Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

RIYADH: Some of the world’s top publishing houses have been showcasing historical books and manuscripts on the Arabian Peninsula at the Riyadh International Book Fair.
Journeys by Orientalists, travelers, and writers who visited the Levant are featured among exhibits at the annual event with a number of the books dating back hundreds of years and worth more than $500,000.
“Horseman with the Bedouins,” a manuscript by Polish Orientalist Prince Watslaw Jywoski and valued at $12,000, was put on display by a Polish publishing house specializing in ancient texts.
The book recounts his trip to the Arab Peninsula more than 200 years ago after he was sent there by Queen Catherine of Wurttemberg on a mission to improve European breeding programs for military horses.
Jywoski describes how he fell in love with the desert, horses, and the Bedouins and his writings have provided an important historical observation of the region at the time where he counted 178 branches of a tribe and studied horses and Arab methods of raising and treating them.
Christie’s publishing house has been showcasing eight volumes of Belgian painter and botanist Pierre-Joseph Redoute’s “Les Liliacees,” a first edition estimated to be worth $625,000.
The book, with its fascinating drawings and bright colors, was published in 1816, and is wrapped with goatskin and its sides are gilded.
Also on show at the fair is the $12,000, 70-kilogram “AlUla” book printed by Assouline publishing house. It took two years to prepare and includes dazzling photos of the ancient city and its landmarks in the heart of the Saudi western desert.
This year’s book fair has attracted publishing houses from France, Italy, India, Australia, and the US, bringing with them literature never before seen in the Kingdom.
Writers, publishers, cultural figures, and leaders from around the world are expected to attend the 10-day event, which opened Thursday, and visitors have already been flocking to the fair to purchase international books on subjects including humanities, economics, science, and children’s literature.
What We Are Reading Today: When the Sahara Was Green by Martin Williams
The Sahara is the largest hot desert in the world, equal in size to China or the US. Yet, this arid expanse was once a verdant, pleasant land, fed by rivers and lakes. The Sahara sustained abundant plant and animal life, such as Nile perch, turtles, crocodiles, and hippos, and attracted prehistoric hunters and herders. What transformed this land of lakes into a sea of sands? When the Sahara Was Green describes the remarkable history of Earth’s greatest desert—including why its climate changed, the impact this had on human populations, and how scientists uncovered the evidence for these extraordinary events.
From the Sahara’s origins as savanna woodland and grassland to its current arid incarnation, Martin Williams takes us on a vivid journey through time. He describes how the desert’s ancient rocks were first fashioned, how dinosaurs roamed freely across the land, and how it was later covered in tall trees.
A Mosul book cafe raises political awareness in the run-up to Iraq elections
Book Forum becomes focal point for political debate before Oct. 10 parliamentary elections
The Khutwa Club is helping young Iraqi men and women turn their idealism into action
MOSUL, Iraq/BOGOTA, Colombia: Taking a seat at the top table in Mosul’s Book Forum cafe one evening in September, political blogger Saad Amer introduced his two guest speakers, both independent candidates running in Iraq’s Oct. 10 parliamentary elections.
This was the fifth such event organized by the Khutwa Club, a debating society that meets regularly at the northern city’s popular cafe — its foremost cultural and literary venue.
Since Mosul was retaken from Daesh extremists in 2017, the cafe has become a popular and widely celebrated hub for young activists, academics, journalists and students to share ideas.
In a country where politics is dominated by armed groups and where critics are often murdered with impunity, the Khutwa Club’s success in motivating a mostly apathetic youth is a remarkable feat in itself.
“There is a huge gap between citizens and the political system in Iraq,” Harith Yaseen Abdulqader, the Book Forum’s co-founder, told Arab News during a Khutwa Club event.
“Our goal is to help people look in-depth at the Iraqi political system and how to spread awareness among the people so that they can choose the best candidate for them, to understand the electoral program of the candidates, and understand the gaps in their programs.”
Political education is at the core of the Khutwa Club’s mission. In 2003, after decades of Baathist rule, the US and other Western powers installed a democratic system in Baghdad modelled on their own time-honored institutions.
The tenets of Western-style democracy were alien to many Iraqis, who for centuries had conducted their affairs along tribal and religious lines. Foreign powers, armed groups and corrupt individuals soon took advantage of the situation, fashioning a system that was democratic in name only.
“The goal of this club is to educate citizens about common political terms, aspects and ideas,” Abdulqader said. “Perhaps a citizen doesn’t know what liberalism is, what civic politics is, or what political Islam is, or the difference between the ruling parties and the Islamist parties.”
There is certainly a thirst for such ideas among Iraq’s swelling ranks of jobless educated youth. Fed up with the country’s ruling elite, young Iraqis marched in their hundreds of thousands in cities across the country in October 2019, demanding the overthrow of the post-2003 order.
Although the protests secured the resignation of then-prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, the movement soon fizzled out with the onset of the global pandemic and under savage attack by pro-government militias.
Crucially, without a defined political leadership heading the movement, Iraq’s young protesters were unable to translate their energy and idealism into an electoral force capable of making their demands a reality.
By offering discussions on political literacy and participation, the Khutwa Club and others like it might be the very platforms to make that transition possible.
“Maybe what we do here will open horizons for people who want to run for election in the future,” said Abdulqader.
“We encourage young people to engage in politics. We are trying to create new young political faces with a large support base and with an understanding of the Iraqi political process. Maybe we can be the supporters for these young people if they decided to run for election.
“For more than 17 years we have seen the same political faces. They did not offer anything new. They still made the same fake promises. We need to focus on new faces, especially the young ones. There is a difference between the mentality of a 70-year-old politician and a 35-year-old.”
Seated in the audience is Obadiah Muhammad, a 22-year-old law student and one of the club’s regular attendees. He is grateful for the opportunity to hear from local candidates running on an independent ticket.
“Mosul suffers from the dominance of big political parties,” Muhammad told Arab News. “I wanted to come today to support independent candidates, to hear what they have to say, to see if I agree with them or not.”
The Khutwa Club is unique in providing a platform for candidates who would otherwise be drowned out by the dominant parties.
“The club offers an environment to exchange opinions and challenges its guests,” Muhammad said. “We did not have such a place before in Mosul and I see it as something extraordinary.”
Mosul, situated in Iraq’s Sunni-majority northwest, was not always so tolerant of political expression. Between 2014 and 2017, when the city was the capital of Daesh’s self-styled caliphate, free speech and democratic participation were brutally suppressed.
Even before the militants seized control, the city was anything but a bastion of free speech. Saad Amer, the political blogger chairing that evening’s Khutwa Club debate, remembers only too well how dangerous speaking out could be.
“Political thought was forbidden before 2014. Mosul had been controlled by Al-Qaeda since 2009. According to my memory, no one could speak of politics, or discuss secular or liberal ideas. Everyone was afraid,” the 28-year-old told Arab News on the meeting’s fringes.
“Everyone, including me, was just trying to keep up with life here, and when election day came, we would go to vote for a party from our ethnicity to protect us and our rights.
“After 2017, there was a sort of revolution that happened in Mosul. Young people started to feel more of a sense of freedom and more space for free speech, to speak our minds and discuss our thoughts in public.”
Even now, though, the Khutwa Club and its guests face occasional intimidation from forces that thrive in Iraq’s murky political environment.
“We do sometimes receive threats from certain political parties and some armed groups, but we always find a way to get around this and solve it,” Amer said. “Some of these threats include harsh language, not only for the club but also for the political opinions we have and our criticism of political parties.”
The independent candidates on the podium make a convincing case for a cleaner, fairer and more transparent system in Iraq, doing away with corruption, armed groups and foreign interference. But without a powerful party machinery to back them up, few stand a chance of entering parliament or effecting meaningful change once there.
Asil Al-Agha, 41, is one of the few female candidates standing for election in Mosul. A former member of Nineveh’s provincial council, running on an Iraq Renaissance and Peace Bloc ticket, Al-Agha has proven her mettle as a skilled campaigner, but is all too aware that she must operate within the confines of an imperfect system.
“A big proportion of people here are suffering from poverty and lack of jobs,” she told Arab News at her office near Mosul’s university campus. “Politicians will take advantage of this, promising jobs and money to buy votes.”
Al-Agha added: “One of the things that people suffer with here is bureaucratic red tape and corruption in state departments, where citizens are exploited and forced to pay bribes. To say nothing about health. We do not have government hospitals that provide the necessary treatment and good care.
“Even if I made it to Baghdad, it would be very difficult to work on these issues. I have to be strong and have a powerful political alliance where they can pressure others so we can get our rights. A lonely politician can’t get anything done alone. This is why I am running with a party, not independently.”
Iraq’s 2018 election, the first since the defeat of Daesh, saw the country’s lowest-ever turnout. Given the precarious health of Iraqi democracy, change from within may be the best and only hope for educated young Iraqis disillusioned by the failures of the October 2019 revolution.
“We believe that the only way to achieve change is to enter political work and participate in the elections to choose good people to run the government,” said Amer, closing the Khutwa Club event.
What We Are Reading Today: Overload; How Good Jobs Went Bad and What We Can Do about It
Edited by: Erin L. Kelly and Phyllis Moen
Today’s ways of working are not working—even for professionals in “good” jobs. Responding to global competition and pressure from financial markets, companies are asking employees to do more with less, even as new technologies normalize 24/7 job expectations. In Overload, Erin Kelly and Phyllis Moen document how this new intensification of work creates chronic stress, leading to burnout, attrition, and underperformance. “Flexible” work policies and corporate lip service about “work-life balance” don’t come close to fixing the problem. But this unhealthy and unsustainable situation can be changed—and Overload shows how.
Drawing on five years of research, including hundreds of interviews with employees and managers, Kelly and Moen tell the story of a major experiment that they helped design and implement at a Fortune 500 firm.
What We Are Reading Today: Liberalism in Dark Times by Joshua L. Cherniss
Today, liberalism faces threats from across the political spectrum. While right-wing populists and leftist purists righteously violate liberal norms, theorists of liberalism seem to have little to say. In Liberalism in Dark Times, Joshua Cherniss issues a rousing defense of the liberal tradition, drawing on a neglected strand of liberal thought.
Assaults on liberalism—a political order characterized by limits on political power and respect for individual rights—are nothing new. Early in the 20th century, democracy was under attack around the world, with one country after another succumbing to dictatorship. While many intellectuals dismissed liberalism as outdated, unrealistic, or unworthy, a handful of writers defended and reinvigorated the liberal ideal, including Max Weber, Raymond Aron, Albert Camus, Reinhold Niebuhr, and Isaiah Berlin—each of whom is given a compelling new assessment here.
Review: ‘The Republic of False Truths’ is an intricate tale of love and opposition
CHICAGO: The 2011 revolution has just begun in Egypt. Readers may know how this story ends, but have yet to discover the complicated lives and details of Alaa Al-Aswany’s band of characters in “The Republic of False Truths.” Internationally acclaimed and award-winning author Al-Aswany takes readers into the heart of Cairo at the beginning of the Arab Spring. Originally published in 2018 and translated from Arabic into English by S.R. Fellowes in 2021, this is an intimate journey into the people’s revolution that amplified voices from every political and social corner of Egypt.
The story features Gen. Ahmad Alwany, a 48-year-old pious Muslim whose duty is to secure the republic and its citizens, and who believes that the “Egyptian people is like a child: If you leave it to decide for itself, it will do itself harm;” Ashraf Wissa, an out-of-work actor who is a cynic at heart until he is thrust into the revolution; Asmaa Zanaty, who is fiercely independent and married to the principles instilled in her through her grandfather and her education, and who must fight zealots for the love of her country, help lift the new-found voices of the youth and struggles to loosen Egypt’s grip from the upper echelons of corrupt society; and Danya, a medical student whose aristocratic background creates a film over her eyes until the revolution hits the medical department at her university. The revolution brings people together and pulls others apart. It helps bloom a new love for one another and for country, but also strengthens hatred in others, further solidifying the division between those who want change and those who do not.
Complex lives fill “The Republic of False Truths,” where words are twisted and ideas about life are molded around people’s personal experiences. The republic is where wealth attracts wealth and power attracts power, but also where a willingness to change grips those who seek it. Ideas flow as steadily as the people on the streets when they realize that Egypt can emerge from the grips of dictatorial power. This story is about weighing odds, balancing passions and prioritizing a newer, brighter future.
Among the generational and social differences, Al-Aswany’s characters — a general, a sheikh, a television personality, a young engineer, and others — must decide what is right for themselves, uniting in selflessness to protect their country. And while there is devastation, loss and terrible violence against the youth and women, Al-Aswany’s characters commit themselves to their truths. What ensues is an intricate tale of love and opposition that brings readers together to witness miracles and disasters, as well as the courage that takes hold when opportunity arises.