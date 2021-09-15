You are here

  • Home
  • UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jupwu

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
  • UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round
  • The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round, it announced on Wednesday. 

Global Founders Capital led the funding round, with key participation from MSA Capital and other regional investors. 

The startup provides a platform for restaurants to fulfill their supply chain needs, much like how consumers order food from applications like Talabat and Zomato. 

“We are building the Elkaso platform to close this gap in the Middle East and North Africa region and to improve transparency in the food supply chain,” one of its founders Manar Alkassar said. 

He added: “The app seamlessly connects restaurants and suppliers, enabling them to communicate, discover, place, and fulfill orders easily.”

The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team, and to explore opportunities in other markets.

 

Topics: #economy #uae #dubai #investment #foreigninvestment

Related

UAE wants $1tn in business with Israel in 10 years
Business & Economy
UAE wants $1tn in business with Israel in 10 years
UAE fitness app raises $3m in latest funding round
Business & Economy
UAE fitness app raises $3m in latest funding round

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost
Image from Canva.com
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost

Tech company Canva valued at $40bn following investment boost
  • The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions
  • The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters

Australian online design platform Canva is now valued at US$40 billion, one of the company's founders said Wednesday, after securing a massive new round of investment.


The Sydney-based firm launched in 2013 and allows customers to design everything from T-shirts to business cards.


It is increasingly used by large companies as a tool to run collaborative design projects. Co-founder Melanie Perkins announced Wednesday the firm had raised a further $200 million from institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price and Franklin Templeton.


"We're excited to share Canva is now valued at $40 billion USD," she said in a blog post. "This milestone is a huge vote of confidence in what we're doing and where we're going."


The on-paper valuation would put Canva in the same league as some of Australia's largest mining, telecoms and banking institutions, some of them more than a century old.


Around 130,000 non-profit organisations are said to get the premium version of Canva for free, and Perkins said she and partner Cliff Obrecht intend "to give the wealth away". The pair announced they would commit "the vast majority" of their 30 percent equity stake in Canva "to do good in the world" through a foundation.


"It has felt strange when people refer to us as 'billionaires' as it has never felt like our money, we've always felt that we're purely custodians of it," she said.

Topics: #techinvesting #technology #startup #ipo Global shares

Related

UAE allocates $2.6bn for industrial, technology projects, says official
Business & Economy
UAE allocates $2.6bn for industrial, technology projects, says official
Saudi data authority partners with US firm to host tech summit
Business & Economy
Saudi data authority partners with US firm to host tech summit

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow

Sudan’s stabilizing currency helps inflation to slow
  • Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The sky-high inflation rate of Sudan slowed to 387.56 percent in August, for the first time since the transitional government took power two years ago. 

Costs for foodstuffs and imported goods dropped, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, causing the inflation rate to go down from 422.8 percent in July. 

This was largely due to Sudan’s stabilizing currency, after a devaluation earlier in the year, Alaalim Abdul Gani, head of the economic department of the statistics body said. 

Topics: Sudan Inflation

Related

US consumer inflation slows to 5.3% annually in August
Business & Economy
US consumer inflation slows to 5.3% annually in August
Update Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia

NADEC obtains deed for massive land plot in southern Saudi Arabia
  • The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Company has obtained a property deed to own a land plot in Wadi Al-Dawasir, which lies close to a groundwater source. 

The land spans 269.21 million square meters in the southern region of the Kingdom. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture issued the deed, based on a royal decree that grants NADEC ownership of land plots it has been using. 

The agriculture company is waiting for land plot deeds in Hail and Al-Jouf.

Topics: NADEC Saudi Arabia real estate Agriculture

Related

Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's NADEC says 30 MW solar plant to begin operation by end October
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022

Entrepreneurs' RiseUp Forum to be held in Riyadh in Q1, 2022
Updated 15 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The RiseUp Forum, an annual entrepreneurship summit, will be held for the first time outside Cairo, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the first quarter of next year, the Forum Co-Founder and CEO Abdel Hamid Sharara said.

The forum contributes to providing the necessary technical expertise for entrepreneurs, in addition to supporting the financing opportunities they need to start launching their startup projects, Sharara said.

 

Topics: economy

Related

Technology’s role in art and culture debated at EmTech MENA conference
Business & Economy
Technology’s role in art and culture debated at EmTech MENA conference
Egypt's MNT-Halan secures $120m investment as fintech fever grips nation
Business & Economy
Egypt's MNT-Halan secures $120m investment as fintech fever grips nation

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months

Saudi inflation in August hit lowest in 14 months
  • The consumer price index (CPI) recorded a modest increase in August of 0.3 percent
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW/DUBAI: Inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decelerated in August for the second month in a row, hitting the lowest level since June 2020. as the effects of the July 2020 tripling of the VAT rate no longer weigh on spending.

The consumer price index (CPI), a gauge used to detect the changes in prices, recorded a modest increase in August of 0.3 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

But the CPI increase represents a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June at 6.5 percent, according to the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat).

This fall reflects the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 15 percent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020.

This slowdown was led by non-food prices, particularly by weaker inflation in the clothing and transport sectors.

An economist said headline inflation will pick up to 1 to 1.5 percent year-on-year in next two years.

“Looking ahead, we think that headline inflation will stay around its current level until the end of year and hover at 1 to 1.5 percent year-on-year throughout the next couple of years,” James Swanton of Capital Economics said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Inflation

Related

Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high
Business & Economy
Egypt consumer inflation rises to 17-month high
US consumer inflation slows to 5.3% annually in August
Business & Economy
US consumer inflation slows to 5.3% annually in August

Latest updates

UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed
MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord
MBC Group signs multi-platform deal with international licensing firm, studio Animaccord
South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile
South Korea fires first submarine-launched ballistic missile
El-Sisi: Foreign forces must leave Libya
El-Sisi: Foreign forces must leave Libya
‘Kate’: A middling work that is high on action but lacks innovation
The film is currently streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.