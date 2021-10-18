TASI down by 0.1% as petrochemicals fall: Market wrap

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday by 0.1 percent, or 15 points, to 11.758 points.

Petrochemical shares, led by SABIC falling by 1.5 percent, pushed the market down.

Some 193.5 million of shares changed hands in 337.000 deals, with heavy trading in ACWA Power, Kayan, and SABIC.

Yansab's share fell by 4.8 percent, after the company announced a decline in its Q3 profits by more than 8 percent.

Leejam also recorded the highest close since listing at SR106.80.

Other News:

Arabian Centers and Fawaz Al Hokair companies announced an agreement to acquire 51 percent of an e-commerce platform, VogaCloset, at a value of SR138 million.

VogaCloset also transferred 25.5 percent of its share capital to Arabian Centers Company, following a capital increase .

However, insurance companies topped the gains today, led by Arabia Insurance reaching SR41.60.

Amana Insurance, Saudi Enaya and Salamarose gained between 5 percent, and 9 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market index, Nomu, gained 228.70 points, down by 0.95 percent, closing at 23,835.75 points.