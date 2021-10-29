You are here

Newcastle boss Jones predicts further talks on future at club 

Newcastle boss Graeme Jones spoke with PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Thursday. (AFP/File Photo)
Newcastle boss Graeme Jones spoke with PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Thursday. (AFP/File Photo)
Liam Kennedy

  • The Magpies face the tough test of European champions Chelsea on Saturday
NEWCASTLE: Interim manager Graeme Jones has predicted further talks to clarify his Newcastle United future this weekend as the club continue their search for a new manager.

Jones spoke with PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi on Thursday, having taken his first game in charge against Crystal Palace last weekend.

And with the St. James’ Park clash against Champions League winners and Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday, a game stated to be his last in his new temporary role, Jones thinks further conversations over the next two days are in the offing, although he has no inkling that his spell in the dugout will extend into next week.

Jones said: “I’m not looking past my remit, which is Chelsea.

“I’m sure I’ll have a discussion with the new owners on Saturday night or Sunday and they’ll let me know what the plan is going forward.

“I’m ready for everything. We’ll have to wait and see. It’s in their hands (Newcastle’s owners), not mine.”

He added: “I’m in regular contact with them (the new owners). Nothing’s changed on that front.

“I’m just preparing the team. I know it’s a bit boring for you lads with the old football cliches but that is genuinely where we are as a football club.

“What happens between now and January 1 is going to define our season. I must concentrate on the Chelsea game.

“I’ve not thought about anything, I can assure you.”

Jones, a boyhood Newcastle fan, stated last week that Staveley & Co. had given him long-term assurances about his future at Newcastle, the club he joined in early 2021.

His role under a new manager and regime, however, is yet to be defined. When pushed on his long-term future, former England assistant Jones said: “I have been assured of my future at the football club so that won’t change for me. Whether I am manager or assistant, I will be studying Brighton (Saturday, Nov. 6).

“If I was in that position or an assistant manager you are fully focused on the Chelsea game, you then refresh on Sunday and start work on Monday and prepare the best you can.

“The way I am as a person, I am curious and you want to have an opinion. You can only have an opinion if you watch your own team and your opponent in detail.

“As a manager, you have extra responsibility with the media and players but in terms of preparation that won’t change no matter what role I’m given.”

PCP have been handed the reins at United as part of the £305 million buyout of the football club, completed on Thursday, Oct. 7. Staveley and Ghodoussi’s company own 10 percent of the club, with R&B Sports Media controlling another 10 percent with 80 percent bought up by majority shareholder, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that despite PCP having the “on the ground” control of decisions, all major footballing calls must be given the green light by PIF and non-executive chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

That includes any decision on a permanent replacement for Steve Bruce, who left the club last week by “mutual consent.”

Swiss former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is understood to be the favorite for the post, what with the prospect of Portuguese Paulo Fonseca now being handed the job fading fast.

Other names linked with the post include Rangers’ manager Steven Gerrard, Everton’s Rafa Benitez, Ajax’s Eric ten Hag and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Graeme Jones Newcastle United Takeover

Updated 46 sec ago
RIO DE JANEIRO: Philippe Coutinho is back in Brazil’s national team after being called up by coach Tite on Friday for two World Cup qualifiers in November.
Coutinho hasn’t played for Brazil since October 2020 but was recalled despite only starting four of Barcelona’s 10 league games this season. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino also returned to the squad after recovering from an injury.
Leader Brazil will play Colombia in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11, when a win could secure a direct spot for the Seleção at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Brazil has 31 points from 11 matches, six ahead of second-place Argentina. Lionel Messi’s team will host Brazil on Nov. 16.
FIFA has yet to decide on the outcome of Brazil’s suspended game against Argentina in Sao Paulo in early September. The game was stopped after seven minutes due to four England-based Argentina players allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols. Three of the players were on the field at the time.
The squad includes goalkeepers Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Gabriel Chapecó (Gremio) and defenders Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) and Emerson Royal (Tottenham).
Meanwhile midfielders include Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Gerson (Olympique Marseille).
The squad also includes forward Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Antony (Ajax).

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd

Solskjaer vows to keep fighting as pressure grows at Man Utd
  • The Norwegian boss, in charge since December 2018, has been under intense scrutiny since last week's home defeat
  • "We expect to be criticised, because hands up, the performance wasn't good enough, you expect to hear it from right, left and centre," said Solskjaer
Updated 29 October 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed on Friday to “fight back” after his side’s humiliating 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool left him in a perilous position at Old Trafford.
The Norwegian boss, in charge since December 2018, has been under intense scrutiny since last week’s home defeat, which left United seventh in the Premier League table after taking one point from a possible 12.
At his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Tottenham, Solskjaer was asked if he had spoken to former manager Alex Ferguson since the Liverpool loss, and whether he believed he could emerge from the current predicament and be as successful as his old boss.
And he said: “Yes, on both accounts. We had a commercial day, and Alex came to do some commercial stuff. I met him and spoke to him, just for a brief moment.
“I’ve been through some very bad moments here as a player and when I’ve been a coach and a manager as well.
“I’ve had to deal with setbacks, there’s probably been two or three crises at least since I became the manager here. One thing I can say is that I’ll always give it a good shot and fight back.”
Solskjaer also described a report that Paul Pogba, who was sent off in the Liverpool match after coming off the bench at half-time, did not speak to him afterwards and had put contract talks on hold as “blatant lies.”
Pogba tweeted an image of the report’s headline with the words “fake news” over the top of it, and the message “big lies to make big headlines.”
“We expect to be criticized, because hands up, the performance wasn’t good enough, you expect to hear it from right, left and center,” said Solskjaer.
“But we can’t accept when lies are being made up, and Paul came to me and told me what he had put out on his social media account.
“We’re better than that as a group. The culture is better, the environment is better. When it’s blatant lies, they have to stand up and say so. All the opinions and reports, fine, but don’t make lies about players or me.”
The United boss said his players had had a “good week” on the training ground.
“Sometimes when you come in for criticism like you are doing, you get into the trenches with your team-mates, and that reaction I’ve seen this week,” he said.
“This club, with whatever we’ve been through before, it’s always about getting through with courage, togetherness, team-work, self-belief and sticking together.”
Defender Harry Maguire, who apologized to supporters immediately after Sunday’s defeat, told United’s official website the players had let the club and fans down but the squad could bounce back.
“We have a lot of experience in our dressing room and a lot of leaders,” he said.
“We’re open, we’re men and we can take someone pointing the finger at us, but one thing is for sure and that’s that we all know we’re in this together, there’s no blame game.
“Everyone has to look at themselves individually and look at where they can improve and help the team. That’s what I’ve been doing and I’m sure that’s what every player has been doing in the dressing room.”

Topics: Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sir Alex Ferguson

Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi

Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi

Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi
  • Joan Laporta faced a barrage of questions about the widespread speculation linking Xavi to the position
  • Barcelona promoted reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan the next day to act as caretaker coach
Updated 29 October 2021
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona is considering other possible coaches besides former player Xavi Hernández to take over for the fired Ronald Koeman, the club’s president said Friday.
Joan Laporta faced a barrage of questions about the widespread speculation linking Xavi to the position. Each time, he lauded the former midfielder while not revealing details of the job hunt.
“The name of Xavi is all over the news but Barça has other options,” Laporta said, without naming names.
“I have never changed what I say about Xavi. One day he will become the coach of Barcelona, and I would even like for that to be while I am in charge. What I don’t know is when,” Laporta said. “It is true that the scouting reports we have on him are very good. All the inputs and news we have on Xavi are good, even though he has not been coaching a long time.”
The 41-year-old Xavi is currently coaching Qatari club Al-Sadd, a team he joined after leaving Barcelona in 2015 following 25 titles in 17 seasons. He played for Al-Sadd until becoming the team’s coach in 2019.
Laporta started his second stint as Barcelona president midway through last season after his predecessor stepped down amid the club’s financial crisis and the team’s poor results.
Laporta said he often speaks with Xavi, who played for Barcelona during Laporta’s first stint as president, “as friends” who like to chat about the team.
Koeman was let go on Wednesday following a 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano that left Barcelona in ninth place in the Spanish league. That followed painful losses to Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Benfica and Bayern Munich this season.
Barcelona promoted reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan the next day to act as caretaker coach. Laporta said Barjuan will be in charge for Saturday’s home game against Alavés and possibly next week’s Champions League match at Dynamo Kyiv.
Laporta thanked Koeman, a former Barcelona defender, for taking over the team at the start of last season when it was already having difficulties competing with Europe’s elite.
“Koeman is a man of this club who will always remain in its collective memory,” Laporta said. “He also won a Copa del Rey title as our coach, but he didn’t continue because the results were not going his way. The situation was unsustainable.”

Topics: Barcelona Ronald Koeman Xavi Hernandez Joan Laporta

Golf legend Greg Norman named CEO of new Saudi PIF majority owned firm LIV Golf Investments

Golf legend Greg Norman named CEO of new Saudi PIF majority owned firm LIV Golf Investments
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Golf legend Greg Norman named CEO of new Saudi PIF majority owned firm LIV Golf Investments

Golf legend Greg Norman named CEO of new Saudi PIF majority owned firm LIV Golf Investments
  • Former world No. 1 golfer signs 10-year-deal with Asian Tour representing total commitment of $200m
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

WEST PALM BEACH: Former world No. 1 golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Greg Norman, has been named chief executive officer of a new Saudi-backed company, LIV Golf Investments.

The 66-year-old Australian’s appointment was expected to set in motion a number of momentous developments for professional golf worldwide.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in the new company.

And Norman’s first order of business was the announcement of a ground-breaking series of 10 new events to be staged annually on the Asian Tour over the next 10 years, representing a total commitment of more than $200 million to support playing opportunities and prize funds.

The move represents one of the single biggest investments in the history of professional golf.

The series will be added to the Asian Tour schedule from 2022 onwards, with new events throughout Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It has been designed to drive greater engagement among fans, attract new commercial interest, and help stabilize professional golf following a sustained period of worldwide disruption and uncertainty.

Norman said: “This is only the beginning. LIV Golf Investments has secured a major capital commitment that will be used to create additive new opportunities across worldwide professional golf.

“We will be a cooperative and respectful supporter of the game at every level, and today’s announcement alongside the Asian Tour is the first example of that.

“I have been a staunch supporter and believer in playing and developing golf in Asia for more than four decades. The Asian Tour is a sleeping giant, and we share ambition to grow the series and unlock what we believe is significant untapped potential.

“We see our promotion of these new events as a vital first step in supporting emerging markets, creating a new platform rich with playing opportunities that create valuable player pathways,” he added.

LIV Golf Investments has been established with group companies in the US, and the UK, with Asian offices to follow. Several high-profile C-suite executives have already been appointed, with further announcements to come.

Along with the Saudi PIF, plans are in place to introduce further investment partners who share the passion and belief in how new opportunities in professional golf can create widespread benefit for fans and players.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour commissioner and CEO, said: “This is the single biggest development in the history of the Asian Tour and a major milestone for professional golf. The opportunity will secure unprecedented new playing opportunities, establish new player pathways, allow us to compete commercially with other sports, and enhance our social agenda.

“We are particularly excited at the prospect this landmark announcement brings to the amateur game, providing new inspiration to aspiring players through a new level of top-flight professional competition in the region.”

The series will add to the Asian Tour’s backbone of established events to comprise a 25-event season, expected to represent a record-breaking combined prize fund in 2022. Each of the 10 new events will be broadcast live around the globe, with plans to attract an international field of headline talent through an open eligibility category regardless of Tour affiliation so that opportunities are available to the broadest cross-section of players.

The announcement follows hot on the heels of the striking of a new 10-year partnership between the Asian Tour and Golf Saudi, the organizers of the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which will see the event become the flagship tournament on the Asian Tour, featuring an increased prize fund of $5 million. The Saudi International will not be one of the 10 new events to feature as part of the new series but will itself provide enhanced exemption requirements.

Further signals of increased prosperity for the Asian Tour also came recently with the announcement that competitive play will soon recommence following a postponement due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Its suspended 2020/21 season will draw to a close with the staging of two new tournaments in Thailand in November and December, and two further tournaments planned for Singapore in January next year.

The new series of 10 events will take place throughout 2022, with all full-field events contributing toward the Order of Merit ranking.

Further details on the new series, including a reveal of the brand and series name, will follow in the near future.

Topics: Greg Norman golf Saudi PIF LIV Golf Investments

Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack

Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack

Maria Fassi, Jessica Karlsson top Dubai Moonlight Classic ahead of 11-strong chasing pack
  • Mexican and Swede are 10-under par as the field prepares for final round
Updated 29 October 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Overnight leader Maria Fassi and Sweden’s Jessica Karlsson lead the Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA going into the final round at Emirates Golf Club, with a chasing pack of 11 players within four shots of the leading duo and the coveted Dallah Trophy.

After posting a course-record equalling nine-under 63 on day one, Fassi registered three birdies and two bogeys, including a surprise dropped shot on the 17th, to card a 71 and finish at 10-under par.

“The course and pin placement were a little tougher than yesterday and I couldn’t get into a rhythm, mostly saving pars and not finding any real momentum,” said the Mexican, 23.

“It was a fight out there, but it’s good to be under par today and be up there going into the final day, or night. The less I think about the final round as the final round, the better. I feel if I stick to my game plan, the course will give and the birdies will come. I can only take care of myself. I have no control on what the other girls do. I have to go out there, play my best, and we’ll see what happens after 18 holes.”

Karlsson, who swapped the golf course for the classroom to teach maths and science in her native Sweden last year, produced a second-round masterclass as she began her round with three birdies in the first four holes. After a bogey on the par five 5th, the 29-year-old added further birdies on holes 10 and 16 to card a four-under par 68.

The Swede was unaware of her climb up the leader board until the last hole, when a Ladies European Tour photographer shared her lofty rise.

“I played good golf today, I played solid,” said Karlsson. “The photographer told me on the last hole I was tied for top; good news. It was a little bit tough at the start of the year, I played some really poor golf. After a year and a half out, it was hard to readjust, but I had a lot of time with my mental coach who helped a lot.”

She added: “I’m going to go out and enjoy the final round. I have my brother on the bag, so it’s fun. This is my first-time playing night golf, I was here two years ago as first reserve, but I didn’t get to play.”

South African Lee-Anne Pace, second overnight, heads the chasing pack one shot back. The South African had a chance to make it a three-way tie for the lead, but missed a six-foot birdie putt on 18. Pace’s eventful 71 featured five birdies and four bogeys, including a lucky escape on 16 where an attempted chip from the trees hit the cart path and rebounded further into the undergrowth.

Ursula Wikstrom produced arguably the day’s best round, carding six birdies and an eagle to nullify two bogeys in a six-under par 66.  The Finn sits at seven under par in a large pack that includes Thai sisters Ariya (69) and Moriya (68) Jutanugarn, who are one behind Olivia Cowan (71) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (67) on eight under par.

Cowan, who shot a 60 in the Pro-Am and a seven-under 65 on day one, dug deep to card a one-under par 71 to stay two shots off the lead.

“I have mixed feelings on the round to be honest, I didn’t play as well as the last couple of days and I had to grind it out, but I’m not that far behind so, overall, I’m OK. Anything is possible on this course. I know I can shoot low on this course, so I just have to go in with some confidence and do my thing,” said the German.

Cowan’s compatriot Esther Henseleit also carded a six-under par round of 66, while fellow German Chiara Noja, the 15-year-old Dubai resident who turned pro on the eve of the tournament, shot a level-par 72 to stay one over par.

The field will tee off the final round with a 4 p.m. shotgun start on Friday. Fans will be able to enjoy the action for free, with the family-friendly tournament village proving a big draw with homegrown street food courtesy of Truckers UAE, golf taster lessons, and activities including a children’s play area and live music from local artists.

