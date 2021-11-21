RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zone (MODON), has signed an agreement with Mohammed Bin Laden Co. to develop an industrial city that exceeds 5 million square meters.
The city located in Bahrah, a town in Makkah province, is a step to empower the industry and increase the local economic activity in GDP terms by 65 percent, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, said CEO of MODON, Khalid M. Al-Salem.
MODON was established in 2001 to develop industrial lands with integrated services. It oversees 36 industrial cities that exist or are under development in Saudi Arabia.
MODON, Bin Laden Company to develop industrial city
https://arab.news/6z3h4
MODON, Bin Laden Company to develop industrial city
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zone (MODON), has signed an agreement with Mohammed Bin Laden Co. to develop an industrial city that exceeds 5 million square meters.