Jordan opens Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion in celebration of country’s youth

Ceremony was attended by an international audience of dignitaries. (Supplied)
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

  • The displays were built by yound people from Jordan
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The creativity of Jordanian youth was celebrated Friday with the opening of the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ceremony was attended by Jordanian, Arab and foreign officials and community members.

Commissioner General of the Jordanian Pavilion in Expo 2020, Abdul Fattah Al Kayed said the focus at the pavilion was on displaying the creativity of Jordanian youth -  the technical equipment of the pavilion even having been made by young Jordanians.

Expo 29020 Dubai organizers say they expect there to be 25 million visits over the six-month duration of the event, which opened to the public on Oct. 1 and runs until March 31, 2022.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai Jordan UAE Dubai

