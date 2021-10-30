You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann

date 2021-10-30
In ancient Greek mythology, the lyrical songs of Orpheus charmed the deities, and compelled animals, rocks, and trees to obey his commands. This mythic power inspired Renaissance philosophers and poets as they attempted to discover the hidden powers of verbal eloquence. They wanted to know: How do words produce action? In The Trials of Orpheus, Jenny Mann examines the key role the Orpheus story played in helping early modern writers and thinkers understand the mechanisms of rhetorical force. Mann demonstrates that the forms and figures of ancient poetry indelibly shaped the principles of 16th- and 17th-century scientific knowledge.
Mann explores how Ovid’s version of the Orpheus myth gave English poets and natural philosophers the lexicon with which to explain language’s ability to move individuals without physical contact. These writers and thinkers came to see eloquence as an aesthetic force capable of binding, drawing, softening, and scattering audiences. Bringing together a range of examples from drama, poetry, and philosophy, Mann demonstrates that the fascination with Orpheus produced some of the most canonical literature of the age.

This book offers a multifaceted perspective on mathematics by demonstrating 99 different proofs of the same theorem. Each chapter solves an otherwise unremarkable equation in distinct historical, formal, and imaginative styles that range from Medieval, Topological and Doggerel to Chromatic, Electrostatic and Psychedelic. With a rare blend of humor and scholarly aplomb, Philip Ording weaves these variations into an accessible and wide-ranging narrative on the nature and practice of mathematics.

Inspired by the experiments of the Paris-based writing group known as the Oulipo —whose members included Raymond Queneau, Italo Calvino, and Marcel Duchamp — Ording explores new ways to examine the aesthetic possibilities of mathematical activity. “99 Variations on a Proof” is a mathematical take on Queneau’s “Exercises in Style,” a collection of 99 retellings of the same story, and it draws unexpected connections to everything from mysticism and technology to architecture and sign language.

Through diagrams, found material and other imagery, Ording illustrates the flexibility and creative potential of mathematics despite its reputation for precision and rigor.

New book aims to increase Muslim kids' financial literacy

New book aims to increase Muslim kids’ financial literacy
Updated 28 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

New book aims to increase Muslim kids’ financial literacy

New book aims to increase Muslim kids’ financial literacy
  • Children are taught to invest for the future, delay gratification and give to charity, all while ‘keeping it halal’
  • Nearly half of Britain’s Muslims live in the country’s most deprived areas, places that also have low financial literacy
Updated 28 October 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A children’s book using Qur’anic teachings to educate children on financial literacy could help to address systemic inequalities afflicting Muslims in Britain’s financial system, its creator has said.

Despite the UK having one of the highest financial literacy rates in the world, there are stark differences between Britons in their understanding of how best to manage their finances.

A poll conducted by Ipsos Mori in September found that Britain’s most economically deprived areas also have the lowest rates of financial literacy, meaning people are less aware of the most efficient ways to manage their finances in general, and of the risks and possibilities surrounding personal finance.

For Britain’s millions of Muslims — 46 percent of whom live in the top 10 percent of the country’s most deprived areas — this presents yet another barrier to social mobility. 

That is why Wahed, an Islamic finance investment and advisory company, partnered with Learning Roots to create the children’s book “The Prophet Yusuf’s Amazing Investment” — a free online book that calls itself “a child’s first guide to halal investing.”

Drawing on the Qur’anic story of the Prophet Yusuf — who encouraged his community to save through years of prosperity to prepare for years of hardship — the book teaches children the concepts of planning for the future, delayed gratification, and how to grow wealth, all while “keeping it halal.”

Readers are told: “Most investments need time to mature. So the earlier you start, the more your investments will make over a long period of time.”

The book does not teach children which financial products or stocks best suit them, but rather the foundational concepts that underpin healthy finances in the future — in a fun and accessible way, Wahed’s UK head Umer Suleman told Arab News.

“We’re teaching them patience, understanding what they have now, and what they may or may not have tomorrow,” Suleman said. 

“If you look at communities that are low on the socioeconomic ladder or are in poverty, you’ll find a direct correlation between their socioeconomic level and levels of financial literacy — even basic things like knowing how to save, taxation and planning ahead.”

He said the book is aimed at “uplifting” those communities while ensuring that people in more economically stable positions “understand how to interact with finance,” which “starts when you’re young and continues into adulthood.”

The book, Suleman added, teaches from a specifically Islamic perspective, so young Muslims are taught how they will interact and flourish in a wider financial system that was not built to accommodate their religious beliefs.

“Muslims need to feel empowered with the money they have, to be able to invest it in a way that reflects what they believe, so they can feel comfortable that it can be used for good,” he said, adding that the benefits of healthy finances expand beyond the bank account.

“There’s direct a link between mental wellbeing and financial wellbeing — if people aren’t able to manage their finances or get out of debt, it can push them into a dark space. We’ve especially seen that during COVID-19.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Extreme Life of the Sea

What We Are Reading Today: The Extreme Life of the Sea
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Extreme Life of the Sea

What We Are Reading Today: The Extreme Life of the Sea
Updated 28 October 2021
Arab News

Authors: Anthony R. Palumbi and Stephen R. Palumbi

The ocean teems with life that thrives under difficult situations in unusual environments. The Extreme Life of the Sea takes readers to the absolute limits of the ocean world — the fastest and deepest, the hottest and oldest creatures of the oceans.

It dives into the icy Arctic and boiling hydrothermal vents and exposes the eternal darkness of the deepest undersea trenches to show how marine life thrives against the odds.

This thrilling book brings to life the sea’s most extreme species, and tells their stories as characters in the drama of the oceans.

Coauthored by Stephen Palumbi, a leading marine scientists, The Extreme Life of the Sea tells the unforgettable tales of some of the most marvelous life forms on Earth, and the challenges they overcome to survive.

Modern science and a fluid narrative style give every reader a deep look at the lives of these species.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Jane Austen, Early and Late by Freya Johnston

What We Are Reading Today: Jane Austen, Early and Late by Freya Johnston
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Jane Austen, Early and Late by Freya Johnston

What We Are Reading Today: Jane Austen, Early and Late by Freya Johnston
Updated 27 October 2021
Arab News

Jane Austen’s six novels, published toward the end of her short life, represent a body of work that is as brilliant as it is compact. Her earlier writings have routinely been dismissed as mere juvenilia, or stepping stones to mature proficiency and greatness. Austen’s first biographer described them as “childish effusions.” Was he right to do so? Can the novels be definitively separated from the unpublished works? In Jane Austen, Early and Late, Freya Johnston argues that they cannot.

Examining the three manuscript volumes in which Austen collected her earliest writings, Johnston finds that Austen’s regard and affection for them is revealed by her continuing to revisit and revise them throughout her adult life. The teenage works share the milieu and the humour of the novels, while revealing more clearly the sources and influences upon which Austen drew. Johnston upends the conventional narrative, according to which Austen discarded the satire and fantasy of her first writings in favour of the irony and realism of the novels. By demonstrating a stylistic and thematic continuity across the full range of Austen’s work, Johnston asks whether it makes sense to speak of an early and a late Austen at all.

What We Are Reading Today: Birdscapes; Birds in Our by Jeremy Mynott

What We Are Reading Today: Birdscapes; Birds in Our by Jeremy Mynott
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Birdscapes; Birds in Our by Jeremy Mynott

What We Are Reading Today: Birdscapes; Birds in Our by Jeremy Mynott
Updated 26 October 2021
Arab News

What draws us to the beauty of a peacock, the flight of an eagle, or the song of a nightingale? Why are birds so significant in our lives and our sense of the world? And what do our ways of thinking about and experiencing birds tell us about ourselves? Birdscapes is a unique meditation on the variety of human responses to birds, from antiquity to today, and from casual observers to the globe-trotting twitchers who sometimes risk life, limb, and marriages simply to add new species to their life lists.

Drawing extensively on literature, history, philosophy, and science, Jeremy Mynott puts his own experiences as a birdwatcher in a rich cultural context. His sources range from the familiar —  Thoreau, Keats, Darwin, and Audubon —  to the unexpected —  Benjamin Franklin, Giacomo Puccini, Oscar Wilde, and Monty Python. Just as unusual are the extensive illustrations, which explore our perceptions and representations of birds through images such as national emblems, women’s hats, professional sports logos, and a Christmas biscuit tin, as well as classics of bird art.

Each chapter takes up a new theme —  from rarity, beauty, and sound to conservation, naming, and symbolism —  and is set in a new place, as Mynott travels from his “home patch” in Suffolk, England, to his “away patch” in New York City’s Central Park, as well as to Russia, Australia, and Greece.

