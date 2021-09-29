You are here

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village

Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village
Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank decorated with Palestinian flags. (AFP)
  • The government is locked in a legal battle with a right-wing Israeli NGO over the proposed demolition of Khan al-Ahmar
  • Khan al-Ahmar's fate drew international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it
JERUSALEM: Israel’s top court on Wednesday approved another delay to the demolition of a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that drew international concern.
The government is locked in a legal battle with a right-wing Israeli NGO over the proposed demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar, situated east of Jerusalem along a road leading to the Dead Sea.
The hamlet was set to be evacuated and demolished three years ago after it was ruled to have been built illegally, and attempts to agree on an alternative site for relocation failed.
Khan Al-Ahmar’s fate drew international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it, and in October 2018, the office of then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu froze the demolition plans.
Regavim, a right-wing Israeli organization that supports Jewish settlements, in 2019 filed a petition to the supreme court demanding the state uphold its previous commitment to remove Khan Al-Ahmar.
The state repeatedly requested more time to submit its response, with the court setting September 5 as a deadline.
On that day, the state asked the court for six more months, citing “progress” on the issue, and on Wednesday, a three-judge panel approved the decision.
Justice Noam Sohlberg said the court had accepted “the state’s claim on significant progress,” and requested an update in March.
Foreign states have told Israel that demolishing the village, home to around 200 residents, would mark a violation of international law.

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks

Emirati and Egyptian navies during a ten-day joint marine exercise in September on UAE waters, as part of the Zayed 3 military exercise. (WAM/File Photo)
  • Egypt’s minister of military production said both sides can cooperate on manufacturing, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities
CAIRO: Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Egypt’s minister of military production, met with Anas Nasser Saeed Al-Otaiba, director general of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Morsi said his ministry seeks to cooperate with companies, exchange experiences and localize modern manufacturing technologies.

He added that both sides have manufacturing, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities that can be used to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of defense industries.

Al-Otaiba praised the development of the relationship between the two countries in recent years in several major sectors, citing a rise in bilateral trade and Emirati investments in various Egyptian sectors.

He said defense companies in the UAE would welcome participation in the EDEX 2021 arms exhibition, which will be held in Egypt from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Morsi’s media advisor Mohamed Eid Bakr said the two sides agreed on the importance of exchanging visits of technical delegations in order to get to know their respective capabilities and to identify opportunities for cooperation.

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
AFP

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit

Israel foreign minister Yair Lapid to make landmark Bahrain visit
  • The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan
  • Yair Lapid has visited UAE and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June
JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit Bahrain on Thursday, in the first official trip by an Israeli cabinet minister to the Gulf state, following a US-brokered normalization accord agreed a year ago.
A foreign ministry statement said Lapid, who had been invited by his Bahraini counter-part, will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Manama and is “expected to sign a list of bilateral agreements.”
“This will be the first official visit by an Israeli minister to (Bahrain),” the statement said.
Following negotiations spearheaded by former US president Donald Trump, the United Arab Emirates, followed quickly by Bahrain and Morocco, last year became the first Arab states in decades to normalize relations with Israel.
The Jewish state had earlier reached peace treaties with neighboring Egypt and Jordan.
Since the normalization agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, were signed, ties have expanded between Israel and its new Gulf partners, notably including direct flights and economic deals.
Lapid is the main architect of the Israeli coalition government that ousted ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who signed the Abraham Accords.
Lapid has visited UAE and Morocco since becoming foreign minister in June.

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo

Egypt's El-Sisi and US security adviser discuss Libya, Gaza in Cairo
  • El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
  • On Libya, the two sides agreed to reinforce coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions
CAIRO: Egypt's president and visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan agreed to intensify international efforts over upcoming elections in Libya at talks in Cairo on Wednesday, an Egyptian presidency statement said.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sullivan also discussed reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), bilateral relations and the situations in Tunisia, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, the statement said.
Sullivan arrived in Cairo after trips to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and was accompanied by Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.
On Libya, the two sides agreed to reinforce coordination on the withdrawal of foreign forces and the unification of Libyan military institutions, the statement said. El-Sisi stressed the importance of sticking to a plan to hold elections in December, it added.
The planned poll is part of a United Nations-led effort to reunify Libya after years of conflict and division, but faces deep challenges.

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities
Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities

Israel PM Naftali Bennett calls for COVID-19 vaccination push in Arab communities
  • Naftali Bennett says ‘the 40 ‘reddest’ communities in Israel are from the Arab sector’
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Wednesday for new efforts to promote coronavirus vaccination within Arab communities, which are now the leading hotspots of COVID-19 transmission.
Before leaving New York where he addressed the UN General Assembly, partly on Israel’s pandemic response, Bennett said “the 40 ‘reddest’ communities in Israel are from the Arab sector,” referring to transmission rates.
Bennett has faced criticism from some health experts over his refusal to reimpose lockdown restrictions despite persistently highly daily case counts.
But Bennett said his government’s policy was to keep Israel “as open as possible alongside focused work on the non-vaccinated and the centers of morbidity.”
“What will help is... going to the Arab sector, and persuading them,” he told reporters.
Israel’s Arab citizens, Palestinians who remained on their land after Israel’s founding in 1948, make up roughly 20 percent of the country’s 9.3 million population.
Zahi Said, a spokesman for the health ministry, said that 40 percent of all new infections in Israel — and a similar rate of hospitalizations and deaths — were within the Arab community.
Said attributed the high rates to a “lack of vaccination and non-compliance with health ministry instructions, such as distancing and wearing masks.”
He said the ministry was promoting vaccine awareness in Arab cities and towns, but that vaccine resistance has persisted.
Israel was in December among the first countries to launch a national vaccination campaign that brought infections down to a trickle and allowed the lifting in June of nearly all pandemic restrictions.
The emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant caused infections to surge, but Bennett’s government has opted to rollout a third, or booster, jab of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead of a new lockdown.
Israeli data shows that those who have received a third shot are less likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19 than those who have received the required two shots.

UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

UN says Lebanon's economic crisis blights Syrian refugees
UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees

UN says Lebanon’s economic crisis blights Syrian refugees
  • The worsening conditions come despite increased assistance for Syrians living in Lebanon
  • Lebanon is experiencing a historic economic crisis that has caused the national currency to crash
BEIRUT: More than 1 million Syrian refugees in crisis-hit Lebanon are experiencing deteriorating conditions that have left nine out of ten of them in extreme poverty, UN agencies warned Wednesday.
The worsening conditions come despite increased assistance for Syrians living in Lebanon, where one in four people is a refugee. Among the Syrians, child marriage and labor is on the rise, while thousands are at risk of eviction.
The yearly report on conditions of Syrians living in Lebanon is produced by the United Nations’ refugee agency, its World Food Program, as well as its children’s agency.
The report said that the cost of an essential food basket has increased more than seven-fold since late 2019 when the financial crisis in Lebanon began to unfold. The subsistence food basket includes only 13 items, such as potatoes, bread, eggs and powdered milk. The UN describes it as the minimum to survive, “not live in dignity.”
Lebanon is experiencing a historic economic crisis that has caused the national currency to crash, losing 90 percent of its value, driving more than 55 percent of the population below the poverty line, and sending prices and unemployment soaring.
The crisis made things much worse for Syrian refugees, many of them already living in temporary housing and with low paying jobs.
Ayaki Ito, UNHCR Representative in Lebanon, warned of long-term consequences, urging stronger support for Lebanon and the refugees. “We cannot fail them now,” he said.
The UN agencies said Syrian children are bearing the brunt. School attendance for children between 6 and 14 years old dropped by 25 percent in 2021 while nearly 30 percent of children in school age have never attended. Thousands of Syrian children are engaged in child labor, and one out of five girls between the age of 15 and 19 were married, a trend that has been present for the last three years.
Syrians have escaped to Lebanon during the early years of the war in Syria which started in 2011. The Lebanese government closed the door for refugees in 2015, saying their numbers have become a burden on its government and infrastructure, but Syrians continued to arrive.
Making matters worse, almost 60 percent of Syrian refugee families are living in dangerous, substandard or overcrowded shelters, up from 50 percent last year.
The report said the increase of average rent is putting many at risk of eviction.

