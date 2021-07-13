You are here

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank 'unlawful and heartless,' says UN expert

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
Lynk urged the international community “to take meaningful accountability measures to ensure that Israel complies with its legal obligations.” (AFP/File)
Updated 13 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert

Israeli demolition of Bedouin homes in West Bank ‘unlawful and heartless,’ says UN expert
  • Special rapporteur Michael Lynk also warned that a forcible relocation of the Palestinian Bedouins from Humsa Al-Baqai’a would be a ‘war crime’
  • He urged the international community ‘to take meaningful accountability measures to ensure that Israel complies with its legal obligations’
Updated 13 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: An independent UN human rights expert has condemned the “unlawful and heartless” actions of Israeli authorities in repeatedly demolishing homes belonging to the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Baqai’a, in the occupied West Bank.
Michael Lynk, the UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, called on the Jewish state to “immediately halt its property demolitions” there, return to full compliance with international humanitarian and human-rights obligations, and “provide protection for, rather than displacement of, the protected population.”
He urged the international community “to take meaningful accountability measures to ensure that Israel complies with its legal obligations.”
Noting that “criticism without consequences has rarely reversed illegal Israeli conduct in the past,” he added that “accountability has to rise to the top of the international community’s agenda. Only by imposing an escalating cost to Israel’s illegal occupation will there be the prospect that these injustices will end.”
Special rapporteurs are independent experts who serve in individual capacities, and on a voluntary basis, at the UN’s Human Rights Council. They are not members of UN staff and are not paid for their work.
Israeli forces demolished properties in the Palestinian Bedouin community of Humsa Al-Baqai’a in the Jordan Valley on July 7. The destroyed buildings included makeshift homes and farming facilities provided by the international community, including the EU, which has helped residents rebuild after previous demolitions.
It was the seventh time the village has been demolished since November 2020, when it was razed by the Israeli military. In addition to more than 70 shelters and farming structures — rebuilt by the international community after the first demolition — the latest round of demolitions also targeted 11 households. About 70 residents, including 35 children, were left without shelter in the sweltering heat, and their belongings, including food, water and clothing, were confiscated.
Under the Oslo Accords, the Jordan Valley, which makes up about 60 percent of the occupied West Bank, is classified as “Area C,” which means it is completely under Israeli military and civil control. Humsa Al-Baqai’a is mostly in an area designated as a “firing zone” for Israeli military training, and residency or access by Palestinians is prohibited.
Lynk warned of a high risk of forcible relocation of the Bedouin community from the area, which he said would be “a grave breach and a potential war crime.”
“These (herding) communities are extremely vulnerable, both because they have limited access to water, sanitation, education and electrical power, and because the Israeli military has seized large swaths of their traditional lands for military firing zones,” he added.
He contrasted the plight of this Palestinian community with “the illegal Israeli settlements in the Jordan Valley (which) are left undisturbed by the military.
“This progressive seizure of Palestinian lands, together with the protection of the settlements, is a further consolidation of Israel’s de facto annexation of the West Bank,” Lynk said.
Since the start of this year, according to UN figures, Israel has destroyed at least 421 Palestinian-owned properties across the West Bank, displacing 592 people, including 320 children.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home

Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home

Virus-hit Tunisia brings Covid care home
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
AFP

When Covid-19 hit Tunisia hard last September, the germ of an idea was born.

Too many patients were overwhelming the system, so why not take medical care direct to them? ‘CoviDar’ - an initiative named after Covid and the Arabic word for ‘home’ - was launched in December 2020 by charities, and staffed by doctors and other health professionals. 

Topics: Tunisia Coronavirus COVID-19

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

Living with COVID-19: Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits
  • Under what he calls a policy of “soft suppression,” the government wants Israelis to learn to live with the virus
  • Israel’s last lockdown was enforced in December, about a week after the start of what has been one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Four weeks ago, Israel was celebrating a return to normal life in its battle with COVID-19.
After a rapid vaccination drive that had driven down coronavirus infections and deaths, Israelis had stopped wearing face masks and abandoned all social-distancing rules.
Then came the more infectious Delta variant, and a surge in cases that has forced Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reimpose some COVID-19 restrictions and rethink strategy.
Under what he calls a policy of “soft suppression,” the government wants Israelis to learn to live with the virus — involving the fewest possible restrictions and avoiding a fourth national lockdown that could do further harm to the economy.
As most Israelis in risk groups have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, Bennett is counting on fewer people than before falling seriously ill when infections rise.
“Implementing the strategy will entail taking certain risks but in the overall consideration, including economic factors, this is the necessary balance,” Bennett said last week.
The main indicator guiding the move is the number of severe COVID-19 cases in hospital, currently around 45. Implementation will entail monitoring infections, encouraging vaccinations, rapid testing and information campaigns about face masks.
The strategy has drawn comparisons with the British government’s plans to reopen England’s economy from lockdown, though Israel is in the process of reinstating some curbs while London is lifting restrictions.
The curbs that have been reinstated include the mandatory wearing of face masks indoors and quarantine for all people arriving in Israel.
Bennett’s strategy, like that of the British government, has been questioned by some scientists.
Israel’s Health Ministry advocates more of a push for stemming infections, Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel’s Health Ministry, told Kan Radio on Sunday.
“It’s possible that there won’t be a big rise in the severely ill but the price of making such a mistake is what’s worrying us,” she said.
But many other scientists are supportive.
“I am very much in favor of Israel’s approach,” said Nadav Davidovitch, director of the school of public health at Israel’s Ben Gurion University, describing it as a “golden path” between Britain’s easing of restrictions and countries such as Australia that take a tougher line.
The virus ‘won’t stop’
Israel’s last lockdown was enforced in December, about a week after the start of what has been one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs.
New daily COVID-19 infections are running at about 450. The Delta variant, first identified in India, now makes up about 90 percent of cases.
“We estimate that we won’t reach high waves of severe cases like in previous waves,” the health ministry’s director-general, Nachman Ash, said last week. “But if we see that the number and increase rate of severe cases are endangering the (health) system, then we will have to take further steps.”
Around 60 percent of Israel’s 9.3 million population have received at least one shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. On Sunday, the government began offering a third shot to people with a compromised immune system.
Ran Balicer, chair of the government’s expert panel on COVID-19, said Israel had on average had about five severe cases of the virus and one death per day in the last week, after two weeks of zero deaths related to COVID-19.
Noting the impact of the Delta variant, he said the panel was advising caution over the removal of restrictions.
“We do not have enough data from our local outbreak to be able to predict with accuracy what would happen if we let go,” Balicer said.
Some studies have shown that though high, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s effectiveness against the Delta variant is lower than against other coronavirus strains. Drawing criticism from some scientists, Pfizer and BioNTech SE have said they will ask US and European regulators to authorize booster shots to head off increased risk of infection six months after inoculation.
Israel is in no rush to approve public booster shots, saying there is no unequivocal data yet showing they are necessary. It is offering approval only to people with weak immune systems on a case-by-case basis.
Authorities are also considering allowing children under 12 to take the vaccine on a case-by-case basis if they suffer from health conditions that put them at high risk of serious complications if they were to catch the virus.
Only “a few hundred” of the 5.5 million people who have been vaccinated in Israel have later been infected with COVID-19, Ash said.
Before the Delta variant arrived, Israel had estimated 75 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated to reach “herd immunity” — the level at which enough of a population are immunized to be able to effectively stop a disease spreading. The estimated threshold is now 80 percent.
Such data ensure doctors remain concerned.
.”..the virus won’t stop. It is evolving, it’s its nature. But our nature is to survive,” said Dr. Gadi Segal, head of the coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Topics: Israel Coronavirus COVID-19

Kuwait customs seizes over 2 million bags of narcotics at Shuwaikh port

Kuwait customs seizes over 2 million bags of narcotics at Shuwaikh port
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Kuwait customs seizes over 2 million bags of narcotics at Shuwaikh port

Kuwait customs seizes over 2 million bags of narcotics at Shuwaikh port
  • The narcotics were found in three containers left behind for over 90 days in the port
  • Kuwait customs said people attempting to smuggle narcotics and prohibited goods would be prosecuted
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait customs has seized 2.220 million bags of narcotics at the country’s Shuwaikh port, state news agency KUNA reported.

The narcotics were found in three containers left behind for over 90 days in the port, the report added.

The first container contained 111,000 bags of the narcotic substance Paan, the second had 109 bags, and the third 2 million bags, the General Administration of Customs said.

The administration said people attempting to smuggle narcotics and prohibited goods would be prosecuted. 

Earlier in July, security officials in Saudi Arabia thwarted several attempts to smuggle large quantities of drugs into the Kingdom.

Coastal patrols in the Eastern Province had foiled a bid to sneak 495,481 amphetamine tablets into the country, while naval patrols in Khafji in the Eastern Province had stopped 241 kilograms of hashish and 419,000 amphetamine pills getting through.

Maritime security officers in the Tabuk region had also undermined a smuggling operation involving 334,000 amphetamine tablets.

Topics: narcotics Kuwait

Israel expands Gaza fishing zone, allows more imports

A fisherman stages a protest at the Gaza port against the Israeli blockade. (AFP)
A fisherman stages a protest at the Gaza port against the Israeli blockade. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

Israel expands Gaza fishing zone, allows more imports

A fisherman stages a protest at the Gaza port against the Israeli blockade. (AFP)
  • Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, the year Hamas took power in the strip
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Monday it had expanded the fishing zone off Gaza and would allow additional imports into the blockaded Palestinian territory following “recent security calm.”
The Jewish state regularly restricts fishing and imports for Gazans in response to unrest, including during an 11-day conflict in May that saw Israel launch hundreds of airstrikes on the enclave and Hamas fire thousands of rockets at Israel.
“In light of the recent security calm ... the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be extended from 9 to 12 nautical miles,” said a statement from the Israeli military branch responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT).
The statement added that imports of medical equipment, fishing supples, certain industrial materials and textiles will also be allowed into Gaza.
Gazan agricultural products and textiles have been cleared for export, COGAT said, noting the new measures are contingent on “the continued preservation of security stability.”
There has been sporadic unrest since a ceasefire ended the May conflict, with incendiary balloons launched from Gaza and Israeli reprisal airstrikes, but no casualties have been reported.
Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, the year Hamas took power in the strip.
In another development, Israel was accused of stealing Palestinians funds.
On Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet froze nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians that it said represented the amount of money the Palestinians transferred to the families of alleged attackers last year.
Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian commission for detainees’ affairs, calling the Israeli decision a “crime and piracy.”
The Palestinian news agency Wafa said that President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by telephone with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.
It said Abbas called for a “comprehensive calm” in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, and called for steps that would create conditions for a “achieving a just and comprehensive peace.”
The statement made no mention of the frozen tax transfers.
In its decision, the Security Cabinet approved a recommendation by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to freeze some 597 million shekels — or roughly $180 million — for what it called “indirect support of terrorism” in 2020.
It said the funds will be frozen on a monthly basis out of payments that Israel transfers to the Palestinians.
For the Palestinians, the families of attackers are widely seen as victims of a half century of Israeli occupation. The Palestinians say that many Palestinians are unfairly held by Israel and that the number of prisoners involved in deadly attacks is a small percentage of those aided by the fund.
Under interim peace agreements, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the Palestinians.
Israel has long objected to the Palestinian “martyrs fund,” which provides stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict with Israel.
The Palestinians say the payments are a type of welfare system meant to assist families affected by the conflict. But Israel says such payments serve as rewards and incentives for violence.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza

Iraqis remain skeptical of vaccines as COVID-19 cases rise

An Iraqi shopkeeper wearing a face mask speaks with a customer at his stall on a market street in the capital Baghdad, on July 12, 2021. (AFP)
An Iraqi shopkeeper wearing a face mask speaks with a customer at his stall on a market street in the capital Baghdad, on July 12, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

Iraqis remain skeptical of vaccines as COVID-19 cases rise

An Iraqi shopkeeper wearing a face mask speaks with a customer at his stall on a market street in the capital Baghdad, on July 12, 2021. (AFP)
  • Since the vaccine rollout began in March, Iraqi health authorities have fully inoculated only around 1 percent of the country’s roughly 40 million people
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: War-scarred Iraq is seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day but few people wear face masks and even fewer are vaccinated, sparking fears of an “epidemiological catastrophe.”
Healthcare workers say they are battling not just the pandemic but also a widespread skepticism over vaccines, borne of misinformation and public mistrust in the state.
“I don’t like the vaccine or the mask,” said Nehad Sabbah, 36, speaking on a Baghdad street and reflecting a widely held view. “I’m not afraid of getting sick.”
Even as she acknowledged the risk of catching the novel coronavirus that is now infecting some 8,000 people a day in Iraq, she stressed that “I’m not going to take the vaccine.”
Since the vaccine rollout began in March, Iraqi health authorities have fully inoculated only around 1 percent of the country’s roughly 40 million people.
Iraq — where the economy is still recovering from decades of war and insurgency and many people live in poverty — has recorded over 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 17,000 deaths.
But across the capital, mask-wearing has become lax and restrictions have loosened considerably.
Sarmad Al-Qarlousi, who heads Baghdad’s Al-Kindi Hospital, was insistent that, unless far more citizens get jabbed, the country is spiraling toward “an epidemiological catastrophe.”
“We have entered the third wave and we have to be ready,” he said.
“We are trying to control the disaster, and we are advising people to take the vaccine.”
The hospital’s 54 intensive care unit beds have been fully occupied all year, and there is a long waiting list.
In one of the air-conditioned rooms of the COVID isolation ward, a woman in her late twenties was gasping for air as a ventilator aided her ravaged lungs.
“She has been here for 15 days,” said her 20-year-old sister Roqayya Abdel-Moutaleb as she gently stroked her arm. “We come regularly to support her.”
She has been taking turns with her mother to tend to her sister, while her nieces and nephews — prevented from visiting the hospital for fear of contracting the virus — fret over their mother.
Asked about her feelings about the vaccine, Abdel-Moutaleb however retorted firmly that “it’s too risky ... this vaccine isn’t safe.”
The UN World Health Organization says that the “approved COVID-19 vaccines provide a high degree of protection against getting seriously ill and dying from the disease.”
It also says on its website that they “are safe for most people 18 years and older, including those with pre-existing conditions of any kind, including auto-immune disorders.”
Iraqi Health Ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr blamed the general hesitation to get inoculated on a “misinformation campaign which preceded the arrival of the vaccine.”
Even doctors have been complicit in spreading false news. Hamid Al-Lami, a general practitioner, was arrested and banned from practicing medicine in May after asserting that the virus was curable with natural herbs.
Another rumor about vaccines which spread widely was the unfounded claim that they cause infertility.
Populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, with millions of ardent followers, initially lambasted US-manufactured vaccines but, after he received his first jab in April, registrations for the vaccine rose significantly.
SKepticism and apathy remain especially rife amid younger Iraqis, the 60 percent of the population aged under 25.
One of two young men smoking cigarettes in an upmarket Baghdad district said that “we don’t trust the government or the types of vaccines it has brought.”
Iraq has so far ordered 18 million doses of various vaccines, including AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech.
The Health Ministry’s Badr said that “the situation so far is under control despite the obvious increase in cases.”
He also said no cases of the highly contagious Delta variant had been recorded so far, even as it has flared in neighboring Iran and many other parts of the world.
Kholoud Al-Sarraf, dean of the pharmacology faculty at Baghdad’s Al-Esraa University, was not so optimistic and advocated a two-week lockdown to stem the rising caseload.
She also urged a stepped up effort to convince Iraqis to get vaccinated.
“People are scared,” she said. “They say they would rather catch corona, which would give them natural immunity. That’s the general mindset.”

Topics: Coronavirus

