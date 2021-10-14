You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive

Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive

Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive
Saudi Arabia’s afforestation campaign has been given a boost with the signing of a deal to plant trees. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6jcx

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive

Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive
  • The National Center for Vegetation Cover inks a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s afforestation campaign has been given a boost with the signing of a deal to plant trees.
The Kingdom’s push to plant large swathes of forest and vegetation is part of its pledge to tackle carbon emissions.
On Thursday, the National Center for Vegetation Cover inked a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to plant more trees in its facilities and cooperate on the implementation of the company’s afforestation projects.
Under the terms of the agreement, the center will provide support and guidance on afforestation, irrigation methods, water sources, the suitability of proposed sites to plant appropriate species, as well as identifying suitable plants for each region and the right time to plant them.
The center will also offer help with research and study programs related to afforestation.
Corporations, government bodies, and research centers throughout Saudi Arabia have been involved in launching a number of community-based afforestation schemes in response to an initiative led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to turn the desert green and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land over the coming decades.
Separately, on Thursday, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority used drones to scatter acacia, wild sidr, clover, lavender, and psyllium seeds, among others.
And to celebrate the annual Oct. 14 Arab Environment Day, it also carried out a cleanup campaign in and around the Rawdat Khuraim Nature Reserve. The event took place in cooperation with the Environmental Green Horizons Society and with the participation of various government authorities.
The initiative aims to raise public awareness through environmental activities and events and promote volunteering.
In addition, it helps students to understand the importance of protecting the environment and increasing vegetation cover, while highlighting the environmental damage caused by waste, and the need for sustainability and social responsibility.
Saudi Arabia’s afforestation campaign has been given a boost with the signing of a deal to plant trees.
The Kingdom’s push to plant large swathes of forest and vegetation is part of its pledge to tackle carbon emissions.
On Thursday, the National Center for Vegetation Cover inked a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to plant more trees in its facilities and cooperate on the implementation of the company’s afforestation projects.
Under the terms of the agreement, the center will provide support and guidance on afforestation, irrigation methods, water sources, the suitability of proposed sites to plant appropriate species, as well as identifying suitable plants for each region and the right time to plant them.
The center will also offer help with research and study programs related to afforestation.
Corporations, government bodies, and research centers throughout Saudi Arabia have been involved in launching a number of community-based afforestation schemes in response to an initiative led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to turn the desert green and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land over the coming decades.
Separately, on Thursday, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority used drones to scatter acacia, wild sidr, clover, lavender, and psyllium seeds, among others.
And to celebrate the annual Oct. 14 Arab Environment Day, it also carried out a cleanup campaign in and around the Rawdat Khuraim Nature Reserve. The event took place in cooperation with the Environmental Green Horizons Society and with the participation of various government authorities.
The initiative aims to raise public awareness through environmental activities and events and promote volunteering.
In addition, it helps students to understand the importance of protecting the environment and increasing vegetation cover, while highlighting the environmental damage caused by waste, and the need for sustainability and social responsibility.

Topics: Saudi Arabia deforestation Saudi enviromment

Related

The campaign focused on planting native tree species which have adapted to Saudi Arabia’s environment and require limited irrigation. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
‘Let’s Make it Green’ campaign plants 10 million trees across Saudi Arabia
Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees video
Saudi Arabia
Cities growing green: Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day

Saudi Human Rights Commission holds symposium for World Mental Health Day
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Human Rights Commission held a virtual symposium for World Mental Health Day 2021 to promote and spread awareness.
It was organized in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and focused on “determining strategies and best practices” to promote human rights in the field of mental health.
Its aim was to identify the best strategies and practices in protecting human rights in the context of mental health, in line with international principles and standards.
The symposium’s first session dealt with the right to health in accordance with international and national standards and the role of stakeholders and national institutions in protecting and promoting mental health and human rights.
The second discussed strengthening the response to health and mental health care with a human rights-based approach.
The third explored the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 under the theme of “Leaving No One Behind: The Rights of Vulnerable Groups.” 

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (SHRC)

Related

Snap launches in-app mental health portal in partnership with UAE Digital Wellbeing Council
Media
Snap launches in-app mental health portal in partnership with UAE Digital Wellbeing Council
Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness
Saudi Arabia
Saudi campaign raises mental health awareness

Riyadh forum explores ways to tackle cyber terrorism

Riyadh forum explores ways to tackle cyber terrorism
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh forum explores ways to tackle cyber terrorism

Riyadh forum explores ways to tackle cyber terrorism
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
SPA

The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition held a workshop at its headquarters in Riyadh for counteracting violent extremism.
The workshop was titled “Reading the future reality of the violent extremism system.”
It discussed the reality and future of violent extremism and the extent to which cyberterrorism has grown intellectually and organizationally for individuals and violent extremism groups.
The workshop was moderated by Dr. Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Duwah from the Islamic Alliance. The secretary-general of the Saudi-mandated Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition and representatives of member states joined the discussion.
It comes within the framework of a series of seminars and lectures as part of the work of the Islamic Alliance with a focus on the academic field, the media field, the field of combating terrorist financing, and the military field.

Topics: Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition Saudi Arabia Cyberterrorism

Related

Tracking Iran’s cyberterrorism
Middle-East
Tracking Iran’s cyberterrorism
Special Pakistan to establish anti-cyberterrorism agency
World
Pakistan to establish anti-cyberterrorism agency

Breast cancer care boost at hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province

Breast cancer care boost at hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Breast cancer care boost at hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province

Breast cancer care boost at hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf province
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ninety glandular and breast tumor operations have been successfully performed in Jouf hospitals in 2021.
In line with the Pink October breast cancer awareness campaign, 100 biopsies were performed and 600 patients were examined during the same period in Jouf. This step is a qualitative leap for surgical operations carried out in the region’s well-equipped oncology centers, according to the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Jouf.
Ninety patients had their treatment successfully concluded without the need for external referral, with the help of medical teams and support programs.
Awareness workshops and seminars were also conducted in a number of institutions across Saudi Arabia. This included shopping centers, schools and universities. 
Known to be the most common cancer in women worldwide, breast cancer is the leading cause of death among Saudi women, according to a study conducted in 2018.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jouf breast cancer Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Related

Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
Middle-East
Health activists fight stigma to raise breast cancer awareness in Gaza
Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Pink ribbon bicycle ride raises breast cancer awareness in Jeddah

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent

Manga signs deal to develop Saudi gaming talent
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Arab region is poised to be one of the fastest-growing new game markets, according to the CEO of Manga Productions Dr. Essam Bukhary.
The company has signed a partnership deal with Telltale, an independent developer and publisher of story-driven games.
Manga will join an upcoming game through a cross-cultural exchange, with talent from Saudi Arabia working alongside Telltale’s development team. The partnership was announced during the Silicon Slopes Summit in Utah. “Together, we can foster a global partnership and empower a whole era of young Saudi talents seeking careers in digital and interactive arts,” Bukhary said.
Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie said: “We’re encouraged by the program Manga Productions has put together to foster the emerging creative and development arts across the Saudi region.”
He added that his team strongly believed in “cultivating the next generation” of game industry talent.
Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh, business development manager at Manga Productions, said: “Our main objective with every partnership is to include training and mentorship possibilities.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia manga

Related

Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia video
Saudi Arabia
Mickey Mouse meets manga at biggest anime cafe in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia
Media
Saudi Research & Media Group signs content licensing agreement with Japanese publisher Kodansha for Manga Arabia

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, cruise company debuts in Saudi Arabia

MSC Bellissima's pool area, which sailed a series of voyages around the Red Sea, as most of the daytime activities take place around the main pool deck. (AN Photo/MSC Cruises)
MSC Bellissima's pool area, which sailed a series of voyages around the Red Sea, as most of the daytime activities take place around the main pool deck. (AN Photo/MSC Cruises)
Updated 14 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, cruise company debuts in Saudi Arabia

MSC Bellissima's pool area, which sailed a series of voyages around the Red Sea, as most of the daytime activities take place around the main pool deck. (AN Photo/MSC Cruises)
  • As part of the Kingdom’s initiatives to open up tourism, the MSC Bellissima started its series of voyages around the Red Sea
  • MSC Cruises had to adapt to pandemic restrictions and hire ‘cruise ambassadors’ to meet the standards of Saudi guests
Updated 14 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

JEDDAH: Timing is everything in business so for a cruise ship company to launch its debut voyage in Saudi Arabia the same year as a global pandemic seemed like a dicey move.

But it did not slow down the well-known Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises, which waited for COVID-19 restrictions to calm down before it hit the open water.

“After what happened with the cruising industry, everything stopped,” Giuseppe Pane, the hotel director of MSC Cruises, told Arab News. “MSC was the first company with big ships to start cruising again and open the sea.”

This was the first year for MSC to cruise in Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s initiatives to open up the country for tourism. The MSC Bellissima, which is longer than three football fields, started its series of voyages around the Red Sea from Jeddah Islamic Port to Aqaba in Jordan and Safaga in Egypt in July 2021. 

Even though MSC was hoping to make a big splash in a post-pandemic world, the company still had to adapt to restrictions and limitations that affected the entire industry. Cruise ships tend to make stops at different ports so each time the vessel docked, the crew and passengers were exposed to different protocols and circumstances.

“These protocols caused a lot of limitations,” Pane said. “What you experience now onboard a three- or four-day trip are just a little part of what cruising is really about.”

Mask mandates, vaccination status, and social distancing are all somewhat new concepts for an international cruising industry that really took off in the 1960s. 

But Pane said MSC was a leading example for other cruising companies who suffered during the pandemic, as it quickly adapted to protocols approved by different governments and ports.

The main example was the number of passengers the MSC Bellissima could take on board. The massive ship was built in 2019 with a capacity of 4,500 passengers, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the boat’s capacity was cut in half. 

The cruise ship’s theater can usually hold up to 975 guests but the empty seats during a show were vast and the same thing was felt inside the many dining areas onboard.

But despite the limitations, Pane said he was happy with the results this year, especially since cruising in the Kingdom is new. 

“The thing that makes me emotional is to see the children crying when they disembark because they are leaving something that they enjoyed,” he said. 

The ship is also equipped with an aquapark, bowling alley, Formula One simulator, kids club, cinema, and shopping gallery with more than 200 brands.

During a four-day cruise, Saudi comedians perform two interactive shows while mixing local flavor, excitement, and plenty of laughs.

Aside from the pandemic, Pane said MSC faced challenges when it launched the cruise in the Kingdom as some of the products the cruise offered did not match the Saudi standards. Especially when it came to entertainment along with food and beverage.

“Wherever you go around the world, the products offered have to adapt to the guests’ taste,” he said.

Pane said MSC had the local culture in mind when it planned out activities. It took some time but Saudis started to enjoy some of the new entertainment options offered. He said guests were shy to take dance lessons during the first few weeks of the trips. But after a while, the participation wheel turned and the dance floor was packed.  

To adapt to the guests’ food and beverage preferences, Pane said MSC recruited a team of Saudi chefs to help design a menu that would satisfy all guests. 

The crew did not want to get lost in translation when dealing with guests so the company hired many employees from the Kingdom who served as “cruise ambassadors” to smooth out communication. 

MSC announced earlier this year that it was open to train and qualify Saudi nationals in all areas of the cruise industry. Their emergence within the staff has been a successful one.

“The team on board was fantastic,” Pane said. 

“What makes me happy is that most of the guests say that they want to come back. They want to bring their families and friends and this means that we are doing a good job. But still, we are always trying to find how we can do better.”

The latest series of MSC Bellissima voyages in Sadi Arabia ended Wednesday. Pane said MSC’s seven-day trips will open again Nov. 13 and continue until March 26, 2022. The ship will be cruising in Asia next summer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cruise Ship Cruise Saudi Travel tourism Vision 2030

Related

Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector
Business & Economy
Cruise company reveals new Saudi trips in win for tourism sector
Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority authorized to undertake projects to develop cruise industry

Latest updates

Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week
Women take lead in Expo 2020’s Climate and Biodiversity Week
Pro-Iran militias warn of ‘very cruel’ response after Israeli strike on Palmyra
Pro-Iran militias warn of ‘very cruel’ response after Israeli strike on Palmyra
Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive
Saudi tree-planting deal boosts Kingdom’s afforestation drive
What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub
What We Are Eating Today: Lazy Masoub
US, Greece expand defense ties amid Mediterranean tensions
US, Greece expand defense ties amid Mediterranean tensions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.