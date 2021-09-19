You are here

Huawei to pump $15m into Middle East’s cloud computing market

Huawei to pump $15m into Middle East’s cloud computing market
The move comes as the UAE implements a number of initiatives to boost the country’s digital capabilities – similar to many other countries in the Gulf. (Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • The investment, to be deployed over the next three years, will benefit more than 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing their cloud capabilities
DUBAI: Technology giant Huawei announced a $15 million investment to promote the use of cloud computing in the Middle East.

The investment, to be deployed over the next three years, will benefit more than 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing their cloud capabilities.

“The Huawei Cloud Oasis Program will thus provide truly unique and rewarding offerings to local businesses, while safeguarding the region’s digital future through extensive training opportunities in the cloud arena,” Eric Wan, vice-president of cloud marketing, ecosystem, and partner development at Huawei Middle East said.

Around $7.6 million will be allocated for partner development, more than $2.5 million to be put behind credits and other cloud resources, and more than $4.5 million in marketing support.

The program was announced at a virtual event last week where Huawei gathered key industry players to explore collaboration in building a high-tech ecosystem.

The move comes as the UAE implements a number of initiatives to boost the country’s digital capabilities – similar to many other countries in the Gulf.

Dubai-based ZENIQ to launch platforms that turn assets into digital tokens

Dubai-based ZENIQ to launch platforms that turn assets into digital tokens
  • The first of these platforms, ZENIQ Art NFT, will facilitate the authentication, sale, and transfer of digital artworks in a “safe and secure” environment
DUBAI: A Dubai-based provider of blockchain-based applications is launching a tokenization project to better facilitate the trading of digital assets.

“The project will see the establishment of non-fungible token (NFT) platforms for real estate, gold and precious materials, gemstones, and digital art,” ZENIQ Technologies said in a statement.

The first of these platforms, ZENIQ Art NFT, will facilitate the authentication, sale, and transfer of digital artworks in a “safe and secure” environment.

“We are convinced that the ZENIQ Art NFT, used in conjunction with our secure blockchain platform, will stimulate uptake from artists, buyers and dealers alike and grow the market for digital artworks both in Dubai and internationally,” Erwin Dokter, founder of ZENIQ, said.

Dubai plays an integral role in digital art investments, he said, explaining why the emirate is the perfect place for the project.

“We believe that Dubai will be the focus for the sixth era of world creativity,” Dokter added.

Saudi seeks partners for water pipeline project

Saudi seeks partners for water pipeline project
Image: Shutterstock
  • The winning bidder will provide the entire transmission capacity to SWPC under a 35-year water transmission agreement
  • The Saudi government aims to achieve its goals of ensuring sustainable development of the country’s water resources while providing affordable high-quality services
The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the Riyadh-Qassim Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project, which, on completion, will have a transmission capacity of 685,000 cubic meters per day, according to TradeArabia.com.

Through this program, the Saudi government aims to achieve its goals of ensuring sustainable development of the country’s water resources while providing affordable high-quality services, SWPC said in a statement.

According to SWPC, a competitive process will be held to select the developer/developer consortium for the 1,392-km-long pipeline project which will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer  basis. The deadline for bids has been set at October 31, stated the utility company.

It will develop the necessary potable water transmission systems network comprising pipelines and interim/terminal storage facilities within the Eastern Supply Group to provide critical connectivity between the consumption centers and the upcoming desalination plants.

The winning bidder will provide the entire transmission capacity to SWPC under a 35-year water transmission agreement in bid to boost the Eastern Supply Group, it added.

UAE central bank sees COVID-19 increasing money-laundering risks

UAE central bank sees COVID-19 increasing money-laundering risks
  • The use of unlicensed money service providers for money laundering has increased during the coronavirus crisis last year
  • The number of so-called "money mules" - people who receive illicit funds into their bank accounts to hold or withdraw and wire elsewhere who take a commission - increased
The UAE central bank sees increased risks of illicit financial flows emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, including money-laundering and terrorism financing, it said in a report published on Sunday.


The use of unlicensed money service providers for money laundering has increased during the coronavirus crisis last year, the report said, as well as the use of e-commerce to launder money.


"Widespread lockdowns have resulted in a significant surge in e-commerce. Due to limited ability to move funds and goods during the pandemic, illicit actors are turning to e-commerce as a money laundering tool", it said.


The number of so-called "money mules" - people who receive illicit funds into their bank accounts to hold or withdraw and wire elsewhere, taking a commission for their services - increased, the bank said, with accounts in the majority of cases belonging to low income individuals from Africa and Asia.


The bank identified fraud risks linked to the pandemic such as companies or individuals submitting false claims to qualify for government stimulus support measures.


“We have recently observed heightened external fraud threat, especially with cyber criminals exploiting both traditional and digital channels, to remotely perpetrate cyber-enabled fraud attacks at scale in a rapidly evolving environment”, the bank added.


The report comes as the central bank steps up efforts to combat illicit financial flows.


The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental anti-money laundering monitor, said last year that "fundamental and major improvements" were needed to avoid it placing the UAE on its "grey list" of countries under increased monitoring.

Middle East makes up bulk of remittances to the Philippines

Middle East makes up bulk of remittances to the Philippines
  • Central bank figures show personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reaching $3.18 billion in July
DUBAI: Remittances to the Philippines rose 6 percent in the first seven months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, with the bulk of transfers coming from the Middle East.

Central bank figures show personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reaching $3.18 billion in July, resulting in a cumulative total of $19.78 billion since the beginning of 2021.

Saudi Arabia was the third-biggest source of these money transfers, while Qatar and the UAE were also in the top 10, which accounted for 78.6 percent of total cash remittances.

The Middle East is home to more than two million Filipino workers, who are among the biggest expatriate communities in the region.

These Filipino migrant workers form the Philippines’ massive diasporic movement – more than 10 million – and they contribute 9.66 percent to the country’s total GDP through their remittances.

OPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says

OPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says
  • Iraq total oil exports, should stand at an average of 3.4 million barrels per day in September
  • Warned any future lockdowns or a decrease in oil prices could affect any decisions at next month's meeting.
OPEC and its allies will try to keep oil prices at $70 per barrel in the first quarter of 2022, Iraq's oil minister said, adding the group is expected to stick to its current production accord when it will meet in October “if prices remain stable.”


Iraq total oil exports, including those of the Kurdistan region in the north of the country, should stand at an average of 3.4 million barrels per day in September, the minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, told a news conference in Baghdad on Sunday. 

However, he warned future lockdowns or a decrease in oil prices could affect any decisions at next month's meeting.

 

 

 

