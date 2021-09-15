IMF sending $1bn loan to Lebanon but ‘funds might be wasted’

BEIRUT: Lebanon is suffering through a dire financial crisis and while an interest-free injection of funds from the International Monetary Fund will help, many are concerned with how the state will appropriate the money.
The country’s finance ministry was informed by the IMF that Lebanon will receive approximately $1.1 billion in special drawing rights or SDRs, with $860 million marked for 2021 and $275 million for 2019. The money will be deposited into the accounts of Lebanon’s Central Bank (BDL).
The country is depending on this allocation to address the financial and economic crises that have ravaged Lebanon for the past two years. The money will also be used to activate the national cash card scheme, which will benefit 700,000 families in Lebanon amid the decision to completely lift subsidies on fuel. Funding the cash card will require $566 million annually.
SDRs are not controlled or conditioned and they are interest-free, financial expert Walid Abu Sleiman said. The funds are usually granted in a case of crisis as Sleiman said Lebanon was the recipient of these SDRs because of the coronavirus.
“The risky part is that the allocation will be handled by the state, represented by BDL, and the government could spend it in coordination with BDL, which means that these funds might be wasted,” Sleiman told Arab News.
He compared it to when Lebanon received a $225 million loan from EDL (Electricité du Liban) but the funds were spent in less than a month, which left the Lebanese with no access to electricity.
“The sum will be received by BDL, not the government,” Sleiman said. “It must be used in projects that bring revenues for the Lebanese people because this loan will be paid back from their money.”
Lebanon’s dollar reserves have almost dried up. BDL informed the ruling class in August that it was no longer capable of opening new credit lines to import or subsidize fuel.
The registration process for the cash card platform was supposed to kick off on Wednesday. However, Lebanon’s media outlets reported that “technical problems” might have hindered the launch of the platform and added that “funding for the card is not guaranteed to be provided from the IMF loan.”
It was an all-too-common response to yet another financial blunder in the cash-strapped country. On Wednesday, politicians warned against the possible misuse of IMF’s allocation.
“What is needed is a legal course for all the expenditures,” Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said. “It must also be subject to the government’s decisions in line with the controls defined by the laws in force.”
The new government, led by prime minister Najib Mikati, is still busy with the handover process from Hassan Diab’s government and forming a ministerial statement that the cabinet will announce on Thursday. Giving the new government a vote of confidence depends on this statement.
Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said last week more than 80 percent of Lebanon’s population has slipped below the poverty line, a rate much higher than last year, which was estimated at 50 percent.
The Lebanese are struggling to make ends meet after the local currency lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market.
Regarding the need for a legal course to use IMF’s loan, Sleiman said: “There is no need for a legal course for issues like stabilizing the dollar exchange rate and subsidies. The parliament has already approved the cash card and allowed the cabinet to borrow more than $560 million, meaning that the government can benefit from the IMF loan knowing that the funds will not be controlled.”
But if the funds were used to build a power generating plant, for example, a legal course would be required, Sleiman said.
Economic expert Elie Yashoui said that IMF allocation has nothing to do with government formation.
“It is the first test for Mikati’s government and therefore, the funds must be spent carefully with a clear plan,” he said.
“BDL should not consider that the allocation belongs to it. The allocation belongs to the Lebanese state, and the government must include it in the treasury and the budget of 2022. The sum should not be spent to finance the cash card or to import or subsidize any item.”
Lebanon’s Kataeb Party warned against “the possible misuse of the loan by the current political class through new projects or electoral aid distributed through suspected projects and cards under the pretext of aid.”
The party said the structure of Mikati’s government “is incapable of making any reforms that can pull Lebanon out of its crises, as long as it is controlled by the same ruling class and as long as its priority is not the Lebanese people. The road map that guarantees the restoration of institutions starts with negotiations with the IMF.”
Tim Lenderking: They (the Houthis) are not winning that conflict. It is stalemated. Time to put down the weapons, get to the table
Lenderking called on warring factions to cease fighting and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian assistance to needy Yemenis
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis will not win their battles in Marib province despite their relentless attacks and deployment of thousands of fighters, and instead they have become entangled in a military stalemate that has disrupted efforts to end the war, according to the US envoy to Yemen.
“It makes no sense under these circumstances to continue fighting, such as the Houthis are doing through their offensive in Marib. They are not winning that conflict. It is stalemated. Time to put down the weapons, get to the table,” Tim Lenderking said during an online conversation on Tuesday that focused on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
He called on warring factions to cease fighting and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian assistance to needy Yemenis, warning that the country is again on the brink of famine.
“All the parties have a responsibility to open up access in areas in their control. Let the humanitarians get in there and do what they need to do. Let the economy rebuild. Let us get focused on rebuilding infrastructure so people can return to their homes,” Lenderking said.
The American mediator urged international donors and wealthy countries to increase their funding of the UN’s lifesaving programs in Yemen in order to save Yemenis from dying of hunger.
“The Yemen humanitarian response is less than 50 percent funded. If we cannot mobilize additional funding, we will see more Yemenis die when they could have been saved. And we will restrict further the space for building peace in the country,” he said.
Lenderking has accused the Houthis of stashing fuel and creating a black market for the important commodity to push up prices in an effort to generate funds for their military efforts.
“We’ve seen the Houthis stockpile and use the black market to drive up the prices of fuel beyond the reach of ordinary Yemenis,” he said, while denouncing the militia for its failure to abide by the Stockholm Agreement and its use of funds for supporting the Marib offensive rather than for the benefit of civil servants.
David Beasley, executive director of the UN’s World Food Program, and Samantha Power, USAID administrator, who also took part in the online gathering, echoed the same concerns about the impact of shortages of funds on the distribution of aid in Yemen.
Beasley said the depreciation of the Yemeni riyal has increased the prices of food and fuel, warning that millions of Yemenis are at risk of starvation. “We’ve got 5 million people right now knocking at famine’s door. We’ve got 16 million people marching toward starvation,” he said.
Power said the raging war has left two-thirds of Yemen’s population in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, while some vital programs have been reduced due to funding cuts. “We urgently call on donors to scale up funding to avert a further deterioration of humanitarian needs,” she said.
East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya
The fighting underscores the risk of further instability in the Sahel region
The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad said its positions on the frontier had been attacked by Haftar's forces
Updated 43 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
TRIPOLI: The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar clashed with Chadian rebel forces in the south of Libya on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides said.
The fighting underscores the risk of further instability in the Sahel region, where an array of groups operate across borders and where fighting has created space for militant organizations.
Statements from the LNA, which holds most of eastern and southern Libya, said it was engaged in military operations against what it called terrorist groups and the Chadian opposition.
The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said via social media that its positions on the frontier had been attacked by Haftar’s forces, fighting alongside what it said were Sudanese mercenaries and French troops.
The LNA said it had carried out air strikes and was conducting aerial patrols. FACT said French air strikes had hit its positions.
The French army said it had no forces on the ground or in the air in that area.
FACT had been based in Libya and fought alongside the LNA during periods of Libya’s civil war, receiving heavy arms from Haftar, researchers say.
In April, FACT advanced into northern Chad, battling the army there. Chadian authorities said president Idriss Deby, who had ruled for 30 years, was killed in the clashes. His son has taken over as transitional president.
The LNA, which was backed in the Libyan conflict by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt, also used fighters from Sudan and Syria as well as those provided by the Russian Wagner Group, a UN panel of experts has said.
The UAE deployed drone strikes in support of the LNA during its foiled 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli, which ended last year. The US military has said that Russia flew jets to Libya last year to support LNA operations.
Major fighting in Libya’s civil war has been paused since the LNA offensive ended last year and both sides have accepted a cease-fire, an interim unity government and the idea of elections, although mercenaries remain dug in on both sides.
France intervened in the Sahel in 2013, sending forces to help fight militants in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad, but grew impatient at political turmoil and said in July it would halve its troop numbers from the 5,000 then deployed.
UNSC buys time to reach lasting deal on Libya’s foreign forces
Security Council unanimously agrees to extend UN support mission until end of September
‘Situation in Libya continues to constitute threat to international peace, security’
Updated 15 September 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
NEW YORK: Members of the UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to extend the UN Support Mission in Libya until the end of the month, buying council members time to negotiate a longer-term solution to the presence of foreign forces in the country.
“The situation in Libya continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,” they said.
The first Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections since a peace agreement was struck between the country’s warring factions last year are scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021.
In a UNSC meeting on Wednesday, both the US and Russia voiced support for those elections and expressed their will to see them carried out peacefully and fairly.
But the two powers have clashed in the past over how to handle the presence of foreign forces in Libya.
Russia has said any withdrawal of foreign forces must not upset the balance of power between Khalifa Haftar’s east-based forces and the Tripoli-based coalition of Islamist and ethnic militias.
In Wednesday’s meeting, the US expressed regret over the UNSC’s failure to reach a lasting agreement on the presence of foreign mercenaries in Libya, and reiterated the Biden administration’s support for the UN’s role in facilitating free and fair elections.
“UNSMIL has a vitally important role in helping Libya achieve peace and stability, including by supporting preparations for national elections and the implementation of the ceasefire,” said the US representative at the UNSC.
Similarly, the Russian representative said: “Our main aim now is to help the Libyan people to stick to the established timetable for the 24th of December parliamentary and presidential elections, and all of our efforts should be aimed to that end. We hope that this is the goal that is shared by all members of the Security Council.”
There has also been debate among council members over the structure of the UN presence in Libya, with the US pushing for a UN representative to be permanently based in Tripoli.
The UN’s head of mission is currently based in Geneva, but the US argues that since the country has achieved peace, he should be moved to Libya to facilitate greater engagement with actors on the ground.
Libya was plunged into years of civil war after long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted by his people with the assistance of NATO jets.
Last year, Libya’s warring factions reached a fragile agreement to form a unity government, and the parties scheduled the first elections for the country’s post-war government in December.
But despite that progress, in a letter sent in August, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of “growing stalemate on the political, security and economic” negotiations between factions.
Since Gaddafi’s ouster, Libyan militias have been central to almost all political processes, and they have repeatedly been accused of destabilizing the country and committing acts of violence against civilians.
This situation, Guterres warned, could deteriorate as elections draw closer. “The security landscape across the country continues to be characterized by militia networks leveraging their capacity for violence to secure senior positions in sociopolitical hierarchies,” he said.
“Violations of the arms embargo continue, along with armed mobilization, trends that are likely to continue given growing tensions around elections.”
Factions have formed a unity government and carried out elections in the past, but that government collapsed following disagreement over the role of Gaddafi-era officials and entities in post-Gaddafi Libya.
New studies throw light on post-9/11 theological debates within Islam
Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has published three reports to mark 20 years since 9/11 terror attacks
The project covered themes ranging from theological debates and education reforms to youth opinions on modernity
Updated 15 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: There has been significant progress in shifting the conversation and debate surrounding Islam away from fundamentalist and extremist themes to a more open, progressive narrative in the period since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, according to a series of recent studies.
The project, which covered themes ranging from theological debate to education and social reform and youth opinion concerning modernity and Islam, was commissioned by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to mark 20 years since the 9/11 atrocities in New York City and Washington, D.C.
In the aftermath of the attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda, an intellectual spotlight was thrown on Islam and the world’s 2 billion Muslims, which one expert believes led to the beginning of an ongoing period of self-examination within the Islamic world, which has helped governments and scholars reclaim the discussion of Islam from extremists.
Dr. Usama Hasan, a senior analyst for the TBI Extremism Policy Unit and a practicing imam, highlighted more than 120 examples in his report where Islamic scholars had issued fatwas and declarations to combat the threat of extremism since 2001, including the Makkah Charter in 2019 which called for global dialogue based on human equality and the rejection of religious supremacy.
His report, “The State of Debate Within Islam: Theological Developments in the Muslim World Since 9/11,” also cited examples of governments — such as Saudi Arabia’s with its Vision 2030 plan — playing a role in building societies based on reforms anathema to the extremists’ ideology.
Hasan told Arab News that despite the welcome progress, there was still work to be done and the non-Islamic world had a considerable role to play in helping Muslims combat the threat of terrorism, through better outreach to the Islamic world and also by recognizing the “intense ongoing debates in the Muslim world,” and supporting voices and forces “that are more open, inclusive, and universalist.”
If these discussions were encouraged at a global level, Hasan said it would better help the non-Islamic world understand the interpretations of core Islamic concepts and the so-called theological justifications behind Islamic extremism and would assist the Muslim world to combat its ideology.
“Because Islamism is based on knitting together very particular interpretations of these four Qur’anic terms — the Ummah, the Caliphate, the Shariah and Jihad — mainstream Islam must confront these interpretations head on, especially by emphasizing inclusive and broader understandings of these terms that are more in harmony with the progressive spirit of the modern world,” he added in his report.
Education reform across the Arab world and monitoring of the content children are exposed to would also play a key role in combating Islamic radicalism, according to another expert.
In his “Peace and Tolerance Education in the Arab World Two Decades After 9/11” report, Dr. David Weinberg, the Anti-Defamation League’s Washington director for international affairs, documented the work being done in the Islamic world to address content that contributed to hate and violence.
“Textbooks throughout the region are now teaching that tolerance is a fundamental Islamic value, an ethos that provides an opening for other reforms in practice,” he wrote.
“The report assembles positive examples of passages from Arabic textbooks today that model teaching peace and tolerance in practice, such as lessons that address the common origins of our faith traditions, the inclusion and rights of religious minorities, peaceful interpretations of Islamic thinking, and the importance of respect for others and interfaith dialogue.”
Similar to Hasan, Weinberg’s report highlighted areas of significant progress in the Islamic world, this time in the field of education reform, but he too also outlined where more could be done — especially with the help of the international community.
He said: “One of the things I have found from studying textbooks in the region over time is that countries’ educational trajectories can change, and that nothing can be taken for granted. For example, in recent years, Turkey’s textbooks have gotten somewhat worse while Qatar’s have gotten somewhat better.
“I found that textbooks across much of the region express support for tolerance as a general principle but then sometimes contain content about specific topics that contradict these tolerant guidelines.
“The international community can provide technical assistance and diplomatic encouragement to sustain positive reforms of this sort.”
INNUMBERS
* 33,000 - Civilians and security personnel killed in 2017-2018 due to violent Islamist extremism.
* 70,000 - Islamist extremists killed in clashes with security forces or terrorist attacks in 2017-2018.
But for that sustained change to continue, there had to be a political will, from both leaders and the people of the region themselves, Weinberg added.
Referring to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he said positive revisions made in the textbooks of one country should ideally be reflected in the academic curricula of the other if they want to consolidate the movement toward peace and tolerance education.
Meanwhile, Mansoor Moaddel, a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland-College Park, used his report, “Changing Values in the Middle East: Secular Swings and Liberal Leanings,” to highlight the importance of increased participation of women and youth in the shift toward a more progressive region.
The young women playing their part in the changes across the Middle East “deserve greater coverage” than the hatred and violence perpetrated by fundamentalists. Because “they are the hope for the future, we should make every effort to support these champions and confront radical Islamists,” he wrote.
In his recommendations, Moaddel said it was important for Middle East governments to continue to promote women’s social mobility and active participation in the political process, with all their policy approaches investing in them and their futures.
Likewise, his report suggests that opening up to the innovative thinking of the large youth population in the Middle East is critical to realizing the region’s full economic potential. One recommendation says “the desires and ambitions of young people today should be continually considered in designing policies of the future.”
One thing that all the experts agree on is that the reconquest of Afghanistan by the Taliban has been a setback to progress for the modernization of global Islam.
Weinberg said: “The fall of Kabul is just absolutely devastating symbolically, and it is a reminder that the struggle against violence and extremism requires sustained investment from all responsible stakeholders to succeed.
“Extremists all over the world and of all kinds take encouragement from what happened in Afghanistan last month, and it’s up to all of us to aid the victims and to do what we can to ensure that they cannot succeed in translating the tragedy of what happened in Afghanistan into gains in other places around the world.”
Hasan recently told Arab News that more effort from the non-Islamic world could prevent the Taliban from repeating the excesses of their 1996-2001 rule.
He said: “If the military solution hasn’t worked, the diplomatic, dialogue-based efforts could bear fruit.
“What I would have liked, in an ideal world, with all of this excellent theological engagement within the Islamic world and the non-Islamic world it would be great to see the Taliban mullahs involved.
“It’s in everybody’s interest to engage more with the Taliban, showing them the sense in having a more progressive, pluralistic approach to Islam.”
But regardless of this, Hasan and Weinberg will both be keeping track of the Islamic world’s direction, progress, and reform in the coming years.
As long as healthy and constructive debate continued between the Islamic and non-Islamic worlds, Hasan was confident Muslims could play a larger role in helping to find practical and lasting solutions to the challenges facing humanity, including climate change, and improving human rights.
Such an approach was required to challenge and debunk the extremist content produced by destabilizing forces before it reached Middle Eastern youth, added Weinberg, citing the Iranian regime and its regional proxies as examples.
“The most I can say at this point is that I am cautiously optimistic about whether more progress will be made in the coming decades to curtail the exposure that children in the Middle East and around the world will have to extremist ideologies.
“On the one hand, terrorist groups and their sponsors have some powerful safe havens that are tough to roll back, and from which they propagate hateful curricula such as those currently generated by Iran and Hezbollah.
“Plus, our children are now more vulnerable to hateful disinformation and extremist recruitment through the internet and social media in particular. But the internet also provides a vehicle for positive messages of peace and tolerance, and there is more that all of us can do to push back against hateful disinformation as well,” Weinberg said.
Lebanon to resume IMF talks, begin reforms, draft policy statement says
New government will also resume negotiations with creditors over a restructuring of public debt
The draft said the government was committed to resuming talks with the IMF for a short- and medium-term support plan
Updated 15 September 2021
Reuters
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government will resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund while beginning reforms demanded by donors, according to a draft policy program that aims to tackle one of the worst financial meltdowns in history.
New Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government will also resume negotiations with creditors over a restructuring of public debt on which Lebanon defaulted last year, the draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
The government was agreed on Friday after more than a year of political conflict over seats in cabinet that left the country rudderless as more than three-quarters of the population fell into poverty and shortages crippled normal life.
The cabinet is due to meet on Thursday to approve the draft, which will then go to a vote of confidence in parliament.
Underscoring the gravity of the situation, the policy program was drawn up in a matter of days, much faster than the weeks the process has taken in the past.
The draft said the government was committed to resuming talks with the IMF for a short- and medium-term support plan.
Donors want to see Lebanon enact reforms, including measures to tackle the corruption and graft that led to the economic collapse, before they will unlock billions of dollars of assistance already earmarked for the country.
Talks with the IMF broke down last summer when Lebanon’s political elite and banking sector objected to the scale of financial losses set out in a recovery plan drawn up by the previous government.
The draft program said the Mikati government would renew and develop the previous financial recovery plan, which set out a shortfall in the financial system of some $90 billion — a figure endorsed by the IMF.
The government will also draw up a plan to “correct the situation of (the) banking sector,” which has been paralyzed since late 2019, the draft said.
Lebanon’s financial system unraveled in late 2019.
The root cause was decades of profligate spending by the state and the unsustainable way in which it was financed.
As dollars dried up, depositors were frozen out of their accounts. The value of hard currency savings has plummeted by up to 80 percent since then, with the Lebanese pound collapsing by 90 percent from a peg that had existed for more than two decades.
The program draft said the government was committed to all the articles set out in a reform initiative drawn up by France, which has been at the forefront of efforts to help Lebanon.
The government will work with parliament to pass a capital control law, the draft document said.
It also said parliamentary elections due next spring would be held on time.