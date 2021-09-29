You are here

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited
Curious residents of the Kingdom have flocked to social media platforms, speculating on what was behind the meeting and what they can look forward to most. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 September 2021
AMEERA ABID

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited

Curious as cats: Riyadh Season secret events has Saudis excited
Updated 29 September 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: A secret meeting between the General Entertainment Authority chairman and Saudi social media influencers on their anticipated participation in the upcoming Riyadh Season has curious Saudis itching for answers.
The influencers posted sneak peeks of the meeting, snapping pictures with GEA chairman, Turki Al-Alshaikh, and posting videos telling viewers that they cannot disclose information. Still, good things are expected in a season dubbed “Imagine More.”
They say curiosity killed the cat, but curious residents of the Kingdom have flocked to social media platforms, speculating on what was behind the meeting and what they can look forward to most.
Hana Kanee, a 29-year-old artist, saw several influencers post snippets and she sifted through social media for hints. 
“Having world-class events that I never even dreamed would be in my own backyard is something beyond my wildest imagination,” she said. “Instead of leaving the country regularly on vacations, events can be accessed and attended for free right here at home.”
Kanee is especially interested in artistic events.
“I have a special connection to art and cannot wait to attend the various art and cultural events,” she said. “I want to know more but they are all staying mum.”
Sami Al-Awani, a 31-year-old Saudi, expressed his excitement over the buzz of Riyadh Season returning.
“It was amazing seeing the entertainment sector develop over the years,” he said. “I was born in the 1990s and we did not have these events growing up. But now I see the sector develop year after year to compete with the global standards.”
Al-Awani hopes there will be a significant and wild return of the WWE event, “The Crown Jewel.”
“It will be a huge event and will compete with other global events of the same nature,” he said. “I hope that there are gaming festivals, too. I think it will be very interesting.”
Saudi residents are looking forward to an event schedule and are eagerly awaiting the announcements. As some of the influencers’ interests are general and diverse, it is hard to decipher any code they might be sending, 23-year-old Ohoud Filemban said.
“As a huge K-pop fan, I would love to see the concert list and hope to see K-pop bands on it,” she told Arab News. “Obviously K-pop bands will be coming to Saudi but I am just hoping I get my chance this time. I will be on the lookout for the announcements and will immediately get my tickets.”
Filemban added: “There has been chatter on social media about the upcoming events and they have been hyping up the seasons. I am personally very excited because seeing what they have been doing in the past and the scale of the events we saw before COVID-19, I expect big things.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2021 Riyadh

Saudi Arabia unveils national strategy to promote nation’s heritage

Saudi Arabia unveils national strategy to promote nation’s heritage
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia unveils national strategy to promote nation's heritage

Saudi Arabia unveils national strategy to promote nation’s heritage
  • The Heritage Commission will work to implement 150 projects as part of efforts to develop the sector
  • The vision for the strategy is to celebrate Saudi ‘heritage as a national and global cultural wealth’
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission unveiled its strategy for the development of heritage sector during a ceremony in At-Turaif district in Diriyah on Wednesday.

Jasser Al-Harbash, the commission’s CEO, said the strategy complements the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan and the objectives of the wider National Strategy for Culture to develop the nation’s culture as a lifestyle, for economic growth, and to enhance the nation’s international standing. He added that in developing the strategy the commission had worked with partners in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

The launch ceremony, held under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission, included a tour of the historic At-Turaif district, which is one of six UNESCO World Heritage sites in Saudi Arabia. The others are Historic Jeddah, Hegra, the rock art of Hail, the rock art of the Hama Cultural District, and the Al-Ahsa Oasis.

In addition, eight Saudi cultural elements are included on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and there are more than 8,000 registered archaeological sites in the Kingdom. All of these important national assets require a comprehensive strategy for their care, preservation and development. As part of its research for the development of the strategy, the commission reviewed the work and operational models of seven nations and eight heritage organizations.

The vision for the strategy is to celebrate Saudi “heritage as a national and global cultural wealth,” and its mission includes “protecting, managing and enabling innovation and sustainable development of the components of cultural heritage.”

The main pillars of the strategy include protecting and preserving cultural wealth and archaeological sites and their effective management; promoting research and development of talents specializing in heritage; using the latest digital technologies in the heritage value chain; establishing appropriate rules and regulations and issuing licenses; working extensively with the private sector; providing funding and support for international agencies; creating public awareness about cultural heritage; and developing extensive local and international partnerships.

It identifies 33 initiatives relating to these strategic pillars, including the promotion of Arabic language, poetry and calligraphy, as well as Saudi artisanal brands, traditional food, music, art and sports, and the preservation and restoration of archaeological sites in the Kingdom.

In addition it includes plans for the introduction of professional training programs in heritage-related fields, the development of a road map for heritage research and enhanced research capabilities, the use of digital technologies to identify and manage assets, the development of digital visitor experiences, the launch of a social-networking program for heritage, efforts to attract private-sector financing and public-private partnerships, and the launch of a major heritage marketing strategy.

In all, the commission will work to implement 150 projects as part of the new strategy.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Jasser Al-Harbash Saudi heritage Vision 2030 Diriyah National Strategy for Culture

Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement

Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA's National Center for Performance Measurement

Who’s Who: Waleed bin Huzaim, PR manager at KSA’s National Center for Performance Measurement
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

Waleed bin Huzaim has been the National Center for Performance Measurement’s public relations and media manager since June.

As acting manager of the center’s PR and media department from July to December 2019, and its media and PR lead from January 2020, his responsibilities included the management of conferences and events.

And this year he became a certified trainer in international protocol at the Salam for Cultural Communication project.

From July 2014 to January 2018, he worked as a media, PR, and events specialist at Alfaisal University in Riyadh, and has freelanced as an adviser covering the same areas.

He also held the role of a VIP and PR manager with Italian company Balich Worldwide Shows, managing the Noor Riyadh light and art project, and has provided several consultancies in international conferencing.

His 17 years’ experience in the communications, PR, media, event management, and protocol sector has seen him work with a range of regional and international companies and governmental organizations, manage specialized projects on conference management — including reception and ceremony planning for high-profile delegations and VIPs — and write articles for a Saudi newspaper.

Bin Huzaim this year gained a master’s degree in events management from King Abdulaziz University, and he has a bachelor’s degree in English language from King Faisal University, Al-Ahsa.

He also obtained a certificate as an international protocol manager from The Protocol School of Washington and recently joined the Chartered Institute of Public Relations to gain a PR diploma.

Topics: Who's Who National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA)

Sky’s the limit for Saudi Arabia’s first all-female team of professional skydivers

Sky’s the limit for Saudi Arabia’s first all-female team of professional skydivers
Updated 30 September 2021
SALEH FAREED

Sky's the limit for Saudi Arabia's first all-female team of professional skydivers

Sky’s the limit for Saudi Arabia’s first all-female team of professional skydivers
  • Spectators recently watched Alaa Dhafer, Maram Al-Eid, and Razan Al-Ghufaili make their official debut by jumping from a Black Hawk helicopter at 12,000 feet
Updated 30 September 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The sky’s the limit for three Saudi female thrill-seekers after qualifying as professional skydivers.
Spectators recently watched Alaa Dhafer, Maram Al-Eid, and Razan Al-Ghufaili make their official debut as the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation’s first all-female team of skydivers by jumping from a Black Hawk helicopter at 12,000 feet.
The trio took part in the third skydiving camp to be held at King Abdullah Economic City and SAESF executive director, Abdulmajeed Al-Mutairi, told Arab News: “The introduction of the female component of this sport is a message to all that Saudi women are present in this extreme sport in the Kingdom as partners for men in all sports.
“We were delighted with the graduation of the first batch of women who have received their training here at home (in Saudi Arabia). They completed the training program well and eventually obtained skydiving licenses as the first Saudi female parachutists to be trained inside the Kingdom,” he said.
The women were granted their pro licenses by the US Parachute Association, one of the world’s leading bodies for the discipline.
Al-Eid, a freelance personal trainer and skating coach in Riyadh, told Arab News: “I’m not sure if I can call myself an adventurist, but I’m a person that loves to face her fears and push her limits.
“Of course, safety measures have to be taken into consideration. I chose this sport because I’ve always had a thing for wings and flying and being able to literally freely fly is something I would never miss out on.
“I’m not going to lie, I was so excited but so scared at the same time, however after the third jump I became less fearful, and the feeling was like no other. I don’t think I’ll be able to stop.”
The 27-year-old hopes to perform with the skydiving formation team at next year’s Saudi National Day. “I didn’t participate in the show this year because I have only just passed my course but our goal as ladies is to have a skydiving team to participate next year.”
Dhafer, from Makkah, said: “Skydiving is an experience that cannot be replaced by any other. It is special and close to my heart. I have dreamed of flying ever since I was a child, and now my dream has come true, and I still can’t believe it.
“Being one of the first female skydivers in the Kingdom is considered as an achievement for our great country, and my teammates and I feel very proud. My mother is my biggest fan and was very supportive while I was trying to pass the necessary stages.”
And she urged other women to have a try. “Skydiving is so much fun, and if it’s something you’re attracted to and something you’d like to do, go for it.”
Al-Ghufaili said skydiving had changed her whole outlook on life. “Jumping from the sky is all I want to do, and I am going to improve my skills. It is a very nice feeling and a new experience that has changed many things in me. Skydiving has given me the motivation to fly more, and train better until I reach the highest level.”
She noted that being an adventurous person was great but not easy. “There is a constant inner struggle and challenge facing your fears,” she added.
Al-Mutairi said he had been impressed by the determination and courage of the three women.
“Their passion for jumping led them to where they are now, and I hope they become an inspiration for youngsters and girls.
“There is no doubt that the introduction of parachute jumping as a sporting activity in the Kingdom was not accessible because it’s linked to several military and civil bodies.
“We have noticed that requests to take part have increased after each event organized by the federation. But it is worth noting that the training of parachutists requires the presence of clubs that work on that basis, and this is what the federation seeks to find.
“The federation’s work is currently limited to developing the skills of paratroopers and enacting regulations and mechanisms that in turn allow for clubs to work and train,” Al-Mutairi added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia skydiving

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid

DiplomaticQuarter: Vietnam envoy to Riyadh thanks KSrelief chief for pandemic aid
Updated 30 September 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ambassador of Vietnam to Saudi Arabia Vu Viet Dung met the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through the center to the Vietnamese people.
The Vietnamese ambassador praised KSrelief’s neutral methodology in delivering humanitarian aid to affected countries around the world.
“I thanked KSrelief for supporting Vietnam with aid,” Dung told Arab News. “We are very satisfied with the good cooperation between the two countries and believe that we will continue to maintain the momentum of development and bilateral relations.”
KSrelief sent $500,000 in medical aid and equipment to Vietnam last month to help the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the center, Wibar Al-Baseer, the chargé d’affaires at the Saudi Embassy in Vietnam, presented the donation to Truong Quoc Cuong, the Vietnamese deputy minister of health, in the capital Hanoi.
“KSrelief is a humanitarian organization that shows the love of the Saudi people headed by King Salman for communities around the world,” the ambassador said. “The Vietnam embassy feels that the Kingdom has implemented very good epidemic prevention measures right from the early days of the pandemic and has achieved very good results.”
Dung said Vietnam is in a difficult period as it continues to fight the pandemic. 
“It is better now but we still need help and support from abroad,” the envoy said. “My wish is that the Saudi side continues to support vaccines and medicines treatment, medical supplies, and equipment for pandemic prevention.”
During the meeting, the ambassador was also briefed on the center’s projects and programs, which has amounted to more than 1,700 projects in 70 countries.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections
Updated 29 September 2021
SPA

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections
Updated 29 September 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The municipality of Jeddah recently carried out 3,328 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying nine violations. Authorities closed the commercial outlets found to have breached protocols.
Meanwhile, the municipality of the Eastern Province uncovered 77 rule violations during 1,364 similar checks, also conducted in one day, resulting in field teams shutting down two shops.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing directives, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna contact tracing app.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

