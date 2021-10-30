In ancient Greek mythology, the lyrical songs of Orpheus charmed the deities, and compelled animals, rocks, and trees to obey his commands. This mythic power inspired Renaissance philosophers and poets as they attempted to discover the hidden powers of verbal eloquence. They wanted to know: How do words produce action? In The Trials of Orpheus, Jenny Mann examines the key role the Orpheus story played in helping early modern writers and thinkers understand the mechanisms of rhetorical force. Mann demonstrates that the forms and figures of ancient poetry indelibly shaped the principles of 16th- and 17th-century scientific knowledge.
Mann explores how Ovid’s version of the Orpheus myth gave English poets and natural philosophers the lexicon with which to explain language’s ability to move individuals without physical contact. These writers and thinkers came to see eloquence as an aesthetic force capable of binding, drawing, softening, and scattering audiences. Bringing together a range of examples from drama, poetry, and philosophy, Mann demonstrates that the fascination with Orpheus produced some of the most canonical literature of the age.
What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
https://arab.news/jnb6a
What We Are Reading Today: The Trials of Orpheus by Jenny C. Mann
In ancient Greek mythology, the lyrical songs of Orpheus charmed the deities, and compelled animals, rocks, and trees to obey his commands. This mythic power inspired Renaissance philosophers and poets as they attempted to discover the hidden powers of verbal eloquence. They wanted to know: How do words produce action? In The Trials of Orpheus, Jenny Mann examines the key role the Orpheus story played in helping early modern writers and thinkers understand the mechanisms of rhetorical force. Mann demonstrates that the forms and figures of ancient poetry indelibly shaped the principles of 16th- and 17th-century scientific knowledge.