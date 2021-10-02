You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson

Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson

Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson
Short Url

https://arab.news/536bs

Updated 02 October 2021
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson

Where We Are Going Today: Captain Hanson
Updated 02 October 2021
Nada Hameed

Captain Hanson is a specialist donut shop in Riyadh offering premium handmade artisan donuts. 

They are prepared with a brioche-type dough in small batches throughout the day so that customers get the freshest donut possible.

The store’s name refers to Captain Hanson, who is credited with inventing donuts with a hole in them. Previously, the baked goods were served as a round ball without a hole. 

The store offers more than 30 flavors that vary from classic to extravagant. There are  seasonal and themed offerings too, including Halloween, summer fruit cocktails, and candies.

Captain Hanson’s signature glazed donuts include salted caramel, tiramisu and hibiscus. If you are interested in something dreamy and nostalgic try the cotton candy donut, which is decorated with a pink cloud of cotton candy and garnished with mini marshmallows and a lollipop.

Donut fans can have their name, initials or age featured on donuts as the store offers customization.

The treats are also available in different sizes. For more information visit @capt.hanson on Instagram.

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink
Where We Are Going Today: Zooba
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Zooba

Food trends to spot in 2022: Seasonal offerings, healthy choices and more

As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
Updated 28 September 2021
Haider Madani

Food trends to spot in 2022: Seasonal offerings, healthy choices and more

As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. (Instagram: @CASSETTE)
Updated 28 September 2021
Haider Madani

Haider Madani is one of the co-owners and founder of Cassette, a creative hub and café in Dubai’s Al Quoz.

DUBAI: As time flies by and we near the end of 2021, those in the food and beverage industry are beginning to anticipate what’s in the pipeline for 2022. From trends to get on board with and trends to ditch to shifts in produce sourcing, ingredients and people’s dining habits, there are a few key changes bubbling behind the scenes that are set to become the norm when the new year comes.  

At Cassette, we have always aligned our offering with what our customers want, while staying true to our ethos of providing an artistic hub for great food, coffee and vibe. 2022 will be no different, but here are 3 trends you’ll see at our café, the UAE and beyond.

Haider Madani is one of the co-owners and founder of Cassette, a creative hub and café in Dubai’s Al Quoz. (Supplied)

Seasonal is key

As owners and operators of restaurants, cafés and eateries in the UAE, we have a duty of care to support local producers and farmers by using seasonal produce as much as possible. This will become even more important as we head into 2022, with increased efforts being put on organic, sustainably-grown seasonal produce within farms and greenhouses — something we all need to get behind in order for the region’s “farm to table” revolution to take flight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Nutrient-rich menus

Perhaps another ongoing trend is that people have become more balanced in their eating habits and as a result, how they approach dining out. At Cassette, we are often asked about the calorie count in dishes, which we have readily on-hand to share. This allows our diners to make choices that fit with their lifestyle without having to compromise on a tasty and memorable dining experience.

With this in mind, restaurants and cafes need to rethink how they cater to these changes, particularly when it comes to offering diverse menus with plenty of healthy options. The past two years have been about compromise and balance in all aspects of life — with food being no exception to this rule.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Bring back favorites

Everyone has a family recipe, passed on from generation to generation and shaped into a core dish loved by all. Restaurants and cafés are no different. All food and beverage outlets – whether it’s a fine dining restaurant or a hole-in-the-wall establishment – have dishes that bring people back time and time again.

While fleeting trends will always have their place in the food world (I’m talking cronuts and croffles), it’s the reliable menu staples that are most important to retain customers and help form a loyal community that will make your restaurant or café their own.

One way to celebrate the creativity of your culinary talent in the kitchen is through a rotation menu of weekly specials. At Cassette, we use our specials to shake things up and see what flavor combinations and ingredients are resonating with people at the moment. For example, a humble yet flavor-packed duck sandwich on a weekly specials menu received so much hype that we left it on the menu for a second week, showing that your customer’s feedback should be a guiding light as you move into 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CASSETTE (@cassettedxb)

Topics: Food Health trends UAE Gulf

Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink

Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink
Updated 25 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink

Where We Are Going Today: Bee’s Ink
Updated 25 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Beat the summer heat with refreshing ice cream from Bee’s Ink, located in Jeddah’s Mohammadiya district.

The brand has come up with healthy options to replace artificial ingredients used in commercial ice cream.

Bee’s Ink ice creamery offers a menu with unique tastes, using fresh raw organic cow’s milk and natural honey as both a topping and sweetener.

The signature offering comes with honey drizzle and honeycomb on top of vanilla ice cream, creating a beautiful garnish worthy of a social media post. The shop also offers coffee, matcha, shakes made with fresh organic milk, and for vegetarians, plant-based milks are used with coffee and matcha drinks.

Bee’s Ink also offers banana oat cookies, banana bread, oat-based waffles, and a wide range of healthy toppings such as all-natural peanuts, hazelnut, almond butter, sugar-free granola, and fruits.

To promote the idea of a healthier eating style, the shop serves a free fruit box for kids when they visit. For more information visit the Instagram account @beesink_sa.

Topics: Food restaurants

Related

Where We Are Going Today: Zooba
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Zooba
Where We Are Going Today: Buttermilk
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Buttermilk

What We Are Eating Today: Yabany

What We Are Eating Today: Yabany
Updated 24 September 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Yabany

What We Are Eating Today: Yabany
Updated 24 September 2021
Nada Hameed

Jeddah-based home delivery sushi restaurant Yabany offers a range of traditional and extravagant options of raw and cooked sushi rolls.

Saudi fans of Japanese culture and food can enjoy a variety of flavors, mixing wasabi with soy sauce on sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and maki orders.

Asian mains and appetizers are also available including dumplings, shrimp balls, beef, chicken, vegetable, and salmon teppanyaki, soups, salads, rice, and noodles.

Yabany’s home delivery service offers a sushi box of five flavors of choice and for special occasions and parties its catering service will provide an authentic and visually appealing sushi experience.

For more information visit Instagram: @yabany_sushi.

Topics: Food restaurants Yanamy

Related

Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Dumpling House
What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call
Lifestyle
What We Are Eating Today: The Morning Call

Culinary celebrations: Where to eat in Riyadh this Saudi National Day

Culinary celebrations: Where to eat in Riyadh this Saudi National Day
Updated 22 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Culinary celebrations: Where to eat in Riyadh this Saudi National Day

Culinary celebrations: Where to eat in Riyadh this Saudi National Day
Updated 22 September 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A host of restaurants in Riyadh are celebrating Saudi Arabia’s National Day in style with special menus and entertainment.

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh

The hotel is offering its usual festivities with a twist, inviting a Saudi celebrity chef to cook for guests in Al-Orjouan restaurant. Social media-famous chef Abdulelah AlRabiah is set to host a cooking station while guests will be serenaded by live Saudi music.

Lunch will be held from 12:30pm - 5pm, priced at $120 (450 SAR)

The dinner buffet runs from 6:30pm-12am, priced at (450 SAR) $120 for adults and $60 (224 SAR) for children.

Four food trucks will be stationed outside serving coffee, ice cream and burgers along with face painting and gifts for children.

Yauatcha Riyadh

The dim sum restaurant and tea house is offering a special set menu inspired by the Kingdom’s national colors until Oct. 2.

The $66 (250 SAR) per person menu features chicken spinach soup, a section of dim sum, and main dishes consisting of chicken, seabass, and pak choi, as well as dessert.

La Brasserie

Riyadh’s La Brasserie is offering their traditional international brunch and dinner buffets with additional Saudi dishes to celebrate National Day.

The brunch buffet will run from 12:30pm-3:30pm and is priced at $101 (379 SAR).

The dinner buffet will be held from 7:00pm-11:00pm and is priced at $73 (275 SAR), excluding drinks.

Al-Bustan Restaurant

Al-Bustan restaurant in the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh is offering a dinner buffet that includes a clutch of international favorites, including grilled lamb with traditional Saudi spices.

Running from 7:00pm-12:00am on Thursday, a local performer will entertain guests to celebrate the occasion and dinner priced at $89 (335 SAR) per person.  

Four Seasons

Elements restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh is offering an international buffet with a focus on regional favorites, including lamb kabsa rice, mandi varieties, mixed grills, cold mezze and, of course, Um Ali.

Live music will be played during the Thursday night dinner buffet between 7:00pm-12:00am.  

The dinner buffet is priced at $83 (311 SAR), excluding beverages.  

La, Gais

The Instagram-perfect, newly opened breakfast and specialty coffee spot will offer a selection of Saudi-themed breakfast and brunch items, along with live music.

Perfect for family brunch, the restaurant will be open from 4:30am-7:00pm during the National Day weekend.

Each menu item is priced separately, including tax.

Topics: Saudi National Day Riyadh

What We Are Eating Today: Hazel

What We Are Eating Today: Hazel
Updated 01 October 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: Hazel

What We Are Eating Today: Hazel
Updated 01 October 2021
Nada Hameed

Hazel is a small Saudi family business with a mission to promote a healthier lifestyle in society.

Started by two young Saudi brothers from Jeddah, Mohammed and Abdulaziz Alshorafa, in 2020, it offers a range of nutrition-rich products that include pure nut spreads, nut-based snacks and chocolate-dipped nuts.

Its freshly ground 100 percent pure nut spreads are made from almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, peanuts, and pistachios.

It offers cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans and pistachios and vanilla pecans. Buy glazed nuts in an appealing box of three choices to serve to your guests, or simply to nibble at the office as a healthy snack.

You can even add glazed nuts to your brownies, cookies, ice cream or salad to give a sweet and salty twist with extra nutritional value — absolutely delicious.

Other scrumptious items they have include are dark, white or milk chocolate and salted caramel-dipped nuts, all in very attractive packaging. For more information visit Instagram account @hazel_by_nature.

Topics: food and restaurant Hazel

Related

What We Are Eating Today: Yabany
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Yabany
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Dumpling House

Latest updates

Oman braces for impact as tropical storm morphs into cyclone
Oman braces for impact as tropical storm morphs into cyclone
US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins
US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths: Johns Hopkins
KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen
KSrelief provides educational materials, PPE to children in Yemen
Debris from destroyed Houthi drone fall on houses in Jazan
Debris from destroyed Houthi drone fall on houses in Jazan
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens
3rd Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition opens

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.