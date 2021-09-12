You are here

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise in the Mediterranean. (@EgyArmySpox)
Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise in the Mediterranean. (@EgyArmySpox)
Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise in the Mediterranean. (@EgyArmySpox)
Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise in the Mediterranean. (@EgyArmySpox)
Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise in the Mediterranean. (@EgyArmySpox)
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean

Cairo announces Egyptian-Indian naval exercises in the Mediterranean
  • Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) participated in the exercise
  • Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after disputes with Turkey
Updated 12 September 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise with the participation of the Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR), within the scope of the Northern Fleet’s operations in the Mediterranean.

The training comes, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesman, as a continuation of the joint exercises conducted by Egypt’s naval forces with global forces, which aim to enhance the combat capabilities of naval units and their crews and support maritime security and stability in the region.

The training activities began with a pre-sailing conference to coordinate the activities to be implemented, in addition to becoming acquainted with the joint forces of both sides.

The exercises included naval combat activities, including ones to confront atypical maritime threats, analysis of the situation images (surface, air), joint protection exercises for a vital target at sea, transportation exercises, and training on maritime security procedures in the areas of operations in the Mediterranean.

This exercise is the second of its kind conducted by the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) with units of the Egyptian Navy in the Northern Fleet. It supports the joint endeavor to exchange experiences between the Egyptian and Indian navies, and confirms the capabilities of the Egyptian Navy in working and coordinating with global naval forces to secure international navigation and transportation lines and support maritime security efforts in the region.

Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after regional disputes with Turkey against the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to explore for gas in disputed maritime areas — especially with Greece and Cyprus — which have signed agreements with Egypt to set maritime borders that Turkey rejects.

Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Raed Omari

Syrian security officials expected in high-profile Jordan visit

Syrian security officials expected in high-profile Jordan visit
  • Analysts say delegation trip will mark “most significant contact” since civil war began in 2011
  • Jordan looking to build relations in hopes of finding an end to fighting
Updated 34 min 39 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: A high-level Syrian security delegation is scheduled to visit Jordan in the coming days, local media reported on Sunday, marking a historic first high-profile state visit to the kingdom since the eruption of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

Jordanian news website alsaa.net reported that the delegation will be headed by Syria’s Chief of Staff Gen. Ali Ayoub.

Citing unnamed senior government sources, the news website claimed that the Syrian delegation will arrive to Amman during the next few days.

Despite Arab News reaching out for comment, Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin was unavailable.

Stopping short from giving exact information on who will be attending, a government source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Arab News, however, that a “high-ranking Syrian delegation is set to visit Jordan soon.”

In past months, Jordan has been viewed as warming to Syria, with observers interpreting the strategy as a sign of the refugee-burdened kingdom’s weariness of international community inaction on Syria.

Jordan recently announced that it would reopen the Jaber-Nassib border crossing with Syria to operate at full capacity, but had to put it off as a result of the security escalation in the Syrian bordering town of Daraa.

Syrian Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme was at a meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh last week in Amman along with counterparts from Egypt and Lebanon, to discuss mechanisms to deliver Egyptian gas through Jordan and Syria to Lebanon.

“Jordan is required to deal with Syria using a different approach, with no one offering solutions to the more than ten years of war,” strategic analyst Amer Sabaileh said.

“Jordan needs to explore new opportunities when it comes to finding a political solution to the Syrian war, Sabaileh told Arab News, citing the security, economic and social consequences of the Syrian conflict on Jordan, primarily the refugee crisis.

According to the UNHCR, Jordan is home to about 650,000 registered Syrian refugees.

Political analyst Awni Dawood said that the proposal to export Egyptian gas to Lebanon through Jordan and Syria was initiated by the kingdom and was among the major topics of Jordanian King Abdullah’s meetings with US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in July and August.

Dawood said that Jordan has sought an exception from the US Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which imposes sanctions on the Syrian government, including President Bashar Assad, for war crimes against the Syrian population.

“Jordan’s quest for exception from the Caesar law is for humanitarian purposes, seeking better living conditions for people of the region,” Dawood said.

Topics: Syria Jordan Syria's Chief of Staff Gen. Ali Ayoub

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

Tunisia's president says constitution must be amended

Tunisia’s president says constitution must be amended
  • Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity”
  • He also told the television stations that “the Tunisian people rejected the constitution”
Updated 12 September 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to form a new government and said the constitution should be amended, weeks after he sacked his premier and suspended parliament.
Speaking to two television channels after a late Saturday evening stroll in central Tunis, Saied said he would form a new government “as soon as possible” after selecting “the people with the most integrity.” But he declined to give a specific timeline.
Saied also told the television stations that “the Tunisian people rejected the constitution.” He added that such charters are “not eternal” and stated that “we can introduce amendments to the text.”
His comments, which confirmed earlier media speculations on his plans, were dismissed by the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest bloc in parliament.
The party in a statement expressed “its categorical rejection of the attempts of some parties that are hostile to the democratic process... to push for choices that violate the rules of the constitution.”
Ennahda added that it would oppose “an intended suspension of the application of the constitution and a change to the political system, possibly through a referendum.”
The influential UGTT trade union confederation, which has so far backed Saied, also rejected any “suspension of the constitution” and called for early legislative elections so that a new parliament could look into potential constitutional changes.
Saied, a legal theorist and former law professor, was elected in 2019 and has billed himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.
He invoked that power on July 25 to fire the prime minister, freeze parliament and strip MPs of their immunity, and assume all executive powers.
His power grab came amid chronic legislative infighting that had crippled governance. It was followed by a sweeping anti-corruption drive that has included detentions, travel bans and house arrests of politicians, businessmen and judicial officials.
Saied has yet to appoint a new government or reveal a roadmap toward normalization, despite repeated demands by political parties.
His moves have been criticized by judges and opponents, in particular Ennahdha.
But some Tunisians, exasperated by their political class and its perceived corruption, impunity and failure to improve living standards more than a decade since the country’s protests launched the Arab Spring, see them as a necessary evil.
The chants of “Dignity!” and “Work!” that filled the air during the revolution have again started to sound at demonstrations.
In images posted around midnight on the Tunisian presidency’s Facebook page, Saied was seen walking down the capital’s Bourguiba Avenue as a crowd sang the national anthem, before he stopped to speak with the TV channels.
Earlier that day on the same central thoroughfare, a man had set himself on fire and later died of his burns — a desperate act that followed another self-immolation a week before protesting living conditions
According to Tunisian media reports, the man who died Saturday was struggling with economic issues and had come to Tunis from Djerba to seek solutions to his plight.
The deaths recall that of the street vendor who burned himself alive on December 17, 2010 and launched both Tunisia’s popular revolution and the wider Arab Spring that toppled several autocratic leaders in the region.
Tunisia, hailed as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, was struggling with dire economic woes and the Covid-19 pandemic before being plunged into the latest political crisis.
Saied’s comments came a day after he received in Tunis the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell who expressed the bloc’s concerns over the power grab.
“I communicated to the president Europe’s apprehensions about the preservation of democratic gains in Tunisia,” Borrell said after talks with Saied.
“The free exercise of legislative power and the resumption of parliamentary activity are part of these gains and must be respected,” he added.
Earlier this month, diplomats from the G7 nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US — called on Saied to return Tunisia to “a constitutional order.”

Topics: Tunisia Crisis Tunisia Tunisian President Kais Saied

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations
  • Two troops were earlier killed Saturday in an attack in Syria’s northwest Idlib region
Updated 12 September 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Two more Turkish soldiers were killed in cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, the defense ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total military casualties to four at the weekend.
After two troops were killed Saturday in an attack in Syria’s northwest Idlib region, the government said one of the three who were injured in the incident later died.
The so-called “de-escalation” zone south of Turkey is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands after a decade-long war, and parts are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces based on accords the nations struck early last year.
The fourth casualty was reported in northern Iraq after an attack by “separatist terrorists” on a Turkish military vehicle that was leaving a base, the ministry said, adding another soldier was also injured.
Turkey’s operation in Iraq targets the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Topics: Turkey

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors

Iran backs down in standoff with UN nuclear inspectors
  • Tehran avoids embarrassing rebuke by allowing maintenance of monitoring cameras at atomic sites
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran on Sunday backed down in a standoff with the UN atomic watchdog and agreed to allow continued monitoring of its nuclear sites.

The move followed talks in Tehran between Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Iran’s nuclear research chief Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

International inspectors can now install new memory cards in surveillance cameras at Iran’s nuclear sites and continue filming there, averting a potentially embarrassing rebuke for Iran at an IAEA board meeting this week.

Tehran holds all recordings made at its sites as negotiations over the US and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna. Iran is also enriching uranium close to weapons-grade purity and its stockpile continues to grow.

“I am glad to say that today were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continuity of the operation of the agency’s equipment here," Grossi said after Sunday’s talks. The agreement was“indispensable for us to provide the necessary guarantee and information to the IAEA and to the world that everything is in order,” he said.

Sunday’s agreement buys time for Iran before the IAEA board meeting, with Western powers arguing for Tehran to be censured over its lack of cooperation with international inspectors. Eslami said Iran would take part in the meeting and its negotiations with the IAEA would continue there.

The IAEA told member states in its confidential quarterly report last week that its verification and monitoring activities had been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access their monitoring equipment.

The agency said monitoring and surveillance equipment could not be left for more than three months without being maintained. It was provided with access this month to four surveillance cameras installed at one site, but one of the cameras had been destroyed and a second had been severely damaged, it said.

In Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged world powers not to “fall into the trap of Iranian deception that will lead to additional concessions” over the nuclear inspections deadlock.

“You must not give up on inspecting sites and the most important thing, the most important message, is that there must be a time limit,” Bennett said. Iran was “dragging on, we must set a clear-cut deadline that says: It stops here.

“The Iranian nuclear program is at the most advanced point ever. We must deal with this project.”

Topics: Iran IAEA Iran nuclear program

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners

Rights group condemns repressive Israeli treatment of Palestinian prisoners
  • IPHRC claims that Israeli prison officials are subjecting Palestinian prisoners to retaliatory actions
Updated 12 September 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemnd the retaliatory punitive reaction of Israel to contain the backlash over the prison break in a high-security facility north of the country.

In a statement, IPHRC claimed that Israeli prison officials are subjecting Palestinian prisoners to retaliatory solitary confinement, collective harassment, violence, and torture under the garb of security overhaul.

“Also, the security forces have launched a door-to-door search operation targeting innocent Palestinian civilians, particularly close family members of the prisoners at large. These reprisal measures are grossly disproportional and lack any legal basis, hence, violative of international human rights and humanitarian laws,” the group said in its statement.

IPHRC noted that the recent incident has again brought to attention the festering issue of gross human rights violations committed by Israeli authorities against Palestinian prisoners.

“Israel has incarcerated thousands of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, on flimsy charges of ‘security offenses’, subjecting them to extended arbitrary administrative detentions for multiple years without any recourse to justice outrightly denying the right to free trial,” IPHRC said.

The Israeli rights group Public Committee Against Torture has reported that about 1,300 complaints of torture were filed with Israel’s Justice Ministry between 2001 and 2020, which resulted in one criminal investigation and zero prosecutions, reflecting absolute impunity and lack of justice, the group added.

“Israeli security forces also routinely use disproportionate force against women and children during arrests, which often take place in the middle of the night, and physically abuse them in custody,” the IPHRC statement claimed.

The rights group emphasized that Israel has numerous obligations under international human rights and humanitarian laws, including the assurance that Palestinian prisoners were given due process in pre-trial detention and the right to a fair trial.

“To this end, the Commission stressed that priority must be given to measures to protect the lives and wellbeing of prisoners, including the provisions of health care, the right to a fair trial, and allowing regular family visits,” IPHRC said in its statement.

Topics: Israel Palestine

