Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson

RIYADH: A host of restaurants in Riyadh are celebrating Saudi Arabia’s National Day in style with special menus and entertainment.
The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh
The hotel is offering its usual festivities with a twist, inviting a Saudi celebrity chef to cook for guests in Al-Orjouan restaurant. Social media-famous chef Abdulelah AlRabiah is set to host a cooking station while guests will be serenaded by live Saudi music.
Lunch will be held from 12:30pm - 5pm, priced at $120 (450 SAR)
The dinner buffet runs from 6:30pm-12am, priced at (450 SAR) $120 for adults and $60 (224 SAR) for children.
Four food trucks will be stationed outside serving coffee, ice cream and burgers along with face painting and gifts for children.
Yauatcha Riyadh
The dim sum restaurant and tea house is offering a special set menu inspired by the Kingdom’s national colors until Oct. 2.
The $66 (250 SAR) per person menu features chicken spinach soup, a section of dim sum, and main dishes consisting of chicken, seabass, and pak choi, as well as dessert.
La Brasserie
Riyadh’s La Brasserie is offering their traditional international brunch and dinner buffets with additional Saudi dishes to celebrate National Day.
The brunch buffet will run from 12:30pm-3:30pm and is priced at $101 (379 SAR).
The dinner buffet will be held from 7:00pm-11:00pm and is priced at $73 (275 SAR), excluding drinks.
Al-Bustan Restaurant
Al-Bustan restaurant in the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh is offering a dinner buffet that includes a clutch of international favorites, including grilled lamb with traditional Saudi spices.
Running from 7:00pm-12:00am on Thursday, a local performer will entertain guests to celebrate the occasion and dinner priced at $89 (335 SAR) per person.
Four Seasons
Elements restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh is offering an international buffet with a focus on regional favorites, including lamb kabsa rice, mandi varieties, mixed grills, cold mezze and, of course, Um Ali.
Live music will be played during the Thursday night dinner buffet between 7:00pm-12:00am.
The dinner buffet is priced at $83 (311 SAR), excluding beverages.
La, Gais
The Instagram-perfect, newly opened breakfast and specialty coffee spot will offer a selection of Saudi-themed breakfast and brunch items, along with live music.
Perfect for family brunch, the restaurant will be open from 4:30am-7:00pm during the National Day weekend.
Each menu item is priced separately, including tax.