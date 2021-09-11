Who’s Who: Abdulaziz Al-Helayyil, GM at Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission

Abdulaziz Al-Helayyil has been the general manager of IT enablement at the Communications and Information Technology Commission since July 2020.
He is also the chairman of the IT technical committee at the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization.
Prior joining to the CITC, he worked as a senior vice president of business development at National Technology Group from April 2018 until July 2020.
He also served as a senior vice president of services and delivery at Arabic Computer Systems, a subsidiary of NTG, where he transformed and restructured the strategy to focus on a more customer-centric approach based on the value of the customer.
He also initiated, designed, and executed a realistic and pragmatic approach to business-to-business plans for ACS.
Before that, Al-Helayyil joined IBM in December 2016 as an associate partner of IBM Global Business Services, and worked as an associate partner of IBM Cognitive Business Decision Support until March 2018.
He also worked as a general manager, and then regional director, at International Data Corporation from November 2010 until December 2016. During his tenure, he initiated, designed, and executed various IDC strategy and development projects.
Prior to that, he had multiple positions in AlamiaNet, AwalNet, and Go Telecom, as product technical manager, products and marketing director, and general manager of business sales.
Al-Helayyil holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Bradford, in the UK. He also received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University.
