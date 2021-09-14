Russia fines Facebook, Twitter over banned content

You are here

(File/AFP)
MOSCOW: Russia fined Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday for not deleting banned content, adding to a slew of penalties the government has already imposed on foreign tech giants.
Russia has been tightening controls over US-based tech companies and last week accused them of interfering in parliamentary polls due later this month.
A court in Moscow slapped Facebook with five fines on Tuesday totalling 21 million rubles ($288,000), according to an official Telegram channel.
The same court fined Twitter five million rubles.
Facebook has so far been fined 90 million rubles in Russia and Twitter 45 million, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
Russia often takes legal action against Internet platforms for not deleting content it labels illegal, such as pornographic material or posts condoning drugs and suicide.
The judicial authorities have also fined Google citing the same offenses and for failing to store the data of Russian users on domestic services.
Nearly all Kremlin critics — including allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny — have been barred from running in parliamentary elections on 17-19 September.
Russia’s foreign ministry said last week it had summoned the US ambassador in Moscow over US tech giants’ “interference” in the polls.
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked dozens of websites linked to Navalny, including a site that instructs Russians how to vote out politicians of the ruling United Russia party.
The media regulator has also urged Google and Apple to remove an app dedicated to Navalny’s “Smart Voting” campaign from their stores.
The “Smart Voting” tactic led the increasingly unpopular United Russia party to lose a number of seats in local elections in 2019.

SEOUL: South Korea’s antitrust watchdog fined Google nearly $180 million on Tuesday for abusing its dominance in the mobile operating systems and app markets, it said, the latest in a series of regulatory moves against tech giants around the world.
The penalty came weeks after South Korea passed a law banning major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative Play Store and App Store monopolies illegal.
And last week a US judge ordered Apple to loosen control over its App Store payment system in an antitrust battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games.
Google and Apple dominate the online app market in South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy and known for its technological prowess.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has investigated Google since 2016 for allegedly preventing local smartphone makers such as Samsung Electronics from customizing its Android OS.
It said Google hampered market competition through an “anti-fragmentation agreement” preventing smartphone makers installing modified versions of Android, known as “Android forks,” on their devices.
“Because of this, device makers could not launch innovative products with new services,” the KFTC added in a statement.
“As a result, Google could further cement its market dominance in the mobile OS market.”
It fined Google 207.4 billion won ($176.8 million) and ordered the global tech giant to take corrective steps.
Google has maintained that its Play Store commissions charged are standard in the industry and fair compensation for building safe marketplaces where developers can reach people around the world.
The Play Store had revenues of almost 6 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in 2019, accounting for 63 percent of the country’s total, according to data from Seoul’s science ministry.

LONDON: Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick accused tech giants on Saturday of making it harder to identify and stop terrorists.

She warned that the heavily relied upon end-to-end messaging encryption feature was making it “impossible in some cases” for the police to do their jobs.

Dick added that advances in communication technologies meant that terrorists were now able to “recruit anyone, anywhere and at any time” through social media and the internet.

The warning came as part of her speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Available mainly on WhatsApp and Telegram, end-to-end encryption is a privacy feature that makes it impossible for anyone to access and view messages except for the sender and recipient.

While tech giants such as Facebook say that the technology protects the privacy of users, various governments including the US, UK and Australia have repeatedly objected to the idea since 2019, citing fear over the spread of terrorism and extremist ideology.

On Saturday, WhatsApp added another layer of privacy to its messaging process and said that users will soon be able to store end-to-end encrypted backups of their message history on Google Drive on Android or Apple iCloud in iOS.

Until now, messages on WhatsApp were only encrypted as people sent them. Any backups of those messages were left unencrypted.

“We’re adding another layer of privacy and security to WhatsApp: An end-to-end encryption option for the backups people choose to store in Google Drive or iCloud,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, which owns the instant messaging giant.

The feature, however, will be optional, and users will be able to avoid it if they wish.

Meanwhile, the UK government is stepping up its efforts to ensure online safety.

Last week, Home Secretary Priti Patel launched a new fund for technologies to keep children safe, titled the Safety Tech Challenge Fund. It reportedly targets child sexual abuse online.

DUBAI: Multinational media and advertising group Dentsu is expanding its operations in the Middle East and North Africa with the launch of two offices in Saudi Arabia for its technology and data-driven customer experience management company Merkle.

The expansion will see Merkle open hubs in Riyadh and Jeddah and is a significant step in Dentsu and Merkle’s regional growth strategy across the MENA region.

“We’re very excited for the opening of our Merkle office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having relationships with some significant brands on the ground already, we’ve seen the strength and ambition of the digital transformation going on in the Kingdom and feel that Merkle is a perfect partner to support our existing and potential clients in delivering a full customer experience,” said Tarek Daouk, CEO of Dentsu MENA.

Merkle’s roster of clients in Saudi already includes Al Hokair, Bupa, Jarir Bookstore, Beauti and OnTime. The new operation, which will service clients across the Kingdom, will provide the full range of Merkle’s CXM capabilities across advanced analytics, customer strategy, CRM and loyalty, alongside end-to-end digital capabilities including SEO, pay-per-click, programmatic, digital analytics, and paid social.

The move will see Merkle and its portfolio of global clients capitalize and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation plans, a key enabler for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“The digital transformation we’re seeing across the Kingdom is second to none with the emphasis on a seamless customer experience, underpinned by a strong data foundation and proof in performance media execution, we’re supporting some of the most prestigious brands in the Kingdom,” said Vimal Badiani, head of Merkle MENA.

Rabah Assaf, who has been with Dentsu for over 10 years, will lead Merkle’s new operations as business director for Saudi Arabia, and will be supported by a large team of specialists across the region.

ALGIERS: An Algerian journalist and rights activist was taken into custody on Sunday facing a charge of “glorifying terrorism,” one of his lawyers said.
Hassan Bouras was also charged with belonging to a terrorist organization and “plotting against state security with the aim of changing the system of governance,” lawyer Abdelghani Badi told AFP.
Bouras allegedly used “technical and media means to recruit individuals against the authority of the state,” Badi said.
Bouras was arrested on September 6 in El Bayadh, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, and his home was searched for unknown reasons, according to the Algerian Human Rights League (LADDH).
Bouras was sentenced to a year in prison in 2016 for “insulting a judge, a public forces member and a government body.”
At the time rights group Amnesty International said Bouras was a “prisoner of conscience,” stating that he was jailed over a video exposing corruption of local officials in El Bayadh.
According to prisoners’ rights group CNLD, around 200 people are in jail in connection with the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement that has shaken the North African country sporadically since 2019, or over individual freedoms.

DUBAI: LinkedIn Middle East has launched a campaign in partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières UAE (Doctors Without Borders) to showcase the non-profit’s achievements and document their work globally and in the region.

Using the hashtag #LinkedInForAll, the platform features the testimonies of MSF’s staff members as they share their personal experiences, whether it’s working in hospitals or in the office. Over the next few weeks, MSF and LinkedIn will also publish a series of videos recounting the efforts of MSF’s members in helping those who are marginalized and in need.

“The LinkedIn For All campaign aims to celebrate the experiences of professionals across various sectors and showcase valuable and inspiring content. I am proud to launch its first version in partnership with MSF-UAE to give voice to the humanitarian medical community on LinkedIn,” said Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and Emerging Markets.

The campaign will run until October 10. LinkedIn members on the platform can engage with the content and learn about the medical career path, as part of the platform’s vision to create economic opportunities for all members of the global workforce.

At a time when there is much discussion about the future of home working and flexible models for employees, “it is important to remember that not everyone has the luxury to choose from the new and flexible work models,” Matar added.

“While most of us were fortunate to work from the safety of our homes during the lockdown and in some cases up until today, the medical community had to report to work and face risk and uncertainty to care for those of us who fell ill. They are the heroes of the 21st century fighting a fierce enemy we can’t see but can definitely feel the impact of,” he said.

