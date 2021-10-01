Fire at Romanian COVID-19 hospital kills seven people

You are here

Emergency personnel remove a victim on a stretcher after a fire in the COVID-19 ICU section of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania on Friday. (AP)
Reuters

  • Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital's lower levels and firefighters carrying people out
  • Enraged relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital in protest and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the causes of the fire
BUCHAREST: Seven people died on Friday when a fire broke out in a Romanian intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients, officials said, the country’s third deadly hospital fire in less than a year.
Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital’s lower levels and firefighters carrying people out.
The country’s emergency response unit had initially said nine people had died, but Transport Minister Lucian Bode later said there had been a miscommunication between firefighters and hospital staff.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams from nearby counties.
Enraged relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital in protest and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the causes of the fire.
In February, a fire killed four patients at a COVID-19 hospital in the capital Bucharest. Last November 10 people died in an intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.
“I am appalled at the tragedy,” President Klaus Iohannis said in a statement. “It is a new terrible drama which confirms the lacking infrastructure of Romania’s health care system, placed under unimaginable pressure by the fourth wave of the pandemic.”
There were more than 12,500 COVID-19 patients, including 373 children, being treated in Romanian hospitals on Friday, including 1,391 in intensive care units.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 10,887 on Friday, and intensive care units across the country were running out of space. Romania has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the 27-nation European Union.
Even before the pandemic, Romania’s health care system had been under pressure, dogged by corruption, inefficiencies and politicized management. The country has one of the EU’s least developed health care infrastructures.
The state has built one hospital in the last three decades, spends the least on health care in the EU and tens of thousands of doctors and nurses have emigrated.

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims

Charities team up to offer tech scholarships to young British Muslims
LONDON: A coalition of organizations from across the technology, education and charity sectors has come together to provide technology scholarships for young British Muslims that will open the doors to lucrative careers that can withstand societal change.

The scholarships, provided by the Aziz Foundation and Muslim tech charity Muslamic Makers, will unlock sought-after economic opportunities.

This year, the charities will provide six young people with scholarships worth a total of £25,000 ($33,668) for intensive boot camps to teach them to code, design computer software, learn how cybersecurity operates and work with data.

The courses will be provided by Makers, Europe’s first coding boot camp, and Love Circular, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities in design and technology to underrepresented groups.

These skills, Muslamic Makers said, are in high demand in the British economy, so learning them is a sure-fire way for young Muslims to move forward in life.

“The tech industry is very well paid. Access to careers in this pathway can help contribute to better social mobility,” Arfah Farooq, founder and CEO of Muslamic Makers, told Arab News.

Not only do these jobs pay well, she said, they also all but guarantee that anyone who makes it into the industry will remain employable for the rest of their lives.

“Better salaries are one thing, but actually going into a career that’s future proof would help generations to come,” Farooq said, adding that even traditional careers such as medicine and law are being changed and innovated by the tech industry.

A spokesperson for the Aziz Foundation, which has been funding the studies of young Muslims in the UK for years, said: “Education creates opportunities for social mobility, and we recognize that despite the hard work and efforts of many, there continues to be significant equality gaps that hamper the social mobility of many talented, inspiring and ambitious British Muslims. As an organization, we are driven to reduce these equality gaps.”

ADDIS ABBABA: Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the decision, expressed full confidence in his staff in Ethiopia and said the UN was engaging with the government “in the full expectation” that the officials would be allowed to return.
According to diplomats, an emergency UN Security Council meeting will be held behind closed doors midday on Friday to discuss the matter.
The White House condemned the ejections of the UN staffers “in the strongest possible terms” with Press Secretary Jen Psaki calling it “unprecedented action to expel the leadership of all of the United Nations organizations involved in ongoing humanitarian operations.”
The expulsions, announced by the foreign ministry, came as Africa’s second-most populous country held elections for dozens of federal parliamentary seats, the final round of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government next week.
The seven UN officials, including the local heads of the UN children’s agency UNICEF and its humanitarian coordination office, have been declared “persona non grata” for “meddling in the internal affairs of the country,” the ministry said in a statement published on its Facebook page.
“According to the letters addressed to each of the seven individuals listed below, all of them must leave the territory of Ethiopia within the next 72 hours,” it said.
Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region has been mired in conflict since November, when Abiy sent troops to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Fighting ground on for months before Tigrayan rebels retook the regional capital Mekele and government forces largely withdrew from the region.
Since then, the TPLF has launched offensives into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions, while Tigray itself is receiving only about 10 percent of the aid it needs.


In July, the UN warned that 400,000 people across Tigray had “crossed the threshold into famine.”
The situation has since deteriorated as a de-facto blockade prevents most aid from getting in.
Federal officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but a US State Department spokesman told AFP last week that access to essential supplies and services was “being denied by the Ethiopian government” and that there were “indications of a siege.”
Government officials offered no further explanation for the expulsions, although several of the targets have spoken out about dire conditions in Tigray.
Grant Leaity, the UN’s acting humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia who is on the list, warned this month that stocks of relief aid, cash and fuel were “running very low or are completely depleted” and that food stocks had run out in late August.
Earlier this month, doctors told AFP that Tigray was entering a new phase of widespread starvation of the kind that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
Internal aid agency documents reviewed by AFP said mothers were feeding leaves to their children and that malnutrition cases and starvation deaths were on the rise.
Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr. Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
“Now there will be no help for malnourished children. And it’s a blow. We will see a catastrophic increase in dying children in the coming days,” he said.
In the past week, six more children have died of starvation at Ayder Referral alone, he said.


TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter that the expulsions reflected a “sad but real” situation in which Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, cannot be “counselled into sanity.”
Last month, Ethiopia also ordered two humanitarian groups active in Tigray — the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council — to suspend their activities, accusing them of “disseminating misinformation” online.
Human Rights Watch said Thursday’s decision would affect “millions of Tigrayans... and many other Ethiopians in need throughout the country.”
Meanwhile, Thursday’s parliamentary elections were taking place in the Somali, Harari and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions of the country of 110 million people.
Abiy’s Prosperity Party already secured a new five-year term with a landslide win in June, and Thursday’s contests will not tip the balance of power in parliament.
In a statement after many polls closed, Abiy said the elections would “make our democracy complete” and that they unfolded “without any security problem.”
Abiy is due to be sworn in again on Monday.
US President Joe Biden last month signed an executive order threatening sanctions against the warring parties in Ethiopia if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement.

  • At least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian teachers who refuse coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations will face disciplinary action and possibly the sack, the government announced on Thursday. After nearly half a year of online learning, students will start returning to the country’s educational institutions from Oct. 3, with classroom capacities limited to 50 percent.
However, according to Education Ministry data, at least 2,000 tutors had still not received jabs despite it being a requirement of them for getting back to work in person.
Thursday’s announcement by the Public Service Department of the reopening plan came as Education Minister Radzi Jidin warned unvaccinated educators that the government would seek sanctions against them, including termination of their contracts of employment. The PSD has set a deadline of Nov. 1 for all civil servants, including teachers, to get their jabs.
“If public officers have not yet taken the vaccine after the prescribed period without any exemption from government medical officers, then the officers may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with current regulations in force,” the department said in a statement.
Sri, a 48-year-old secondary school teacher in the state of Selangor, told Arab News: “It’s a good move actually. Teachers are supposed to set an example to others. Definitely more will have to opt to be vaccinated.”
Kuala Lumpur-based teacher, Maria, said there were widespread fears among her colleagues about COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
“Maybe it is fear for some of them who are not vaccinated. Some also use all kinds of religious excuses. But this is very worrying as there is a higher risk for all of us,” she added.
Parents and experts are pinning their hopes on those teachers who still refuse vaccination to either quit themselves or that they be asked to leave, especially those who teach kids under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for jabs.
Dr. Lee Boon Chye, former Malaysian deputy health minister, told Arab News: “Once the children are vaccinated, the risk to the children is minimized, but also note that so far there has been no announcement on whether to vaccinate primary school students who are less than 12 years old. Unvaccinated teachers pose a risk to themselves and also to others.”
International Medical University pro-vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, said unvaccinated teachers should be transferred in the “context of risk management,” but after the PSD announcement for public servants he expected that most would obey the requirements.
“A large majority of teachers are in public schools,” he added.
Dr. Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the ministry had the right to act against those who posed a possible health risk to others.
“If they are not vaccinated, the likelihood of them infecting others, especially students, is higher. It is your right to not get vaccinated, it is also the right of the ministry to transfer you out,” he added.
The Malaysian Parent Action Group for Education president, Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim, said that while she hoped unvaccinated teachers would change their minds, if they did not, they should not be allowed to hinder the teaching process.
“As the reopening of schools is in stages the need for all teachers to be physically in school is not immediate, there is still time for teachers to change their minds or be changed. Unvaccinated teachers should offer to resign, or take optional retirement,” she added.

NEW DELHI: India is set to digitalize its universal multi-payer healthcare system to create “equitable access to health services,” the government said on Thursday.
In 2018, India’s National Health Authority launched a national health insurance program called Ayushman Bharat to provide healthcare to around 500 million low-income earners in the country. The government’s new initiative — the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission — is an extension of the insurance scheme that will see every citizen issued with a health ID card containing their medical data, which will be stored in a central database.
The scheme was launched earlier this week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed it as a “revolutionary change in India’s healthcare facilities.”
Speaking to the media on Thursday, National Health Authority chief Dr. R.S. Sharma said: “We are creating a network of service delivery through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will create affordable, equitable, quality health services for the people.”
India spends around 1 percent of its GDP on health — among the lowest percentage of any major economy. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed 450,000 Indians between March and May, served to highlight the country’s long-standing problems with its healthcare system and lack of access to it.
“We have passed through a very difficult time, and people have realized how important health services are,” Dr. Sharma said, adding that with 1.18 billion registered mobile phone numbers — 800 million of which are used online — the country’s digital infrastructure is strong enough to support the digitalization project.
Each health ID card will contain its holder’s medical history, including diagnoses and doctor observations, which can be shared with any hospital in the country. So far, 100,000 cards have been distributed in a pilot project in six Indian states.
The scheme has been met with skepticism in some quarters.
“It will not serve the (important) purpose of providing health services to the masses,” Mumbai-based public health expert Dr. T. Sundararaman told Arab News. “It will have a limited role to play.”

ROME: An extraordinary meeting of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will take place on Oct. 12, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.
Italy holds the rotating G20 presidency this year and Draghi has recently discussed Afghanistan with other world leaders — including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — in an effort to organize a special meeting to lay down strategies to confront the crisis.
“We have to see whether there are shared objectives among the G20 nations...we have reached a point where we only need to worry about saving lives,” Draghi told a news conference.
The international community must also lay down a strategy to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, he said.
The extraordinary G20 meeting will take place a few weeks before the summit of the leaders scheduled in Rome for Oct. 30-31. Draghi said Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate.
The Afghan crisis is fueling worries within the European Union over the risk of massive flows of migrants and some member states have already opposed plans to accommodate refugees.
After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has reportedly announced it would restore the use of severe punishment on lawbreakers, according to comments by an official, including amputations and executions, and curb women rights.
Rome has said the systematic violation of women rights makes it impossible to recognize the Taliban administration but has urged foreign government to guarantee financial support to the Afghan civilians.
“I believe it is the duty of the richest countries in the world to do something to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe,” Draghi said.

