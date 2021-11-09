You are here

Pope Francis: Drone attack on Iraqi PM 'vile act of terrorism'

The Vatican said its Secretary of State sent a message to the prime minister in the name of the pope, who visited Iraq in March.
  'It's an attack on the institutions that he trusts can work to improve the situation in the country,' priest tells Arab News
  Pontiff visited Iraq in March, met with Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Vatican in July
ROME: The drone attack on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad was a “vile act of terrorism,” Pope Francis said.

In a message sent in the name of the leader of the Catholic Church, who had visited Iraq in March, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote to Al-Kadhimi that the pope “once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God, the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity.”

The telegram from the pope, who last met with Al-Kadhimi in the Vatican in July, adds to the many messages from the international community condemning the drone attack.

“The pope often talks about his trip to Iraq, a particularly touching journey that took him to Baghdad, Mosul, Qaraqosh and Erbil,” Giuseppe Ciutti, a Catholic priest who served in Iraq, told Arab News.

“There, the pontiff experienced first-hand the suffering of the Iraqi population, and in particular of the Christians. This experience sealed a particularly heartfelt relationship between the pope and that country,” he added.

“This is why this drone attack must have saddened him, because it’s an attack on the institutions that he trusts can work to improve the situation in the country.”

The drone attack was also condemned by the local Catholic hierarchies in Iraq. “It aims to block the project of a strong Iraq, of a state based on law, citizenship, order and justice,” Chaldean Patriarch Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako told Italian news agency ANSA.

“It is clear that the goal of the terrorists is to destabilize, to create confusion and interrupt the work started by the prime minister, who wants to build a project for a country that is not isolated internationally,” he added.

“Many believe that Al-Kadhimi’s work to make reforms is authentic and beneficial to the nation. So far he has never wanted to use weapons to solve problems.”

  The tiny country is experiencing its worst COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic
  Singapore has one of the world's highest vaccination rates, with 85 percent of its 5.5 million population fully inoculated
SINGAPORE: Singapore will from next month stop paying coronavirus medical bills of those who are unvaccinated by choice, officials have said, as a fierce outbreak put the city-state’s health care system under strain.
The tiny country is experiencing its worst COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic, reporting around 2,000-3,000 cases a day and a handful of deaths.
The government had always covered the medical bills of all Singaporeans and other residents in certain categories infected with the virus, except for those who tested positive soon after returning from overseas.
But from December 8, authorities will begin charging COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice, the ministry of health said Monday.
“Unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our health care resources,” the ministry said in a statement.
Those affected will still be able to use regular financing arrangements to cover the cost, such as private insurance.
Bills for those who are ineligible for vaccination — such as children under 12 or those with certain medical conditions — will still be fully paid.
Singapore has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, with 85 percent of its 5.5 million population fully inoculated.
It has had a mild outbreak by global standards, and only faced a substantial virus wave in recent months after being hit by the Delta variant.

  Beijing is employing 'gray zone' tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic
  China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone” tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory.
China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island.
During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems.
The report said that reflects Beijing’s effort to degrade Taiwan’s air force through wear and tear and heavy requirements on its personnel. It said the strategy also includes cyberwarfare, propaganda and a campaign to isolate Taiwan internationally to force it to accept China’s terms without engaging in a shooting war.
China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. While the US cut formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing, Washington is committed by law to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats toward it as matters of grave concern.
Asked in a recent CNN town hall whether the US would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked, US President Joe Biden said, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.” US officials immediately moved to clarify that there had been no change in the US posture toward Taiwan.
While Taiwan relies on the US for much of its military hardware, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a revitalization of its domestic defense industry, including the production of conventionally powered submarines.

  Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest
MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest, but told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later.
The 43-year-old has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president, but has said she does not want that job.
The Philippines holds elections in May 2022 for positions from the level of president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The window for changing candidates expires on Nov. 15.
“This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City,” she said, announcing her brother Sebastian, her vice mayor, will run instead.
Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly said was not interested in running for president, but recently expressed willingness to forge an alliance with another presidential candidate, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the controversial son and namesake of the late dictator who was overthrown in 1986.
Marcos’ supporters have urged Duterte-Carpio to be his running mate. The Marcos family has for decades been among the Philippines’ most powerful political families.
President Duterte, 76, is unable to seek a second term in office, which is forbidden under the constitution, and says he plans to retire.
His daughter is hugely popular and the family enjoys considerable political clout in the south of the country, having run Davao for more about three decades.
Other candidates for the presidency include senator and retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, former actor and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and Marcos.

  Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and said it considers it an act of terror that undermines democracy in Iraq.

Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday.

“The Government of Japan will continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure democracy, peace and stability in Iraq,” said an official statement issued by the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.
An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.
“The untimely death of children from the world is an unbearable pain,” Chauhan said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families affected.
While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.
Fatal building fires are not uncommon in India, where poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often lead to deaths.

