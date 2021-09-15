UAE supply chain marketplace startup raises $2.1m pre-seed

DUBAI: UAE-based business-to-business marketplace Elkaso has raised $2.1 million in a pre-seed round, it announced on Wednesday.
Global Founders Capital led the funding round, with key participation from MSA Capital and other regional investors.
The startup provides a platform for restaurants to fulfill their supply chain needs, much like how consumers order food from applications like Talabat and Zomato.
“We are building the Elkaso platform to close this gap in the Middle East and North Africa region and to improve transparency in the food supply chain,” one of its founders Manar Alkassar said.
He added: “The app seamlessly connects restaurants and suppliers, enabling them to communicate, discover, place, and fulfill orders easily.”
The capital injection will be used to expand Elkaso’s team, and to explore opportunities in other markets.