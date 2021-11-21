You are here

  • Home
  • Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia
Sixteen teams will take part in the first phase, with games played mostly in the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gmug4

Updated 13 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia
  • New 16-team competition across the Western, Central and Eastern regions will be launched by Saudi Arabian Football Federation on Monday
Updated 13 sec ago
Liliane Tannoury

Monday is set to be a landmark day for women’s sports in Saudi Arabia. In particular, for women’s football. This is the day that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s new Regional Football League kicks off across the nation.

Sixteen teams will take part in the first phase, with games played mostly in the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The league is split, as its name suggests, into three regions: A six-team Central region, a six-team Western region, and a four-team Eastern region.

Matches will be played in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the winner of each group declared champion of their region.

In addition, the top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships.

There, the eight qualified teams will play in a knockout competition at the Kingdom Final Championship, which is due to be held early next year in Jeddah, with the winning team set to pocket $133,000.

This is wonderful news for the progress of the women’s game in the Kingdom, and we must also not forget the Saudi Sports For All Women’s Football League, which was contested last year.

But it is not the prize money or the format of the new regional competition that has captured my fascination. I am more focused on the speed and efficiency with which the SAFF has implemented a plan first devised as recently as 2017. It is to be congratulated for making this milestone in Saudi women’s football a reality.

To give an idea of the rate of progress, Brazil, despite already having nine regional women’s football tournaments, only last April kicked off its first national championship — curiously with 16 teams, the same number that now start the Saudi championship.

Once the decision was put in place in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the SAFF acted quickly and well.

In addition to the setting up of the new leagues, the federation has hired Monika Staab to lead the fledgling Saudi Arabian national women’s team. The German coach previously spent time in Riyadh in December 2020, when she was invited to the Kingdom to lead a C-license coaching course for women.

Staab’s career as a player saw her go to France and England before returning to Germany and to the women’s Bundesliga. She then became a coach, working for the German football federation.

Her work has taken her to more than 80 countries over the past four decades, including Bahrain, Iran and Qatar.

Hiring Staab was no doubt a shrewd move by the SAFF, as she is not only a leading football coach but also has experience working in Muslim countries.

(AFP)

There have already been reports of how Staab marveled at the Saudi women’s passion and love for the game after she visited clubs in Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah. Many players had to drive for more than two hours to train and then two hours back home again. All these women are either working or studying and none of them are being paid to play. They just have a real passion for football.

There will now be opportunities that will allow young players to start their training early and provide more career options in football, both at club and international level.

There are reasons to be optimistic for the Kingdom’s national women’s team. Staab held the first training session with the squad on Nov. 2. After 700 players signed up for the trials, the coach eventually reduced the number to 30.

In February, the national team is slated to play its first international match, against the Maldives, and the long-term vision is to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 10 years’ time.

The SAFF has also taken a significant step by hiring 12 top Asian female referees, not only to referee the women’s football league matches, but also to train local girls who wish to go down that path.

At a time when more and more girls and women from all corners of the globe are discovering the joys of playing football, Saudi women will not be far behind.

Three years after women were first allowed into football stadiums, Saudi Arabia, through its football federation, has taken a major step forward with the creation of the Regional Football League. More importantly, it is creating the conditions for it to be a sustainable project in the future.

The achievement is nothing short of remarkable because, in order to fulfill this task at the national level, the SAFF did not have to implement extraordinary measures, such as recently done by some South American countries, to create regulations that forced their affiliated clubs to form professional women’s teams on par with those for men.

When there was a will to advance the women’s game, a way was found. Congratulations to the SAFF on a job well done.

Topics: Women's Football Saudi Arabia sport football

Related

Egypt's Al Ahly football club mulls IPO
Business & Economy
Egypt's Al Ahly football club mulls IPO
Coach of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team looks forward to new era for football video
Sport
Coach of Saudi Arabia’s first women’s national team looks forward to new era for football

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Nov 21 : Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.
“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said in a statement.

Topics: Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer football

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports

Man Utd to sack Solskjaer after Watford humiliation: reports
Updated 21 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to be sacked as Manchester United manager, according to widespread reports on Saturday following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.
Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” after his team’s fifth defeat in their last seven Premier League games.
The Times, The Guardian and the Manchester Evening News reported that the result of an emergency board meeting called after the Watford defeat was to bring the Norwegian’s three-year spell in charge at Old Trafford to an end.
Solskjaer signed a new three-year contract in July and will reportedly be handed a £7.5 million compensation package.
The club’s hierarchy stuck by Solskjaer during the recent international break despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.
But worse was to come at Vicarage Road as the struggling Hornets could afford to miss a first half penalty twice and still run out comfortable winners.
Solskjaer has managed to ride out the storm during previous poor runs since taking charge in 2018.
But United’s latest slide comes after heavy pre-season investment on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane that were expected to turn the team into title-winners for the first time since 2013.
Financial results released this week for the first quarter of the season showed United’s wage bill has risen 23 percent.
However, that has not been rewarded on the field as the Red Devils find themselves 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea down in seventh and out of the League Cup.
Much more was expected after steady progress during Solskjaer’s first two full seasons in charge.
He secured back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League for the first time since the club’s decline began with Alex Ferguson’s retirement as manager in 2013.
However, Solskjaer, who famously scored United’s winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, has failed to win a trophy since his return to the club.
His legendary status as a United player meant the 48-year-old retained the support of fans even as results went downhill in recent months.
But even they began to turn on him on Saturday as he was booed while holding his hands up in apology.
“We were outfought,” said Solskjaer. “The first half is the worst we’ve played and it’s hard for me to explain why we played the way we did.
“The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now — we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It’s hard to stand here and explain that, but that’s football and we have to take the flak for it.”
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag are the frontrunners to be Solskjaer’s successor.

Topics: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United

Related

Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Sport
Ronaldo scores but Man United beaten 2-1 at Young Boys
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’
Sport
Maguire calls on Man United to ‘stand up and be counted’

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League
  • A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win
  • Arteta got into a heated shouting match with Klopp on the touchline when the game was still scoreless
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League.
A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp’s side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season had ended at West Ham before the international break but the Reds looked back to their best at Anfield.
Sadio Mane scored the opener in the first half and Liverpool then dismantled Mikel Arteta’s side after the break, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino running up the scoreline.
Arteta got into a heated shouting match with Klopp on the touchline when the game was still scoreless, and the incident seemed to spark both the Anfield crowd and Liverpool’s players.
Arsenal was on a 10-match unbeaten streak but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had already needed to make several good saves before Mane nodded home Alexander-Arnold’s free kick in the 39th minute, having been left unmarked in the six-yard area.
Liverpool started the second half at a furious pace and former Arsenal player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had a chance to double the lead when the influential Fabinho intercepted Bukayo Saka’s pass, but the midfielder steered a shot wide of the post.
Arsenal kept turning the ball over and Nuno Tavares gifted Liverpool the second goal when he gifted a pass straight to Jota who showed real composure to side-step Ramsdale and score into an empty net.
Arsenal kept being pinned back and the third goal came 17 minutes from time when Mane burst down the left to cross for Salah to volley home his 16th of the campaign, before Minamino scored his first Anfield goal just 48 seconds after replacing Jota.
The win lifted Liverpool provisionally into second place, four points behind leader Chelsea. Arsenal remained fifth.

Topics: Liverpool Arsenal Premier league

Related

West Ham punish Alisson blunders to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run
Sport
West Ham punish Alisson blunders to end Liverpool’s unbeaten run
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure
Sport
Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh

Pakistan clinches series with 8-wicket win against Bangladesh
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

DHAKA: Fakhar Zaman hit 57 not out to guide Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh that clinched the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Saturday.
Zaman and opener Mohammed Rizwan put on an 85-run stand that was instrumental in overhauling Bangladesh’s paltry 108-7 with 11 balls to spare.
Rizwan scored a patient 39 off 45 with four boundaries.
Zaman was watchful after captain Babar Azam (5) dragged fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s (1-12) delivery on to his stump in the third over, similar to his dismissal in the first match.
“Wasn’t easy to play shots early on, wanted to build partnerships and succeeded,” Zaman said. “Thankfully we finished it off well.”
He paced the innings, especially after being reprieved on 26 when Saif Hassan dropped his catch in deep midwicket off legspinner Aminul Islam (1-30).
Zaman brought up his seventh half-century off 40 balls and then finished the game off on his own, as Pakistan got to 109-2.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-15) and Shadab Khan (2-22) caused the damage to Bangladesh amid Najmul Hossain’s resistance after captain Mahmudullah opted to bat first.
Najmul struck 40 off 34, hitting five fours.
Afridi, replacing Hasan Ali, continued his habit to strike in the first over as he trapped Saif Hassan leg-before for duck in the fifth ball.
Naim Sheikh edged Mohammed Wasim’s delivery to first slip for 2 in the second over, leaving Bangladesh at 5-2.
Afif Hossain flicked Afridi to six over backward square leg in the first ball he faced.
He also cut Wasim past point for a boundary as Bangladesh appeared to be in control.
Najmul Hossain Shanto at the other end recovered from his vulnerable start to dominate bowlers.
But Shadab Khan stifled the innings and brought an end to the 46-run partnership when Afif’s premeditated reverse paddle cost his wicket for 20.
Najmul chipped in the air to give Shadab, who dived to his left to take an excellent catch, his second wicket.
Haris Rauf in between took the wicket of Mahmudullah, edging to wicket-keeper for 12, as the home team was 82-5 in 14th over.

Related

Australia confound the skeptics to win T20 World Cup as crisis erupts over suitability of format and conditions
Sport
Australia confound the skeptics to win T20 World Cup as crisis erupts over suitability of format and conditions

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble

McIlroy back on top in Dubai after risky gamble
  • McIlroy’s boldness saved him at least one shot on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

DUBAI: A gutsy shot by Rory McIlroy on the par-3 17th hole helped him wrest back the lead after Saturday’s third round of the DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the European Tour.
McIlroy faced an impossible-looking chip shot from the rocks in the hazard. A penalty drop looked like the best option, but the Northern Irishman decided to take on the very risky shot, and nearly holed the return chip thereafter for a par.
It was a bogey eventually, but McIlroy’s boldness saved him at least one shot on Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course.
And then, the par-5 18th hole, which so cruelly denied him sole lead after the second round with a double bogey, enabled him to climb up to the pole position when McIlroy made a birdie for a round of five-under-par 67 and finished on 14-under-par total.
England’s Sam Horsfield, coming behind him as sole leader on 14-under par, could only make a bogey from the fairway bunker and dropped to 13-under par, one behind McIlroy.
Scotland’s Robert MacIntire and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork were tied third at 12-under par. Collin Morikawa, who is almost certain to become the first American winner of the Race to Dubai, moved into a tie for fifth place alongside joint overnight leaders Shane Lowry of Ireland, American John Catlin and Denmark’s Joachim Hansen.
McIlroy started with a bogey, but that just seemed to have woken him up as he made six birdies in the next 12 holes.
“I’m looking forward to the final round. I’m right where I want to be. I want to be contending on Sundays in golf tournaments, and feel like I’m back to playing the way I should and the way that will get me back contending. So, I’m excited to go out there and try to pick up another one,” said McIlroy, winner of the tournament in 2012 and 2015.
Talking about the shot on the 17th, he said: “Harry (his caddie) was pleading with me not to hit it. I had a similar shot in Boston a couple years ago playing with Tiger (Woods) and the ball went straight behind me into the water and I had to go back into the drop zone.
“I could have looked very silly with that shot. But I just didn’t feel like it was as risky as the one in Boston. So, I thought, let’s take it on. It’s going to be an easier four if I can get it where I thought I could get it to. That’s what happened and the chip nearly went in for a three.”

Topics: Rory McIlroy

Related

Waiting to start his second round alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas, McIlroy watched on in bemusement. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Offbeat
Golfer Rory McIlroy left bemused as spectator grabs club from his bag at Scottish Open
McIlroy leads Hatton by one shot in Abu Dhabi
Sport
McIlroy leads Hatton by one shot in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia
Start of regional league ushers in new era for women’s football in Saudi Arabia
Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.