Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU to enhance digital economy

Updated 03 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in IT and postal sectors.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and IT Said Hamoud Al-Ma’awali and Omani Ambassador Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al-Said held a meeting to discuss issues of bilateral interests.

The top officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in digital economy, e-governance, cybersecurity and postal sector.

According to the MoU, the two countries will work on enhancing bilateral communication, exchanging information in the field of IT and communication.

The ministers also launched the Saudi-Omani Digital Skills Initiative. It aims at exchanging best practices and expertise by organizing meetings and joint working sessions. 

Under the initiative, training programs will also be launched in the fields of data and artificial intelligence, software design and development, infrastructure, cybersecurity and fintech.

A total of 1,000 trainees will benefit from the training programs by 2025. It will also cooperate with the Omani side in raising digital awareness and offer technical training courses online through Attaa Digital Webinar, targeting 25,000 beneficiaries by 2025.

 

 

Iraqi envoy to Saudi Arabia reviews anti-terror center’s efforts against extremism

Iraqi envoy to Saudi Arabia reviews anti-terror center’s efforts against extremism
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Iraqi envoy to Saudi Arabia reviews anti-terror center’s efforts against extremism

Iraqi envoy to Saudi Arabia reviews anti-terror center’s efforts against extremism
  • Al-Janabi was told of the strategies and efforts of Etidal in confronting and combating extremist ideology.
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia reviewed the work of the global anti-terror center in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Abdul Sattar Al-Janabi toured the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, know as Etidal, which is based in Riyadh.
He was told of the strategies and efforts of Etidal in confronting and combating extremist ideology.

He was briefed by Mansour Alshammari, the secretary-general of the center, on the mechanism for monitoring, analysing, and dismantling extremist discourses.
Al-Janabi said: “The Kingdom has established this important center to be the first important imprint in the Middle East to spread the ideology of moderation against extremism, which has claimed the lives of many of our children and affected our economy and our future. I wish the Kingdom continued stability and progress.”
He said the center “restores our confidence in ourselves and puts moderate thought as a primary goal in our daily lives.”

 

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes
Updated 6 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes

Antonio Conte vows to revive Tottenham’s fortunes
  • The Italian was appointed on Tuesday, a day after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following last weekend’s limp 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United
Updated 6 min 13 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Antonio Conte on Wednesday said managing Tottenham was an “honor” and vowed to “repay the trust” of chairman Daniel Levy by reviving the fortunes of the struggling Premier League club.

The Italian was appointed on Tuesday, a day after Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo following last weekend’s limp 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

Conte, who guided Chelsea to the 2016/17 Premier League title, had said Levy’s “contagious enthusiasm and determination” convinced him to join.

“It’s a great pleasure, a great honor to become the Tottenham manager. This is a great opportunity to come back to England in a club of top players,” he told Spurs TV.

“The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly and it has been an honour to accept. Now, for sure, I want to repay this trust.” The 52-year-old led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 last season to break Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on the Italian league before leaving the Nerazzurri.

Conte began Juve’s period of dominance with three Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014 and managed Italy from 2014 to 2016 before his two-year stint at Chelsea.

His spell at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues accumulate 93 points and score 85 goals en route to the Premier League title before FA Cup success in 2018. In stark contrast to Conte’s array of trophies, Spurs have not lifted any silverware since the 2008 League Cup. Tottenham reached the 2019 Champions League final with current Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino but stagnated under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April.

After four consecutive seasons in the Champions League under Pochettino between 2016 and 2019, they have failed to qualify for European club football’s premier competition for the past two years.

Levy has faced criticism for not investing more in the playing squad during Pochettino’s reign, while the club completed a £1.2 billion state-of-the-art new stadium.

Conte knows he has a big task at hand, with the north London club languishing in ninth place following five defeats in seven league games.

“I arrive at a top club where the stadium, the training ground are wonderful. I will work to bring Tottenham on the pitch to the same level of the infrastructure,” said Conte.

“This type of situation pushes you and increases your desire to work and to do something important for the fans of this club.”

Conte was one of Spurs’ top targets in the summer, but he revealed he did not feel ready after a draining spell at Inter.

“I had just finished two very tough seasons and it wasn’t the right time to start another experience with Tottenham,” he added.

“For this reason, I tell them, ‘thanks, but I prefer to wait and enjoy time with my family’. Emotionally, it was still under the last experience with Inter.

“I must be convinced 110 per cent because when I start, I’m totally involved in the situation.”

Conte’s first game in charge of Spurs will be their UEFA Conference League fixture against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AFP

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
  • "The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War," the inspector general for the US Air Force said in a report
  • "It was an honest mistake," Lieutenant General Sami Said told reporters at the Pentagon
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGOTN: A US drone strike in Kabul in August that killed 10 Afghan civilians was a tragic mistake but did not violate any laws, a Pentagon inspector general said Wednesday after an investigation.
Three adults, including a man who worked for a US aid group, and seven children were killed in the August 29 operation, with the target believed to have been a home and a vehicle occupied by Daesh militants.
“The investigation found no violation of law, including the Law of War. Execution errors combined with confirmation bias and communication breakdowns led to regrettable civilian casualties,” Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the inspector general for the US Air Force, said in a report.
“It was an honest mistake,” Said told reporters at the Pentagon.
“But it’s not criminal conduct, random conduct, negligence,” he said.
Said said the people directly involved in the strike, which took place during the US-led evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans after the Taliban seized control of the country, genuinely believed “that they were targeting an imminent strike.”
“The intended target of the strike, the vehicle, its contents and occupant, were genuinely assessed at the time as an imminent threat to US forces and mission at Hamid Karzai International Airport,” the report said.
However, it said, the interpretation of intelligence and the observations of a targeted car and its occupants over eight hours was “regrettably inaccurate,” it said.
“What likely broke down was not the intelligence but the correlation of that intelligence to a specific house,” Said explained.
The US military believed it was targeting IS militants planning an attack on the evacuation operations, three days after a suicide bomb attack at the airport left 13 US service members and scores of Afghans dead.
The car was thought to have contained explosives like those used in the previous attack.
After a preliminary investigation, the Pentagon admitted on September 17 that it had been a “tragic mistake.”
The Pentagon said that the surviving family members would be compensated.
Said said that there was not one point of failure or a person to be blamed for the error. He also said it was not in his responsibilities to decide whether someone should be punished for the error.

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the golfer to beat after 2020 Saudi three-peat
  • The Dane bagged a clean sweep with victory in the inaugural $1m Aramco Saudi Ladies International and both the team and individual in the then Saudi Ladies Team International
  • She has returned to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City as one of many big names set to battle it out for a share of $2 million over two weeks
Updated 20 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY; Saudi Arabia: Solheim Cup hero Emily Kristine Pedersen is aiming to thrive off the memories of her triple-title success in last year’s debut “Saudi swing” to triumph again in what promises to be an action-packed fortnight on the Red Sea coast.

The Dane bagged a clean sweep with victory in the inaugural $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund in 2020, and then both the team and individual elements in what was then the Saudi Ladies Team International – the precursor to the LET’s new Aramco Team Series.

She has returned to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City as one of many big names set to battle it out for a share of $2 million over two weeks, starting with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, teeing off tomorrow, which will be followed by the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah: the final outing of the exciting four-event team tournament.

But Pedersen will be the player to beat, after going low on all seven of last year’s tournament days to claim all three titles on offer.

The 25-year-old said: “It feels great to be back. I have a lot of good memories from here. As I’m walking the course there’s constantly good shots that I remember from last year, so it’s great. It’s nice too to stay in the same place for two weeks, especially if you like the course – and I like it here.”

Asked how her mindset differs between the two back-to-back events – one where the focus is as an individual, then the latter as a team format – Pedersen said: “It changes a little bit because obviously you’re in a team and you are cheering a little bit more for other players to do well than you normally do, but at the end of the day I feel like it comes down to how you play yourself. I’m just trying to do the best that I can every week – both in the individual and the team event – and hopefully that’s good enough to contribute to the team’s score.”

Pedersen will face stiff competition in an Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF field that includes Major champions Minjee Lee (AUS), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Georgia Hall (ENG) and Dame Laura Davies (ENG), plus the likes of Charley Hull (ENG), Bronte Law (ENG) and Carlota Ciganda (ESP).

Another Major winner in the field is New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who will be making her Saudi Arabian debut this week.

“The course is really nice,” said Ko, speaking at Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference. “It has a good blend of tougher holes and some holes that are getable. That afternoon wind is a huge factor around this golf course but at the same time it cools the temperature down, so I’m for the wind!”

Asked if playing in different parts of the world was beneficial to her own development, Ko said: “We go to many different countries, different continents and this is my first time in this part of the world. Obviously playing in the British Open is very different than playing in the US Open, for example, and playing in this part of the world is also different. I think you’re able to get used to the different climates, the different grass.

“I think as a player the more diverse you are the more able you are to compete and contend at different events – you don’t end up being a player who plays in only one type of tournament. It’s great that we get to go to all these different courses and learn different types of shots that I necessarily wouldn’t be used to playing.”

Maha Haddioui, the LET’s only Arabic player, played a key role in inspiring more than 1,200 Saudi women and girls to take up golf the weekend of last year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF. Put into context, the Kingdom had fewer than 20 registered female golfers before the tournament.

Haddioui, who represented Morocco in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, explained: “This is my fifth time here now and I initially came for the men’s event. There, I gave clinics and initiations for girls and at that time I didn’t think I’d be coming here to compete.

“Coming here last year was incredible and I was really proud to see young women take up the game. Today, I was out with some of the Ladies First Club members and that was just awesome. Coming from Morocco and seeing women’s golf develop like this in the Middle East is a great thing – and seeing girls who were just learning how to play a year ago now playing in the Pro-Am with me just makes it very special.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club tomorrow, with the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah following, November 10-12th.

Tickets for both tournaments are available now, free of charge. For more information, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  

Accenture completes acquisition of KSA’s AppsPro  
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Accenture, a global IT services company, acquired AppsPro, an Oracle Cloud implementation service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Though the move, Accenture seeks to expand its robust Oracle Cloud capabilities globally.

AppsPro adds more than 240 professionals to the Accenture Oracle Business Group, broadening in-region capabilities and deep industry knowledge in cloud and digital transformation. 

