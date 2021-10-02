You are here

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao announces run for Philippine presidency

Boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao after filing for his certificate of candidacy for presidency. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

  • Pacquiao announced retirement from boxing on Wednesday to contest election in May
MANILA: Filipino boxing icon Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Pacquiao vowed to fight corruption as he filed his bid to become president of the Philippines on Friday.
The country’s best-known athlete — already a senator — announced his retirement from boxing on Wednesday so that he will be free to contest the presidential election scheduled for May 9, 2022.
Pacquiao, accompanied by his wife Jinkee and running mate, house deputy speaker Lito Atienza, was the first presidential hopeful to file his candidacy with the Commission on Elections as the Oct. 1-8 registration period began.
Pacquiao — formerly party president of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) before being ousted by a faction loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte — vowed to fight corruption if elected. He has repeatedly accused Duterte’s administration of being crooked since the two parted ways earlier this year.
“Those taking advantage of the nation, stealing, robbing the Filipino people … your days of taking advantage in the government are numbered,” the boxing champion said. “If the Lord places me there, I promise not only to the Filipino people, but also to God, that you all need to go to jail together in order to give justice to our people, for the economy to grow, and to allow true change to happen.”
He also promised to strengthen the economy, “handle” the COVID-19 pandemic, improve internet speeds and lower electricity rates.
The 42-year-old boxer was nominated by allies in PDP-Laban’s anti-Duterte faction. The other faction has endorsed Senator Christopher Go for the presidency, with Duterte as his running mate. The constitution bars Duterte from seeking a second six-year term in the May election.
As PDP-Laban has nominated two candidates, the election commission said on Friday it would determine within a month which of its factions is a “legitimate” party.
While Pacquiao’s fans have widely expressed their support for his candidacy, some experts question the political viability of one history’s greatest boxers.
“Let’s put it bluntly, he’s offering nothing new,” Ateneo Policy Center senior research fellow Michael Henry Yusingco said in a TV interview on Friday. “He doesn’t know what is required to be president of the country.”
He added that Pacquaio’s running mate’s credentials as a legislator and local executive are in his favor, but may not be enough to convince “doubters” about the boxer’s presidential bid.
“There will still be questions about his competence in running the government,” Yusingco said.
Institute for Political and Electoral Reform executive director Ramon Casiple told Arab News earlier this week that Pacquiao “lacks maturity in politics and leadership.”
“His sincerity is there, we can see that,” Casiple said. “But sincerity is not enough. Leadership and quality are what people want to see, especially now that we are faced with the pandemic and economic crisis.”

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Updated 11 sec ago

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case

Mexico asks Israel for extradition in missing students case
Updated 11 sec ago
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president has revealed he sent a letter to the Israeli government asking for the extradition of a former top security official, Tomás Zerón.
Zerón was the head of the federal investigation agency at the time of the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014. He is being sought on charges of torture and covering up those disappearances.
Zerón fled to Israel in August 2019, where he may have connections to an Israeli firm that sold the Mexican government spyware during his time in office.
The students from a radical teachers’ college were abducted by local police in southern Guerrero state who presumably killed them and burned their bodies.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed a copy of a letter he sent in September to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, asking him for help.
“I write you to ask for your valuable attention on this extradition process, which is a priority for our country,” the letter reads.
Despite reports that Israel had expressed disinterest in extraditing Zerón, Israel’s Ambassador to Mexico, Zvi Tal, wrote in July that the process was moving forward.
“Israel does not take political considerations into account in extradition proceedings,” Tal wrote. “The goal of the dialogue between the respective Israeli and Mexican authorities is to ensure that the extradition request is properly submitted and considered. There has been no delay on the part of Israel.”
Zerón oversaw the criminal investigation agency of the Attorney General’s Office and also its forensic work in the 2014 case. Most of the students’ bodies have never been found, though burned bone fragments have been matched to three students.
Zerón’s investigation had long been criticized by the families of the 43 students who disappeared in September 2014 after they were detained by local police in Iguala, in the southern state of Guerrero. They were allegedly handed over to a drug gang and slain, and have not been heard from since.
Zerón was at the center of the government’s widely criticized investigation, which has failed to definitively determine what happened to the students. Two independent teams of experts have cast doubt on the insistence of Mexican officials that the students bodies were incinerated in a huge fire at a trash dump.
Many of the suspects arrested in the case were later released, and many claimed they had been tortured by police or the military.
The supposition is that Zerón and others tortured witnesses, illegally detained suspects and mishandled evidence to try to bring the investigation to a quick conclusion or cover up what really happened.

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

Updated 01 October 2021
AP

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

  • Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave
  • The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said “We are not a state”
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven UN officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s affairs.
Ethiopia announced the expulsions on Thursday, giving the seven officials 72 hours to leave, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region where children are reportedly starving to death.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said a diplomatic note sent to Ethiopia’s UN Mission and conveyed to Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday stated the UN’s “longstanding legal position” that the doctrine of declaring someone “persona non grata” — or unwelcome — does not apply to UN personnel.
“The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials,” he said.
The doctrine of declaring someone persona non grata applies between states, Haq said. “We are not a state.”
When issues are raised regarding UN personnel, Haq said, “the requirement is that such concerns are appropriately conveyed to the organization.”
“It’s then for the secretary-general to make the necessary determinations and take the necessary steps to address the matter,” the spokesman said.
Haq didn’t answer directly when asked whether this means the UN officials will remain in Ethiopia, and not leave within 72 hours. He reiterated that declaring someone persona non grata applies between countries, and the United Nations is a global organization with 193 member nations.
Abiy’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN‘s diplomatic note and the prime minister’s phone call to the secretary-general.
Secretary-General Guterres said Thursday he was “shocked” by the Ethiopian announcement and expressed “full confidence” in UN staff, saying they are guided by impartiality and neutrality. In a statement, he said the UN was engaging with Ethiopia’s government “in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work.”
Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray forces who have been fighting its soldiers and allied forces since November. Aid workers have denied it. Thousands of people have died in the conflict marked by gang rapes, mass expulsions and the destruction of health centers, with witnesses often blaming Ethiopian soldiers and those of neighboring Eritrea.
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, this week told The Associated Press that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience” as children and others starve to death in Tigray under what the UN calls a de facto government blockade. Just 10 percent of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks, he said.
The remarks were one of the sharpest criticisms so far of the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade, with some 400,000 people facing famine conditions. Memories of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia, which killed around 1 million people and produced images that shocked the world, are vivid in his mind, Griffiths said, “and we fervently hope (this) is not happening at present.”
The AP, citing witness accounts and internal documents, last week reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia’s government imposed the blockade in June in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces.
In a new statement Friday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said “we have sadly observed that some UN staff has failed to fulfill their mission independently and impartially.”
It listed the “grave violations” as alleged diversion of humanitarian assistance to the Tigray forces, violating security agreements, transferring communications equipment to be used by Tigray forces, “dissemination of misinformation and politicization of humanitarian assistance” and “reticence” in pressing for the return of trucks used in aid deliveries.
Ethiopia’s government alleges the trucks are commandeered by Tigray forces; humanitarian workers have said instead that truck drivers fear further intimidation upon leaving Tigray and that there is little fuel.
“We are confident that the provision of humanitarian assistance will not be affected” by the expulsions, the statement said, adding that Ethiopia will continue to cooperate with the UN and its agencies “provided that their activities do not undermine the sovereignty of Ethiopia and pose a threat to its national security interests.”
Haq said the secretary-general also sent a letter to the Security Council informing the UN’s most powerful body of the situation in Ethiopia and the developments regarding UN staff.
The council had already scheduled closed-door consultations late Friday morning on the expulsion order.

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

Merck pill seen as ‘a huge advance’, raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

  • If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19
  • Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill
WASHINGTON: An antiviral pill developed by US drugmaker Merck & Co. could half the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, with experts hailing it as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated.
If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.
Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.
“An oral antiviral that can impact hospitalization risk to such a degree would be game changing,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc’s infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized.
“This is going to change the dialogue around how to manage COVID-19,” Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis told Reuters.
Existing treatments are “cumbersome and logistically challenging to administer. A simple oral pill would be the opposite of that,” Adalja added.
The results from the Phase III trial, which sent Merck shares up more than 9 percent, were so strong that the study is being stopped early at the recommendation of outside monitors.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is developing a similar COVID-19 treatment, were up around 20 percent on the news.
Shares of COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. were off more than 2 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
Michael Yee, a biotechnology analyst at Jefferies, said the share move indicated that investors believe “people will be less afraid of COVID and less inclined to get vaccines if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID.”
Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. For now, only antibody cocktails which have to be given intravenously are approved for non-hospitalized patients.
A planned interim analysis of 775 patients in Merck’s study looked at hospitalizations or deaths. It found that 7.3 percent of those given molnupiravir were hospitalized and none had died by 29 days after treatment, compared with hospitalization of 14.1 percent of placebo patients. There were also eight deaths in the placebo group.
“Antiviral treatments that can be taken at home to keep people with COVID-19 out of the hospital are critically needed,” Wendy Holman, Ridgeback’s CEO, said in a statement.
Scientists welcomed the potential new treatment to help prevent serious illness from the virus, which has killed almost 5 million people around the world.
“A safe, affordable, and effective oral antiviral would be a huge advance in the fight against COVID,” said Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford.
In the trial, which involved patients from around the world, molnupiravir was taken every 12 hours for five days.
The study enrolled patients with laboratory-confirmed mild-to-moderate COVID-19, who had symptoms for no more than five days. All patients had at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcome, such as obesity or older age.
Merck said viral sequencing done so far shows molnupiravir is effective against all variants https://www.reuters.com/business/health care-pharmaceuticals/merck-says-research-shows-its-covid-19-pill-works-against-variants-2021-09-29 of the coronavirus including the highly transmissible Delta, which has driven the recent worldwide surge in hospitalizations and deaths.
It said rates of adverse events were similar for both molnupiravir and placebo patients, but did not give details.
Merck has said data shows molnupiravir is not capable of inducing genetic changes in human cells, but men enrolled in its trials had to abstain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraception. Women of child-bearing age in the study could be pregnant and also had to use birth control.
Merck said it expects to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of 2021, with more coming next year.
The company has a US government contract to supply 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.
Davis said Merck has similar agreements with other governments, and is in talks with more. Merck said it plans a tiered pricing approach based on country income criteria.
Merck has also agreed to license the drug to several India-based generic drugmakers, which would be able to supply the treatment to low- and middle-income countries.
Molnupiravir is also being studied in a Phase III trial for preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus.
Merck officials said it is unclear how long the FDA review will take, although Dean Li, head of Merck’s research labs, said, “They are going to try to work with alacrity on this.”

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

Updated 01 October 2021
Reuters

US top diplomat Blinken heads to France after submarine spat

  • The US, Australia and Britain on Sept. 15 announced a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region
  • France reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back”
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Paris next week after ties between the United States and France were strained when Australia scrapped a French submarine contract in favor of a pact with Washington last month.
Blinken visits Paris from Monday to Wednesday and will chair a meeting of ministers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development as well as holding talks with French officials, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.
Blinken will be joined by US climate envoy John Kerry, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other US officials in Paris, Price said.
Blinken will then head to Mexico for high-level security talks next Friday.
The United States, Australia and Britain on Sept. 15 announced a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region that would help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and see it scrap its $40 billion deal to buy French-designed submarines. France reacted angrily to the loss of the deal, calling it a “stab in the back.”
President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke the following week and pledged to begin “in-depth consultations” on the two countries’ relations.
In Paris, Blinken and French officials “will continue discussions on further strengthening the vital US-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region, the climate crisis, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transatlantic relationship, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities,” Price said.

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

Updated 01 October 2021
AP

Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

  • A Syrians woman became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days
  • Boshra Al-Moallem is one of thousands of people who traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and were then pushed across the border by Belarusian guards
BIALYSTOK, Poland: After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra Al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee. Her brother, who escaped years earlier to Belgium, had saved enough money for their trip, and word was spreading online that a new migration route into Europe had opened through Belarus.
But the journey proved terrifying and nearly deadly. Al-Moallem became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days and was pushed back and forth between armed guards from each side in an area of swamps. She endured cold nights, mosquitoes, hunger and terrible thirst. Only after she collapsed from exhaustion and dehydration did Polish guards finally take her to a hospital.
“I didn’t expect this to happen to us. They told us it’s really easy to go to Europe, to find your life, to run (from) war,” the 48-year-old said as she recovered this week in a refugee center in eastern Poland. “I didn’t imagine I would live another war between the borders.”
Al-Moallem is one of thousands of people who traveled to Belarus in recent weeks and were then pushed across the border by Belarusian guards. The European Union has condemned the Belarusian actions as a form of “hybrid war” against the bloc.
Originally from Homs, Al-Moallem was displaced to Damascus by the war. She said Belarusian officials tricked her into believing the journey into the EU would be easy and then used her as a “weapon” in a political fight against Poland. But she also says the Polish border guards were excessively harsh, denying her water and using dogs to frighten her and other migrants as the guards pushed them back across to Belarus, over and over again.
For years, people fleeing war in the Middle East have made dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, seeking safety in Western Europe. But after the arrival of more than a million people in 2015, European Union nations put up concrete and razor-wire walls, installed drone surveillance and cut deals with Turkey and Libya to keep migrants away.
The far less protected path into the EU through the forests and swamps of Eastern Europe emerged as a route only after the EU imposed sanctions on the regime of the authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, following a flawed election and a harsh crackdown on protesters.
Suddenly people from Iraq, Syria and elsewhere were flying to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on tourist visas and then traveling by car — many apparently aided by smugglers — to the border.
The three EU countries that border Belarus — Poland, Lithuanian and Latvia — accuse Lukashenko of acting to destabilize their societies.
If that is indeed the aim, it is working. Poland denied entry to thousands of migrants and refused to let them apply for asylum, violating international human rights conventions. The country has had its behavior criticized by human rights groups at home and abroad.
Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for Poland’s special services, told The Associated Press that Polish forces always provide help to migrants if their lives are endangered. In other cases, while it might pain them not to help, Zaryn insisted that Poland must hold its ground and defend its border because it is being targeted in a high-stakes standoff with Belarus, which is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Poland is of the opinion that only by thoroughly securing our border with Belarus are we able to stop this migration route, which is a route artificially created by Lukashenko with Putin’s support. It was artificially created in order to take revenge on the entire European Union,” Zaryn said.
With six migrants found dead along the border so far and small children returned to Belarus this week, human rights workers are appalled. They insist Poland must respect its obligations under international law to allow the migrants to apply for asylum, and not push them back across the border.
“The fact that these are Lukashenko’s political actions directed against Poland and directed against the European Union is obvious to us,” said Marianna Wartecka with the refugee rights group Fundacja Ocalenie. “But this does not justify the actions of the Polish state.”
Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the head of Poland’s Roman Catholic Church, also weighed in, giving his support to medics seeking access to the border to help. “We should not allow our brethren to suffer and die on our borders,” he said.
Lukashenko denies that his forces are pushing people into Poland, but his state media have seized on Poland’s response to depict the EU as a place where human rights are not respected.
After traveling from Syria to Lebanon, Al-Moallem, who was an English teacher in Syria, flew to Minsk, and from there took a taxi with her sisters and a brother-in-law to the border. Belarusian forces then guided the group to a spot to cross into Poland.
Crying as she told her story in English, Al-Moallem said that Belarusian forces told them: “It’s a really easy way to get to Poland. It’s a swamp. Just go through the swamp and up the hill, and you will be in Poland.”
“And when we were trying to get up the hill, Polish border guards pushed us back. Families, women, men, children. The children were screaming and crying,” she recalled. “I was asking Polish border guards, ‘Please just a drop of water. I’m so thirsty. I’ve been here without a drop of water.’”
But all they would do is snap back: “Go to Belarus. We are not responsible for you.”
That happened repeatedly, with the Belarusian forces taking them back, sometimes giving them nothing more than some bread, and then returning them the next night.
During her ordeal, she took videos of the desperate migrants with her phone and posted some to Facebook. Her videos and her account to the AP provide rare eyewitness evidence of the crisis at the border.
Such scenes unfold largely out of public view because Poland, following Lithuania and Latvia, declared a state of emergency along the border, which prevents journalists and human rights workers from going there.
The Polish government’s measures, which also involve bolstering border defenses with soldiers, are popular with many Poles. The conservative ruling party, which won power in 2015 on a strong anti-migrant platform, has seen its popularity strengthen in opinion polls amid the new crisis.
Despite Poland’s efforts, there are reports that some asylum-seekers have managed to cross into the EU undetected and headed farther west, often to reunite with relatives in Germany.
Al-Moallem says she and her relatives plan to leave the center where they are staying now and travel across the EU’s open borders to their brother in Belgium. They plan to seek asylum there. All she wants, she said, is for her family to be reunited after years of trauma and “to feel safe.”

