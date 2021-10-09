You are here

  • Home
  • Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says
Poland will continue to respect European Union law, its foreign ministry said after the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with Poland's constitution. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/meqzb

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says
  • The ruling plunged the European Union into an existential crisis on Friday
  • France and Germany said Poland had a legal and moral obligation to abide by the bloc's rules
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland will continue to respect European Union law, its foreign ministry said on Saturday, after the country’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with Poland’s constitution.
The ruling plunged the European Union into an existential crisis on Friday and raised the possibility of Poland leaving the 27-nation bloc.
France and Germany said in a joint statement that Poland had a legal and moral obligation to abide by the bloc’s rules completely and unconditionally.
Its foreign ministry said Poland respects binding international law.
“All obligations arising from both primary and secondary European Union law remain in force and thus, will be continue to be fully respected by Poland,” it said in a statement.
“The provisions of the Treaty of the European Union indicated in the judgment ...remain in force. What cannot be accepted are only the forms of their interpretation or application that violate the constitution.”

Topics: Poland European Union (EU) Constitutional Court

Related

Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
World
Poland accuses neighbor Belarus of pushing migrants across its borders
Israel recalls Poland envoy over ‘anti-Semitic’ property claims law
World
Israel recalls Poland envoy over ‘anti-Semitic’ property claims law

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast

Afghan Shiites bury dead after Kunduz blast
  • A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100
  • The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan's Sunni majority
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan: Mourners from Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community buried their dead on Saturday after a suicide attack claimed by the Daesh group killed more than 60 people.
A gravedigger in the Shiite cemetery overlooking the northern city of Kunduz told AFP they had handled 62 bodies, and reports suggested a final toll of up to 100.
The blast targeted Friday prayers in the packed Sayed Abad mosque in the city, in an apparent attempt to stir trouble between Shiites and Afghanistan’s Sunni majority.
The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which the new Taliban security forces in Kunduz said was carried out by a suicide bomber.
The hard-line Sunni movement has vowed to protect Shiites, who have faced persecution in Afghanistan in the past, but the community in Kunduz has been traumatized by the violence.
In the cemetery, Zemarai Mubarak Zada told AFP he had come to bury his 17-year-old nephew Milad, who had wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a doctor.
“He didn’t talk much, but he was very calm,” the 42-year-old said of Milad. “He used to make sure nobody was upset by what he said or did.
“We are really hurt by what happened. He wanted to get married. He wanted to go to university.”
After an Islamic prayer was sung, men with shovels put back the earth over Milad’s grave as a young boy wailed inconsolably. The heart-wrenching scene was repeated dozens of times.

Topics: Afghanistan shiite Suicide Attack FRIDAY PRAYERS

Related

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in ‘massive’ move
  • The war erupted in November when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the regional ruling party and former national rulers
Updated 09 October 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian troops and their allies are launching air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive.
A spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a “massive move” against the rebels.
The reports come just days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term, vowing to defend “Ethiopia’s honor” despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered.
TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been “mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment” of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying “tens of thousands are amassed” in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
“We are confident we will thwart the offensive in all fronts and more,” he said. “We will stand our ground until the siege is lifted.”
Humanitarian sources had told AFP that federal soldiers and Amhara regional troops conducted air and ground offensives in the North Wollo area and other locations on Thursday and Friday.
Representatives from Amhara, as well as federal and military officials, did not respond to requests for comment and the reported military operations could not be independently confirmed by AFP.
The war erupted in November when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the regional ruling party and former national rulers, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.
Although government forces quickly took control of Tigray’s cities and towns, the TPLF recaptured most of the region including the capital Mekele by late June and Abiy later declared a unilateral cease-fire.
But fighting, which has since spread to neighboring Amhara and Afar, has created what the UN calls an “immense humanitarian crisis” with hundreds of thousands of people driven into famine-like conditions.
An untold number of civilians have been killed, nearly two million have been displaced, and there have been many reports of atrocities including massacres and mass rape.
The US has threatened sanctions against the warring parties if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement to end a conflict that threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous nation.

The former chief of staff in the Abiy-appointed Tigray interim adminstration told AFP Saturday that federal officials had long resisted their entreaties to pursue talks, after TPLF forces had initially been driven out of Tigray.
“They rejected that. They said ‘Already the TPLF army is completely destroyed,’ and they said, ‘With whom we are going to negotiate?’” said Gebremeskel Kassa, an outspoken critic of Eritrean forces fighting alongside Ethiopian soldiers in the region.
Gebremeskel, who fled Tigray in June, said he had now left the country fearing for his safety and was seeking asylum abroad.
There has been speculation the fighting could pick up now the rainy season is ending, and with mass mobilization throughout the country and in Amhara in particular.
On Thursday, the Amhara region’s spokesman said on Twitter: “Since an operation to free our people who are in trouble because of the terrorist TPLF could be conducted at any time, in all fronts, we all have to be vigilant 24 hours a day.”
Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen’s University in Canada, said earlier this week that Abiy’s new government would have to grapple with “a trifecta of crises” — the war itself and its humanitarian and economic fallout.
“The upcoming wave of fighting and worsening humanitarian conditions are a further hit on his international standing and a test to his new government from day one.”
Abiy’s government sparked global outrage last week when it expelled senior UN officials from Ethiopia for “meddling” in its affairs, exacerbating concerns about the humanitarian crisis.
UN chief Antonio Guterres, who has said more than five million people were in need of assistance, on Wednesday urged the Ethiopian authorities to allow the UN to deliver aid “without hindrance.”
Tigray is under a de facto blockade that is preventing most aid from getting in. Ethiopian officials blame the TPLF for obstructing deliveries, but the US has said access to essential supplies and services was being denied by the Ethiopian government.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA in recent days warned that a lack of medical supplies was also having fatal consequences in Tigray and reported alarming levels of malnutrition among children and pregnant women.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD

Archbishop of Canterbury tells Ethiopia: Talk to neighbors over GERD
  • Justin Welby in Egypt to inaugurate new episcopal province covering North Africa
  • Will meet refugees in Cairo before returning to UK
Updated 09 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior figure in the Church of England, has called on Ethiopia to restart talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Most Rev. Justin Welby was speaking at an event in Egypt inaugurating a new episcopal province on Friday, where he said that natural resources “were not the sole property of individual countries.”

The GERD, damming a stretch of the Blue Nile, has been a source of tension between the three African states for some time, with Egypt and Sudan fearing the impact it will have on vital water supplies downstream.

The dam will be Africa’s largest source of hydroelectricity, but Cairo and Khartoum have accused Addis Ababa of breaking international law by continuing to fill it without their approval.

There have even been suggestions that Egypt could launch airstrikes against Ethiopia if a resolution is not met.

“I appeal to the Ethiopian government to show that they will use the dam responsibly, caring for their neighbors downstream,” Welby said. “Please show that this dam is not a reason to worry.”

The new episcopal province of the Anglican Church Welby inaugurated is based in Alexandria, covering Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Eritrea, Somalia, Mauritania, Chad and Djibouti, and serving around 40,000 worshipers.

“The province covers a huge area, from the waves of the Atlantic to the beaches of the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean,” Welby said in his sermon at All Saint’s Cathedral in Cairo. “A thousand years ago, this area preserved medicine and learning. Today, Egypt has again found its historic place as a place of meeting, of refuge.”

Egypt has a long history of Christian worship, with more than 9 million worshipers living there. Most are Coptic Christians, a religious minority that has faced persecution in recent years. However, Welby praised the efforts of the North African country to improve relations between its disparate religious communities.

“Christians are to be part of a church that is told to conquer with love and peace — never, never by a sword, a bomb or a plot,” Welby said. “And I say to our dear, dear friends from the Islamic community: How often have Christians got this wrong? Our history is one of the tragic sin of force. Let us be people of peace together.”

The archbishop is expected to visit a refugee charity over the weekend, Refuge Egypt, as part of his trip, before returning to the UK on Monday.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Sudan Most Rev. Justin Welby Anglican Church All Saint’s Cathedral

Related

UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
World
UN chief warns of ‘immense’ Ethiopian crisis
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold

Anxiety and fear for women in Taliban stronghold
  • Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power
  • Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Afghan student Fauzia used to make ends meet voicing ads on a radio station in the Taliban heartland of Kandahar, but that came to an abrupt end when the Islamists swept to power in August.
Their order was clear: no female voices on the air.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have promised more moderate governance than their last stint in power, when women were all but barred from work and education, and prohibited from leaving the house unchaperoned.
But there is widespread mistrust in their women’s rights pledge. Most girls around the country have been barred from attending secondary school, and most women have been unable to return to work.
When AFP visited Kandahar last month, only a few women were visible in the dusty shopping streets of the southern city, hastily lugging bags from store to store while wearing the head-to-toe burqa.
The Taliban “posted messages on Facebook saying they did not want to hear any more music or female (voices) on air,” said Fauzia, who asked not to use her real name.
The 20-year-old medical student’s situation has become increasingly desperate after losing her income from radio ads — Fauzia and her four younger siblings are orphans, and she is struggling to put food on the table.
Despite Taliban promises of a softer rule this time around, women remain depressed and unclear about their place in society, while businesses that once employed them are wary of upsetting the Islamists.
Fauzia’s former boss said the radio station felt forced to stop airing ads with women’s voices.
She has been handing out our resumes all over Kandahar, without any luck.
“I am told to wait,” she said.
Since taking power, the Islamists have repeatedly said they will respect women’s rights in the confines of Islamic law, without elaborating.
Women, with some exceptions, have been barred from returning to work or education, and told that they must hold off until arrangements have been made, including the segregation of men and women.
So far, “we haven’t banned anything for women,” Mullah Noor Ahmad Saeed, a Taliban official in Kandahar province, told AFP
“If they don’t feel secure or don’t go back to work, it is their fault.”
But many are skeptical.
“In the streets, people don’t say anything, but we noticed bad looks from the Taliban,” said Fereshteh Nazari, who has been able to return to work as the head of a girls-only primary school.
Women teachers and girls, however, have been excluded from returning to secondary school.
“Before we used to be happy to come to school. Now we’re under stress,” Nazari told AFP at the school.
On the day AFP visited, some 700 students were present, less than a third of the 2,500 girls enrolled.
“Most parents don’t send their girls to school after the age of 10 because they don’t feel secure,” Nazari said.
Zohra, a mathematics major in her 20s who asked not to use her real name, is among the students staying away, her fear compounded by rumors of a looming violent Taliban crackdown.
“For me, life is more important than anything else,” she told AFP by phone.
For many women, the ability to work is crucial now more than ever as Afghanistan suffers a worsening economic crisis.
It has had a severe impact even on the few women still allowed to work — Nazari and her teacher colleagues have not received their salaries since the Western-backed government collapsed in August.
“Before, we had a good life. Now we might have to go and beg at the bazaar,” said the headmistress, who is in her 20s.
“My husband is jobless, and we have to feed our two kids.”
The Taliban have promised all Afghans security and peace, including women.
But for Fauzia, the mere presence of the Islamists puts social pressure on women to stay away.
“Except (for) groceries, we don’t go anywhere else,” she said, and even then, women “come back home very quickly.”
“Even my little brother tells me to cover my face, to not see friends anymore, and not to go anywhere except classes,” Fauzia said.
It is a jarring change for many young Afghan women, who benefited from the previous government’s push for girls’ education.
“We want freedom,” said a 12-year-old girl in the yard of Nazari’s school.
But she added that with the Taliban now in power, girls and women will have to do “whatever they say.”
“If not, we’ll face problems.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh

Taliban say they won’t work with US to contain Daesh
  • Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha
  • Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AP there would be no cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Daesh group in Afghanistan
Updated 09 October 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban on Saturday ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan. They staked out an uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August.
Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are to meet Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Officials from both sides have said issues include reining in extremist groups and the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country. The Taliban have signaled flexibility on evacuations.
However, Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AP there would be no cooperation with Washington on containing the increasingly active Daesh group in Afghanistan. IS has taken responsibility for a number of recent attacks, including a suicide bombing Friday that killed 46 minority Shiite Muslims and wounded dozens as they prayed in a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.
“We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said, when asked whether the Taliban would work with the US to contain the Islamic State affiliate. He used an Arabic acronym for IS.
IS has carried out relentless assaults on the country’s Shiites since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. It is also seen as the terror group that poses the greatest threat to the United States for its potential to stage attacks on American targets.
The weekend meetings in Doha are the first since US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August, ending a 20-year military presence as the Taliban overran the country. The US has made it clear the talks are not a preamble to recognition.
The talks also come on the heels of two days of difficult discussions between Pakistani officials and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Islamabad that focused on Afghanistan. Pakistani officials urged the US to engage with Afghanistan’s new rulers and release billions of dollars in international funds to stave off an economic meltdown.
Pakistan also had a message for the Taliban, urging them to become more inclusive and pay attention to human rights and minority ethnic and religious groups.
Afghanistan’s Shiite clerics assailed the Taliban rulers following Friday’s attack, demanding greater protection at their places of worship. The IS affiliate claimed responsibility and identified the bomber as a Uyghur Muslim. The claim said the attack targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghurs to meet demands from China. It was the deadliest attack since US and NATO troops left Afghanistan on Aug. 30.
Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the US-based Wilson Center, said Friday’s attack could be a harbinger of more violence. Most of the Uyghur militants belong to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which has found a safe haven in the border regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan for decades.
“If the (IS) claim is true, China’s concerns about terrorism in (Afghanistan)— to which the Taliban claims to be receptive— will increase,” he tweeted following the attack.
Meanwhile, the Taliban began busing Afghans who had fled from the insurgents’ blitz takeover in August and were living in tents in a Kabul park back to their homes in the country’s north, where threats from IS are mounting following the Kunduz attack.
A Taliban official in charge of refugees, Mohammed Arsa Kharoti, said there are up to 1.3 million Afghans displaced from past wars and that the Taliban lack funds to organize the return home for all. He said the Taliban have organized the return of 1,005 displaced families to their homes so far.
Shokria Khanm, who had spent several weeks in one of the tents in the park and was waiting Saturday to board the Taliban-organized bus back home to Kunduz, said she isn’t concerned about the growing IS threat in the northern province.
“At least there we have four walls,” she said but added that she was nervous about the future after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government troops had destroyed her house.
“Winter is on the way. There is no firewood. We need water and food,” she said.
During the Doha talks, US officials will also seek to hold the Taliban to their commitment to allow Americans and other foreign nationals to leave Afghanistan, along with Afghans who once worked for the US military or government and other Afghan allies, a US official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record about the meetings.
The Biden administration has fielded questions and complaints about the slow pace of US-facilitated evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban United States Daesh

Related

Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base
World
Scottish police alerted to ‘suspicious activity’ of Taliban ally near nuclear weapons base

Latest updates

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says
Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says
Egypt vaccinates 14 million people as fourth wave fears subside
Egypt vaccinates 14 million people as fourth wave fears subside
Fans optimistic about Newcastle United future under new Saudi-backed owners
Newcastle United supporters celebrate outside the club's stadium St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 7, 2021, after the sale of the football club to a Saudi-led consortium. (AFP)
Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday
Umrah, visits to two holy mosques to be restricted to double-jabbed from Sunday
Maison Boucheron hosts first jewelry exhibition in Kingdom
French high jewelry label Maison Boucheron hosted a jewelry exhibition at Lakum Artspace in Riyadh. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.