day during the continuing third wave of the pandemic amid a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

“The virus has significantly transmitted in Aden and people have ignored health warnings,” a local health official, who preferred to be unknown, said.

Three weeks after thousands of students returned to their schools with no considerable adherence to health guidelines, local health officials have reported detecting new confirmed cases of the virus among students.  

Dr. Rola Saeed Badhurais, an epidemiological surveillance coordinator at the provincial office of the health ministry in Hadramout, told Arab News on Tuesday that her teams recently recorded 13 new cases of infections among primary school and nursery students.

“No one was taken to hospital as they recovered after receiving medication at home,” Badhurais said.

Despite rapidly spreading across the country, Bin Ghouth said cases and deaths from the third wave have been lower than the second wave.

During the third wave, 1,100 new cases and 390 deaths were recorded compared to 4,726 new cases and 732 deaths recorded during the second wave.

In the densely populated north, the Iran-backed Houthis continue to hide information about the scale of the pandemic in Sanaa and the other areas under their control.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in April 2020, the Houthis have announced just two COVID-19-related deaths, opposed many suggestions to share information with local or international health bodies, and refused to vaccinate healthcare workers and people.

Many doctors and nurses were forced to sneak into the government-controlled areas such as Aden and Lahj to receive vaccines.

Topics: Yemen

Nuclear monitoring in Iran ‘seriously undermined’: IAEA

Nuclear monitoring in Iran ‘seriously undermined’: IAEA
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

Nuclear monitoring in Iran 'seriously undermined': IAEA

Nuclear monitoring in Iran ‘seriously undermined’: IAEA
  Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal
Updated 07 September 2021
AFP

VIENNA: The IAEA said in a report Tuesday that its monitoring tasks in Iran had been “seriously undermined” after Tehran suspended some of the UN agency’s inspections of the country’s nuclear activities.
In February Iran suspended some IAEA inspections in response to the United States’ refusal to lift sanctions on Iran.
“Since 23 February 2021 the Agency’s verification and monitoring activities have been seriously undermined as a result of Iran’s decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments” under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its report.
Iran has boosted its stocks of uranium enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal, it added.
Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.
In addition it was only meant to have a stockpile of 202.8 kilos in total, equivalent to 300 kilos in a particular compound form.
However, the report estimates that Iran now has 2,441.3 kilos.
Of that amount, 84.3 kilos are uranium enriched to 20 percent (up from 62.8 kilos when the IAEA last reported in May); as well as 10 kilos are enriched up to 60 percent (up from 2.4 kilos).
The latest report comes as diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 deal remain stalled, with Iran warning talks may not resume for months.
 

Topics: IAEA Iran Iran nuclear program

