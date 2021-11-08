Washington supports Taliban’s ‘vigorous’ efforts to wipe out Daesh: Envoy

You are here

date 2021-11-08
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • No plans to reopen US Embassy in Kabul ‘at this time,’ Thomas West tells briefing attended by Arab News
  • America has ‘unwavering commitment to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a launching pad for terrorists’
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Washington has no plans to establish diplomatic relations with the Taliban any time soon, but supports their effort to crack down on Daesh’s Afghanistan division, the US special representative for Afghanistan said on Monday.

In a press briefing attended by Arab News, Thomas West added that the US has an “unwavering commitment to ensuring that Afghanistan never, ever again becomes a launching pad for terrorists to harm us or our allies.”

He said: “When it comes to reopening our embassy in Kabul … we’re not seriously thinking about taking that step at this time. I think what we want to see is the establishment of a record of responsible conduct by the Taliban, of predictable conduct, and then we’ll assess what needs we have on the diplomatic front.”

Asked about the security situation in Afghanistan vis-a-vis international terrorist groups, West said: “We want the Taliban to succeed against ISIS-K (Daesh’s Afghanistan division). I think they have a very vigorous effort underway against that group. We condemn the innocent loss of Afghan lives that have taken place in recent weeks at the hands of vicious ISIS-K attacks across the country.”

He added: “We’re worried about the uptick in ISIS-K attacks, and we want the Taliban to be successful against them.”

West said he is “very concerned” about other groups such as Al-Qaeda which maintain a presence in Afghanistan, and it is an ongoing issue of concern in Washington’s dialogue with the Taliban.

This summer, the Taliban rapidly seized Afghanistan from the US-backed government that had previously ruled the country with NATO’s assistance.

The American and wider NATO withdrawal was marred by violence, including a Daesh attack outside Kabul airport that killed nearly 200 people, including more than a dozen US service members.

Since then, Afghanistan has faced an economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens the lives of millions.

Regarding this humanitarian crisis, West said the UN has an “absolutely essential role to play in Afghanistan right now. They have a big footprint and are delivering life-saving aid.” The US “will be entirely and squarely behind” the UN’s efforts, he added.

West said Washington is continuing its efforts to extract US-allied Afghans and American citizens from the country, and the Taliban have been largely cooperative.

“The Taliban have delivered, by and large, on their commitment to us to allow Afghans who we owe a special commitment and American citizens and LPRs (legal permanent residents) out of the county,” he added. “The real challenge is potentially logistical.”

West explained that the commercial and charter flights being used to extract Americans and US-allied Afghans from Kabul may not continue into the winter because the runway is damaged.

“We recognize the need for international flights to resume regular scheduled operations, and we support that resumption soon, but that’s also a matter for the Taliban to move ahead on with potential partners in that endeavor,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan US Taliban Daesh Taliban capture Kabul

Ephrem Kossaify

Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The US on Monday called for Ethiopian rebel forces to halt their offensive towards the capital Addis Adaba.

Speaking at the US Security Council, US ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said the war waged by “angry belligerent men victimizing women and children has to stop.”

She called on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to withdraw from Amhara and Afar - regions they have occupied since the conflict escalated a year ago.

“We are concerned about our citizens in Ethiopia and our government personnel and we will do everything in our power to secure our facilities,” Thomas Greenfield added.

Ethiopia’s UN envoy Negash Kebret Botora urged media outlets in the West and to the international community to “refrain from giving moral and materialistic support” to the TPLF.

Any attempt to diminish the horrors committed by the group will only be counterproductive, he said.

Topics: Tigray TPLF UN Security Council

AFP

AFP

ROME: The UN’s food agency said Monday the number of people on the edge of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world.
The jump from 42 million people earlier in the year was largely down to a food security assessment that found another 3 million people facing famine in Afghanistan, the World Food Programme said.
“Tens of millions of people are staring into an abyss. We’ve got conflict, climate change and COVID-19 driving up the numbers of the acutely hungry,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley was quoted as saying.
“And the latest data show there are now more than 45 million people marching toward the brink of starvation,” he said after a trip to Afghanistan, where WFP is upping support for almost 23 million people.
“Fuel costs are up, food prices are soaring, fertilizer is more expensive, and all of this feeds into new crises like the one unfolding now in Afghanistan, as well as long-standing emergencies like Yemen and Syria,” he added.
WFP said the cost of averting famine globally now stands at seven billion dollars, up from 6.6 billion dollars earlier in the year, but warned that traditional funding streams were overstretched.
Families facing acute food insecurity are being “forced to make devastating choices,” marrying off children early, pulling them out of school or feeding them locusts, wild leaves, or cactus.
“Meanwhile media reports from Afghanistan point to families reportedly being forced to sell their children in a desperate attempt to survive,” it said.
Multiple droughts in Afghanistan were combining with an economic meltdown to push families to the edge, while some 12.4 million people in Syria do not know where their next meal will come from — more than any time during the decade-long conflict, it said.
Increases in acute hunger are also being seen in Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Angola, Kenya, and Burundi, the Rome-based agency said.

Topics: Famine

AFP

AFP

NAIROBI: A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia’s government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end “very soon” as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.
Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory.
“What I am sure (of) is that it is going to end very soon,” Jaal, whose real name is Kumsa Diriba, told AFP in an interview Sunday.
“We are preparing to push for another launch, and for another attack. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war.”
The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometers from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
Jaal said his fighters were even closer — some 40 kilometers from the capital — and had “never moved (back) an inch” from territory they controlled.
AFP could not independently confirm this claim. Much of the conflict-affected zone is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield positions difficult to verify.
The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself, while foreign embassies have withdrawn staff.
“While we are being tested on many fronts, our collective will to realize the path we have embarked upon has strengthened us,” Abiy tweeted Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in Addis Ababa in support of the government.
The threat of fresh rebel advances has spurred efforts by foreign envoys to broker a settlement to a conflict that has killed thousands and inflicted atrocities and starvation on civilians.
On Sunday, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, sat down with TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
The same day, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, also visited Mekele where he met the “de-facto authorities” there, said a spokesperson.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.
In August, the OLA and TPLF — both designated terrorist groups by the government — announced they had brokered an alliance to fight against a common enemy, despite the two groups holding historic grievances.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Updated 08 November 2021

  • Thar-Karachi Student Mobility Campaign for Reducing Carbon Footprint started in 2019 to raise climate change awareness among schoolchildren
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Two years ago, when Sameer Islam joined a tree-planting program at his school in Pakistan’s coastal megacity of Karachi, he did not know much about the role of plants in tackling climate change.

But everything changed when he visited a nearby desert district as part of the Thar-Karachi Student Mobility Campaign for Reducing Carbon Footprint program.

The program was set up by the NED University of Engineering and Technology in April 2019 and established with a grant from the Higher Education Commission and the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company to raise climate change awareness among schoolchildren.

Under the program, 35 students from grades five to 10 were selected to work in two regions of the Sindh province — Karachi and the desert region of Tharparkar — that have been hit by global warming and seen deadly heatwaves and droughts in recent years.

During the campaign, the children visited the regions to plant trees and until today monitor them through the university’s website to see how their efforts are contributing to reducing the global climate footprint.

As trees grow, they absorb carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. The trees planted during the NED program are geo-tagged, with their health, diameter and height regularly measured. All data is uploaded to the university’s website, where an algorithm estimates their carbon dioxide absorption, allowing the kids to monitor the trees’ performance.

“I knew very little about the trees,” Islam, a seventh grade student, told Arab News. “But when I visited Tharparkar to plant them, I came to know about their importance.”

HIGHLIGHT

Through NED University website, children continue to monitor carbon dioxide absorption of trees they planted in Karachi and Thar.

For the exchange program, he planted a tree at Tharparkar’s Ansari Green Park, but his involvement did not stop there.

“I have also planted five trees in my neighborhood,” he said. “I personally take care of them.”

Hafiz Mutahir Ahmed, now a student at Aga Khan College in Karachi, continues to monitor the trees he planted in Tharparkar as a high school student.

“A tree reduces 8.47 kilograms of carbon, and planting one tree is a great achievement,” he said. “Planting trees is the need of the time, especially for areas like Karachi and Tharparkar, where temperatures are rising rapidly.”

Nuzrah Jamal, now a high school student, said she has also been helping others understand the importance of vegetation for the planet.

“I feel very proud of myself when I log in to the website and see that my plant is contributing,” she said. “A single plant can make a difference.”

Dr. Saad Ahmed Qazi, dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NED University, who was one of the program’s initiators, told Arab News the students enthusiastically monitored the status of their trees.

“It’s extremely important to connect each person with activities related to climate change mitigation, be it energy conservation, tree plantation or any other factor,” he said. “That is what creates an environmentally conscious and responsible soul.”

Topics: Pakistan

date 2021-11-08
Arab News

  • Yousef Makki was stabbed to death by a friend in 2019 when an argument broke out
  • Sister: ‘He was everything you would want in a brother or son. Every day we miss him’
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Lebanese schoolboy stabbed to death by his friend during a fight was a “peacemaker,” an inquest into his death has heard.

Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar — who was also 17 at the time — in March 2019 during a fight in the English county of Cheshire, where the two attended a private school.

Molnar was acquitted by a court of murder and manslaughter that year following a month-long trial. He claimed self-defense, alleging that Makki had pulled a knife on him.

Molnar admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice, after initially lying to police about what had happened. He was given 16 months in jail.

Makki’s family have said some matters presented to the jury were done so on a “false premise,” and the full truth had not been aired.

The inquest into his death was opened following the trial after it emerged that Molnar was facing further criminal charges for handling a phone stolen in a violent robbery — which Molnar was not directly involved in — weeks before Makki was killed.

Jade Akoum, Makki’s sister, was asked by the family’s lawyer whether her brother was ever interested in knives, had a “hot temper” or got into fights.

She told the inquest: “He was a peacemaker. He was everything you would want in a brother or son. Every day we miss him. It is a huge void we will never get back.”

The inquest continues on Tuesday.

Topics: UK Lebanon

