Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border
A German police officer detains a migrant, reportedly coming from Iraq through Belarus and Poland, during a patrol near the German-Polish border, in Frankfurt on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 29 October 2021
  • The 32-year-old had been dead for "several hours" when police found the group in Saxony on Friday morning
  • Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus
AFP

BERLIN: German police said Friday they had found a dead Iraqi man among around 30 people apparently smuggled across the Polish border in a van.
The 32-year-old had been dead for “several hours” when police found the group near the van outside the town of Schoepstal in Saxony on Friday morning, they said.
The driver, a 48-year-old man of Turkish origin, reportedly fled the scene but was later detained.
Germany has seen a surge in illegal migrants entering the country from Poland in recent months, most coming via Belarus.
The EU accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of flying migrants from the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then sending them into the bloc on foot in retaliation for sanctions imposed over a crackdown on the opposition.
More than 6,100 illegal migrants have entered Germany via Poland since the start of the year, according to German authorities.
To cope with the influx, Berlin this week tightened its border controls with Poland, with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer deploying 800 extra police officers.
On Wednesday, Seehofer said more than 1,000 migrants had entered in a single day this week for the first time in many years.
“If you extrapolate that to a month, then you can see that there is an urgent need for action,” he told Bild TV.
Last Saturday, a suspected smuggler was taken into custody after 31 illegal migrants from Iraq were found in a van near the Polish border.
The influx has provided fuel for Germany’s extreme right, with police last week breaking up a rally of around 50 armed activists who had gathered to oppose migrants trying to cross the border.
The German government on Friday said “responsibility for resolving this crisis clearly lies with Minsk,” repeating Berlin’s position that Belarus is exploiting refugees “as a means of exerting political pressure.”

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Updated 56 min 1 sec ago
  • The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time including some virtual audiences
  • Decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference
AP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.
“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.
The decision comes just days after Elizabeth canceled her planned appearance at the UN climate conference in Glasgow — a move that dashed the hopes of Britain’s Conservative government which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.
The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle — the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week. The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Oct. 20 for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.
The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port

Updated 29 October 2021
  • Turkish-flagged freighter was located by a Greek search and rescue vessel east of Crete
  • There was no indication that anybody on board was in ill health
AP

ATHENS, Greece: A small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea miles off the island of Crete is being towed to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday.
A coast guard statement said the Turkish-flagged freighter was located by a Greek search and rescue vessel east of Crete. Greek authorities had earlier been informed that the cargo ship was crippled and in need of assistance.
There was no indication that anybody on board was in ill health. The nationalities of the passengers and crew were unknown.
“Right now, the important thing is to get the ship to a safe anchorage,” an official with knowledge of the operation told The Associated Press. The official, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said later that the vessel remained east of Crete and by nightfall there had still been no decision on where it would be taken.
A photograph posted by the coast guard showed scores of people, apparently mostly men, standing in groups on the deck of a small, battered-looking freighter with what appeared to be the name “Vatha” painted on her bows.
The coast guard said the ship had set off from Turkey and had been heading for Italy, where smuggling rings frequently send migrants by sea — particularly after Greece toughened border policing and maritime patrols over the past 18 months.
Usually they use yachts, and a large vessel capable of carrying several hundred people would mark a shift in tactics by smugglers.
The coast guard said that because of the number of people on the ship it was “one of the biggest search and rescue operations carried out in the eastern Mediterranean.”
The last time a vessel carrying several hundred migrants was located in Greece was in late 2014, again off Crete. The 77-meter (250-foot) Baris cargo ship ran into trouble in international waters with nearly 600 people on board and was towed by a Greek naval frigate to the Cretan port of Ierapetra.
The passengers, mostly Syrians, told officials they had paid smugglers $2,000 to $6,000 for a passage from Turkey to Italy on the aging rust bucket.
A couple more cargo ships were also located around the same time heading for Italy. But the use of vessels that size eased soon afterwards, as by then smugglers were offering a cheaper and quicker — though by no means safer — way into the European Union.
Crammed into flimsy dinghies, almost a million people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa crossed from the Turkish coast to the Greek islands, seeking to proceed through Greece to more prosperous EU countries.

Asylum seekers in Britain housed in mock jail cells

Updated 29 October 2021
  • Some had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya
  • Rights group: “Unthinkable that Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety”
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum seekers are being housed by the British government in a former courthouse that was turned into a hostel and promises guests a stay in “an authentic prison cell.”

Some of the asylum seekers held in the accommodation had previously been imprisoned in their home countries, including Libya, The Guardian reported.

They told the newspaper that the experience of being locked up in the cell-like conditions has traumatized them again.

The unidentified hostel was previously a courthouse that had a prison wing, much of which has been preserved, including the cell windows, prison-style bunk beds and heavy cell doors.

The Home Office has said asylum seekers are staying in “regular hotel accommodation,” and the part of the building with “experience rooms” is not accessible.

Internal Home Office email discussions about how to respond to The Guardian’s questions were inadvertently sent to another media outlet, which passed the correspondence on to the newspaper. 

In those emails, one official said: “I’ve called them experience rooms to avoid saying prison. Can we say that no one has stayed in court rooms or were they inappropriately placed there?”

That same email chain also revealed that officials visited the hostel on Oct. 25 and discovered overcrowding and a courtroom “fully set.”

One asylum seeker staying in the accommodation told The Guardian: “Everything is so bad here. Some of us have been through Libya where we have been imprisoned or have been tortured in other places. It makes us feel very bad to be living in a prison building even though we are not locked in.

“We were in another place before they put us here which was better than this. They just move us around like animals. They don’t care about us at all.” He added: “We are all sleeping close together and we are worried that we will catch Covid.”

Maddie Harris, founder of the Humans for Rights Network, said: “It is unthinkable that the Home Office is using this place to accommodate people seeking safety, many of whom will have been detained in countries such as Syria and Libya.

“This is extremely traumatizing for them. This accommodation must immediately be closed and residents provided with safe, secure accommodation that does not resemble a prison.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Due to unprecedented demand we have had to use temporary accommodation such as hotels to meet our statutory duties.

“The health and wellbeing of those in our care is our priority, which is why all accommodation must meet relevant health and safety legislation with a strict adherence to Public Health England guidelines.”

UN chief warns G20 of 'serious risk' of failure at climate talks

Updated 29 October 2021
  • "There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver," Guterres told journalists, on the eve of a weekend meeting of G20 heads of state
  • Leaders of advanced economies are expected to discuss climate change ahead of marathon UN COP26 climate talks
AFP

ROME: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned global leaders Friday that upcoming climate talks in the Scottish city Glasgow could fail without renewed trust among G20 leaders, calling for “more ambition and more action.”
“There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver,” Guterres told journalists, on the eve of a weekend meeting of G20 heads of state in Rome.
The leaders of advanced economies are expected to discuss climate change ahead of marathon UN COP26 climate talks beginning Monday in Glasgow, but those talks could fail if trust between G20 members was not re-established, Guterres said.
“If we want real success and not just a mirage, we need more ambition and more action,” Guterres said.
“That will only be possible with a massive mobilization of political will, and that requires trust among the key actors,” Guterres said, adding that such trust was “in short supply.”
Guterres has repeatedly sounded the alarm before, and warned again Friday of the coming “climate catastrophe” if G20 countries fail to act, pointing to their responsibility as producers of the largest share of global emissions.
“This is not a prediction, this is a warning,” he said.
“We are still on time to put things on track, and I think the G20 meeting is the opportunity to do that.”
“On all our climate goals we have miles to go and we must pick up the pace,” said Guterres.
“It is not too late but we must act now.”
Continued disagreements between G20 member countries, which are at different stages of development, come amid the absence of two key players — Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — who will attend only by video link.

Belarus forces US to close public diplomacy, USAID offices

Updated 29 October 2021
  • U.S. Agency for International Development administrator said Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt U.S. development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus
  • U.S. Envoy for Belarus described the Belarusian authorities' decision as a reflection of their "deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy”
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Belarus has forced the closure of the US Embassy’s Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in a move that comes amid the tensions with the US and its allies over Belarusian authorities’ crackdown on protests.
Samantha Power, the US Agency for International Development administrator, said Friday that the Belarusian authorities aim to “severely disrupt US development assistance and public diplomacy in Belarus by forcing the closure of facilities that house key US Government operations, and by ending employment of all of USAID’s local staff and Department of State public diplomacy staff.”
She added that the move, which is effective Nov. 20, demonstrates the authorities’ “callous disregard of the interests of the Belarusian people.”
US Envoy for Belarus Julie Fisher described the Belarusian authorities’ decision as a reflection of their “deep insecurities about the role of diplomacy, people-to-people ties and independent civil society.”
She added that the US “will not be deterred from its commitment to helping advance democracy and human rights in Belarus and to supporting the aspirations of the Belarusian people to build a more promising future in a free and independent Belarus.”
The ambassador noted that the US government’s development assistance implemented in Belarus by USAID since the 1990s has supported entrepreneurship and the expansion of small-to-medium private enterprises. More recently, it provided key COVID-19 relief while Belarusian authorities were dismissive of the pandemic.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the country’s disputed August 2020 presidential vote, was forced to leave Belarus under official pressure. She expressed gratitude Friday to the US Embassy Public Diplomacy and USAID offices.
“They will return to new Belarus,” Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter. “I ask them to continue work for Belarusians — we see and value this consistent support.”
Belarus’ relations with the US and the European Union have become increasingly tense following the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko being handed a sixth term in the August 2020 vote that the opposition and the West have rejected as rigged. The election fueled massive protests, to which authorities responded with a fierce crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
Lukashenko’s government has moved methodically to squelch any remaining resistance, shutting NGOs and independent media and arresting activists and journalists.
Viktor Babariko, the former head of a Russia-owned bank who aspired to challenge Lukashenko in the 2020 vote, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July on the money-laundering charges that he rejected as politically motivated.
On Friday, Babariko’s last remaining lawyer, Yauhen Pylchanka, was stripped of his license due to alleged legal violations during the trial. Pylchanka said the move was spearheaded by the country’s top state security agency, which still goes under its Soviet-era name KGB.
“The Belarusian KGB initiated my expulsion from the collegium of lawyers under a sham pretext of violation of professional ethics,” Pylchanka told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “Babariko has been left without lawyers and without any communications with the outside world, deprived of the possibility to properly defend himself.”
Also Friday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry outlawed popular messaging app channels NEXTA, NEXTA-Live and LUXTA as extremist and blocked German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and the Current Time TV channel.

