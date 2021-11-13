You are here

  Antipodean rivalry adds extra spice to Sunday's T20 Cricket World Cup final

Antipodean rivalry adds extra spice to Sunday's T20 Cricket World Cup final

Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday.
Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photos)
Aadam Patel

Antipodean rivalry adds extra spice to Sunday's T20 Cricket World Cup final

Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will face off in the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai on Sunday. (Reuters/File Photos)
  Black Caps' last win against their neighbors in a knockout match came in 1981
  In 2015, the sides met in the 50-over World Cup Final, with Australia winning comprehensively
DUBAI: On Sunday, there will be a new name on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after New Zealand take on Australia in an all-Antipodean final in Dubai.

Both sides finished second in the Super 12s in their respective groups, with Australia losing to England and New Zealand falling to Pakistan. However, in two quality semi-finals, both teams defeated the Super 12 group winners and the two favourites going into the final four.

The Black Caps pulled off a thrilling run-chase against England in Abu Dhabi, before Australia stunned Pakistan in Dubai to set up a final that no one really expected.

It is a rivalry that has often favored Australia in knockout matches, rather than New Zealand, with the Black Caps last win against their neighbors in a knockout match coming in 1981. In the 40 years since, Australia have come out on top on no less than 16 occasions.

In 2015, the sides met in the 50-over World Cup Final, with Australia winning comprehensively.

Six years later, both sides will enter the Dubai International Stadium with the aim of winning a first ever Men’s T20 World Cup for their countries.

When asked what makes the Trans-Tasman rivalry so special in the pre-match press conference, Australia captain Aaron Finch said: “Both teams have got a great history in cricket and it’s a great relationship. We play quite a bit against New Zealand now and we always have great battles regardless of the format.”

Finch added: “It’s bloody exciting to be playing against New Zealand. They’re a great team, led superbly by Kane Williamson.”

Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, was on the same wavelength, and said: “The fact that we are neighbors creates a bit of that rivalry, in a number of different sports as well. It’s always a great occasion when we play each other so both teams are really excited at that prospect tomorrow.”

Neither side were genuinely regarded as strong contenders pre-tournament and this is by all means a final between two teams that were not expected to reach the final. Yet, they have both peaked at the right time and the game promises to be a gripping and evenly matched contest.

Finch insists that Australia always believed they could win the competition, despite losing five games in a row going into the tournament and then getting thrashed by England in the Super 12s. They had a few days off after that game to regroup and freshen up, before going on a four-game winning streak, leading into the final.

“What we talked about during that time was staying really committed to being aggressive. We felt as though in that game we were probably just a little bit timid,” Finch said.

“Everyone had written us off but we had a lot of confidence with the way we were preparing and our strategy was coming together. We came here with a clear plan to try to win this tournament. We always felt as though we’ve got the depth of the squad and the quality in our squad to put ourselves in a position to do that.”

The Black Caps have often been seen as underdogs, but Finch is aware of the quality within their ranks, saying: “They are a great team over all three formats of the game. They are a team that can never be underestimated. Maybe people on the outside do. Certainly inside, we don’t. They have got firepower, they have got experience and they have got class.”

Likewise, Williamson was full of praise for the Australians. “As a side, they have got a lot of match winners, and you know, I think that’s a large part of the strength in their team throughout. They have got world-class cricketers,” he said.

For New Zealand, it is a remarkable prospect to potentially add the World Cup to the ICC World Test Championship that they won back in June and that is certainly something that excites Williamson and his men.

However, he insists that the team are treating it as “just another game.”

Williamson said: “It would be some achievement to win. But where it stands at the moment is that there’s a game of cricket to play, and for us, it’s focusing on that and focusing on our cricket and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us.

“The side has been operating well as a collective and playing for each other. We want to bring our focus to the cricket that we want to play and make sure that that’s the most important thing, and go out there, enjoy the occasion and take it on in our style.”

Either way, it promises to be a thriller.

Djokovic seeking first ATP Finals crown since 2015 in Turin

The top eight men's tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025.
The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025. (Reuters/File Photos)
Djokovic seeking first ATP Finals crown since 2015 in Turin

The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025. (Reuters/File Photos)
  ATP Finals have been a happy hunting ground for the Serb but last of his five titles came six years ago
DUBAI: The top eight men’s tennis players of the season have descended upon Turin, which will host the ATP Finals starting this year through to at least 2025.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field with the action starting this Sunday and concluding on Nov. 21.

After suffering heartbreak against Daniil Medvedev in New York, where he fell just one match-win short of completing the calendar year Grand Slam, Djokovic will be looking to finish his 2021 campaign on a positive note as he seeks a record-tying sixth ATP Finals crown.

Djokovic avenged that loss to Medvedev by defeating the Russian in the Paris Masters final last week, and the duo are considered the main contenders for the title at the season-ending championships.

Medvedev is the No.2 seed and defending champion in Turin. He is joined in the Red Group by 2018 winner Alexander Zverev, home favorite Matteo Berrettini, and first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic shares the Green Group with 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, second-time qualifier Andrey Rublev, and Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud.

Historically, the ATP Finals have been a happy hunting ground for the Serb but the last of his five titles in the competition came in 2015. 

Asked why he has found it harder to reign supreme at the tournament in recent years, Djokovic said: “It could be just the amount of energy that you spend during the season that you maybe don’t have enough left in the tank for that final push. But also I lost some tight close matches against Dominic Thiem a couple of years, last year 7-6 in the third set in the semi-finals. 

“It’s just playing at the highest level against the top eight players in the world. Every single match is really high intensity, high demand from you that you have to be at your best. It could be the case of maybe a semi-full tank, just not being able to perform at your best every single match and that’s what it takes here. It requires a lot of energy from every point of view in order to triumph in this tournament.

“(Grigor) Dimitrov, Tsitsipas, Zverev were some of the winners in the last five, six, seven years, they all had their maiden big title won at the ATP Finals and for most of them they were qualified maybe for the first or second or third time, coming in, they’re fresh, they’re motivated, they don’t have much to lose compared to maybe some of us that have been there for a while, it’s a different feeling. So that could be also one of the reasons.”

Casper’s daunting opener

Ruud is the first Norwegian to ever qualify for the ATP Finals and the 22-year-old faces a tough initiation to the competition with Djokovic standing his first opponent on Monday afternoon.

Ruud fell to Djokovic in their only previous meeting, last year on clay in the Rome Masters, and joked that he might ask Medvedev for advice on how to overcome the 20-time major champion.

“It feels exciting in a way. He’s probably the toughest player to play in the world, he has the routine like no one else here, he’s won this event several times and this year he has been exceptional from the first week until last week in Paris,” said Ruud of Djokovic.  

“He almost won four Grand Slams this year, there was only one guy who could stop him, and maybe I’ll have to ask him what he did. I did watch the match, the final in the US Open, so I know how well Daniil played. I’ll try to figure something out to come up with a game plan but I think as we know Novak is pretty much a complete player, he has no weaknesses.

“I’ll have to just trust my game and enjoy because I’m playing without pressure, he’s the No.1 seeded, I’m the No.8 seeded. I’ll just try to enjoy the moment, but of course also try to play every point like I want to win it.”

Medvedev the Pretzel?

In a recent conversation organized by their common sponsor Tecnifibre, WTA star Iga Swiatek told Medvedev his playing style made him look like a “pretzel” on court. It is actually a description often used by tennis fans on Twitter to describe the Russian’s unorthodox form and technique, where his long limbs sometimes look tangled like a pretzel.

Medvedev has clearly never come across the pretzel reference on social media and was stunned by Swiatek’s comments, but took it in his stride and laughed it off.

On Friday, the US Open champion was asked which of his many nicknames he preferred: Pretzel, octopus, spider, or none of the above?

“Pretzel, that was the first time I heard it, so I don’t know if it should stay as a nickname, I still don’t understand why. ‘Octopus’ is probably the most common one, which a lot of people call me,” said the 25-year-old player.

“But me, if you ask me my favorite one is the ‘Bear’, because that’s what my surname means in Russian and that’s also the easiest for me, because I’ve been called ‘Bear’ in all my school years until I was 20 years old.” Good to know!

Home pride for Matteo

Berrettini will have home court advantage this upcoming week as the Italian gets ready to make his second ATP Finals appearance.

He’s not shying away from the responsibility though and cannot wait to step in front of his supporters on Sunday night.

“I feel the pressure, but it’s a good pressure. It’s so nice to be here, I know the crowd is going to be on my side, I really cannot wait to step on the court,” said the Rome native. “Obviously on the other side of the net there are going to be the best players in the world, so it’s not going to be easy, but I’m one of them, so that helps. I think the atmosphere is going to be special.”

Tsitsipas’ approach to minimalism

You never really know where a conversation with Tsitsipas can take you. On Friday he spoke to reporters about one of his recent topics of interest: Minimalism.

The 23-year-old Greek has watched Matt D’Avella’s documentary about minimalism and has read up on the subject, saying decluttering has helped him deal with anxiety.

“I’ve been very interested in minimalism in the last couple of years and I’ve been reading interesting books that talk about minimalism and how excess is not necessary to make you feel happy and how less can be more sometimes,” explained Tsitsipas.

“I’ve read a lot of things regarding that and that has kind of prompted me to say these kind of things. I think minimalism is a great concept and it works great for me. There are many types of minimalism; it doesn’t mean you have to get rid of every single thing that you own. But for me, decluttering and starting fresh with the types of things that I need in my life has helped me a lot with my struggle with a little bit of anxiety and some other things too.”

Rublev heaps praise on Ruud

Fifth-seeded Rublev did not hold back when he was asked about his Green Group rival Ruud, who has a 0-4 record against the Russian. Rublev gushed about the young Norwegian, and sounded like he was mildly jealous of his … manners?

“Casper he has really great education, I’m not talking about school or something like that, I’m talking about life,” said Rublev. “He’s really kind, really honest and a super nice guy. You can see that he has really great and correct education. If you compare to me, I’m a bit more relaxed completely but Casper is a super nice guy. I really like him as a person. He speaks correct, he says the right words, and me you can see that I’m talking some stupid things every single word, doing mistakes every time.”

Classy competitors

The race for the final qualification spot in Turin came down to the wire and it was Hurkacz who snatched the eighth ticket ahead of 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

The competition was fierce, but it turns out the rivalry was left behind on the court with the players involved being ever so gracious in the aftermath.

“He congratulated me, his team as well,” Hurkacz said of Sinner. “He’s an amazing guy, an amazing person and for sure he’ll make the finals many times in the future. He’s an amazing player. He’s very young and has had so much success and he’ll have a lot more.”

Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil's Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
  The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival Max Verstappen
SAO PAULO: World champion Lewis Hamilton on Friday dominated qualifying for the sprint race at the Brazil Grand Prix but title rival Max Verstappen will be right on his shoulder on Saturday.
Red Bull’s Verstappen has a 19-point lead over the seven-time world champion who will take a five-place grid penalty on Sunday after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.
“I’m so happy to be back in Brazil. Just a big thank you to all the team, they’ve been working flat-out. Today was a really good qualifying,” said Hamilton.
“It’s been so long since it’s like the first time,” added the 36-year-old who hadn’t set the fastest time in qualifying since Hungary in August.
However, aware that Verstappen has won the last two races in the United States and Mexico, he added to Sky Sports: “I don’t know how we can go from one track where they are half a second quicker to this.”
The Briton posted a fastest time of 1min 07.934sec, four tenths quicker than his Dutch rival.
The 24-lap sprint race on Saturday will determine the starting order for Sunday’s race at Interlagos. The winner receives three points.
“When they take a new engine naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend, so for me it’s not a big shock,” said Verstappen.
“I’m just happy to be second. It’s a good position to start from — we want to be closer, but sometimes you have to be realistic and I don’t think there was any more in it.
“There’s not that many points in the sprint race so I hope to have good first lap and of course start from first on Sunday.”
After Sunday’s race, only three rounds remain in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.
The two title rivals’ right-hand men Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will start on the second row on Saturday.
Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo and also two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, in an Alpine, fill out the top ten.
Earlier on Friday, Mercedes announced that Hamilton would be penalized five places on the grid after his fifth new engine of the season.
“Lewis has taken a new Internal Combustion Engine for this event — his fifth of the season — and will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s #BrazilGP,” his Mercedes team tweeted.
His latest five-place sanction, however, will not apply in Saturday’s sprint.
Despite the impending penalty, Hamilton was also fastest in opening practice Friday with Verstappen at 0.367sec behind.
Perez, at 0.442sec, and Bottas, at 0.517sec off the lead, filled out the top four.

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
  Slovenia's Pia Babnik beats Olivia Cowan to win individual title
JEDDAH: Reigning champion Emily Kristine Pedersen from Denmark successfully defended her team title with a playoff victory in the Aramco Team Series Jeddah on Friday. Meanwhile, Slovenian teenager Pia Babnik bagged the individual honors.

Pedersen saw off Lydia Hall from Wales over two extra holes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to secure the title for Team Pedersen, which also included Solheim Cup star Hannah Burke, from England, Krista Bakker, from Finland, and Ahmed Al-Subaey, the team’s amateur player.

Team Hall — which also included Becky Brewerton, from Wales, Luiza Altmann, from Brazil, and amateur Victor Green, a former NFL star — and Team Pedersen finished tied on 51-under after 54 holes on the Red Sea coast.

The captains could not be separated on their first playoff attempt down the par-five 18th, but then Hall found the water while going for the green in two the second time around.

Pedersen, whose tee shot left her perfectly placed in the middle of the fairway, capitalized by landing her approach within 10 feet of the pin before holing her eagle putt to claim the $150,000 top prize for her team.

“It means a lot to win again,” said 25-year-old Pedersen, whose victory last year was in the Saudi Ladies Team International, the event that proved to be the precursor to the Aramco Team Series, which was launched this year.

“I came back to Saudi Arabia hoping to get a win again and its just amazing to do it. I obviously love it around here, so it’s just great. We had a lot of fun as a team and it was a big team effort. We kept the energy high and kept each other high, so it was really just a great week.”

Last year Pedersen also required a playoff, against England’s Georgia Hall, to claim the top prize.

“Obviously I had a lot of good memories from the playoff last year,” she said, adding: “But it was fun. I feel like I know this course really, really well now, so I was happy.”

Burke returned to golf last year after a horrific Achilles injury that kept her out of the second half of the 2019 Ladies European Tour season.

Asked how it felt to now stand in the winners’ circle, six years after her only previous Tour victory, she said: “It feels really, really good — kind of a bit surreal. I’ve had a couple of tough years so this is absolutely amazing and I’m loving it.

“The injury in 2019 took its toll, not just physically but mentally, financially; I kind of had a year out, made zero money, spent a lot to rehab to get back to where I needed to be. It was mentally draining. It’s been a massive battle, really. I’ve been close to calling it a day, truthfully. So this is big.

“I’ve had massive support back home from all my family, friends and from my coach, Brian, here who has backed me all the way. Thanks to everyone.”

In the individual competition, meanwhile, there was some late drama. Germany’s Olivia Cowan headed into the final hole with a two-shot lead, and a par-5 almost certainly would have earned her a first career title, on a hole where a day earlier she found the water attempting to reach the green in two.

It proved to be Groundhog Day for the 25-year-old, as her attempt to set up an eagle putt once again ended up underwater. She scrambled to a closing 7 and a 15-under-par total.

That opened the door to Babnik, who was playing in the group behind the German and needed only a par of her own to force a playoff. The Slovenian went one better, firing a wedge to within 8 feet before rolling in what proved to be the winning putt for a birdie and a 16-under total.

“It feels amazing to have won,” said the 17-year-old. “I must admit I didn’t know what was going on in the group ahead, so I was just trying to play my game coming down 18. It was my amateur who came and told me that I had the putt to win, but I wanted to make it anyway for the team.

“The whole format of the Aramco Team Series is very relaxed and it’s definitely more fun. I was out there just trying to make birdies for the team. I’m really happy with my game and how I played today and over the last two weeks. I’ve loved playing out here in Saudi Arabia and look forward to coming back.”

The Aramco Team Series Jeddah was the last of four new $1million ATS tournaments that were added to the Ladies European Tour this season. It followed events in London, Sotogrande in Spain, and New York.

Iran’s top footballers feel neglected

Iran's top footballers feel neglected
Iran’s top footballers feel neglected

Iran’s top footballers feel neglected
  "The people need to be informed of the excessive problems faced by the national team," players wrote on Instagram
  This state of affairs is "not at all worthy of our country's name"
TEHRAN: Iran’s footballers, well-placed to reach the World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar, feel they are being taken for granted by their national federation.
“Our victories have become a normal thing (for the federation). Instead of giving us more support, they’ve completely forgotten us,” the players lamented in posts on Instagram.
“The people need to be informed of the excessive problems faced by the national team,” players wrote. This state of affairs is “not at all worthy of our country’s name.”
Iran beat Lebanon 2-1 away on Thursday, leaving them at the top of Group A in Asian qualifiers for next year’s finals.
“We’ve been using old shirts for the past year,” players said.
The federation reacted quickly to the posts, with spokesman Hossein Sharifi saying on state television its president was working to resolve any problems faced by Team Melli.
The team, which has qualified for five finals since 1978, “needs support and we hope everybody stands by the federation in doing this,” he said.
Iran’s sports authorities complain that US sanctions on Tehran deprive the federation of access to millions of dollars in funds from world football’s ruling body FIFA.

New Zealand hero Daryl Mitchell relishing new opener role with the T20 World Cup finalists

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final.
Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
New Zealand hero Daryl Mitchell relishing new opener role with the T20 World Cup finalists

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
  As his team prepares to take on Australia in the final on Sunday, he reflected on his new role and the experience of the competition so far
DUBAI: Less than a month ago, Daryl Mitchell had never opened the batting in a T20 match. Then, at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi, in the shadow of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in front of a handful of fans, the New Zealand coaches decided to take a chance on the 30-year-old as opener, during a World Cup warm-up match against Australia.

Mitchell, the son of a former All Black rugby star, hit 33 not out off 22 balls. Team captain Kane Williamson and the New Zealand management were so impressed by the way he went after the Australian attack they decided he would be their opener during the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell said that because some teammates who play in the Indian Premier League were unavailable for the warm-up games, he was presented with an opportunity to show his worth to the Black Caps.

“For me, it was just about playing the way that I want to play and to have the backing from Kane and Steady (head coach Gary Stead) as well,” he said. “Any chance you get to play for your country, you jump on it. So as soon as I got asked to do the job, I was really excited.”

Mitchell has repaid the faith shown in him by reaching double figures in all of his innings in the weeks that followed, including 49 against pre-tournament favorites India that helped propel New Zealand to a crucial victory.

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and a somewhat windy Abu Dhabi that was a far cry from that scorching and sweaty night in mid October when Mitchell opened the batting for the first time. New Zealand faced England, with a place in the World Cup Final at stake. The stage had shifted from the Tolerance Oval to the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, where thousands of spectators were watching the match, including Mitchell’s parents. Millions more around the world were watching live coverage of the match.

Chasing 167, wickets fell around him, but Mitchell survived and continued grafting. With 57 runs still needed off 24 deliveries, he was still there but it seemed as if the Black Caps were up against it. Mitchell and teammate Jimmy Neesham thought otherwise.

“It never felt like it was out of our reach, and we knew that some of the match-ups might suit us towards the end,” said Mitchell.

Neesham turned the game on its head with a blistering 27 but when he was out, the job remained unfinished. Step forward Mitchell, who timed his innings to perfection as he smashed 20 in the penultimate over to send New Zealand to their first-ever T20 World Cup Final.

In a player-of-the-match performance he recorded his highest score for New Zealand in a T20 and, after hitting the winning runs, he embraced teammate, and childhood friend, Mitchell Santner in a moment neither of them will forget.

“He’s one of my best mates, we’ve known each other since we were kids, so to be out in the middle together for the winning runs in a World Cup semi-final is pretty cool,” said Mitchell.

Yet such is the focus and determination of this Black Caps outfit, the day after his stunning performance Mitchell was clear about the fact that the job is still not done.

“It’s nice to help contribute to winning a game of cricket for your country, let alone the semi-final of a World Cup,” he said. “But at the same time, we didn’t come here to win a semi-final, we came to win a trophy.”

After all, this is a tournament New Zealand have yet to win, and after losing in the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2015 and 2019, the are hoping that Sunday’s final in Dubai will be their turn finally to cross the finishing line.

The will face Trans-Tasman rivals Australia, and Mitchell and his teammates see it as an opportunity to make history and to do their country proud.

“We’re very proud of where we come from and who we are as Kiwis,” said Mitchell. “To know that we’ve got 5 million people sitting back at home supporting us in the early hours of the morning, it’s something we’re very grateful for and we love wearing that Silver Fern on our chest.

“Sunday will be pretty special. It’ll be about enjoying the moment, playing with a smile on our face and competing, because at the end of the day, days like this don’t come around very often. We’re going to have as much fun as we can and hopefully we can walk away with that trophy.”

