You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid gives a 'thumbs up' sign as he leaves the stage after speaking on the third day of the annual Conservative Party Conference. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8b4yr

Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister

Britain’s COVID-19 situation stable: Health minister
  • Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s defenses against COVID-19 are working and the pandemic situation is currently stable, health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.
“Overall things feel quite stable at this point. The numbers are a bit up, a bit down over the last few weeks,” he told Times Radio.
“Our primary defenses against this virus are working.”
Britain reported 42,776 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since mid-July, and 136 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
World
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus
Sport
Chelsea midfielder Kante tests positive for coronavirus

Norway says bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an ‘act of terror’

Norway says bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an ‘act of terror’
Updated 4 sec ago

Norway says bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an ‘act of terror’

Norway says bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an ‘act of terror’
  • Four women and a man died and two others were injured in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg in Norway’s deadliest attack in a decade
  • Images in the media showed a black arrow sticking out of a wall and what looked like competition-grade arrows lying on the ground
Updated 4 sec ago
KONGSBERG, Norway: The killing of five people in Norway in a bow-and-arrow attack appears to be an “act of terror,” the Norwegian security service said Thursday, with the suspect, a Danish Muslim convert, already on their radar over fears he had been radicalized.

Four women and a man died and two others were injured on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg in Norway’s deadliest attack in a decade.

“The events in Kongsberg currently appear to be an act of terror, but the investigation... will determine in closer detail what the acts were motivated by,” Norway’s intelligence service PST said in a statement.

“We’re talking about a convert to Islam,” police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters on Thursday, adding: “There were fears linked to radicalization previously.”

Saeverud said the 37-year-old suspect had confessed to the facts of the matter during questioning. Those who were killed during the attack were all aged between 50 and 70.

“We are investigating among other things to determine whether this was an act of terror,” Saeverud added.

Reports that linked him to radicalization pre-dated this year, Saeverud said, and police had followed up at the time. “We haven’t had any reports about him in 2021, but earlier,” he said.

“We’re relatively sure that he acted alone.”

PST also confirmed that the suspect was known to them but added they couldn’t give “further details about him.”

It aslo said they didn’t believe the threat level in the country had changed, describing it as “moderate.”

“Our evaluation is that what happened in Kongsberg Wednesday October 13 does not change the national threat assessment,” PST said.

Murder in Norway is rare.
It was the deadliest attack since far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011.

Since then, Norway has seen one other far-right attack, carried out by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi who opened fire into a mosque.

On Thursday it was largely quiet in Kongsberg, a picturesque town of 25,000 people with wooden facades and the foliage changing color for the autumn.

Streets were almost empty with only a light police presence.

A few police officers stood outside a store where part of the attack took place. A glass door there was chipped by a shot.
Two candles flickered outside the town’s church.

The suspect was due to appear before a judge on Friday for a custody hearing.
He was undergoing a psychiatric examination on Thursday, the prosecutor said.

The victims have not yet been named publicly, but one of the wounded was an off-duty police officer who had been in a store.

Norwegian media questioned why it took police more than a half-hour to arrest the suspect after the first reports of the attack.

Police were informed of the attack at 6:13 p.m. (1613 GMT) and the suspect was arrested at 6:47 pm. He fired arrows at police, who responded with warning shots, Saeverud said.

Thomas Nilsen was at home when he heard the screams and said images of war came to mind.

“I thought it was Kabul,” he told AFP.

“I heard children screaming, barking and then the sound of a helicopter circling around my house,” Terje Kristiansen, another witness, said.

“I didn’t sleep much,” he added.

Images in the media showed a black arrow sticking out of a wall and what looked like competition-grade arrows lying on the ground.

Police said Thursday the suspect had also used other weapons, but provided no details.

“These events shake us,” said Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who stepped down Thursday, replaced by Jonas Gahr Store, whose Labour Party won recent parliamentary elections.
Store lamented the “horrible acts,” while Norway’s King Harald said he was “appalled by the tragic events.”

Norwegian police are not normally armed, but after the attack, the National Police Directorate ordered that officers be armed nationwide.
Norway rarely experiences such violence, but 10 years ago Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in the country’s worst massacre since World War II.

Breivik first set off a bomb in Oslo next to the building that housed the office of the prime minister, then went on a shooting spree at a summer camp for left-wing youth on the island of Utoya.

Several planned Daesh-linked attacks have also been foiled by security services.

Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators

Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators
Updated 16 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators

Britain’s RAF begins secret missions to rescue Afghan translators
  • British military aircraft began extracting interpreters who managed to flee Taliban this week, the Telegraph reported
  • RAF planes will land in border regions, rescue stranded foreign nationals
Updated 16 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Air Force is carrying out secret missions to extract Afghan translators who manage to cross the border out of Taliban-run Afghanistan, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

The mission, which is understood to have started this week, could see hundreds of people who worked with British forces during the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan airlifted back to Britain.

The Telegraph did not report the specific locations of the airlifts, but Afghans have been fleeing Taliban rule toward various bordering countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Technology obtained by the Taliban stored databases of civilians working with coalition forces, raising fears of retributory violence against the estimated 300 interpreters left behind when foreign troops withdrew. Many of them were forced into hiding, changing between safe houses to hide their location.

The planes will also extract stranded foreign nationals of allied states and will land in border regions of neighboring states rather than in the larger airports of capital cities. The aircraft being used are capable of landing on rougher terrain than standard craft, including roads, desert, and scrubland.

A government source told the Telegraph: “More RAF aircraft are going in to pick people up from ‘friendly’ nations. We’ll be picking up a variety of foreign nationals, ARAP (translators eligible for evacuation under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy), anyone left behind.”

Another source emphasized that the government had committed to “get as many people out as possible and they will do what they can to make that happen.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “During Operation Pitting (August’s evacuations), we worked tirelessly to safely evacuate as many people out of Afghanistan as possible, airlifting more than 15,000 people from Kabul including thousands of ARAP applicants and their dependents.”

Despite the evacuations of tens of thousands of people, the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan was marred by violence and scenes of chaos.

A suicide bomber killed nearly 200 people — the vast majority of them Afghan civilians — who were trying to escape the country through Kabul airport. Footage showed Afghans dropping from planes as they departed, and some observers compared the withdrawal to the US’ infamous departure from Vietnam decades earlier.

A US airstrike in response to the suicide attack on Kabul airport killed a family of 13, many of them children, and the US later admitted that the strike could have been a mistake.

Britain also faced criticism when an email hotline exclusively for Afghan evacuees hoping to escape the country was closed at short notice.

Despite the challenges, the Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We will continue to do all we can to support those who have supported us, and our commitment to those who are eligible for relocation is not time-limited and will endure.

“The ARAP scheme remains open to applications and we will continue to support those who are eligible.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan RAF Afghan translators Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
AP

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet

China set to send 3 astronauts on longest crewed mission yet
  • The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning
  • The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module of the space station returned in mid-September
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
AP
BEIJING: China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.
It will be China’s longest crewed space mission and set a record for the most time spent in space by Chinese astronauts. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship is expected to be launched into space on a Long March-2F rocket early Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China.
The first crew who served a 90-day mission aboard the main Tianhe core module of the space station returned in mid-September.
The new crew has two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, performed China’s first spacewalk. Wang Yaping, 41, and the only woman on the mission, carried out experiments and led a science class in real-time while traveling on one of China’s earlier experimental space stations. Ye Guangfu, 41, will be traveling into space for the first time.
The three later spoke to reporters through a glass barrier at the Jiuquan base, with Zhai saying the length of the mission would be a challenge, but one he was confident they were prepared to meet.
“After almost two years of training (together), our crew members now know each other well and have a tacit understanding. I believe that with the power and wisdom of our team, (we) will definitely resolve all difficulties,” Zhai said.
Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who lived on Russia’s old Mir space station in 1994 and 1995, holds the record for the longest stay in space at more than 14 months.
The mission is expected to continue the work of the initial crew, who conducted two spacewalks, deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm, and held a video call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
China Manned Space Agency Deputy Director Lin Xiqiang said the rocket was fueled and ready to fly. “All systems conducting the Shenzhou-13 mission have undergone a comprehensive rehearsal. The flight crew is in good condition and our pre-launch preparations are in order,” Lin said at a Thursday briefing.
The crew’s scheduled activities include up to three spacewalks to install equipment in preparation for expanding the station, verifying living conditions in the module and conducting experiments in space medicine and other areas, Lin said.
China’s military, which runs the space program, has released few details but says it will send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional. Shenzhou-13 will be the fifth mission, including trips without crews to deliver supplies.
When completed with the addition of two more modules — named Mengtian and Wentian — the station will weigh about 66 tons, a fraction of the size of the International Space Station, which launched its first module in 1998 and will weigh around 450 tons when completed. Lin said the two additional modules would be sent before the end of next year during the stay of the yet-to-be-named Shenzhou-14 crew.
China was excluded from the International Space Station largely due to US objections over the Chinese program’s secretive nature and close military ties. It made plans to build its own space stations in the early 1990s and had two experimental modules before starting on the permanent station.
US law requires congressional approval for contact between the American and Chinese space programs, but China is cooperating with space experts from countries including France, Sweden, Russia and Italy.
Lin said China was expanding such cooperation, with Ye Guangfu having undergone training with the European Space Agency in 2016, and European astronauts participating in China’s sea survival training in 2017.
“We welcome astronauts from other countries entering our space station and conducting international cooperation,” Lin said. “We believe that after the station enters the operation and utilization phase, more foreign astronauts will visit our station.”
Commenting on his time with the ESA, Ye called it an unforgettable experience that “made me realize that the exploration of the vast space and the construction of a home in space are a shared mission and pursuit for astronauts.”
“I look forward to the day when international colleagues can travel in space together (with us), and I welcome them to visit China’s space station,” Ye said.
China has launched seven crewed missions with a total of 14 astronauts aboard since 2003, when it became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to put a person in space on its own. Two Chinese astronauts have flown twice.
Along with its crewed missions, China has expanded its work on lunar and Mars exploration, including placing a rover on the little-explored far side of the Moon and returning lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.
China this year also landed its Tianwen-1 space probe on Mars, whose accompanying Zhurong rover has been exploring for evidence of life on the red planet.
Other programs call for collecting soil from an asteroid and bring back additional lunar samples. China has also expressed an aspiration to land people on the moon and possibly build a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects. A highly secretive space plane is also reportedly under development.

Afghan refugee is London’s latest knife-crime victim

Afghan refugee is London’s latest knife-crime victim
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan refugee is London’s latest knife-crime victim

Afghan refugee is London’s latest knife-crime victim
  • Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death on Tuesday in the UK capital
  • Friends and family described Wali as a “good boy” who came to London to study
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Friends and family have offered tributes to an 18-year-old Afghan refugee who was stabbed to death this week in southwest London.

Hazrat Wali was killed on Tuesday after a fight broke out near Richmond upon Thames College, in Twickenham, Greater London.

Wali is the 25th teenager to be killed in a knife attack in London this year, which threatens to be the city’s deadliest year of knife crime since 2008, which saw 29 teenagers killed.

A teacher is said to have tried to revive Wali when he was found with stab wounds, and police and paramedics who later arrived on scene also gave him medical attention, but the refugee could not be saved.

Sahil Kochay, a friend of Wali, said: “He was a very good person. Very caring and loved everyone. He didn’t hold any hate towards anybody. He used to stand up for everyone.” 

Kochay added: “I wish I knew why someone would hurt him. He wasn’t the kind of guy to fight.”

A relative of Wali, from Stanmore in northwest London, said the teen had come to London to study.

“Hazrat was a very good boy. He came here to study; he was living all on his own in London. His immediate family are all back in Afghanistan. I saw him in hospital. He had a fight is all that I’ve heard.”

Munira Wilson, Twickenham’s MP, said police were “pursuing a key suspect who is still at large,” but they have yet to make any arrests, or establish a motive for the crime. They have urged members of the public with information about the killing to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, of the Metropolitan Police’s specialist crime command, said: “We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads.

“Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked.

“We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I’d urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately.”

Topics: UK London Hazrat Wali Richmond upon Thames College Twickenham Afghan

Related

Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave
World
Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave
Lord mayor of London discusses key areas of collaboration during Riyadh visit
Saudi Arabia
Lord mayor of London discusses key areas of collaboration during Riyadh visit

Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

Pakistan airline suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference
  • Taliban earlier warned PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air that their Afghan operations risked being blocked unless they agreed to cut ticket prices
  • Flights between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been severely limited since Kabul airport was reopened last month
Updated 14 October 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday after what it called “heavy handed” interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.
The suspension came as the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to levels seen before the fall of the Western-backed Afghan government in August.
“We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities,” a spokesman said.
Earlier, the Taliban warned PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air that their Afghan operations risked being blocked unless they agreed to cut ticket prices, which have reached levels increasingly out of reach for most Afghans.
With most international airlines no longer flying to Afghanistan, tickets for flights to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have been selling for as much as $2,500 on PIA, according to travel agents in Kabul, compared with $120-$150 before.
The Afghan transport ministry said in a statement prices on the route should “be adjusted to correspond with the conditions of a ticket before the victory of the Islamic Emirate” or the flights would be stopped.
It urged passengers and others to report any violations.
Flights between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been severely limited since Kabul airport was reopened last month in the wake of the chaotic evacuation of more than 100,000 Westerners and vulnerable Afghans following the Taliban victory.
PIA said that ever since the new Taliban government was formed, its staff in Kabul had faced last-minute changes in regulations and flight permissions and “highly intimidating behavior” from Taliban commanders.
It said its country representative had been held at gunpoint for hours at one point and was only freed after the Pakistan embassy in Kabul intervened.
With a mounting economic crisis adding to worries about Afghanistan’s future under the Taliban, there has been heavy demand for flights out and the main passport office in Kabul has been besieged by people trying to get travel documents since it reopened this month.
Demand for flights has been further pushed by repeated difficulties at land border crossings into Pakistan.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Pakistan

Related

Update First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul
World
First foreign commercial flight since Taliban takeover lands in Kabul

Latest updates

Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
Why Lebanon could just end up being the surprise package of the Asian Qualifiers to Qatar 2022
PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry
PIF to transfer remaining balance of Al Akaria’s $349m loan to finance ministry
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ma’athar REIT to acquire UAE’s Burjeel hospital for $27.2m
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ma’athar REIT to acquire UAE’s Burjeel hospital for $27.2m
Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
Stability in conflict-hit nations key to tackling illegal immigration to Europe: El-Sisi
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs
Oil prices to stay high as demand grows, says Goldman Sachs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.