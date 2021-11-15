UAE Armed Forces buys EDGE’s precision-guided weapons for $880m

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, down 0.6 percent or 76 points, to close at 11,836 points.
Some 170.2 million shares changed hands in 211,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank.
Shopping mall operator Arabian Centres was another of the biggest fallers, by 5 percent to close at SR21.26 ($5.67). There was heavy trading, of about 14.6 million shares in the business.
Shares in Saudi National Bank ( NCB) and Al-Rajhi Bank were down by 2 and 0.4 percent, while SABB shares fell by 1.7 percent.
Shares in Saudi Aramco also fell, closing at SR37.25.
The parallel Nomu index was down 48.6 points, or 1.59 percent, it closed at 24,279.92 points, after 367,000 trades.
Shares in Anaam also fell today by more than 9 percent at SR83.30, after it returned to trading following the suspension of yesterday's session due to an opposing opinion in the external auditor's report.
Among the risers, shares in advertising billboard firm Al Arabia rose on the first day of listing in the Saudi market, by 5 percent at SR104. About 7.7 million shares in the firm were traded, with a value of about SR832 million, in 54,000 deals.
Shares in investment firm Taiba topped the highest gains at SR38.90, amid trading of more than one million shares.
The company announced a board recommendation to distribute exceptional dividends to shareholders at SR4 per share after selling part of a stake owned by SABIC Agri-Nutrients.