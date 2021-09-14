You are here

  Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still 'somewhat dizzy'

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
Myanmar has suffered political and economic paralysis since Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government was toppled by the military. (Reuters)
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returns to court but still ‘somewhat dizzy’
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday, a day after she did not appear because she was unwell, seeming relieved but saying she was still “somewhat dizzy,” her lawyer said.
The health of 76-year-old Suu Kyi is closely watched in Myanmar, where she spent many years in detention for challenging its military governments. She is on trial over multiple charges since her overthrow in a Feb. 1 coup.
Suu Kyi could not appear on Monday due to dizziness and drowsiness that her legal team said was caused by motion sickness while being driven to court from the undisclosed location where she is being held.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi seemed quite relieved, but she said she was still somewhat dizzy,” chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said by text message, referring to her by a Myanmar honorific.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner is charged with a litany of offenses, including breaking coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios, accepting bribes of cash and gold, incitement to cause public alarm and violating the Official Secrets Act.
Her lawyers have rejected the accusations.
The cases are being handled by courts in Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, which some of her allies fear could tie her up in legal proceedings for years.
The court was scheduled to proceed with two cases on Tuesday, the second of which was adjourned after prosecution witnesses failed to appear.
Myanmar has suffered political and economic paralysis since Suu Kyi’s elected government was toppled, sparkling a nationwide backlash, with protests and violence in the countryside and in its biggest cities.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have made little progress. Many of Suu Kyi’s loyalists have fled or have been arrested or joined a shadow government of junta opponents that has called for a revolt.

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region
Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region

Philippines to test localized coronavirus lockdowns in capital region
  • Localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate
  • Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases
MANILA: The Philippines’ capital region will exit wide-scale coronavirus restrictions from Thursday, as the government launches a pilot test of localized lockdowns, amid efforts to balance reopening the economy and containing the spread of the coronavirus.
The localized lockdown would be accompanied by five alert levels designating the range of businesses allowed to operate, including activities targeted at fully vaccinated individuals, officials said.
If successful, the same formula could be applied across the Philippines, which is battling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.
The shift in the government’s COVID-19 strategy could soon pave the way for limited face-to-face school classes and the reopening of indoor entertainment facilities in areas with low virus transmission and adequate hospital capacity.
From Thursday, the alert level would be changed in Metro Manila, allowing outdoor dining at 30 percent capacity, and indoor dining for small groups of fully immunized people, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergerie told a briefing.
Religious gatherings and personal care services will be allowed at 30 percent of building capacity.
The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to 13 million people, is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of cases and one in every four deaths. Three-fifths of the area’s population have already been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, government data showed.
The shift followed calls by some health professionals for tighter curbs to give stretched hospitals a breathing space.
“Up to now, cases are still increasing. It’s just like the Olympics, we are waiting for when we will hit a new record high,” Geneve Rivera-Reyes, a public physician, said.
Metro Manila’s overall infections in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country’s total of 2.2 million cases, while overall deaths have reached 35,145.

Second Chinese city sees coronavirus outbreak of Delta variant

Second Chinese city sees coronavirus outbreak of Delta variant
Second Chinese city sees coronavirus outbreak of Delta variant

Second Chinese city sees coronavirus outbreak of Delta variant
  • China has largely stopped the spread of COVID-19 but has sporadic outbreaks
BEIJING: A second city in southeastern China has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in a Delta variant outbreak that started late last week.
The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 59 new cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, more than doubling the total to 102. All are in Fujian province on China’s east coast.
The port city of Xiamen has confirmed 33 cases in the past two days. Another 59 cases have been found in Putian, about 150 kilometers north on the coast, where the outbreak was first detected.
Xiamen locked down affected neighborhoods, closed entertainment and fitness venues and canceled group activities including those for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Long-distance bus service to other parts of the province has been suspended.
China has largely stopped the spread of COVID-19 but has sporadic outbreaks. A Delta variant outbreak in July and August spread to several provinces, raising concern about new and more contagious variants.

Taliban now in charge of Kabul prison that once locked them up

Taliban now in charge of Kabul prison that once locked them up
Taliban now in charge of Kabul prison that once locked them up

Taliban now in charge of Kabul prison that once locked them up
  • The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts
  • After capturing the city, Taliban fighters freed all the inmates there
KABUL: Once, Kabul’s main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned.
It was a sign of the sudden and startling new order in Afghanistan after the militant group swept into the capital nearly a month ago and threw out the crumbling, US-backed government it had fought for 20 years.
The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabul’s eastern outskirts. After capturing the city, the fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility.
The commander, who refused to give his name, was on a personal visit to the complex with a group of his friends. He told The Associated Press he had been arrested around a decade ago in eastern Kunar province and was brought to Pul-e-Charkhi, bound and blindfolded.
“I feel so terrible when I remember those days,” he said. He said prisoners suffered abuses and torture. He was imprisoned for around 14 months before he was released. “Those days are the darkest days of my life, and now this the happiest moment for me that I am free and come here without fear.”
Many Afghans as well as governments around the world have been alarmed by the swift Taliban seizure of power, fearing the movement will impose a similar, harsh rule as they did during their first time ruling in the 1990s. But for the Taliban fighters, it’s a moment to savor a victory after years of grueling fighting — and to see a city few of them have entered since the war began.
For some of the Taliban guards accompanying the AP, it was the first time they’d entered the abandoned cell blocks. They looked with curiosity through the cells, still littered with things the last inmates left behind — fabrics hanging from the walls and windows, small rugs, water bottles.
One fighter exchanged his sandals for a better pair he found in a cell. Then he found yet a better pair and exchanged again. Others played with the former prisoners’ makeshift weight bars.
Pul-e-Charkhi had a long, disturbing history of violence, mass executions and torture. Mass graves and torture cells were uncovered dating from the Soviet-backed governments of the late 1970s and 1980s. Under the US-backed government, it was more known for poor conditions and overcrowding — its 11 cell blocks were built to house 5,000 inmates, but were often packed with more than 10,000, including Taliban prisoners and criminals.
Taliban prisoners often complained of abuses and beatings, and there were regular riots. Still, they kept up their organization behind bars, winning concessions like access to cell phones and longer time outside their cells.
Some of the Taliban now guarding the site were former inmates. The government guards have fled and don’t dare return, fearing reprisals. Though the facility remains largely empty, one section holds around 60 people imprisoned in the past few weeks, who the guards said were mostly accused criminals and drug addicts.

Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia's capital Canberra

Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia’s capital Canberra
Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia’s capital Canberra

Coronavirus lockdown extended for Australia’s capital Canberra
  • About 400,000 Canberra residents have been under stay-at-home orders since August 12
SYDNEY: Australian authorities on Tuesday extended a coronavirus lockdown of the nation’s capital Canberra to mid-October, saying the measure was necessary while vaccinations are ramped up.
About 400,000 Canberra residents have been under stay-at-home orders since August 12, when a single case of COVID-19 was detected.
Now at just over 250 active cases, the cluster caused by the highly infectious Delta variant remains small but has been treated with caution in a city that had largely avoided outbreaks.
Australian Capital Territory chief minister Andrew Barr said authorities wanted to limit transmission while ensuring Canberra becomes “highly vaccinated.”
“This is the safest path forward and it will lead to a safer Christmas, a safer summer holiday period and a safer 2022,” he told reporters.
Australia’s vaccine rollout has picked up pace in recent months as millions of people under lockdown in the highly populated southeast — including Sydney and Melbourne — sought out the jab.
Almost 53 percent of over-16s in the region have received both doses, the highest rate of full vaccination in Australia, which is grappling with multiple Delta outbreaks.
State and federal leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening, which could see travel and border restrictions largely lifted when double-dose vaccination rates hit 70 and 80 percent.
Australia has recorded more than 75,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths since the pandemic began.

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease
  • Tuesday’s 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday’s figure of 33
  • The lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with holding down COVID-19
WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders on Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland.
Tuesday’s 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday’s figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant.
“The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox and our ticket to greater freedom,” Ardern told a news conference. “The more people who are vaccinated, the fewer restrictions you have to have.”
Auckland’s lockdown has shut schools, offices and public places, with people allowed to leave home only for exercise or to buy essential items. In the rest of the country, the lockdown was lifted last week.
New Zealand had been largely coronavirus-free for months until a Delta outbreak forced a snap lockdown on Aug. 17. It has infected 970 people so far, most of them in Auckland.
The lockdowns and international border closure since March 2020 have been credited with holding down COVID-19, but a slow vaccination effort has spurred criticism for Ardern. Just 34 percent of the population of 5.1 million have been fully vaccinated.
To boost the program, New Zealand has bought doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Spain and Denmark.
“There is nothing holding us back in Auckland when it comes to vaccines,” Ardern added. “There’s capacity to administer 220,000 doses of vaccine in the region this week.”
Vaccine buses will begin plying this week to reach more people, she said.

