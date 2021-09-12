Faisal J Abbas was a jonior editor at Future television when the planes hit the twin towers
EIC of Arab News Faisal Abbas recollects his memories of 9/11
https://arab.news/8drqj
https://arab.news/8drqj
Faisal J Abbas was a jonior editor at Future television when the planes hit the twin towers
The Saudi stock index "TASI" ended the first session of the week down 74.94 points, or 0.66%, and closed at 11,342.85 points.
The parallel market index "Nomu" declined 319.11 points, or 1.24 percent. It closed at 25,343.57 points, after 2,651 trades.
Today, liquidity in the main market "TASI" amounted to about 7.1 billion riyals.159.5 million shares were traded, in 302.2 thousand transactions.
44 companies rose, 145 others decreased. Three of the 21 market sectors increased, led by commercial and professional services by 1.8 percent, insurance by 0.2 percent, and food production by 0.1 percent, while the remaining 18 sectors, led by food retailing 1.6 percent, applications and technical services 1.4 percent, and media, decreased. And entertainment 1.3 precent , and communications 1.2 percent
The biggest gainers today are: Sadr 7 percent, Al Sharqiya Development 6.4 percent, Sabic Agricultural Nutrients 5.4 percent, Atheeb 3.5 percent, and Catering 3.3 percent.
The biggest losers today are: Construction 4.3 percent, Burgerizzr 3.1 percent, Lebanon 3.1 percent, National Steel 2.8 percent, Fish Fash and Canadian Medical Center 2.7 percent, MIS 2.3 percent, Al Othaim 2.2 percent and Nama 2.1 percent , and 2 percent.
MUMBAI: Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country’s worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday.
The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2020.
“The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to standard operating procedures by the pilot flying,” says the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.
The pilot “continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway,” instead of doing a “go around,” the agency says in the 257-page report, published after a year-long investigation.
A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.
In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over the controls and execute the order.
The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land before it overran the 2,700-meter (8,900-foot) runway. The airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep drops at one or both ends.
The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.
RIYADH: Saudi banks made fewer auto loans in the second quarter as the sector struggled with a lack of supply due to a global shortage of semiconductors.
Banks in the Kingdom lent SR15.53 billion ($4.14 billion) to consumers to buy vehicles in the three months to the end of June.
This was down 0.5 percent in the past year and 1.9 percent lower than the prior quarter, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
The decline was caused by a semiconductor chip shortage, Umar Khan, general manager of sales at Kia Motors Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. “There is demand for about 5,000 cars over the next five months, but all we can get is 1,500.”
The semiconductor chip shortage is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to a May report from consultant AlixPartners.
Few automakers are unaffected with shortages expected to extend deep into 2022. GM said on Sept. 2 downtime at eight factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will continue for up to two weeks.
There was also a scramble to buy vehicles in June of July last year to avoid the increase in VAT to 15 percent, said Khan.
Auto loans by finance companies, which make up a larger share of vehicle financing in Saudi Arabia than banks, fell 9.5 percent in the first quarter, according to SAMA, which is yet to report second-quarter data.
Automotive sales this year have also been affected by higher shipping costs, which need to be passed onto consumers, according to Bader AlJomaih, marketing manager at Yokohama Saudi Arabia.
Prices of shipping containers have more than doubled in the past year and container freight rates have risen 351 percent in the same period, according to maritime consultancy Drewry.
Shortages have been exacerbated by the recent temporary closure of a key terminal at China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, the world’s biggest port in terms of cargo tonnage.
The terminal was locked down on Aug. 11 after a port worker tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and did not resume normal operations until Aug. 25.
DHAKA: A high-profile cartoonist and a Sweden-based journalist were among seven men charged on Sunday under Bangladesh’s Internet law that critics say is being used against opposition figures.
A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka accepted formal charges laid out by police under the Digital Security Act against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and rights activist and journalist Tasneem Khalil, prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim said.
The men were charged with publishing offensive and false information, defamation and intentionally publishing digital content that creates unrest or disorder.
They face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
“The court has also issued warrants of arrest against four of them who have been absconding,” Shamim told AFP.
Rights groups including Amnesty International say the law is being used to silence and intimidate critics of the government in the country of 169 million people.
Kishore, 45, said he was a “victim of injustice.”
“Drawing cartoons isn’t a crime,” he told AFP via a phone call after the charges were announced.
Following street protests, Kishore was granted bail in March after he was detained in May last year on preliminary charges under the Internet law.
Kishore said he was tortured before police detained him.
He filed a petition with a Dhaka court over the torture allegations, which police have denied. There has been no decision on the petition so far.
Kishore said his alleged torturers had asked questions about cartoons he drew mocking a powerful businessman close to the government as well as a series criticizing the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shamim did not detail the specific acts allegedly committed by the cartoonist.
Amnesty said in a July report that Bangladesh had at least 433 people detained under the Internet law as of that month.
Most were being held on allegations of publishing false and offensive information online, the global rights group added.
CAIRO: Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise with the participation of the Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR), within the scope of the Northern Fleet’s operations in the Mediterranean.
The training comes, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesman, as a continuation of the joint exercises conducted by Egypt’s naval forces with global forces, which aim to enhance the combat capabilities of naval units and their crews and support maritime security and stability in the region.
The training activities began with a pre-sailing conference to coordinate the activities to be implemented, in addition to becoming acquainted with the joint forces of both sides.
The exercises included naval combat activities, including ones to confront atypical maritime threats, analysis of the situation images (surface, air), joint protection exercises for a vital target at sea, transportation exercises, and training on maritime security procedures in the areas of operations in the Mediterranean.
This exercise is the second of its kind conducted by the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) with units of the Egyptian Navy in the Northern Fleet. It supports the joint endeavor to exchange experiences between the Egyptian and Indian navies, and confirms the capabilities of the Egyptian Navy in working and coordinating with global naval forces to secure international navigation and transportation lines and support maritime security efforts in the region.
Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after regional disputes with Turkey against the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to explore for gas in disputed maritime areas — especially with Greece and Cyprus — which have signed agreements with Egypt to set maritime borders that Turkey rejects.