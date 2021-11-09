You are here

  • Home
  • Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdshj

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia’s government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end “very soon” as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.
Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory.
“What I am sure (of) is that it is going to end very soon,” Jaal, whose real name is Kumsa Diriba, told AFP in an interview Sunday.
“We are preparing to push for another launch, and for another attack. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war.”
The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometers from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
Jaal said his fighters were even closer — some 40 kilometers from the capital — and had “never moved (back) an inch” from territory they controlled.
AFP could not independently confirm this claim. Much of the conflict-affected zone is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield positions difficult to verify.
The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself, while foreign embassies have withdrawn staff.
“While we are being tested on many fronts, our collective will to realize the path we have embarked upon has strengthened us,” Abiy tweeted Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in Addis Ababa in support of the government.
The threat of fresh rebel advances has spurred efforts by foreign envoys to broker a settlement to a conflict that has killed thousands and inflicted atrocities and starvation on civilians.
On Sunday, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, sat down with TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
The same day, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, also visited Mekele where he met the “de-facto authorities” there, said a spokesperson.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.
In August, the OLA and TPLF — both designated terrorist groups by the government — announced they had brokered an alliance to fight against a common enemy, despite the two groups holding historic grievances.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
World
Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms
World
Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms

Visitors see AlUla in new light during nighttime tours

Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 09 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

Visitors see AlUla in new light during nighttime tours

Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Ancient monuments illuminated as part of 4-week Hegra After Dark program
Updated 09 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

AlUla: Visitors to the ancient sites of AlUla are being offered the chance to see the Saudi destination in a whole new light — through a series of illuminated nighttime tours.

Tourism chiefs at the UNESCO World Heritage Site have launched a four-week program titled Hegra After Dark, allowing visits to some of the area’s most significant monuments.
The Royal Commission for AlUla came up with the idea for the star-lit trips while conducting tourist research during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown period.
Andrew Hall, the commission’s executive director for site and asset management, told Arab News: “COVID-19 has affected us in the past year. We have learned a lot about the sites over that time, and also learned that people like to visit places at night.

Hegra site illuminated with 2000-3000 electric candles (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“I think this is the first time we have activated it on a major scale, especially at Hegra. People get a different feeling of the place, and it is part of a strategy to attract people back for second visits.”
As part of the Awaken the Senses attraction, up to 3,000 battery operated candle lights have been set up around the tomb at Hegra to give onlookers a fresh perspective on the historic site.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Tourism chiefs at the UNESCO World Heritage Site have launched a four-week program titled Hegra After Dark, allowing visits to some of the area’s most significant monuments.

• Tourists arriving after sunset are greeted by people dressed in traditional clothing before going on to explore the grounds and then being served with warm Nabataean drinks made from locally grown ingredients.

Hall said: “Awaken the Senses is a way to visit, relax, and enjoy the ambiance in a beautifully lit-up place. The lights create a wonderful atmosphere; we don’t do heavy explanations or anything like that, we just want it to be a place of contemplation.”
By illuminating the heritage sites, officials hope to heighten the natural senses of visitors, helping them to experience what it must have like living there for the ancient Nabataeans.
Tourists arriving after sunset are greeted by people dressed in traditional clothing before going on to explore the grounds and then being served with warm Nabataean drinks made from locally grown ingredients.

Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Khulood Ahmad, a journalist visiting the site, said she had noticed a big difference from her previous trip to AlUla in 2018.
“It is very different from how you would see it during the daytime. The best way I can describe these sites at night is by saying that they are poetic. The weather made the experience so much better,” she added.
To add to the atmosphere, actors also perform a play about Nabataean history and the reign of Queen Shaqilat, a warrior empress, telling how the land and its people became prosperous as migrants were drawn to the oasis from other countries.

Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Battle scenes are also re-enacted, and visitors are led to Al-Farid Palace where they learn about the importance of the stars and night sky to the Nabataeans.
“It has come a long way and I can really see the effort put into every single detail of AlUla, from the hotels and food to the sites. I can also see the amazing opportunities on the horizon for the people of AlUla.
“It brings me joy to see the openness in AlUla that will give the locals a chance to show their land,” Ahmad said.

Topics: AlUla AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site UNESCO Saudi Arabia

Related

The diversity of languages offered at the institute reflects the RCU’s plan to welcome tourists from all corners of the globe. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for AlUla launches languages institute
AlUla seeks to attract foreign investors in its $15bn first phase funding
Business & Economy
AlUla seeks to attract foreign investors in its $15bn first phase funding

Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal

Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal
Updated 09 November 2021
SPA

Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal

Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal
Updated 09 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culinary Arts Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Charity Foundation for the Care of Orphans (Ekhaa).

The agreement, which falls under the framework of the commission’s social responsibility to increase economic development with social impact in the field of culinary arts, was inked in the presence of Mayada Badr, chief executive officer of the commission, and Saleh bin Khalif Al-Dahmashi, Ekhaa’s secretary-general.

Under the terms of the MoU, both organizations will work together to enable orphans with special circumstances to benefit from services provided by the commission.

It also highlighted plans for qualified students to take part in commission scholarship programs, training sessions, and workshops, to help develop their careers in the culinary arts. The commission falls under the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s umbrella.

US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance

US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance
Updated 09 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance

US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance
Updated 09 November 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The US on Monday called for Ethiopian rebel forces to halt their offensive towards the capital Addis Adaba.

Speaking at the US Security Council, US ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said the war waged by “angry belligerent men victimizing women and children has to stop.”

She called on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front to withdraw from Amhara and Afar - regions they have occupied since the conflict escalated a year ago.

“We are concerned about our citizens in Ethiopia and our government personnel and we will do everything in our power to secure our facilities,” Thomas Greenfield added.

Ethiopia’s UN envoy Negash Kebret Botora urged media outlets in the West and to the international community to “refrain from giving moral and materialistic support” to the TPLF.

Any attempt to diminish the horrors committed by the group will only be counterproductive, he said.

Topics: Tigray TPLF UN Security Council

Related

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
World
Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
World
Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN

Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN
Updated 09 November 2021
AFP

Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN

Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN
Updated 09 November 2021
AFP

ROME: The UN’s food agency said Monday the number of people on the edge of famine in 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world.
The jump from 42 million people earlier in the year was largely down to a food security assessment that found another 3 million people facing famine in Afghanistan, the World Food Programme said.
“Tens of millions of people are staring into an abyss. We’ve got conflict, climate change and COVID-19 driving up the numbers of the acutely hungry,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley was quoted as saying.
“And the latest data show there are now more than 45 million people marching toward the brink of starvation,” he said after a trip to Afghanistan, where WFP is upping support for almost 23 million people.
“Fuel costs are up, food prices are soaring, fertilizer is more expensive, and all of this feeds into new crises like the one unfolding now in Afghanistan, as well as long-standing emergencies like Yemen and Syria,” he added.
WFP said the cost of averting famine globally now stands at seven billion dollars, up from 6.6 billion dollars earlier in the year, but warned that traditional funding streams were overstretched.
Families facing acute food insecurity are being “forced to make devastating choices,” marrying off children early, pulling them out of school or feeding them locusts, wild leaves, or cactus.
“Meanwhile media reports from Afghanistan point to families reportedly being forced to sell their children in a desperate attempt to survive,” it said.
Multiple droughts in Afghanistan were combining with an economic meltdown to push families to the edge, while some 12.4 million people in Syria do not know where their next meal will come from — more than any time during the decade-long conflict, it said.
Increases in acute hunger are also being seen in Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, Angola, Kenya, and Burundi, the Rome-based agency said.

Topics: Famine

Related

Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
World
Aid channels needed to avoid Afghan famine, charities warn G20
Developing UN: Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray
World
UN: Over 30,000 children risk death in famine-hit Tigray

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
Updated 09 November 2021
AFP

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
Updated 09 November 2021
AFP

NAIROBI: A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia’s government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end “very soon” as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.
Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory.
“What I am sure (of) is that it is going to end very soon,” Jaal, whose real name is Kumsa Diriba, told AFP in an interview Sunday.
“We are preparing to push for another launch, and for another attack. The government is just trying to buy time, and they are trying to instigate civil war.”
The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometers from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
Jaal said his fighters were even closer — some 40 kilometers from the capital — and had “never moved (back) an inch” from territory they controlled.
AFP could not independently confirm this claim. Much of the conflict-affected zone is under a communications blackout and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield positions difficult to verify.
The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself, while foreign embassies have withdrawn staff.
“While we are being tested on many fronts, our collective will to realize the path we have embarked upon has strengthened us,” Abiy tweeted Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in Addis Ababa in support of the government.
The threat of fresh rebel advances has spurred efforts by foreign envoys to broker a settlement to a conflict that has killed thousands and inflicted atrocities and starvation on civilians.
On Sunday, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, sat down with TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael in Tigray’s capital Mekele.
The same day, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, also visited Mekele where he met the “de-facto authorities” there, said a spokesperson.
Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases.
In August, the OLA and TPLF — both designated terrorist groups by the government — announced they had brokered an alliance to fight against a common enemy, despite the two groups holding historic grievances.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
World
Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army
Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms
World
Ethiopia recalls retired military officers as anti-govt alliance forms

Latest updates

Visitors see AlUla in new light during nighttime tours
Queen Shaklith Historical Re-enactment play taking place to familiarize the audience with Nabatean history (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal
Saudi orphans charity in culinary arts deal
US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance
US calls for Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels to halt advance
Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN
Sharp jump in number of people facing famine: UN
Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’
Leader of Ethiopia’s Oromo rebels sees victory ‘very soon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.