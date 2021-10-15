You are here

  • Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37

In this picture taken on October 14, 2021, Afghan children walk past their bullet-ridden school at Babro village in Arghandab district. (AFP
AP

  • The blast occurred at the Imam Bargah mosque and caused heavy casualties
AP

KABUL: Suicide bombers assaulted a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that was packed with worshippers attending weekly Friday prayers, killing at least 37 people and wounding more than 70, according to a hospital official and an eyewitness.
The attack on the Imam Barga mosque came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Daesh affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.
Murtaza, an eye-witness who like many Afghans goes by one name, said four suicide bombers attacked the mosque. Two detonated their explosives at a security gate, allowing the other two to run inside and strike the congregation of worshippers.
Speaking to The Associated Press by phone, he said Friday prayers are typically attended by around 500 people.
Video footage from the scene showed bodies scattered across blood-stained carpets, with survivors walking around in a daze or crying out in anguish.
A local hospital official was not authorized to brief media and so confirmed the casualty toll on condition of anonymity.
The extremist group, which is opposed to the ruling Taliban, views Shiite Muslims as apostates deserving of death. Daesh has claimed a number of deadly bombings across the country since the Taliban seized power in August amid the withdrawal of US forces. The group has also targeted Taliban fighters in smaller attacks.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi confirmed the explosion and said an investigation was underway, without providing further details.
The Taliban have pledged to restore peace and security after decades of war. Both the Taliban and Daesh adhere to a rigid interpretation of Islamic law, but Daesh is far more radical, viewing itself as part of a worldwide Islamic caliphate that includes better-known branches in Iraq and Syria.
The Taliban and Daesh are Sunni Muslims, but they are bitterly split by ideology and have fought each other on numerous occasions.
That Taliban have pledged to protect Afghanistan’s Shiite minority, which suffered persecution during the last period of Taliban rule, in the 1990s.

Relative reveals stabbed Afghan refugee teen’s final moments

Arab News

  • Hazrat Wali, 18, attacked by group of 8 males in London
  • “His last words were, ‘I don’t know why I’ve been stabbed. What’s my fault? What’s my sin?’”
Arab News

LONDON: The relative of an Afghan teen stabbed to death in London has revealed what the refugee said in the last moments.

Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed on Tuesday after being attacked by a group of eight males, The Times reported. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder.

A relative told The Times that Wali had phoned his friend, who ran to him on a field near their shared college.

By the time he had reached him just one of the attackers remained, who his friend hauled off Wali to find he had been stabbed.

Wali turned to him and said: “Please help me, I’m falling.” He collapsed and “blood started coming out of his nose.” 

The relative said: “His last words were, ‘I don’t know why I’ve been stabbed. What’s my fault? What’s my sin? Can you please tell me why I’ve been stabbed? Why?’”

Wali and his twin brother fled Afghanistan when they were just 12, and arrived in Europe as unaccompanied minors.

The boys were later transferred to the UK under European regulations that allow children to claim asylum in any EU country.

Wali was the 25th teenager to be stabbed to death this year in the UK. A member of school staff said his main attacker was a “fellow student” who had confronted him over “something stupid,” and Wali had told a teacher giving him CPR who had stabbed him.

A student said: “One of my teachers was saying that he was humble and a nice guy who always got on with work.”

UK lab suspended after false negative COVID tests

Reuters

Reuters
LONDON: A COVID-19 testing laboratory in central England has been suspended over concern that it has been incorrectly giving negative PCR test results to people who are infected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) said on Friday.
NHS Test and Trace launched an investigation into a lab in Wolverhampton after reports of people getting negative PCR test results after testing positive on rapid lateral flow devices (LFDs).
Government advice says PCR tests are more accurate than LFDs, and people can stop self-isolating if a positive LFD result is followed by a negative PCR test result.
UKSHA said that an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results, mainly in South West England, possibly underestimating the number of people with coronavirus between Sept 8. and Oct. 12.
“We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation,” Dr. Will Welfare, Public Health Incident Director
“There is no evidence of any faults with LFD or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided.”
Immensa Health Clinic, who run the lab, said they were “fully collaborating” with UKSHA in the investigation.
UKSHA said it was an isolated incident in one laboratory, with samples now being redirected to other labs.
It added the Immensa lab was only a small part of the national network, so overall testing availability was unaffected, and people with a positive LFD test result should continue to get it confirmed with a PCR.

Le Drian and Borrell in Saudi Arabia: two visits to seal bilateral relations

Khattar Abou Diab

  • The French minister’s visit helped to deepen Franco-Saudi relations in the cultural, environmental and economic fields
  • On the Iranian nuclear issue, the two sides agreed on the need for an arrangement that blocks Iran’s access to nuclear weapons
Khattar Abou Diab

PARIS: Two European ministerial visits made the headlines in the Saudi capital last week. Meetings with French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell underline the growing European interest in consultations with Saudi Arabia, which is a key player. However, from Riyadh’s point of view, it is the European and French acts on several regional issues which give credibility to these European initiatives.

Constructive Franco-Saudi exchange

Jean-Yves Le Drian was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also met his Saudi counterpart and the Kingdom’s Culture and Energy ministers.

French sources said the visit helped to deepen relations in the cultural, environmental and economic fields, particularly in the digital, transport and green energy sectors.

The talks covered the major regional crises. The French minister reaffirmed France’s commitment to stability and security in the region, recalling the dynamic of regional dialogue initiated by the Baghdad conference at the end of August. On the war in Yemen and Gulf security, Paris reiterated its support for the Saudi initiative for the cessation of hostilities and the continuation of Saudi-Iranian dialogue. On the Iranian nuclear issue, the two sides agreed on the need for an arrangement that guarantees Iran’s non-access to nuclear weapons.

The French minister pointed out the obstacles that complicate the relaunch of the Vienna process and put forward the European point of view, which considers the return to the joint action plan (JCPOA) of 2015 to be the only way to block the scenario of a nuclear Iranian state or “nuclear threshold state.”

Riyadh reminded its visitor of the importance of dealing with matters closely linked to the nuclear issue, such as ballistic missiles and Iranian interference at the regional level.

The critical Lebanese issue

Lebanon has been on the agenda of all recent meetings between Paris and Riyadh.

Despite the French minister’s denial of any Franco-Iranian bilateral deal concerning Lebanon, Riyadh remains unconvinced by the new formation of power in Beirut and its ability to liberate Lebanon from the Iranian grip embodied by Hezbollah. The Saudi leadership reportedly informed Le Drian that “the government formed and lead by Mikati has maintained this supremacy instead of softening it.”

Le Drian therefore returned to Paris disappointed in this regard.

In response to Paris’ desire for Riyadh to regain its traditional role of donor to a drained Lebanon, Saudi Arabia pointed out that it has been providing aid for a long time. It said that in recent years primarily the dominant role of Hezbollah had been responsible for the multidimensional crisis. Moreover, the involvement of a party that relies on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the transport of fighters, arms, advisers and equipment from Syria to Yemen clearly harms the strategic security of the Kingdom, as well as that of other Arab countries.

Paris may be betting on the new Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, but an Arab source in Cairo understands that Riyadh does not share this view and doubts the potential performance of this Prime Minister, who seems “hesitant and ineffective.”

New European orientation

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, visited Saudi Arabia as part of a tour of the Gulf states. He was looking to gain support and strengthen strategic cooperation between Europe and the Arabian Peninsula on issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

This is the first time that Borrell has toured the Gulf since taking office in 2019. The interest of Brussels in this region derives in particular from the reforms undertaken in countries such as Saudi Arabia with its Vision 2030. Besides its political and strategic interest, this opening could offer a great economic opportunity to Europe. European investments in the Gulf offer benefits for both sides in an uncertain economic context still undermined by the pandemic.

During his talks in Riyadh with his Saudi counterparts, the Spanish diplomat said that geopolitical cooperation was one of the EU’s priorities. Brussels is looking to develop its foreign policy by building alliances with reliable partners. The EU is placing emphasis on the importance of ties with the Arab Gulf states after Washington shifted its foreign policy focus to the Indo-Pacific. Discussing his visit, Borrell said that “the meetings in Riyadh were essential because Saudi Arabia is an important player on the global and multilateral stage.”

More generally, the EU intended to relaunch its cooperation with the GCC so that clear commitments can be made at the conference of signatory countries of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

Two Indian soldiers killed as Kashmir tensions escalate

AFP

  • Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Suspected rebels killed an Indian army officer and a trooper during a manhunt in Kashmir, where 22 people have died in spiralling violence in the past two weeks, officials said Friday.
The soldiers were chasing rebels in a forested area in southern Kashmir when a gunbattle erupted late Thursday, Col. Devendar Anand told AFP.
The hunt in the Mendhar region had been intensified since five soldiers were killed nearby three days earlier.
Violence in the Muslim-majority territory, also claimed by Pakistan, has escalated since last week, when armed militants staged attacks that left seven civilians dead, including three from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities.
Some members of the minority communities have since left the restive Kashmir valley fearing they will be targeted, media reported, echoing scenes during another surge in violence in the 1990s when thousands of Hindus fled the region.
Eight suspected rebels have also been killed in battles and military raids in the past two weeks, police said. More than 120 have been killed this year.
The family of one of the dead suspects has denied that the youth had any links to recent attacks, saying he was detained by soldiers and killed in a staged incident in custody.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two wars over the Himalayan region.
An armed rebellion erupted in Indian Kashmir in 1989 and tens of thousands have been killed since. Separatist groups and parties demand independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.
Tensions have also risen since the Hindu nationalist government ended the region’s semi-autonomy and put it under direct central control in August 2019.
Pakistan denies India’s repeated accusations that it supports the rebels.

Norway attacker handed over to health services: prosecutor

AFP

  • A psychiatric evaluation began on Thursday, which was expected to take up to several months
  • Doubts have arisen about the mental health of the man identified as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen
AFP

OSLO: The man who killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services, the prosecution said Friday, amid speculation he may have mental health issues.
“He was handed over to health services on Thursday evening after an evaluation of his health condition,” prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP.
Doubts have arisen about the mental health of the man identified as Danish citizen Espen Andersen Brathen, and whether he can be held legally responsible for the attack.
He has confessed to the killings.
A psychiatric evaluation began on Thursday, which was expected to take up to several months.
Meanwhile, a judge was to decide later Friday whether to hold Brathen in detention. The prosecution has asked for him to be held for four weeks, the first two in isolation.
If the judge grants the prosecution’s request, he would not be jailed but rather held in medical care, the prosecutor said.
While police have said the attack was probably an act of terror, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of mental health problems.
“There is no doubt that the actual act appears as if it could be an act of terror, but it’s important that the investigation continues and that we establish the motive of the suspect,” the head of Norway’s intelligence service PST, Hans Sverre Sjovold, told a news conference on Thursday.
“This is a person who has been in and out of the health system for some time,” Sjovold said.

