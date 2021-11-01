You are here

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership 

Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre).
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov launch the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club at the DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). (Supplied)
  • Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will offer a unique training methodology, combining football and mixed martial arts (MMA)
  • Khabib and Seedorf share a common desire to give back to society and leave a lasting impact on the lives of young people
DUBAI: SK Sports Holding, founded by Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov, have announced the launch of Seedorf Khabib Performance Club, a football school with a unique training methodology that will combine football and mixed martial arts (MMA). 

The agreement means that youngsters around the world will have the possibility to develop their sport and social abilities. SK Sports Holding, which is headquartered at DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) in Dubai, will establish local and regional partnerships to operate the Performance Clubs around the world based on a licensing or joint ventures model, with plans to open 10 locations in the next 5 years. 

SK Sports Holding is set to use DMCC as global partner and Dubai as a launch pad to unlock opportunities for national, regional, and global expansion. The decision to base the company’s headquarters in DMCC was formed through long-term friendships with Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Khabib and Seedorf share a common desire to give back to society and leave a lasting impact on the lives of young people. They both live and promote a healthy lifestyle, which they want to pass on to the next generation. 

Seedorf is the only player in football history to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different Clubs (four times), with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan. Since 2001, Seedorf has created and operated football schools and community leagues across the globe including Suriname, USA, and Netherlands among others, and he also acts as advisor for club owners, football federations and football academies. 

Undefeated UFC champion Khabib, a huge football fan himself, has long since been known for his charitable and community work in his native Dagestan and globally – since retiring from MMA last year this commitment has only grown. Khabib knows what it took to get the best out of his talent and has therefore established a sport talent management company to support athletes in their professional journey and life. 

Clarence Seedorf said: “Football gave me a lot in life, and I’m committed to give back to the community. I’m very happy to partner with Khabib and positively influence the next generation with the knowledge that I’ve gained during the years”. 

Khabib Nurmagomedov said: “I have always been a big football fan and admired Clarence not only as a player, but as a man. He has good values and that is very important for me. Seedorf Khabib Performance Club will have a very positive impact and will improve football and athletic skills, but above all will create good people which is the most important thing.”  

SK Sports Holding: “We are honoured to have registered our headquarters at DMCC and to have them as a global partner. We share common values and ambitions with DMCC’s Ahmed Bin Sulayem. Impact-driven projects with a sustainable business model are at the core of the success of DMCC and we are proud to be part of the JLT community.” 

“In yet another step towards broadening its diversification, DMCC is honoured to be the launch pad from which Clarence Seedorf and Khabib Nurmagomedov will embark on their new venture. As champions throughout their careers, this new venture will extend their legacies as philanthropists and businessmen by supporting new generations of youngsters in Dubai, UAE and in the world for years to come,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Topics:  SK Sports Holding DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre) Clarence Seedorf Khabib Nurmagomedov Seedorf Khabib Performance Club Ahmed Bin Sulayem

