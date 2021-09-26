Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban warn their soldiers: stop taking selfies

DUBAI: Taliban fighters have been told by their government’s defense minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, to refrain from sightseeing at tourist attractions and sharing selfies on social media, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Several pictures have been seen since the Taliban takeover of Kabul showing the fighters playing at amusement parks and going out for picnics – there was even photos shared of Taliban riding on paddle boats that looked like swans.

The WSJ report said many of the fighters had not been into a city before.

“When not on duty, they sightsee, picnic and visit amusement parks, in a tangle of guns and turbans. Taliban fighters from elsewhere in Afghanistan have also come to gawk at Kabul on tourist trips,” the report said.

Adding that some of the top urban site attractions for “relaxing” Taliban fighters are Qargha lake, where pedal boats are available for riding, the Kabul zoo, and the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood which has a grassy hill overlooking the city.

However, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that patrols should be restricted to areas where they were assigned and criticised some fighters for going into government offices where they had no business and taking selfies.

"This is highly objectionable as everyone is taking out mobile phones and taking snaps in the important and sensitive ministries without any reason," he said as quoted by Reuters.

"Such hanging out and taking snaps and videos will not help you in this world, and also in the hereafter."

He also urged them according to the report to improve their appearance and comply to what he described as Islamic rules.