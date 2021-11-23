You are here

  • Home
  • 46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade
Relatives of a victims from bus crash speak with North Macedonia's chief prosecutor at Pirogov hospital in Sofia, on Tuesday when 46 people, including 11 minors, were killed after their tourist bus caught fire on a Bulgarian highway. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8jdb

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade
  • Officials believe the bus crashed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul to Skopje in North Macedonia
  • Those who died trapped in the burning bus, including four-year-old twins, according to media reports were from North Macedonia
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BOSNEK, Bulgaria: North Macedonia called for three days of national mourning after a tourist bus carrying its citizens caught fire and crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing 46 people in Europe’s deadliest road accident in the past decade.
Although the cause has yet to be determined, officials believe the bus crashed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul in Turkey to Skopje in North Macedonia.
Those who died trapped in the burning bus — including four-year-old twins, according to media reports — were from North Macedonia, prompting the government to declare three days of mourning where the country’s flag will be flown at half-mast.
Bulgaria has also declared a day of mourning on Wednesday.
Only four men and three women, including a 16-year-old, survived the crash by breaking one of the windows and jumping to safety, according to officials.
Some of the victims’ families rushed from North Macedonia to Sofia but were denied entry at the hospital where the victims were being treated.
“I only know that my uncle is alive and well. But I know nothing so far about his wife and son... The doctors say that if they’re not here they are probably among the dead,” Yousouf Bajazidovski told AFP outside the hospital.
“We ask each other, we ask doctors, we ask the North Macedonia embassy in Sofia, but no one can tell us anything more.”
Another, Ramis Bajazidov, also said relatives “don’t know anything.”
In North Macedonia, one man told the Sloboden Pecat newspaper that 10 of his relatives had died.
“I lost my whole family in the blaze,” he said.
Media in North Macedonia reported that several of the dead were from a Skopje primary school, where all classes were stopped.
The accident happened after midnight on a highway about 40 kilometers (26 miles) from Sofia, near the village of Bosnek.
Many of the dead were between 20 and 30 years old, officials said.
Local media said the bus was registered with the Besa Trans tourist agency, which organizes sightseeing and shopping tours to Istanbul.
The tour bus company did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP for comment.
Images showed the carcass of the charred bus after it broke through the highway’s central guardrail.
Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said a probe into the accident had been launched, dismissing suggestions that road conditions were to blame.
Deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov said they were still investigating “if it was a technical fault of the vehicle or a human error that caused the crash.”
North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told state news agency MIA that he had spoken to one survivor.
“He explained that they were sleeping in the bus when an explosion was heard. They succeeded in breaking one of the windows and saved a few people. Unfortunately, the rest did not succeed,” he said.
Bulgarian national police chief Stanimir Stanev said the bus driver died “immediately so there was no one able to open the doors.”
Bulgaria has a history of deadly bus accidents, but Tuesday’s disaster is the worst, according to officials.
Twenty Bulgarians died in 2018 when their bus skidded on a wet road and overturned.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent their condolences to the victims and their relatives.
“In these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you,” von der Leyen said.
Road accidents in Bulgaria have often been attributed to poor road conditions, outdated cars and speeding.
Tuesday’s accident occurred on a section of highway with steep gradients and without clear demarcation lines.
Many accidents have taken place there in the past, said road safety activist Diana Rusinova, whose organization has already complained to authorities about the stretch.
In one of Europe’s worst accidents in recent years, 43 people died in 2015 when a bus carrying a pensioners’ club collided with a lorry and caught fire in southwest France.
In 2010, 45 people died when a train and a bus collided at a crossing in Ukraine.

Topics: Bulgaria North Macedonia tourist bus crash

Related

N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting
World
N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting
21 migrants found in North Macedonia near Serbian border
Pakistan
21 migrants found in North Macedonia near Serbian border

Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts

Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts
Updated 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts

Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts
  • Unlikely alliances with liberals being used to ‘camouflage’ political Islamists in West
  • Brotherhood ‘has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,’ says professor at event attended by Arab News
Updated 11 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates are using well-meaning liberals across Europe to cover for and further their own anti-democratic agenda, experts have warned.

At an event attended by Arab News and hosted by UAE think tank Trends Research and Advisory, experts also cautioned that despite its relative decline in the last decade, the Brotherhood is adaptive and must be continually countered.

Dr. Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, told participants that the Brotherhood is using “woke” language to “camouflage their true nature” as it takes hold in Europe.

“We’re seeing a very widespread loss of (Brotherhood) popularity within populations in the Arab world,” he said.

“People experienced the ineffectiveness of the rule of the Brotherhood in 2012 and 2013. People have become disenchanted with the Brotherhood.”

But in the West, and particularly in Europe, the group’s status is “a more complicated question,” he added.

In the West, it is a “different Brotherhood, with different goals and priorities compared with Muslim countries,” said Vidino.

There is a “coming-of-age of a second generation of activists who are European-born and are extremely well-versed in the European, Western political discourse,” he added.

“Thanks to that, they’re able to do what the first generation of pioneers aspired to do but weren’t really capable of.”

The goal, he said, is to become accepted by mainstream establishments, and they are using their native understanding of Western political discourse to make that happen.

“They don’t look like the Brotherhood,” Vidino said. “They got their political start in Brotherhood milieus, but from their language to the political alliances they keep, they aren’t exactly your typical Brotherhood modus operandi.” They have adopted “the language of post-colonial theory, very progressive politics,” he added.

“People have started calling them ‘woke Islamism,’ very much using the concepts of racism, of bigotry, that are mainstream in the political discourse in Europe and camouflaging their true nature in a language that makes them much more acceptable, more palatable, to a mainstream establishment.”

For example, Vidino said, “we see these activists working very closely with LGBTQ organizations, with very progressive movements, which in reality they have very little in common with if you dig just a little.”

He added: “These are tactical alliances with these groups, thanks to their ability to understand the political discourse that makes the European establishment tick.”

Dr. Nasr Mohamed Aref, professor of political science at Cairo University, said this ability to adapt is part of what preserves the Brotherhood’s influence.

The group “has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,” he added. “It changes ‘color’ based on its surroundings to attract members.”

Aref said whether or not it flourishes in any given country is down to decisions made at a state level.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is a national decision, a state decision,” he added. “The existence of the Brotherhood — or non-existence of it — is the decision of the state in which it exists. Countries can decide whether it exists or not.”

Dealing with the Brotherhood, and political Islam more broadly, “is the question of the moment,” said Dr. Ziad Munson, professor of sociology at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University.

But “if this was easy it would already be done — the way to do this is to think about how, for the vast majority of people, ideology is a thing that’s instantiated in practice and in their everyday lives,” he added.

“So the key is to break that connection between toxic forms of ideology that exist, and the practical day-to-day activities that people are engaged in.”

For Muslims, this means that the freedom to pray, eat halal food and express their religion freely is preserved and completely separated from engagement in the pursuit of so-called pan-Islamist political goals, said Munson, adding that this problem is not exclusive to the Brotherhood and Muslims.

“Western governments are facing this problem across the political spectrum with the rise of populism writ-large, often connected to religious radicalism but not necessarily connected to it,” he said.

Topics: Muslim Brotherhood Europe Islamism Political Islam

Related

Since their fall in 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood have failed to dominate the online narrative despite their repeated calls for protest. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
How Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood lost hold of the social conversation
El-Sisi: Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at Egypt for 90 years
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Muslim Brotherhood has been eating away at Egypt for 90 years

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
Updated 19 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
  • At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer
  • Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland's ethnic Tatar minority
Updated 19 min 41 sec ago
AFP

BOHONIKI, Poland: The 27-week-old fetus of an Iraqi migrant who lost her baby after crossing the European Union border into Poland was laid to rest on Tuesday in a Muslim cemetery.
At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer.
The crisis escalated earlier this month when larger groups of migrants began arriving at the border, camping out in dire conditions along a razor wire fence.
Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland’s ethnic Tatar minority, where three other migrants are buried.
The tiny white coffin was carried by two members of the local Muslim community and the imam, as the first snow of the season blanketed the surrounding fields.
A simple plaque on the grave carried the name: “Halikari Dhaker.”
“These people did not leave their homes, their countries for a tourist trip, but to find a better life,” the imam, Ali Aleksander Bazarewicz, told mourners.
“When we dug the first grave, we were hoping it would be the last. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” he said.
The baby’s parents did not attend the funeral.
The mother is in serious condition in hospital and the father along with their five children are in a migrant center in the nearby city of Bialystok.
Polish volunteers came to the rescue of the family in a forest on the border near the village of Narewka on November 12.
“The children were sitting calmly and quietly next to their mother, who could not stop screaming. Their father was wringing his hands and asking for help,” Piotr Matecki, one of the volunteers, told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
“She had been suffering like this for two days, lying down, vomiting water, not eating anything,” he said.
An ambulance took the woman to hospital where doctors confirmed that the fetus had died.
The new grave lies alongside those of a 37-year-old Yemeni, Mustafa Mohammed Murshid Al-Raymi, a 19-year-old Syrian, Ahmad Al Hasan, and an unidentified migrant.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants Muslim cemetery

Related

Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
World
Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers
Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink
World
Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
  • Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Monday began sliding down a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean
  • Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan on Tuesday lifted the confinement order
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

MADRID: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma on Tuesday lifted a lockdown order affecting 3,000 people, imposed for fear lava from an erupting volcano could release toxic gases as it hit the sea.
Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September 19, on Monday began sliding down a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean.
Soldiers were deployed to measure air quality in the area and residents of three nearby coastal towns were told to stay inside with doors and windows shut, as wind blew the fumes inland.
But on Tuesday the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) lifted the confinement order “after confirming that the arrival of the lava flow did not affect residents,” local emergency services said on Twitter.
This is the third time that a lava flow has reached the Atlantic Ocean since the volcano began erupting two months ago, covering large areas with ash.
All flights to and from La Palma’s airport were canceled on Tuesday for the second straight day because of the ash.
Residents of La Palma’s capital, Santa Cruz, were on Monday advised to wear high-filtration FFP2 masks outdoors for the first time since the eruption, to protect against high concentrations of sulfur dioxide.
Most of the island of around 85,000 people, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa, has been unaffected by the eruption, with the lava flow concentrated on the western side.
The molten rock has covered 1,065 hectares (2,630 acres) and destroyed nearly 1,500 buildings, mainly homes, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.
Provisional damage was estimated on Friday at nearly 900 million euros ($1 billion), according to the regional government.

Topics: La Palma volcano Spain Lava toxic gases

Related

New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma
World
New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma
Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands
World
Lava pours out of volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
  • Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday
  • “It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.
Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it’s necessary to act “immediately.” His four-party coalition government was mulling a two or three-week lockdown.
“It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday after visiting a major medical facility in the capital of Bratislava.
Caputova said what she saw at Bratislava University Hospital “was tragic, was horrible.”
“Experts are clear,” she said. “It’s necessary to restrict people’s mobility, we need a lockdown ... unfortunately, it’s a measure that has to affect everyone.”
Slovakia reported 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 8,342 set only a few days earlier.
On Monday, Slovakia imposed new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated, who are banned from all nonessential stores and shopping malls. They’re also not allowed to attend any public events or gatherings and are required to test twice a week to go to work.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 161 to 3,182 on Monday, well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia’s Health Ministry. It said more than 82 percent of the patients have not been fully vaccinated.
At 45.3 percent, Slovakia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the EU, well below the 27-nation bloc’s average of 65.5 percent.
Overall, the nation of 5.5 million has registered 621,423 virus cases with 13,985 deaths.

Topics: Slovakia COVID-19 lockdown

Related

Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
World
Slovakia to restrict the unvaccinated to tame COVID surge
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally
World
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
  • Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on Aug. 2, 1990, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait
  • Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Tuesday apologized for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990.
Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on August 2 that year, hours after Saddam Hussein’s troops swept in.
Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator.
The former hostages have long sought answers about what the government in London knew and when, as well as whether special forces were on the flight, putting them at risk.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament that the UK ambassador to Kuwait informed London about reports of an Iraqi incursion at about midnight on August 2, 1990.
BA 149 was already in the air when the message was passed to departments including the foreign and defense ministries, Downing Street and the MI6 intelligence service.
But it was not circulated to BA, Truss said in a written answer, as she released files on the events to Britain’s national archives.
“The call made (by the ambassador) has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today,” she added.
“These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to parliament and the public. This failure was unacceptable.
“As the current secretary of state, I apologize to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”
BA 149 was late taking off, officially for “technical problems,” and landed in Kuwait City at 0113 GMT. About 45 minutes later the city’s airport was closed.
Truss said the files indicated that the ambassador was uncertain about the scale of the Iraqi incursion, and no procedure existed at the time to warn airlines or at-risk flights.
She also reaffirmed the government’s previously stated position that UK special forces were not on board and “did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight.”
BA has always denied accusations of negligence, conspiracy and a cover-up.
“These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion,” the company said on Tuesday.
But one of the passengers, Barry Manners, said he did not accept the apology and rejected the assertion that no special forces were on the flight.
“Who on earth were they then? Members of a rugby team?” he added. “These were serious guys, you only had to look at them... I know they were soldiers.”
A book published earlier this year, “Operation Trojan Horse,” claims London knowingly put passengers at risk by using the flight to deploy undercover operatives and delayed take-off to allow them to board.

Topics: Iraq British Airways BA flight 149 Saddam hussein Barry Manners

Related

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher compared Saddam Hussein to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when Iraq invaded Kuwait. (Reuters/File Photos)
Middle-East
Saddam Hussein ‘acted like Hitler’ during Kuwait invasion, former UK PM Thatcher said
Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein
Middle-East
Iraq unearths mass grave of Kurds killed by Saddam Hussein

Latest updates

46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade
46 killed in Bulgaria in Europe’s worst bus crash for a decade
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with victory over Pohang Steelers
Al-Hilal's forward Moussa Marega reacts during the AFC Champions League final against South Korea's Pohang Steelers. (AFP)
Egyptian conjoined twins arrive in KSA for surgery
At the directives of King Salman, they were transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics, at the Ministry of the National Guard. (SPA)
EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
EU lawmakers oppose Super League-type breakaway competitions
Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts
Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.