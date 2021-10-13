Bella Hadid fronts latest Versace campaign

DUBAI: Bella Hadid is the star of Versace’s campaign for the Italian brand’s new Virtus handbag. Inspired by the Roman deity symbolizing strength and courage, the part-Palestinian model features in the new campaign shot by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
Hadid reposted the advertorial images on Instagram, calling it “an honor every time” to front a Versace campaign.
“A meeting of icons — supermodel @bellahadid captures the feminine confidence of the #VersaceVirtus collection,” the brand shared on social media.
The Virtus bags collection features tote, shoulder, top handle, evening and belt bags. The leather handbag is characterized by the central gold-tone metal Barocco letter V hardware.
Clad in all black, Hadid poses with a quilted version of the statement bag wearing three different outfits.
Stylist Jacob K. paired the bags and accessories with a cropped sweater and bodysuit. Hadid is also pictured wearing a belt and gold jewelry. As for her beauty look, the US-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel showed off a voluminous, retro-inspired hairstyle crafted by Paul Hanlon.
The model recently appeared in the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2021 campaign and is also the face of Versace Dylan Blue fragrance.
The fashion icon, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, made her modeling debut aged 17. Since then, she has walked runways for world-famous brands, including Off-White, Miu Miu, Mugler, Boss, Versace, Fendi, Max Mara, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Jean-Paul Gaultier and many more.
Despite her busy schedule, the model recently took time off to celebrate her 25th birthday with her family and close friends.
A post by Albanian-British singer Dua Lipa on Instagram showed Bella dancing the night away, following a Palestinian dinner with her family. But before the celebrations began, her older sister Gigi posted a sweet at-home photo of Bella with her one-year-old niece Khai.
“We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid,” wrote Gigi. “She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie.”
Typographer Lara Captan reimagines Arabic calligraphy at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: The beauty and complexity of the Arabic language takes the physical form of benches at Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors to the six-month convention are invited to sit and take in the event on a series of 46 calligraphy-inspired benches, the brainchild of London-based architect Asif Khan and Amsterdam-based typographer and Arabic type designer Lara Captan, who turned crowdsourced words into a functional art piece.
“As an Arabic type designer, I was invited to imagine what the Arabic letters would look like, and for what reason. Asif and his team then brought my digital drawings to the third dimension,” explained Captan to Arab News.
“The Arabic word therefore became a sort of product design, where parts of letters or connections between letters were given different heights so that children, adults and people with difficult mobility could all sit on the benches comfortably. Asif’s team also had to find the right seating depth for the words to work as benches, this then dictated the level of thickness I could give to the letters,” she added.
Stretching 10 meters long, the benches are spread throughout the public walkways of the Expo and took about eight to nine months to complete.
The words for the benches were originally crowdsourced via Expo 2020’s social media users, who were asked to select words that best represent Expo, its themes (opportunity, mobility and sustainability) and the UAE. Those words were then refined with a group of 30 young Emirati professionals, who made the final selection and decided where the script-based benches should be located on site.
“This project has been unique in many ways,” said Captan. “When it comes to my share of the contribution, the challenge was to answer the question: How can the Arabic words be relevant to the Expo site, readable, enjoyable as art pieces and functional, all at the same time?”
The word choices have been considered to reflect the districts they will be placed in and even the material they are made from. For example, the word for “vision” is see-through, and the bench for the word “dream” is made up of a series of hammocks.
In addition to serving as a resting place for guests to sit and interact with each other, Captan hopes that the benches will create a sense of pride in Arabic-speaking visitors.
“I would like people to feel pride in the Arabic writing system, because to me, it is one of the most important contributions of Arab culture,” muses Captan, adding: “I hope they can appreciate our attempt at making the script contemporary, respectful to heritage and alive within a space where the world’s innovations are being exhibited.”
The Lebanese native reveals that she first developed an interest in typography when she was studying graphic design at the American University of Beirut between 2002 and 2006. “I understood that we had a big lack of Arabic fonts, and that the existing ones back then were either not well drawn or heavily westernized. And so I made it my life’s mission to make Arabic typefaces that are authentic and contemporary at the same time,” she said.
Her start, which she describes as “a slow brew” or “a long incubation” came during her fight against the technologies used to make fonts because they do not allow for the optimal rendering of Arabic.
Captan gained international recognition once she started speaking at international type conferences. She went on to receive a subsidy from the Creative Industry Fund NL in the Netherlands that allowed for the conception of her experimental typecases Falak ACE and Falak OTL after five years of work.
Captan counts the inception of her typefaces as one of her proudest career moments alongside seeing her students’ work after the first Arabic type design program and workshop in Beirut, co-founded by her and Arabic type designer Kristyan Sarkis.
She says: “I hope to make many more fonts that push some form of boundary, and to write about everything I’ve learned throughout the years so that future generations of type designers can do a much better job than me.”
Saudi cinema fans get chance to be first to watch Red Sea Film Festival movies
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi cinephiles can now get exclusive first access to their choice of movies screening at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival — 24 hours before anyone else.
The upcoming Saudi flick fest has released exclusive early bird ticket bundles offering moviegoers the opportunity to front the queue in picking which films they would like to see.
The bundles include two, four, or six regular screening tickets, and options on two gala screening tickets, while an ultimate red-carpet package gives the opportunity to attend four gala movie showings. Prices range from $16 to $128.
The first edition of the festival is set to take place from Nov. 11 to 20 in Jeddah and will reflect on the impact of cinema’s triumphant return to the Kingdom in 2019, the blossoming film culture in the country, while exploring how cinema can create an interface connecting a new, outward-looking Saudi Arabia and the world.
The festival will showcase the best films from the region and a carefully curated selection of internationally acclaimed titles from around the world.
Acclaimed Irish author rejects Hebrew translation of latest book
Publishing house’s bid reportedly declined due to Sally Rooney’s support for cultural boycott of Israel
‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’ was released in September as an immediate bestseller
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Acclaimed Irish author Sally Rooney has rejected a bid from an Israeli publishing house to translate her latest novel into Hebrew.
Her new book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” was released in September as an immediate bestseller, but Rooney has turned down publishing house Modan, which had requested to publish a Hebrew translation.
Modan published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s debut novel “Normal People” and her second title “Conversations With Friends.”
Israeli newspaper Haaretz broke the news that Rooney’s latest work would not receive a Hebrew translation.
It translated an interview that the author gave to the New York Times in September, adding that Rooney’s agent Tracy Bohan confirmed that she had rejected Modan’s bid for a Hebrew translation.
Haaretz claimed that Bohan had told Modan that its bid was thwarted due to Rooney’s support for the cultural boycott of Israel.
Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai puts on a show for curious guests
Updated 12 October 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 is among the dozens of eye-catching structures that opened to visitors earlier this month.
The five-story pavilion features a number of record-breaking features, including a striking 32-metre digital water feature and the world’s largest digital mirror screen.
Designed by UK-based Boris Micka Associates, the pavilion spans an impressive 13,069 square meters and is the second largest pavilion in size at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.
Additionally, the country’s rich cultural traditions will also be highlighted throughout the event with a regular showcase of national cultural traditions.
The impressive pavilion will take visitors on a journey through the Kingdom’s rich past, vibrant present and promising future via a series of live performances, family shows and educational workshops.
One can’t-miss highlight is the Saudi Folklore Performance Group, which is putting on a diverse schedule of shows including traditional dances and songs that are typically performed during weddings, social gatherings and festivals.
Over the course of the six-month event, guests are invited to attend performances taking place daily in the open square of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s pavilion, including the Saudi Ardah, Al-Liwa, Al-Azawi and Al-Khubaiti dances.
Guests are also invited to enjoy a memorable experience on multiple weekends throughout the event, with musical performances dedicated to showcasing the Kingdom’s distinctive style.
With various shows during the evening in the Saudi Pavilion’s Palm Garden, visitors can relax and enjoy a cup of Arabic coffee while taking in the Kingdom’s captivating musical melodies that are sure to entertain.
Hollywood star Charlize Theron talks her family and ‘The Addams Family’
Updated 12 October 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Everyone’s favorite kooky family is back in time for Halloween season as “The Addams Family 2” sends the spooky outfit on a cross-country vacation.
Discussing her role in the animated fantasy, Hollywood star Charlize Theron said that she wanted to have a movie she could share with her own children, so joined the franchise as the family’s delightfully eccentric mother, Morticia.
“Nothing fazes her,” Theron said about her character. “She’s just unaffected by things and, of course, you know when she talks about the macabre, it’s done in such a dry manner that there is something very funny about it.”
The movie is a follow-up to the “Addams Family” animated film that came out two years ago. With the exception of “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard, the cast of the 2019 film reprise their roles, continuing the franchise’s return to the world of animation.
In interviews, Theron revealed that she recorded her lines at home, with her children taking over as director.
“It is very strange to build a performance that’s just on cadence and voice without truly understanding, ‘where is she sitting in the scene? Is she walking in the scene? Is she touching her hair? Is she doing something?’ Not knowing any of that stuff, which I think is sometimes the detail that you need to kind of marginalize the bigness of it, the over-the-top part of it.”
She added: “The first one for me was kind of like, ‘I don’t know what to expect. Am I doing too much? Am I doing too little?’”
The film has received generally negative reviews from critics. But with 72 percent audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems to be a favorite with families as they start a month of celebration leading up to Halloween.
“My kids absolutely love Halloween and I think that’s changed Halloween for me. I was never really like a big Halloween person,” Theron said. “I didn’t grow up with Halloween in South Africa and it wasn’t until I had children that it became really fun.”
“Addams Family 2” is showing in theaters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.