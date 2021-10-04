You are here

OTT content provider Intigral expands Jawwy TV's presence in Oman

OTT content provider Intigral expands Jawwy TV’s presence in Oman
Markus Golder, CEO of intigral
Intigral, a provider of digital entertainment and sports in the MENA region, is expanding the availability of Jawwy TV app in Oman through strategic partnerships with the local telecommunications providers Omantel and Ooredoo.

The launch is marked by offers available via various payment methods, where weekly and monthly direct carrier billing subscribers of Omantel and Ooredoo will be able to select either seven days of free access to Jawwy TV app followed by a monthly rate of 4 Omani rial ($10.4), or three days free access followed by a weekly rate of 1 Omani rial. DCB refers to the online mobile payment method which allows users to charge payments directly to their mobile phone carrier bill. Moreover, credit card and in-app users will be able to enjoy a seven-day free trial, after which the monthly subscription fee will be $9.99 for iOS and $10.4 for Android Google Play. Users will be notified of any price changes including the promo price and original pricing.

Through the Jawwy TV app, viewers in Oman will be able to enjoy more than 70 free-to-air and encrypted channels that cater to the tastes and preferences of all family members, including OSN, Rotana, MBC, National Geographic and FOX HD, in addition to an extensive video-on-demand library comprising acclaimed movies and series as well as Jawwy TV’s exclusive original productions and aggregated content from global content providers such as Fox+, StarzPlay, Cartoon Network, Wide Khaliji and many more.

Intigral CEO Markus Golder commended the key role its partners have played in enabling Jawwy TV’s expansion. He said: “We are excited to offer Jawwy TV app to a wider segment of customers in the Sultanate of Oman where valued audiences will be able to enjoy an unmatched entertainment experience at an attractive rate. We aspire to enhance the digital entertainment scene in MENA by presenting world-class OTT services that delight audiences.”

RIYADH: The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson has announced a partnership with the Saudi Society for Blood Disorders for the development of the GCC’s first online resource for blood cancer information in Arabic.

Salamat Damak is the first online blood cancer information resource to be available in Arabic in the Arabian Gulf. The web-based platform, developed by the Saudi Society for Blood Disorders and sponsored by Janssen, seeks to provide credible medical information about blood diseases for patients and their families in the GCC. All content of Salamat Damak has been developed by the scientific committee of the site.

The Saudi Society for Blood Disorders was established to lead and influence the practice of hematology in the Kingdom through the promotion of excellence in patient care, research, and continuous professional and public education. It has a mission to act as a resource for patients and workers in the field of specialization and provide social and psychological support to patients and their families.

Dr. Feras Alfraih, president of Saudi Society for Blood Disorders, said: “We are delighted to launch Salamat Damak as a rich education and information resource for blood cancer patients and their families in the GCC. We firmly believe that well-informed patients have better treatment outcomes than less-informed patients and in developing Salamat Damak in conjunction with our partners across the region, we have sought to bring together a range of accredited resources that provide practical information and direction on psychological and social support to blood cancer patients across the region.”

We firmly believe that well-informed patients have better treatment outcomes than less-informed patients.

Dr. Feras Alfraih, President of Saudi Society for Blood Disorders

He said the site offers a range of services, enabling individuals to ask queries to a doctor, share their inspiring stories and access numerous medical resources.

Mohamed Alquwaizani, general manager of Janssen Saudi Arabia, said: “Despite the incredible work of the blood cancer community across the world, blood cancer remains a leading cause of premature death with around 4,000 deaths from blood cancer every year in the GCC region.

We hope that our partnership with the Saudi Society for Blood Disorders and the launch of Salamat Damak will be a positive contribution to aiding, understanding and treating cancer. Early detection of cancer greatly increases the chances for successful treatment and better patient outcomes, improving the efficiency in dealing with the disease.”

Blood cancers comprise approximately seven percent of all cancers diagnosed worldwide. The main three types of blood cancers are leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. These three types affect around 8,000 patients each year in the region and historically, there has been little information or resources available to those whose lives are affected by them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

AMC Cinemas, the first cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, recently hosted British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and British Embassy staff in Riyadh during a special screening of “James Bond: No Time to Die.” The movie was shown on Sept. 30 at AMC Cinemas in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

Attending the event were prominent personalities, media representatives and senior officials from Aston Martin and Omega, which were partners of AMC Cinemas in organizing the exclusive screening.

Speaking on the occasion, Andrew Such, CEO of AMC Cinemas, said: “We are pleased to host prominent personalities, including British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and our partners Aston Martin and Omega. We are thrilled to bring this movie to the Kingdom and this showing is part of our ongoing effort to provide an unforgettable cinematic experience for our audiences.”

Ambassador Crompton said: “I am delighted to attend this evening’s screening on Her Majesty’s (not) Secret Service, and to be joined by so many leading figures from culture and film in the Kingdom. From Britain with love, thank you to AMC Cinemas, Aston Martin and Omega for organizing such a wonderful event. At a really exciting time for entertainment in Saudi Arabia, it is great to get back to the cinema and enjoy the first major release since we have begun to look ahead after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In “No Time To Die,” Bond has left active service, and his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas.

“No Time to Die” is screening at AMC Cinemas locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Dawadmi, and Al-Majmaah.

RIYADH: The e-commerce platform of V-Line Group, a global leader in supply chain solutions, has come a long way in boosting localization while working closely with Saudi Arabia within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030. “This achievement required an incredible amount of effort, time and sustained innovation for us to reach a point where we are today,” said Detlef Daues, founder and chairman of V-Line Group, speaking on the occasion of the German National Day.
“Saudi Arabia made us who we are today and granted us opportunities to grow. We are proud that we can give back something to the country, the companies, and the people, with our knowledge and global network, thus strongly supporting Vision 2030,” he added.
Daues recalled the company’s genesis, saying that V-Line, a provider of maintenance, repair and operations solutions and services, started its business in 1979, supplying spare parts to desalination plants in the Kingdom.
“Today, for more than 40 years, V-Line is still strongly connected to Saudi Arabia, not only having its main clients like SABIC, SWCC, SEC, Maaden, PetroRabigh, and Tasnee here, but also an entity headquartered in Jubail, with a full trading license to be available on-site and transfer more supply chain knowledge to Saudi Arabia,” said the chairman. “V-Line Middle East fully commits and aligns itself with the goals of Vision 2030,” he added.
Daues further said: “We support clients to localize their business by identifying the local value proposition and benefit from job creation and expertise transfer to quality improvement. We employ Saudi nationals, among them many Saudi women, and train them.”
“Every employee is given a chance to participate in the employee exchange program between the global V-Line entities to provide opportunities for Saudis to acquire knowledge and skills,” said Hasnain Jamil, chief executive officer of V-Line Middle East. “These are some of the examples of how we can implement Vision 2030 in our daily business life,” he added.
Another milestone that V-Line achieved in local content creation was the commitment as an international strategic partner in SABIC’s NUSANED program. In this context, V-Line acts as an ambassador or facilitator to attract foreign manufacturers to invest in the Saudi market, promotes local manufacturing, identifies local demand and the possibility for scaling manufacturing in the Kingdom besides supporting small and medium-sized Saudi companies to increase their export.
Now, V-Line is intensifying its efforts for localization by intertwining them with the opportunities of digitization. “V-Marketplace,” an e-commerce platform that V-Line launched with its technology partner Codasol Technologies, offers an extensive variety of spare parts for different industry sectors.
“What makes the platform special is that it not only digitizes spare parts procurement and sourcing, it also opens up new channels for local exports,” said Jamil.
“With the platform, we can connect Saudi companies and their product catalogs with global partners,” he said, adding that V-Line is currently looking to extend their network with partners in the Kingdom with an aim to offer more and more localized content, both to their established clients as well as through the platform. He further said: “We are always happy to exchange with potential partners to create synergies, with one goal, to help our customers fulfill their mission.”
V-Line Europe GmbH, a global provider of industrial supply chain services, provides innovative and ingenious solutions with the mission to help customers fulfill their goals using data science and value chains. V-Line is harnessing the potential of digital technology to efficiently manage sourcing and supply. Today, V-Line Europe, headquartered near Hannover in Germany, offers end-to-end supply chain solutions in 20 different countries, primarily in the Middle East, through its Saudi Arabia subsidiary, and also via its customer service centers in other GCC countries, the US, Mexico and Brazil.
V-Line sourcing and procurement centers in Germany, the US, China, Japan and Korea offer industrial plants in all its markets an integrated set of services tailored to lowering their total cost of ownership for their foreign maintenance, repair, and operations spare parts while meeting the highest global standards of supply performance. Its tailor-made portfolio of procurement services facilitates the spare parts flow from order until delivery.

Foodics, a foodtech company based in Saudi Arabia, has signed a partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia, a provider of American Express payment products and services in the Kingdom.

The announcement comes at the back of its series B fundraising in February this year, during which it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a firm wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investments Fund.

With this latest announcement, Foodics is on track to exceed its 2021 targets, with 11,000 brands onboarded so far and growing, as well as new product launches also in the pipeline.

The partnership will enable Foodics Saudi food and beverage and retail customers to accept American Express cards on their Foodics Pay POS device. The service has been enabled for all Foodics Pay customers from Oct. 1.

Abdullah Bugshan, Foodics Pay general manager, said: “We are on a mission to become a one-stop-shop platform for restaurant owners to grow their operations effortlessly. Our partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia will further help restaurant and retail owners to increase their sales, by offering an additional world-class payment option. We are thankful to the American Express team for their trust and support, and delighted to welcome them to the Foodics family.”

Assim Alshmassi, American Express Saudi Arabia chief business development officer, said: “At American Express Saudi Arabia, we are committed to offering unique products and services to our existing and prospective customers. In this context, we are delighted to be signing this partnership with Foodics, as this allows us to extend our network of merchants to include Foodics’ food and beverage and retail customers in the Kingdom. This partnership comes in direct support of our objective to continuously meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Since its inception, Foodics has successfully processed more than 5 billion orders through the platform, and over 50,000+ terminals while catering to more than 11,000 food and beverage brands. This latest major announcement is expected to further strengthen its position in the Kingdom.

The tech company, which offers an all-in-one retail management platform helping retail and restaurant owners run their business, had recently announced its series B, bringing the total funds raised by Foodics so far to $28 million.

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem), one of the leading companies in the petrochemical sector, showcased its innovative products and services at the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai 2021, as part of its participation in the event as a main sponsor. Running from Sept. 27-29, the three-day event brought together manufacturers, raw material suppliers, distributors and buyers, besides facilitating serious business and networking opportunities for the coatings community.

Sipchem presented its diversified portfolio of products — including raw materials for the coatings and insulation materials industries and specialty coatings materials.

Commenting on Sipchem’s participation in the event, Mater Aldhafeeri, vice president of commercial, Sipchem, said: “Amid the greatest disruption due to the global pandemic, the Middle East Coatings Show Dubai has highlighted the importance of the sector as well as the ability of regional companies to supply the required raw materials to ensure the continuity of local production.”

“The Middle East region is one of the key markets targeted by our products and subsidiaries. Being based in Saudi Arabia — the biggest economy in the Middle East — we are well-positioned to serve the region with our diverse products and services. We are keen to expand our operations and offerings across this promising region, and our ambitions have received a huge impetus through our participation in this remarkable event,” Aldhafeeri added.

The show has served the industry for more than 27 years and has established itself as the only trade event dedicated to the coatings industry in the Middle East. Spread across 13 sessions, exhibiting companies demonstrated their latest products and developments to the coatings industry, live and in-person. Attendees were able to enhance their understanding of a range of topics relevant to the coatings industry, including the latest in architectural coatings, milling equipment, dispersing agents, “cool roof” technology and more, with the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the speakers.

