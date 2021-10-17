US digital asset firm Bakkt plans IPO

Petchem, banking shares push up Saudi stock market

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday rose by 0.6 percent, after increases in banking, petrochemical and real estate stocks.

The index was up 74 points, closing at 11,773 points.

Shares of ACWA Power, Petro Rabigh and Kayan traded heavily during the day.

Jabal Omar shares rose by 5.8 percent which jacked up the market. NCB shares followed the lead by moving up 1 percent, which is the highest closing since its listing on the stock market.

However, the major gainers on Sunday were MESC (6.6 percent), Petro Rabigh (6.2 percent), Jabal Omar (5.8 percent), Walaa (5.3 percent), and AlHokair Group (4.6 percent).

Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market index, Nomu, also gained 64.97 points, up by 0.27 percent and closed at 24,064.45 points.