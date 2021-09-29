Israel court again delays ruling on demolition of Bedouin village

Egypt, UAE hold defense talks

CAIRO: Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Egypt’s minister of military production, met with Anas Nasser Saeed Al-Otaiba, director general of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

Morsi said his ministry seeks to cooperate with companies, exchange experiences and localize modern manufacturing technologies.

He added that both sides have manufacturing, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities that can be used to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of defense industries.

Al-Otaiba praised the development of the relationship between the two countries in recent years in several major sectors, citing a rise in bilateral trade and Emirati investments in various Egyptian sectors.

He said defense companies in the UAE would welcome participation in the EDEX 2021 arms exhibition, which will be held in Egypt from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Morsi’s media advisor Mohamed Eid Bakr said the two sides agreed on the importance of exchanging visits of technical delegations in order to get to know their respective capabilities and to identify opportunities for cooperation.