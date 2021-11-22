You are here

'Beautiful days for Saudi football': Al-Hilal's Abdullah Al-Mayouf looking to cap stellar 2021 with the AFC Champions League title

Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 22 November 2021
Paul Williams

'Beautiful days for Saudi football': Al-Hilal's Abdullah Al-Mayouf looking to cap stellar 2021 with the AFC Champions League title

Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will play in his fourth AFC Champions League final this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AFP/File Photos)
  • The 34-year-old goalkeeper will play in his fourth final when the Riyadh club takes on South Korea’s Pohang Steelers on Tuesday
Updated 22 November 2021
Paul Williams

RIYADH: Some players would dream of playing in the final of the AFC Champions League just once in their career — to experience the buzz, the pressure and excitement that comes with playing on such a stage.

Those that are very fortunate will get the opportunity to play in two, such is the luck of those that play for the continent’s biggest clubs.

But to play in four is simply mind-blowing.

That is exactly what Al-Hilal’s veteran goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf will achieve this week when he pulls on the gloves to face South Korea’s Pohang Steelers at the cauldron that is Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.

Remarkably, the 34 year old is still young enough to feature in even more finals given the dominance of Al-Hilal in this competition over the past half-decade, with Tuesday marking their third final in the past five years.

“As a football player, it’s important to have ambition to win each title,” he told Arab News.

“I want to keep playing for another four or five years and my target is to play in the final every year.”

Having only won one of his previous three encounters, he will be hoping Tuesday evening’s match will turn out differently to the last time he faced a Korean team in the final.

That was in 2011. Having made his Al-Hilal debut back in 2004 as a fresh-faced 17 year old, the Riyadh native opted for a sea change after three years of limited opportunities, joining Jeddah’s Al-Ahli in 2007, and five years later making his first appearance in the final of Asia’s showpiece club competition.

On that occasion, the Saudi giants were no match for a slick Ulsan Hyundai side, captained by a certain Kwak Tae-hwi who would go on to play for three years with Al-Hilal, leaving Riyadh to return to Seoul in 2016 at the same time as Al-Mayouf returned to play for his boyhood club.

Another final, back with Al-Hilal in 2017, resulted in another loss, this time against Japan’s Urawa Reds, before Al-Mayouf and his Al-Hilal teammates got their revenge on the Japanese heavyweights with a dominant 3-0 win in the 2019 final.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News just days before this year’s final, which takes on extra significance for both clubs as they seek to become the first club to win four continental club championships to become Asia’s most successful club side, Al-Mayouf said those losses earlier in his career acted as extra motivation come 2019.

“Of course, the first two finals helped (motivate) me for the third final in 2019,” he admitted.

“The first final, I was very young, and for the second final we faced some ‘conditions’ against Urawa, but for sure the experience helped for the third final.”

Reflecting on that 2019 triumph, Al-Mayouf said that he knew weeks before the final that Al-Hilal would break their ACL title drought.

“I felt that we would win after we defeated Al-Sadd in the semifinal,” he said.

“There was such a positive atmosphere within the team when we traveled from Riyadh to Tokyo with a 1-0 win from the first leg.

“We faced a lot of pressure from their fans. It’s not easy to play in that atmosphere, but we succeeded in winning the title.”

With this being Al-Hilal’s third final in five years, and with a handful of players having played in all three, they come into this game with the big game experience across the board that Pohang lack, and that holds them in good stead, according to Al-Mayouf, who said that they know they must approach the match as they would any regular season game.

“We will prepare ourselves as we would any other important match,” he said.

“It’s just one of the matches during the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. We will prepare just like any other important match.”

Should Al-Hilal finish 2021 with another continental title, which would set them apart as Asia’s most dominant and successful football club, it would cap what has been a remarkable year for Saudi football.

For the first time since 2012, two Saudi clubs made the semifinal of the AFC Champions League — with Al-Hilal defeating Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr in a classic encounter last month — while the national team will finish 2021 undefeated in the final round of Asian Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, sitting four points clear on top of Group B with one foot already in Qatar.

With his international career behind him, having retired in 2019, Al-Mayouf said that this is a “golden period” for Saudi football.

“We have talented players, and every year we have new talented players coming through,” he said.

“The national team has done very well in qualification. They are very good tactically thanks to the coach, and my dream is for the Saudi national team to qualify for the World Cup and for Al-Hilal to win the AFC Champions League.

“These are beautiful days for Saudi football.”

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League Pohang Steelers

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

New Saudi Arabia course and regulations set to test pilots in Dakar Rally 2022

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Dakar Rally returns in less than 40 days in Saudi Arabia for the third consecutive time, from Jan. 1 to 14, 2022.

The 9,000 kilometer rally, which takes place over 14 days, is considered one of the toughest and most demanding challenges in motorsport, and will cross the most beautiful landscapes and archaeological areas of the Kingdom.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally features a completely new track that includes many areas encompassing different types of terrain, where competitors will face new tests. The rally will depart from the Hail desert, head to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to enjoy a day of rest, before continuing their challenge on the Saudi sand dunes before finishing in Jeddah.

Off the track, the 2022 rally will see several major changes to its regulations, building on previous efforts to ensure equal competition opportunities, and in terms of navigation and to slow down the vehicles to make the race safer (in the motorcycle category).

While the course booklet already highlights danger zones, racers will now also receive audible alerts as they approach these areas to keep them alert. Dangerous and complex areas will be subject to “slow zones,” where the maximum speed will be limited to 90kmph.

In order to improve safety measures for competitors, it will be mandatory to wear airbag jackets, which will be checked and confirmed by the race officials during the technical examination phase.

The Dakar Rally is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of a ten-year agreement between the Kingdom and Amauri Sport, the owners of the rally.

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2022

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge

Tiger Woods posts short video of him swinging a wedge
  • Woods had not made a public comment about injuries from his Feb. 23 car accident in Los Angeles since May
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

NEW YORK: One swing, two words and three seconds of a video was all it took from Tiger Woods to get everyone talking Sunday about his future on the golf course.

Woods had not made a public comment about injuries from his Feb. 23 car accident in Los Angeles since May, and he didn’t have a lot to offer on Twitter.

“Making progress,” was all he said, accompanied by the video of a smooth swing with a wedge. Woods was wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg, with a large bucket half-filled with golf balls on a practice range.

He also had a launch monitor behind him that measures such metrics as distance and ball speed.

Woods was recovering from another back procedure at the start of the year when he ran his SUV over a median and it toppled down a steep hill on a winding, sweeping road in the Los Angeles suburbs on his way to a television shoot a golf course. Doctors said he shattered tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized by a rod in the tibia. A combination of screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries in the ankle and foot.

In an interview published May 27 in Golf Digest, with which Woods has a financial deal, he described the rehabilitation from this surgery as “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” He said at the time his top priority was “walking on my own.”

He took care of that already, with videos on social media in the last month showing him walking on golf courses during junior events.

Woods has not played since the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, last December. His last full tournament was the Masters one year ago in November.

It was not clear why Woods posted the video on Sunday. He hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the week after Thanksgiving.

Woods has had 10 surgeries — four on his left knee, five on his lower back and the most recent for the crushing injuries from the car accident in February. He turns 46 on Dec. 30.

He won a third U.S. Open in 2008 while competing on shredded ligaments in his left knee and a double stress fracture, and he returned from fusion surgery on his lower spine in 2017 by winning a fifth Masters in 2019.

His last victory was the Zozo Championship in Japan in the fall of 2019, giving him 82 for his career on the PGA Tour to tie Sam Snead for the all-time record.

Topics: Tiger Woods golf

Why South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal’s trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final

Why South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal’s trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final
Updated 22 November 2021
John Duerden

Why South Korea's Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal's trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final

Why South Korea’s Jang Hyun-soo could be Al-Hilal’s trump card against Pohang Steelers in AFC Champions League final
  • The center-back rarely makes headlines but played an important role in the Riyadh club’s 2019 triumph and could do so again on Tuesday
Updated 22 November 2021
John Duerden

Al-Hilal have so many stars in attack that it is difficult to know where to start. And should the Saudi Arabian team defeat Pohang Steelers of South Korea in the AFC Champions League final on Tuesday, then it is likely that someone like the free-scoring Bafetimbi Gomis will win the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

If organizers have a little more imagination, however, then they could do a lot worse than consider Jang Hyun-soo, as the South Korean is one of the most underrated players in Asian football.

The 30-year-old center-back, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has been with Al-Hilal since July 2019 and played a big part in their third Asian title-winning campaign later that year. And he has appeared in all but eight minutes of this Champions League campaign, doing what he always does: Be consistently solid, making mistakes about as often as he makes headlines.

There have been South Korean internationals at Al-Hilal in the past, such as 2002 World Cup legends Lee Young-pyo and Seol Ki-hyeon, but Jang has established himself as one of the top players in the league. 

“Hyun-soo is a coach’s dream,” Razvan Lucescu, the Romanian who was in charge of Al-Hilal when Jang arrived, said last year. “He adapted to the league quickly and did everything that was asked. He is one of those players that you never have to worry about. Every team needs a player like Hyun-soo, he is so professional on and off the pitch.

That could be seen in the lead-up to the big game on Tuesday. Pohang coach Kim Ki-dong worked with Jang when he was on South Korea’s coaching staff at the 2014 Asian Games. Kim told reporters in Korea, where there has been a focus on the Al-Hilal defender for the first time since 2018 (more on that later), that he has been in regular contact with Jang while he has been in Saudi Arabia. As soon as Pohang and Al-Hilal reached the final, Jang stopped all conversations.

It is an attitude that has served him well ever since he made his international debut back in 2013. At the time, Jang was at FC Tokyo — he has never played domestic football in Korea — and he returned to Japan in 2017 after a stint in China. Then came the move to Al-Hilal and a stage on which he has gone from strength to strength. There are not that many players who have won Asia’s biggest club prize more than once.

Jang has had his share of downs, however. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he was blamed by South Korean fans for the team’s defeats against Sweden and Mexico. It is a measure of the man that he played a starring role in the very next game — a famous 2-0 win over Germany. In Kazan, against the desperate defending world champions, he was immense.

Perhaps he did not get the recognition he deserved for that but, soon after, he really did make headlines, but not in the way he would have wanted. All South Korean males have to perform military service of almost two years. Jang, however, received an exemption after being part of the team that won gold at the 2014 Asian Games — a reward that not all agree with in a country where military service is a very sensitive issue. 

Yet even those who have been granted that prize must still complete basic training (Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min spent three weeks with the Marines in 2020), which can take up to 60 days, as well as 544 hours of sports-related community service. Jang submitted documents to the military authorities stating that he had completed 196 hours of community football coaching in December 2017. A later investigation discovered that there had been heavy snow on the days Jang claimed he was working and so no football activities could have taken place. In other words, Jang had doctored his records to avoid carrying out his military service.

A very dim view is taken of those who try to avoid their duty. In late 2018, the Korean Football Association fined the player and hit him with a lifetime ban from playing for the national team. 

Jang apologized, saying: “Even though I received a privilege in mandatory military service, I’m very sorry that I wasn’t able to sincerely carry out the duty as a South Korean man. I clearly understand that there’s no excuse to justify my actions. Even if I reflect on myself and feel deep regret over this incident, I know that isn’t enough. I will become a disciplined player who doesn’t make the same mistakes again in the future.”

The ban means that Jang is stuck on 58 appearances for the national team. Had the episode never happened, then he would surely be moving toward a century of caps for South Korea. The fact that he is not may be a personal pain but is likely to be welcomed by Al-Hilal boss Leonardo Jardim.

If Jang was not banned, he would be regularly jetting off all around Asia on national team duty and would have been on international duty just last week. Instead, he stayed in Riyadh to focus on preparing for the final, in which he has the chance to prevent Pohang from winning a fourth Asian title of their own. Jang may be about to make more headlines in Korea.

Topics: Al Hilal

Collin Morikawa makes history with double triumph at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Collin Morikawa makes history with double triumph at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Collin Morikawa celebrates his historic double triumph in Dubai. (European Tour)
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Collin Morikawa makes history with double triumph at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Collin Morikawa makes history with double triumph at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
  • 24-year-old Open champion wins tournament by three shots and becomes first American to win the Race to Dubai crown
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Collin Morikawa produced a bogey-free final round to win the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai by three shots on a day in which he also made history by becoming the first American to clinch the Race to Dubai crown.

In the European Tour’s season-ending Rolex Series event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Morikawa, who started the day three shots behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy, saved his best for last, putting on a solid performance on the Earth Course to receive both the Harry Vardon Trophy and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai trophy.

“It’s a special win,” the 2021 Open champion said. “I told everyone that I wanted to win the Race to Dubai and the DP World Tour Championship. I had it in my control this week. If I had won, I would have sealed the deal and that is what I focused on. I couldn’t get my head too focused on the Race to Dubai as I knew there were many scenarios that could have happened, but I wanted to come out and win.

“I felt my game was in a really good spot over the past a month and a half since the Ryder Cup, so overall it’s an amazing win and really special.”

The 24-year-old carded six birdies, five of them coming in the last seven holes, en route to shooting a six-under 66. He ended the tournament on 17 under par, ahead of joint runners-up Matt Fitzpatrick, who made a late charge with six under for the day, and Sweden’s Alexander Bjork.

McIlroy, who was bidding to win his third DP World Tour Championship title, saw his chances dented after a frustrating end, with three bogeys in his last four holes. The Northern Irishman finished with a 74 and tied for sixth place with Ian Poulter and Dean Burmester.

By being crowned Europe’s No. 1, Morikawa was also awarded a bonus of $1 million, alongside his DP World Tour Championship winnings.

Speaking on his key moments in the final round, Morikawa explained: “To be honest, I really don’t know. Starting off on six pars, especially with some birdie holes, wasn’t fun. I felt I was hitting some good shots and I wasn’t getting the breaks I needed or the putts weren’t dropping. I told myself when I looked at the leaderboard after nine that I’m still in this. I just needed one spark and, after parring 10 and 11, I knew something had to change. On the 12th, I got a great break and that is when the momentum started.”

Morikawa’s victory concluded an exciting four days of action in a tournament that had a wide array of off-course entertainment and was attended by more than 65,000 spectators.

Next year’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates — the season-ending event of the newly rebranded DP World Tour — will take place between Nov. 17 and 20.

Topics: Collin Morikawa

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG
Updated 22 November 2021
AP

MINNEAPOLIS, US: Much to coach Mike Zimmer’s consternation, the Minnesota Vikings have made quite the habit of these white-knuckle, high-stress finishes.
All that experience must be paying off. They deftly followed the winning formula for beating Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers was on the sideline at the end and not on the field.
Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers in a classic back-and-forth with their division rival and longtime nemesis.
“You know how they say, ‘Sunday is fun day?’ It’s not, at all,” an exhausted Zimmer said after the game was decided on the final snap for a sixth time in 10 games. The Vikings (5-5) have won three and lost three of those.
The only team in the NFL this year to hold a lead of seven or more points in every game, all but one of Minnesota’s games have been decided by one score. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings stay a step ahead of Rodgers for most of the afternoon.
“Hopefully going forward we can kind of find our way to put the forks in teams, put them away when we have to, but we’re still trying to learn how to do that,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I think continuing to have these situations will continue to get us better.”
Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, all on Green Bay’s final four full possessions, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half. All of those drives covered 74 yards or more.
Rodgers finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards for the Packers (8-3). After missing time earlier to COVID-19, Rodgers was unable to practice much this week because of a toe injury.
“It’s very, very painful. I got stepped on in the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms that I was having,” Rodgers said. “It’s going to be another painful week next week, and then hopefully I can get healed up during the bye.”
Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 169 yards and two scores for the Vikings, including a third-down catch against rookie Eric Stokes that Cousins delivered for a 23-yard touchdown while being decked on a blitz by Darnell Savage. Dalvin Cook ran in the 2-point conversion to make up for an earlier missed extra point by Joseph.
On the next play from scrimmage, Rodgers threw a rainbow to Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking past safety Xavier Woods for a 75-yard score to tie the game just before the two-minute warning.
“Every play with this guy is a fight. You just hope, when they go down and score in one play, that the offense can come back and do what they did,” Zimmer said. “So I was proud of them for that.”
When the Vikings regained the ball, Cousins nearly cost himself the comeback by slightly underthrowing Jefferson, whom Savage darted in front of to intercept the ball. He bobbled it on the way down, though, and a replay review overturned the call.
Cousins then went 3 for 3 for 51 yards on the next three snaps, and Cook — who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown — ran for one more first down. Then the Vikings kneeled down twice to set up the final kick by Joseph.
“It’s just life in the NFL. It’s exciting. I certainly understand why people want to follow and watch it,” Cousins said.
The Vikings posted the highest score against the Packers since their 38-3 loss to New Orleans in the season opener. Green Bay gave up just 34 points over the previous three games.
Preston Smith had two sacks, but the Packers didn’t have the same pass rush with outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) sidelined. Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus are also out with long-term injuries.
Rodgers threw to Davante Adams twice for touchdowns, including an 18-yard strike on third-and-6 midway through the fourth quarter when he was trying to call timeout before the shotgun snap.
Adams has 12 scoring receptions against the Vikings, the most by any opposing player.
“When you’re playing an offense that’s hot and has a hot quarterback and stud receivers and a stud back, you’ve got to keep scoring,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got to start faster.”
Jefferson became the first player in the league this season to top 100 receiving yards in the first quarter. He drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty on Savage in the second quarter, a big boost on a drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Thielen on third-and-goal for a 16-3 lead. Kingsley Keke’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Cousins triggered a roughing-the-passer penalty and erased an interception by Savage on that eventful possession.
For all the success that was fueled by aggressiveness, the Vikings swung the momentum to the visitors when a toss sweep to fullback C.J. Ham on third-and-1 at their 29 was stopped for no gain late in the second quarter. The Packers went the other way for Josiah Deguara’s first career scoring catch to cut the lead to 16-10.

