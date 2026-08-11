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Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say
Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 11 August 2026 16:37
Reuters
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Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say
  • A new wheat tender is expected to be issued in coming ⁠days anticipated to close ‌on ‌Aug. 18
Updated 11 August 2026 16:37
Reuters
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DUBAI/HAMBURG: ‌Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said.
‌Three trading ‌houses had participated ‌in ⁠Tuesday’s tender, Bunge, CHS ⁠and Olam, they said.
A new wheat tender is expected to be issued in coming ⁠days anticipated to close ‌on ‌August 18, traders said.
Shipment ‌in the new ‌tender is expected to be sought in the second half of September and ‌full month of October, they said.
Market ⁠uncertainty ⁠about Black Sea exports caused by recent attacks on grain ships and ports by Russia and Ukraine was believed to have reduced participation, traders said.

Topics: Jordan wheat

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