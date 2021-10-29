You are here

  • Home
  • Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change

Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change

Sabir Gul, 69, prunes a plant in Karachi on Tuesday. Gul is hoping to make a difference in the climate-change war. (AN photo)
Sabir Gul, 69, prunes a plant in Karachi on Tuesday. Gul is hoping to make a difference in the climate-change war. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pmm3

Updated 12 sec ago

Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change

Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change
Updated 12 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI, Pakistan: It is more than five decades ago since Sabir Gul first arrived in Karachi from a small town in northwestern Pakistan but he still remembers the mild, cooling weather of the port city as he got off the bus to start a new life.

That was in 1968, but since then Karachi has become one of the planet’s climate hotspots, according to the World Bank. In April, the city and financial hub of the country had its hottest day since 1947 when the mercury rose to 43.6 degrees Celsius. In June 2015, 1,500 people died due to heat stroke and dehydration during a heatwave.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2020, issued by think tank Germanwatch, ranked Pakistan fifth on a list of countries most affected by planetary heating over the past two decades — even though the south Asian nation contributes only a fraction of global greenhouse gases.

Gul reckons there is only one way to fight the raging climate war: By planting more trees and taking care of the ones that exist.

In his quest to bring down temperatures in Karachi, the retired gardener has planted 4,000 trees in the city with the help of the former chairman of a union council and leader of the Al-Khidmat charity organization, Junaid Mukati.

“I worked as a gardener for 23 years, but when I retired, I thought I should do something for the people of this city. Then Junaid Mukati came up with the idea of developing green localities, and I told him it was the best thing we could do,” Gul said.

Together they planted thousands of trees. “Now I take care of them just like I take care of my children,” he added.

Scientists point out that as trees grow, they help stop climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the air, storing carbon in the trees and soil, and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. Trees also offer cooling shade in places such as Karachi, attract birds and wildlife, purify the air, prevent soil erosion, and clean water.

But in the absence of a massive tree-planting drive, officials fear Karachi will only get hotter and more unlivable.

“Karachi’s maximum daytime average temperature for the last 30 years is 32.51 degrees, and night-time minimum normal temperature is 21.67 degrees,” Pakistan’s Meteorological Department director, Sardar Sarfaraz, said.

But between 1991 and 2020, Karachi’s day and night temperatures increased by 0.77 and 1.53 degrees, respectively, he added. 

“With this prevailing trend, it is statistically expected that Karachi’s day and night temperature may rise by 0.3 degrees to 0.5 degrees Celsius in the next 10 years,” Sarfaraz said, figures he described as “alarming and severe.”

In 2018, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an ambitious five-year tree-planting program, the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, to counter the rising temperatures, flooding, droughts, and other extreme weather in the country that scientists have linked to climate change.

In June, the economic survey report said 350 million trees and 814.6 million plants were seeded in the country under the program.

In Karachi too, the capital of Sindh province, the provincial government said it had conducted several plantation campaigns. City administrator Murtaza Wahab told Arab News that several urban forests would be created in the city.

But more needed to be done, Gul said, and quickly. “Trees will benefit our coming generations. They are the best remedy against heat waves.”

Topics: Karachi climate change Global Climate Risk Index 2020 heat waves

Related

Update Saudi Arabia launches two initiatives at cost of $10.4 billion to combat climate change: Crown Prince
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches two initiatives at cost of $10.4 billion to combat climate change: Crown Prince
Turkey’s Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming
Middle-East
Turkey’s Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband vows to continue hunger strike

An Iranian appeals court upheld a verdict earlier this month which sentenced an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran to another year in prison, her lawyer said Saturday. (AFP/File Photo)
An Iranian appeals court upheld a verdict earlier this month which sentenced an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran to another year in prison, her lawyer said Saturday. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband vows to continue hunger strike

An Iranian appeals court upheld a verdict earlier this month which sentenced an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran to another year in prison, her lawyer said Saturday. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Richard Ratcliffe says he is ‘disappointed’ with UK govt after meeting with foreign secretary
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran for over five years now, on Thursday vowed to continue the hunger strike that he began on Sunday following a meeting with the UK’s Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

He accused the British government of being “too timid” in its efforts to bring home his wife from detention in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, was seized in Iran in 2016 and then jailed, initially on national security charges — which she has always vehemently denied — and then later on charges of creating anti-regime propaganda.

She has spent five years in Iran’s notorious Evin prison, and an additional year under house arrest in her family’s Tehran home. She has not seen her daughter Gabriella for two years.

In his meeting with Truss, Ratcliffe brought along a painted stone to remind her of the government’s promise to leave no stone unturned in its attempts to bring home his wife. After the meeting, he told the BBC that he is “disappointed” with the government.

“My criticism of the British government is they’ve not prioritized the safety of British citizens in the course of their nuclear negotiations, in the course of their discussions with Iran and other stuff’s been more important,” he said. “And actually nothing is more important for the government than protecting its own citizens.”

He is pitched up in two tents near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence and the Foreign Office, with a sign reading “Free Nazanin.”

Ratcliffe undertook a hunger strike outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2019, and Gabriella was later allowed to return from Iran to the UK.

On Monday, his local MP Tulip Siddiq told Parliament that his hunger strike is an appeal to Truss and Johnson to “do more to challenge Iran’s hostage-taking and to bring Nazanin home.”

The Foreign Office said: “Iran’s decision to proceed with these baseless charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal she is going through. Instead of threatening to return Nazanin to prison Iran must release her permanently so she can return home.” It added that it will do “all we can” to help her return home, and will continue to press Iran.

Topics: Iran UK Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Iranian court upholds new 1-year sentence for Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Middle-East
Iranian court upholds new 1-year sentence for Zaghari-Ratcliffe
British police allegedly tried to remove protesting husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
World
British police allegedly tried to remove protesting husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households
Updated 28 October 2021
Reuters

UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households
  • Study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population
  • The researchers underlined that did not weaken the argument for vaccination
Updated 28 October 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves.
The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population.
The researchers underlined that did not weaken the argument for vaccination as the best way of reducing serious illness from COVID-19 and said booster shots were required.
They found infections in the vaccinated cleared more quickly, but the peak viral load remained similar to the unvaccinated.
“By carrying out repeated and frequent sampling from contacts of COVID-19 cases, we found that vaccinated people can contract and pass on infection within households, including to vaccinated household members,” Dr. Anika Singanayagam, co-lead author of the study, said.
“Our findings provide important insights into... why the Delta variant is continuing to cause high COVID-19 case numbers around the world, even in countries with high vaccination rates.”
The study, which enrolled 621 participants, found that of 205 household contacts of people with Delta COVID-19 infection, 38 percent of household contacts who were unvaccinated went on to test positive, compared to 25 percent of vaccinated contacts.
Vaccinated contacts who tested positive for COVID-19 on average had received their shots longer ago than those who tested negative, which the authors said was evidence of waning immunity and supported the need for booster shots.
Imperial epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said that the transmissibility of Delta meant that it was unlikely Britain would reach “herd immunity” for long.
“That may happen in the next few weeks: if the epidemic’s current transmission peaks and then starts declining, we have by definition in some sense reached herd immunity, but it is not going to be a permanent thing,” he told reporters.
“Immunity wanes over time, it is imperfect, so you still get transmission happening, and that is why the booster program is so important.”

Topics: Coronavirus Delta variant Imperial College London

Related

Special After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
World
After delta surge, Philippines reports low-risk for COVID-19
Israel reports subvariant of Delta coronavirus strain
Middle-East
Israel reports subvariant of Delta coronavirus strain

Greece marks day it said ‘No’ to Mussolini

Greece marks day it said ‘No’ to Mussolini
Updated 28 October 2021
AP

Greece marks day it said ‘No’ to Mussolini

Greece marks day it said ‘No’ to Mussolini
  • Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected a pre-dawn Italian ultimatum to allow its forces to enter Greek territory
  • Italian troops invaded hours later, prompting Greece’s entry into World War II, in which outnumbered and outgunned Greek forces successfully repulsed the Italians
Updated 28 October 2021
AP

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Fighter jets flew over the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki Thursday as parachutists landed and troops marched in the city’s center to mark a national holiday commemorating Greece’s defiance of Fascist Italy that forced it to enter World War II.
But some student parades traditionally held in municipalities across Greece were canceled, especially in northern areas which have seen a spike in coronavirus infections, fueled by low vaccination rates in those areas.
Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected a pre-dawn Italian ultimatum to allow its forces to enter Greek territory and take control of parts of it.
Italian troops invaded hours later, prompting Greece’s entry into the war, in which outnumbered and outgunned Greek forces successfully repulsed the Italians only to be overwhelmed months later by a separate German invasion.
“The anniversary of ‘No’ is a day of honor and pride for our nation,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said, adding that the country’s actions in 1940 “remind us of everything we can achieve when we are united.”
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who attended a student parade in a southern suburb of Athens, said the day honored “those who fought against fascism and the conqueror.”
“Today we have the right to look to the future with more confidence and more optimism,” he said, adding that Greece was now stronger both geopolitically and economically.
“I wish and hope we can move forward in this future with the unity the times demand and always have the discretion to tell the difference between the useful ‘yes’ and the necessary ‘no’.”
Last year’s parades were canceled as the country grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. This year, most were allowed to go ahead, although Thessaloniki’s military parade was somewhat pared down, with only military, fire service and security forces parading without the participation of many of the civic groups and associations that traditionally take part. Participants and spectators alike were asked to wear masks.
But several municipalities and regions across northern Greece canceled parades by schoolchildren amid spiking coronavirus cases.
Just over 61 percent of Greece’s population of around 11 million has been fully vaccinated, and only slightly more — just under 64 percent — has received at least one dose. The country has been seeing increasing coronavirus infections, particularly in the north, with intensive care units beginning to fill up.
New infections are over 3,000 per day with dozens of deaths, and ICUs set aside for COVID-19 patients in the country are now at an average 77 percent capacity. On Wednesday, Greece reported 63 deaths and 3,651 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total death toll to 15,770 since the start of the pandemic, with 728,210 confirmed cases.

Topics: Greece ‘Oxi’ (No) Day Kyriakos Mitsotakis WWII

Related

Greece can be European market ‘entry point’ for Middle East solar power: PM Mitsotakis
Business & Economy
Greece can be European market ‘entry point’ for Middle East solar power: PM Mitsotakis
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Businessman who organized flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

Businessman who organized flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

Businessman who organized flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

Businessman who organized flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted
  • David Henderson texted a number of people telling them to stay silent, warning it would ‘open a can of worms’
  • The former Royal Air Force officer admitted in court he had feared an investigation into his business dealings
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

LONDON: The businessman who organized the 2019 flight that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala was Thursday found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.
David Henderson, 67, was convicted by a majority verdict of 10 to two over the death of the 28-year-old forward by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.
The plane carrying Sala crashed into the English Channel on January 21, 2019, killing him and pilot David Ibbotson, 59.
Sala had signed for Cardiff City, who were then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15 million (18 million euros, $20 million) from French side Nantes.
It took the jury seven-and-a-half hours to convict Henderson, the aircraft operator, whom the trial heard had arranged the flight with football agent William “Willie” McKay.
He had asked Ibbotson to fly the plane as he was away on holiday with his wife in Paris.
Ibbotson, who regularly flew for Henderson, did not hold a commercial pilot’s license, a qualification to fly at night, and his rating to fly the single-engine Piper Malibu had expired.
The jury heard how just moments after finding out the plane had gone down, Henderson texted a number of people telling them to stay silent, warning it would “open a can of worms.”
The former Royal Air Force officer admitted in court he had feared an investigation into his business dealings.
Prosecutor Martin Goudie said Henderson had been “reckless or negligent” in the way he operated the plane, putting his business above the safety of passengers.
In his closing speech, he claimed Henderson ran an “incompetent, undocumented and dishonest organization.”
Stephen Spence, defending, said his client’s actions were “purely a paperwork issue” and had not led to a likelihood of danger.
He told the court the only difference between a commercial license and the private license held by Ibbotson was whether you could carry passengers for money or not, and not about ability.
Henderson had already admitted a separate offense of attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorization.
The judge granted Henderson bail to return to be sentenced for both offenses on November 12.
He faces maximum sentences of five years’ imprisonment for endangering the aircraft and two years for the lesser charge.
A British air accident investigation report published in March last year concluded Ibbotson was not licensed to fly the plane or to fly at night.
It assessed that he lost control and flew too fast as he tried to avoid bad weather, and that both he and Sala were affected by carbon monoxide poisoning before the crash.
Sala’s body was recovered from the seabed in February 2019 but that of Ibbotson was never found.
Two months after Sala’s body was discovered, his father, Horacio Sala, died of a heart attack in Argentina.

Topics: Emiliano Sala David Ibbotson David Henderson

Related

Owner of plane in Sala crash ‘forbade use of pilot’
World
Owner of plane in Sala crash ‘forbade use of pilot’
Emiliano Sala’s father Horacio dies aged 58
World
Emiliano Sala’s father Horacio dies aged 58

UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26

UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26

UN calls for more climate adaptation cash from COP26
  • Climate adaptation means adjusting to the current effects of climate change and preparing for its predicted impacts in future
  • UN's trade and development agency said a round-the-world effort was needed to address the climate crisis
Updated 28 October 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations on Thursday called for nations at the upcoming COP26 climate change summit to increase funding for developing countries to adapt.
Climate adaptation means adjusting to the current effects of climate change and preparing for its predicted impacts in future.
The approach is crucial in developing countries, which are more vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change — floods, drought, heatwaves and wildfires, for example.
The UN’s trade and development agency said Thursday that a round-the-world effort was needed to address the climate crisis, with a focus on helping poorer countries adapt to changing weather.
“Climate change has no borders. So our strategy to adapt to it must be globally coordinated,” UNCTAD chief Rebeca Grynspan told reporters.
“Aligning ambition and action will require... a concerted effort at the multilateral level to ensure adequate funding for developing countries to adapt to the worsening impact of ever-increasing climate change events.”
The cost of adapting to climate change in developing nations could reach $300 billion in 2030 and, if mitigation targets are not met, up to $500 billion in 2050, said UNCTAD.
However, current funding levels are less than a quarter of the amount envisaged for 2030, and the report warns that relying on private finance will not serve the countries that need it most.
UNCTAD called for debt relief and restructuring for developing countries and for increased availability of capital for multilateral development banks.
UN economists have said that this capital could be financed by green bonds or by reallocating subsidies from fossil fuels.
According to the UN, the economic losses from climate disasters are proportionally three times worse in developing states than in high-income countries.
The landmark COP26 climate change conference kicking off Sunday in Glasgow is being billed as the best chance to reverse catastrophic climate change before it’s too late.

Topics: United Nations COP26 climate change climate adaptation

Related

Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
World
Queen Elizabeth II won’t visit COP26 UN climate conference after health scare
Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries
Business & Economy
Greenhouse gas levels reach record amid COP26 worries

Latest updates

Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change
Gardener plants 4,000 trees in Pakistan in bid to help mitigate climate change
How Saudi Arabia’s Nitaqat program benefits the youth
How Saudi Arabia’s Nitaqat program benefits the youth
Future Investment Initiative concludes on a note of optimism and hope
Future Investment Initiative concludes on a note of optimism and hope
Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy
Support package affirms that Saudi Arabia has always backed Pakistan, says envoy
AlUla seeks to attract foreign investors in its $15bn first phase funding
AlUla seeks to attract foreign investors in its $15bn first phase funding

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.