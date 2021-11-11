You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Qur'an

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Qur'an

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Qur'an
The Taliban's strict interpretation of Islam forbids the human form to be depicted in paintings and sculpture. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3bkv

Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Qur'an

Taliban replace statue of Hazara leader in Bamiyan with Qur'an
  • The original statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the mostly Shiite minority killed while he was a prisoner of the Taliban during their first stint in power
  • The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam forbids the human form to be depicted in paintings and sculpture
Updated 11 November 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban have replaced the statue of a Hazara leader declared a national martyr by the former government with a replica of the Qur'an, Bamiyan residents said Thursday — a move they warned could trigger violence.
The original statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader of the mostly Shiite minority killed while he was a prisoner of the Taliban during their first stint in power.
The statue was decapitated by a rocket-propelled grenade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August, in an incident residents of the city in central Afghanistan blamed on the hard-line Islamists.
The Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islam forbids the human form to be depicted in paintings and sculpture — and printed photographs in extreme cases.
Many businesses have removed or covered up billboards and posters featuring people since the group’s takeover.
“Yesterday, they completely removed the statue and replaced it with a replica of the Qur'an,” said Abdul Danishyar, a civil society activist in Bamiyan.
“They are trying to wipe out the history from Bamiyan, the people are going to react violently to this,” he told AFP.
Mazari’s statue stood in Bamiyan’s central square, where the Taliban blew up two massive 1,500-year-old statues of Buddha in 2001 — just before the US invasion that ousted them.
The square, named after Mazari, has been renamed “military street,” Danishyar said.
Abdul Ali Shafaq, a Bamiyan provincial council member, told AFP he would talk to Taliban officials and urge them to reverse the move.
“This is a very sensitive issue, it might trigger reactions,” he said.
“People in Bamiyan love Mazari, they were making a new statue to replace the partially destroyed one.”
Mazari, a fiercely anti-Taliban militia leader, was killed in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taliban.
They said they shot him after he tried to seize the gun of one of his guards while being transferred aboard a helicopter.
He was officially named a “Martyr for National Unity of Afghanistan” by ousted president Ashraf Ghani in 2016.
The mainly Shiite Hazara community, which makes up about 10 percent of Afghanistan’s nearly 38 million people, has long been persecuted by Sunni extremists, such as the Daesh group, in a country torn by ethnic and religious divisions.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai

Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai

Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai
  • The Indian Meteorological Department warned of intense rains in isolated places
  • Photos and videos from the city showed residents wading through knee-deep waters and vehicles nearly submerged in the heavily flooded roads
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

NEW DELHI : At least 14 people have died in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rains, officials said Thursday.
Several districts in the state are on high alert, bracing for more torrents as a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was set to cross northern Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department warned of intense rains in isolated places.
The heavy rains first struck over the weekend, hitting the capital, Chennai. Photos and videos from the city showed residents wading through knee-deep waters and vehicles nearly submerged in the heavily flooded roads.
Two people died in the last 24 hours, said N Subbaiyan, the director of the state’s disaster management, adding that the other 12 were killed over the past few days.
At least 800 huts have been destroyed this past week by the rains, said Kumar Jayant of the state’s revenue department.
Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to help local authorities with rescue efforts.
In Chennai, which is among the worst hit, officials have evacuated hundreds of people from vulnerable areas. Authorities have also set up over 100 relief centers and distributed free food, local media reported.
Flights into Chennai have been suspended.
The rains this week are among the heaviest to hit the city since 2015.
Experts have warned that more heavy rains can trigger further flooding and devastation.
“The public should not go out,” Greater Chennai Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told New Delhi Television on Wednesday. He said authorities had managed to drain the majority of the floodwaters, but cautioned that low-lying areas could once again get inundated.
Rains at this time in Tamil Nadu are not unusual, but experts have warned that climate change has exacerbated the problem, making the downpours more intense and frequent.
Last month, flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 28 people in neighboring Kerala state.

Topics: India Heavy Rains torrents Tamil Nadu state

Related

Tamil Nadu floods: Death toll hits 269; 2,000 evacuated
World
Tamil Nadu floods: Death toll hits 269; 2,000 evacuated
Indian outrage over Tamil war memorial demolition
World
Indian outrage over Tamil war memorial demolition

Moroccan Italian festival highlights rights, culture

Moroccan Italian festival highlights rights, culture
Updated 11 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Moroccan Italian festival highlights rights, culture

Moroccan Italian festival highlights rights, culture
  • ‘Moroccans are a well-integrated community that acts as a human bridge between Italy and Morocco,’ Morocco's Italy ambassador said added.
  • Many Moroccan doctors have been working in Italian hospitals to help combat COVID-19
Updated 11 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Women’s rights and the fight against fundamentalism were the main themes of the ninth Moroccan Italian festival being held in Italy until Saturday.

The event, canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, aims to strengthen links between the two countries while also celebrating the history and culture of the north African nation.

The cultural review, conceived by Abdallah Khezraji, vice president of the Veneto regional council for immigration, is being staged in Treviso, near Venice with various associated events run in towns close to the city.

Speaking at the festival launch, Khezraji said: “We wanted to start again our festival by focusing on cultures that opens minds and fosters dialogue.”

Among delegates attending the opening ceremony was the Moroccan Ambassador to Italy Youssef Balla, Consul General Chafq Cherkoui, Mayor of Treviso Mario Conte, area Prefect Maria Rosaria Lagana, and representatives of the local political, cultural, financial, and business communities.

Abdelkrim Bennani, president of the Ribat Al-Fath Association and co-organizer of the event, described the Treviso festival as “a fundamental tool for mutual knowledge and collaboration between countries.”

Balla said it was, “such an important event for integration and to promote an even stronger relationship between the people of Italy and Morocco.”

According to official figures, Moroccans are currently the largest non-EU immigrant community in Italy, mainly living in the northern regions of Lombardy, Piedmont, and Emilia Romagna.

In the previous legislature, Italy’s Parliament included two MPs of Moroccan origin. And many Moroccan doctors have been working in Italian hospitals to help combat the COVID-19 health crisis.

“Moroccans are a well-integrated community that acts as a human bridge between Italy and Morocco,” Balla added.

The festival program has included conferences and workshops on the history and economy of Morocco, and the launch of five books, including one on Islamic burial rites and the difficulties in finding space for Muslims in Italian cemeteries.

A panel on Islamic religion and its relationship with Catholicism will be hosted on Saturday by journalists Zouhir Louassini, a columnist for the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, and Paolo Di Giannantonio, of the Italian state broadcaster RAI.

One of the events will focus on issues relating to women in Italy and Morocco.

Khezraji said: “The Kingdom of Morocco is attentive on the legislative front for the protection of women and is seriously committed against extremists.”

The festival will draw to a close with a themed dinner titled, “Against Taliban Fundamentalism,” being held in the historic town of San Dona di Piave.

Topics: Italy Morocco

Related

Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees
World
Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees
Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study
World
Italy risks missing out on halal tourism boom: Study

South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital

South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital
Updated 11 November 2021

South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital

South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital
Updated 11 November 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s last white president Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk died on Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement.
“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.
He was 85 years old.

Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence

Bangladesh votes for rural councils amid fear of violence
  • The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote
  • In the runup to the vote, at least nine people have been killed
Updated 11 November 2021
AP

DHAKA,Bangladesh: Bangladesh held village council elections Thursday that are certain to further consolidate the ruling party’s power but have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the South Asian nation.
The largest opposition party is boycotting the vote, saying a skewed political atmosphere is preventing fair participation. Widespread allegations of misconduct were made over the last two national elections, and political violence has marred past votes in Bangladesh, particularly for the rural councils.
Chief Election Commissioner K.M.Nurul Huda warned against election violence before Thursday’s vote and said security measures were being taken to tackle any possible incidents.
In the runup to the vote, at least nine people have been killed and hundreds injured in campaign violence this month. Since January, 85 people have been killed and more than 6,000 injured in election-related violence, according to a Dhaka-based rights group Ain-o-Salish Kendra.
More than 10.5 million eligible voters will choose representatives on 835 councils after proceedings in some places were suspended over irregularities or violence.
A total of 4,571 councils, known as union parishads and locally responsible for community development and public welfare services, are being contested in phases. In the first phase in June, elections were held for 204 councils, with 148 candidates from the ruling party winning and independents taking the rest.
Analysts say Thursday’s election is an opportunity for the ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023. Her party won landslides in the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation.
From 1991, when Bangladesh returned to a democratic system, to the 2008 elections, Hasina and her archrival former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party alternately ruled the country. Hasina’s overwhelming win in 2008 was the last national election that was accepted as free and fair, and Zia’s party has boycotted several of the elections since.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Special Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics
World
Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say

Heavy rains in India, Sri Lanka kill 41, authorities say
  • The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas
  • Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended
Updated 11 November 2021
Reuters

CHENNAI/COLOMBO: Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas.
Counterparts in neighboring Sri Lanka said rain there was expected to ease from Thursday as the low pressure that brought the bad weather moved away.
“The worst is over and occasional rains will happen,” said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India’s worst-affected state.
“Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming.”
The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.
Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.
Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India’s auto manufacturing center, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist deep.
Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.
Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended.
India’s northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.

Topics: India weather

Related

Special India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
World
India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
Update No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Business & Economy
No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

Latest updates

Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  
Turkey current account posts a surplus for second month in a row: Economic wrap  
Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap
Bitcoin's rise likely to continue until Q2 next year: Crypto Wrap
French Engie-led consortium to buy Spanish renewables firm Eolia
French Engie-led consortium to buy Spanish renewables firm Eolia
Kuwait budget deficit hits record $35.5bn
Kuwait budget deficit hits record $35.5bn
Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital
Emaar Economic City’s accumulated losses decrease to 28.1% of capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.